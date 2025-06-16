জুরিস: অবজেক্ট-ফার্স্ট ওয়েব ডেভলপমেন্ট: প্রতিক্রিয়াশীল ব্যবহারকারী ইন্টারফেসের জন্য একটি নতুন দৃষ্টান্ত | রিস্টি গুয়াই | জুন, 2025

সিডিএন এর মাধ্যমে

ইএস মডিউল (প্রস্তাবিত):



<script type="module">

import Juris from 'https://unpkg.com/juris@0.4.0/juris.js';

</script> import Juris from 'https://unpkg.com/juris@0.4.0/juris.js'; <!-- Production version (minified) -->

<script type="module">

import Juris from 'https://unpkg.com/juris@0.4.0/juris.mini.js';

</script>

Traditional তিহ্যবাহী স্ক্রিপ্ট ট্যাগ:



<script src="https://unpkg.com/juris@0.4.0/juris.js"></script> <!-- Production version (minified) -->

<script src="https://unpkg.com/juris@0.4.0/juris.mini.js"></script>

<script>

// Juris is now available as a global variable

const app = new Juris(

// configuration

);

</script>

এনপিএম এর মাধ্যমে



npm install juris



import Juris from 'juris'; import Juris from 'juris'; const app = new Juris({

states: count: 0 ,

layout: {

div:

children: (

h1: text: () => `Count: $app.getState('count')` ,

button: text: 'Increment', onclick: () => app.setState('count', app.getState('count') + 1)

)



}

}); app.render('#app');

দ্রুত শুরু উদাহরণ



// Import from CDN

import Juris from 'https://unpkg.com/juris@0.4.0/juris.mini.js'; // Import from CDNimport Juris from 'https://unpkg.com/juris@0.4.0/juris.mini.js'; // Create application

const app = new Juris({

states:

todos: (),

filter: 'all'

, components: {

TodoApp: (props, context) => (

div:

className: 'todo-app',

children: (

h1: text: 'Todo Application' ,

TodoInput: ,

TodoList: ,

TodoFilters:

)



)

}, layout: TodoApp:

}); // Render to page

app.render('#app');



// Traditional setup complexity

npm install react react-dom webpack babel-loader @babel/preset-react

// + webpack.config.js (100+ lines)

// + babel.config.js

// + package.json scripts

// + development server setup // Traditional setup complexitynpm install react react-dom webpack babel-loader @babel/preset-react// + webpack.config.js (100+ lines)// + babel.config.js// + package.json scripts// + development server setup <!-- Juris: Single script inclusion -->

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/juris@latest/dist/juris.min.js"></script>

<script>

// Start building immediately

const app = new Juris({

states: count: 0 ,

layout: {

div:

children: (

h1: text: () => `Count: $app.getState('count')` ,

button: text: 'Increment', onclick: () => app.setState('count', app.getState('count') + 1)

)



}

}); app.render('#app');

</script>

অবজেক্ট-প্রথম আর্কিটেকচারটি এআই কোড প্রজন্মের সাথে স্বাভাবিকভাবেই উপযুক্ত করে তোলে:



// AI can easily generate and modify Juris components

const AIGeneratedComponent = (props, context) => ({

div:

className: 'user-profile',

children: (



img:

src: () => context.getState('user.avatar'),

alt: 'User Avatar'



,



h2:

text: () => context.getState('user.name')



,



p:

text: () => `Member since $context.getState('user.joinDate')`





)



});

এআই সহযোগিতার জন্য সুবিধা:

খাঁটি জাভাস্ক্রিপ্ট অবজেক্টস সহজেই পার্সেবল এবং সংশোধনযোগ্য

সহজেই পার্সেবল এবং সংশোধনযোগ্য সুস্পষ্ট কাঠামো এআই সিস্টেমগুলিতে উদ্দেশ্য পরিষ্কার করে তোলে

এআই সিস্টেমগুলিতে উদ্দেশ্য পরিষ্কার করে তোলে কোনও ট্রান্সপেশন নেই মানে এআই-উত্পাদিত কোডটি অবিলম্বে চলে

মানে এআই-উত্পাদিত কোডটি অবিলম্বে চলে ইচ্ছাকৃত প্রতিক্রিয়াশীলতা অপ্টিমাইজেশন পয়েন্টগুলি সুস্পষ্ট করে তোলে



// Built-in debugging capabilities

const app = new Juris(

middleware: (

// Automatic state change logging

( path, oldValue, newValue ) =>

if (app.debug)

console.log(`🔄 State: $path`, oldValue, newValue );



return newValue;



)

); // Built-in debugging capabilitiesconst app = new Juris(middleware: (// Automatic state change logging( path, oldValue, newValue ) =>if (app.debug)console.log(`🔄 State: $path`, oldValue, newValue );return newValue;); // Performance monitoring

app.enhance('.performance-critical', (context) => {

const startTime = performance.now(); return

// ... component definition hooks:

onMount: () =>

const endTime = performance.now();

console.log(`Component mounted in $endTime - startTimems`);





;

});

জুরিস পুনরায় ব্যবহারযোগ্য হেডলেস উপাদান লাইব্রেরি তৈরি করতে সক্ষম করে:



// Authentication library

import AuthManager, PermissionManager, SessionManager from 'juris-auth'; // Authentication libraryimport AuthManager, PermissionManager, SessionManager from 'juris-auth'; // Data management library

import APIManager, CacheManager, SyncManager from 'juris-data'; // UI utilities library

import AnimationManager, ThemeManager, LayoutManager from 'juris-ui'; const app = new Juris(

headlessComponents:

Auth: fn: AuthManager, options: provider: 'auth0' ,

API: fn: APIManager, options: baseURL: '/api/v1' ,

Theme: fn: ThemeManager, options: defaultTheme: 'corporate'



);

মাথাহীন উপাদান উদাহরণ হিসাবে রাউটার:



import SimpleHashRouter from 'juris-router-simple';

// Enterprise router for production

import EnterpriseRouter from 'juris-router-enterprise'; // Simple hash router for prototypesimport SimpleHashRouter from 'juris-router-simple';// Enterprise router for productionimport EnterpriseRouter from 'juris-router-enterprise'; // Custom router for unique requirements

import CustomRouter from './custom-router'; const app = new Juris(

headlessComponents:

// Swap router implementations without changing application code

router: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'

? fn: EnterpriseRouter, options: analytics: true, guards: true

: fn: SimpleHashRouter, options: debug: true



);

সুবিধা: অ্যাপ্লিকেশনগুলি তাদের স্থাপত্য উপাদানগুলি ফ্রেমওয়ার্ক থেকে স্বাধীনভাবে বিকশিত করতে পারে।

ব্যাকএন্ড ইন্টিগ্রেশন:



juris.registerHeadlessComponent('API', (props, context) => (

api:

// REST APIs

get: (endpoint) => fetch(`/api$endpoint`).then(r => r.json()), // Works with any backendjuris.registerHeadlessComponent('API', (props, context) => (api:// REST APIsget: (endpoint) => fetch(`/api$endpoint`).then(r => r.json()), // GraphQL

query: (query, variables) =>

fetch('/graphql',

method: 'POST',

headers: 'Content-Type': 'application/json' ,

body: JSON.stringify( query, variables )

).then(r => r.json()), // WebSocket real-time

subscribe: (channel, callback) =>

const ws = new WebSocket(`wss://api.example.com/$channel`);

ws.onmessage = (event) => callback(JSON.parse(event.data));

return () => ws.close();





));

সিএসএস ফ্রেমওয়ার্ক ইন্টিগ্রেশন:



const TailwindComponent = (props, context) => (

div:

className: 'bg-blue-500 text-white p-4 rounded-lg shadow-md hover:bg-blue-600 transition-colors',

text: 'Styled with Tailwind'



);

// Bootstrap

const BootstrapComponent = (props, context) => (

div:

className: 'card',

children: (

div: className: 'card-header', text: 'Bootstrap Card' ,

div: className: 'card-body', text: 'Card content'

)



); // Tailwind CSSconst TailwindComponent = (props, context) => (div:className: 'bg-blue-500 text-white p-4 rounded-lg shadow-md hover:bg-blue-600 transition-colors',text: 'Styled with Tailwind');// Bootstrapconst BootstrapComponent = (props, context) => (div:className: 'card',children: (div: className: 'card-header', text: 'Bootstrap Card' ,div: className: 'card-body', text: 'Card content'); // CSS-in-JS

const StyledComponent = (props, context) => (

div:

style:

backgroundColor: '#f0f0f0',

padding: '1rem',

borderRadius: '0.5rem',

boxShadow: '0 2px 4px rgba(0,0,0,0.1)'

,

text: 'CSS-in-JS styling'



);

পর্ব 1: সমান্তরাল বাস্তবায়ন



ReactDOM.render(<ExistingApp />, document.getElementById('react-root')); // Keep existing React components, add Juris enhancementsReactDOM.render( , document.getElementById('react-root')); // Enhance specific areas with Juris

juris.enhance('.new-features', JurisEnhancement);

দ্বিতীয় ধাপ: উপাদান দ্বারা উপাদান মাইগ্রেশন



// Replace React components gradually

const UserProfile = (props, context) => ({

div:

className: 'user-profile',

children: () =>

const user = context.getState('user.current');

return (

h2: text: user.name ,

p: text: user.email ,

EditProfileForm: user

);





}); // Replace React components graduallyconst UserProfile = (props, context) => ({div:className: 'user-profile',children: () =>const user = context.getState('user.current');return (h2: text: user.name ,p: text: user.email ,EditProfileForm: user);}); // Mount Juris component in place of React component

juris.enhance('#user-profile-container', () => ( UserProfile: ));

পর্যায় 3: সম্পূর্ণ মাইগ্রেশন

// Full Juris application

const app = new Juris(

states: migratedReduxState,

components: convertedComponents,

layout: newApplicationLayout

);

প্রগতিশীল বর্ধন কৌশল:



// Stage 1: Enhance existing jQuery functionality

$('.interactive-element').each(function()

juris.enhance(this,

onclick: () =>

// Replace jQuery event handlers with Juris reactivity

const data = context.getState('element.data');

context.setState('element.data', processData(data));



);

); // Stage 1: Enhance existing jQuery functionality$('.interactive-element').each(function()juris.enhance(this,onclick: () =>// Replace jQuery event handlers with Juris reactivityconst data = context.getState('element.data');context.setState('element.data', processData(data)););); // Stage 2: Add reactive features

juris.enhance('.data-display',

text: () => context.getState('api.response.data'),

style: () => (

color: context.getState('theme.textColor')

)

); // Stage 3: Component composition

juris.enhance('.complex-widget', () => (

children: () => (

DataTable: ,

FilterControls: ,

PaginationControls:

)

));

ওয়ার্ডপ্রেস ইন্টিগ্রেশন:



add_action('wp_footer', function() {

?>

<script>

// Enhance existing WordPress elements

juris.enhance('.wp-post', (context) => {

const postId = context.element.dataset.postId; // Enhance WordPress themes without modificationadd_action('wp_footer', function() {?> // Enhance existing WordPress elementsjuris.enhance('.wp-post', (context) => {const postId = context.element.dataset.postId; return {

children: () => {

const likes = context.getState(`posts.$postId.likes`, 0);

const comments = context.getState(`posts.$postId.comments`, ()); return (

// Keep existing WordPress content

...Array.from(context.element.children), // Add reactive features

{ div: className: 'post-interactions', children: (

button: text: `👍 $likes`, onclick: () => likePost(postId) ,

div: className: 'live-comments', children: renderComments(comments)

)}

);

}

};

});

</script>

<?php

});

এন্টারপ্রাইজ সিএমএস সংহতকরণ:



juris.enhance('(data-component)', (context) => {

const componentType = context.element.dataset.component;

const config = JSON.parse(context.element.dataset.config || ''); // Drupal/Sitecore/Adobe Experience Managerjuris.enhance('(data-component)', (context) => {const componentType = context.element.dataset.component;const config = JSON.parse(context.element.dataset.config || ''); // Dynamically load and enhance based on CMS configuration

return {

children: () =>

switch(componentType)

case 'hero-banner':

return HeroBanner: config ;

case 'product-carousel':

return ProductCarousel: config ;

case 'contact-form':

return ContactForm: config ;

default:

return GenericComponent: type: componentType, config ;





};

});

জুরিস তার অবজেক্ট-প্রথম আর্কিটেকচারের মাধ্যমে অন্তর্নির্মিত এক্সএসএস সুরক্ষা সরবরাহ করে:



const SafeComponent = (props, context) => (

div:

// Text is automatically escaped

text: () => context.getState('user.input'), // Safe even with <script> tags // Automatic escaping of text contentconst SafeComponent = (props, context) => (div:// Text is automatically escapedtext: () => context.getState('user.input'), // Safe even with tags // HTML content requires explicit innerHTML (developer intent)

children: (



div:

// Explicit HTML insertion - developer aware of risk

innerHTML: sanitizeHTML(context.getState('cms.content'))





)



);



// Validate sensitive state changes

if (path.startsWith('user.') && !context.isAuthenticated)

console.warn('Unauthorized attempt to modify user state');

return oldValue; // Prevent change

const securityMiddleware = ( path, oldValue, newValue, context ) =>// Validate sensitive state changesif (path.startsWith('user.') && !context.isAuthenticated)console.warn('Unauthorized attempt to modify user state');return oldValue; // Prevent change // Sanitize input data

if (typeof newValue === 'string')

return sanitizeInput(newValue);

return newValue;

; const app = new Juris(

middleware: (securityMiddleware)

);



juris.enhance('.user-content', (context) =>

// Validate element source

if (!context.element.hasAttribute('data-verified'))

console.warn('Attempting to enhance unverified content');

return null;

// Secure enhancement patternsjuris.enhance('.user-content', (context) =>// Validate element sourceif (!context.element.hasAttribute('data-verified'))console.warn('Attempting to enhance unverified content');return null; return

text: () =>

const content = context.getState('content');

// Always sanitize dynamic content

return sanitizeAndValidate(content);



;

);

জুরিস সত্যই সর্বজনীন অ্যাপ্লিকেশন বিকাশের ভিত্তি উপস্থাপন করে – একবার লিখুন, বিশেষায়িত রেন্ডারারের হেডলেস পরিষেবাদির মাধ্যমে সর্বত্র রেন্ডার করুন।

ইউনিভার্সাল উপাদান আর্কিটেকচার:

// Same component code works everywhere

const Counter = (props, context) => ({

stack: // Becomes: UIStackView (iOS), LinearLayout (Android), <div> (Web)

children: (



text: // Becomes: UILabel (iOS), TextView (Android), <span> (Web)

text: () => `Count: $context.getState('count')`,

style: fontSize: 18, textAlign: 'center'



,



button: // Becomes: UIButton (iOS), Button (Android), <button> (Web)

text: 'Increment',

onclick: () => context.setState('count', context.getState('count') + 1),

style: backgroundColor: '#007AFF', color: 'white'





)



});

জুরিস মোবাইল রেন্ডারার শূন্য কোড পরিবর্তন সহ নেটিভ মোবাইল অ্যাপ্লিকেশন বিকাশ সক্ষম করে:



headlessComponents:

mobileRenderer:

fn: MobileRendererService,

options:

autoInit: true,

platform: 'auto', // iOS, Android, React Native, Capacitor

enableHotReload: true,

performance: enableMetrics: true





, const app = new Juris({headlessComponents:mobileRenderer:fn: MobileRendererService,options:autoInit: true,platform: 'auto', // iOS, Android, React Native, CapacitorenableHotReload: true,performance: enableMetrics: true layout:

safe: // UISafeAreaLayoutGuide (iOS), Safe area (Android)

children: ( Counter: )





});

প্ল্যাটফর্ম সনাক্তকরণ এবং নেটিভ রেন্ডারিং:

আইওএস অ্যাপ্লিকেশন : ইউআইকিআইটি -তে রেন্ডারস (ইউটটন, ইউলাবেল, ইউস্টাকভিউ)

: ইউআইকিআইটি -তে রেন্ডারস (ইউটটন, ইউলাবেল, ইউস্টাকভিউ) অ্যান্ড্রয়েড অ্যাপ্লিকেশন : নেটিভ ভিউগুলিতে রেন্ডার করুন (বোতাম, টেক্সটভিউ, লিনিয়ারলআউট)

: নেটিভ ভিউগুলিতে রেন্ডার করুন (বোতাম, টেক্সটভিউ, লিনিয়ারলআউট) স্থানীয় প্রতিক্রিয়া : নেটিভ ব্রিজ ইন্টিগ্রেশন

: নেটিভ ব্রিজ ইন্টিগ্রেশন ক্যাপাসিটার/কর্ডোভা : ওয়েবভিউ-টু-নেটিভ যোগাযোগ

: ওয়েবভিউ-টু-নেটিভ যোগাযোগ মোবাইল ওয়েব: ডম রেন্ডারারের কাছে গ্রেসফুল ফ্যালব্যাক

মূল উদ্ভাবন:

শূন্য কোড পরিবর্তন – একই জুরির উপাদানগুলি স্থানীয়ভাবে কাজ করে

– একই জুরির উপাদানগুলি স্থানীয়ভাবে কাজ করে স্বয়ংক্রিয় প্ল্যাটফর্ম সনাক্তকরণ এবং রেন্ডারার নির্বাচন

এবং রেন্ডারার নির্বাচন নেটিভ পারফরম্যান্স সম্পূর্ণ প্রতিক্রিয়াশীলতা বজায় রাখা

সম্পূর্ণ প্রতিক্রিয়াশীলতা বজায় রাখা হট রিলোড তাত্ক্ষণিক বিকাশের প্রতিক্রিয়া জন্য

তাত্ক্ষণিক বিকাশের প্রতিক্রিয়া জন্য সম্পূর্ণ অঙ্গভঙ্গি সমর্থন (স্পর্শ, সোয়াইপ, চিমটি, প্যান)

লিন ফ্রেমওয়ার্ক (পিএইচপি) – উত্পাদন প্রস্তুত

স্বয়ংক্রিয় ক্লায়েন্ট বর্ধন প্রজন্মের সাথে সার্ভার-সাইড জুরিস:

ComponentRegistry::register('Counter', function ($props)

return (

'html' => ('div' => ('children' => (...))),

'js' => 'juris.enhance(".count", (ctx) => ( text: () => ctx.getState("count") ));',

'services' => (

'increment' => function($params)

return $params('count') + 1;



)

);

);

রুবি ফ্রেমওয়ার্ক (পরিকল্পনা করা)

class CounterComponent < JurisComponent

def render



html: stack(children: (text_field, increment_button)),

enhance: enhancement_script,

services: increment: ->(params) params(:count) + 1



end

end

পাইথন ফ্রেমওয়ার্ক (পরিকল্পনা করা)

class CounterComponent(JurisComponent):

def render(self):

return

'html': stack(children=(text_field(), button())),

'enhance': self.enhancement_script(),

'services': 'increment': lambda p: p('count') + 1



দৃষ্টি: একটি কোডবেস, বিশেষায়িত রেন্ডারারদের মাধ্যমে অসীম প্ল্যাটফর্ম:

ডেস্কটপ রেন্ডারার (ইলেক্ট্রন/বুলস)

headlessComponents:

desktopRenderer:

fn: DesktopRendererService,

options:

platform: 'electron', // or 'tauri'

nativeMenus: true,

windowControls: true







গেম রেন্ডারার (unity ক্য/ক্যানভাস)

headlessComponents:

gameRenderer:

fn: GameRendererService,

options:

engine: 'unity', // or 'canvas', 'webgl'

physics: true,

networking: true







এআর/ভিআর রেন্ডারার (ওয়েবএক্সআর/নেটিভ)

headlessComponents:

vrRenderer:

fn: VRRendererService,

options:

platform: 'webxr', // or 'oculus', 'vive'

tracking: '6dof',

controllers: true







ভয়েস ইন্টারফেস রেন্ডারার

headlessComponents:

voiceRenderer:

fn: VoiceRendererService,

options:

synthesis: 'neural',

recognition: 'continuous',

commands: true







আইওটি/এম্বেড থাকা রেন্ডারার

headlessComponents:

iotRenderer:

fn: IoTRendererService,

options:

display: 'lcd', // or 'oled', 'eink'

input: 'buttons', // or 'touch', 'voice'

sensors: true







মাল্টি-প্ল্যাটফর্ম, বহু ভাষার একীভূত বিকাশ:



Frontend Interfaces:

- Web: Juris DOM Renderer

- iOS: Juris Mobile Renderer (UIKit)

- Android: Juris Mobile Renderer (Views)

- Desktop: Juris Desktop Renderer (Electron)

- Voice: Juris Voice Renderer (Speech API) Enterprise Application Stack:Frontend Interfaces:- Web: Juris DOM Renderer- iOS: Juris Mobile Renderer (UIKit)- Android: Juris Mobile Renderer (Views)- Desktop: Juris Desktop Renderer (Electron)- Voice: Juris Voice Renderer (Speech API) Backend Services:

- User Service: PHP (Lyn Framework)

- Analytics Service: Python (Juris-Python)

- Payment Service: Ruby (Juris-Ruby)

- Real-time Service: Node.js (Juris-Node) Legacy Integration:

- Any system via Juris enhancement

- Progressive modernization

- Zero-disruption migration

একবার লিখুন, সর্বত্র মোতায়েন করুন:

// Single component definition

const UserProfile = (props, context) => (

card:

children: (

avatar: src: () => context.getState('user.avatar') ,

text: text: () => context.getState('user.name') ,

button: text: 'Edit', onclick: editProfile

)



);

// Automatically becomes:

// Web: <div class="card"><img><span><button></div>

// iOS: UIView+UIImageView+UILabel+UIButton

// Android: CardView+ImageView+TextView+Button

// Desktop: Native window controls

// Voice: "User profile. Name: John. Say edit to modify."

// VR: 3D floating panel with spatial controls

প্রথম ধাপ (বর্তমান – উত্পাদন):

✅ জুরিস ফ্রন্টেন্ড ফ্রেমওয়ার্ক

✅ সত্য প্রগতিশীল বর্ধন

✅ কার্যকর করার পথ-কেবল সংকলন

✅ মাথাবিহীন উপাদান

দ্বিতীয় ধাপ (2025 কিউ 3-কিউ 4):

🔄 লিন পিএইচপি ফ্রেমওয়ার্ক

🔄 জুরিস-রুবি ফ্রেমওয়ার্ক

🔄 জুরিস-পাইথন ফ্রেমওয়ার্ক

🔄 ডেস্কটপ রেন্ডারার (ইলেক্ট্রন)

🔄 জুরিস মোবাইল রেন্ডারার

🔄 বর্ধিত মোবাইল রেন্ডারার (অঙ্গভঙ্গি স্বীকৃতি, এআর বৈশিষ্ট্য)

পর্যায় 3 (2026):

🔄 গেম রেন্ডারার (unity ক্য/ক্যানভাস ইন্টিগ্রেশন)

🔄 ভিআর/এআর রেন্ডারার (ওয়েবএক্সআর/নেটিভ)

🔄 ভয়েস ইন্টারফেস রেন্ডারার

🔄 আইওটি/এম্বেড থাকা রেন্ডারার

🔄 ইউনিভার্সাল ডেভটুলস (ক্রস-প্ল্যাটফর্ম ডিবাগিং)

জুরিস কেবল একটি ওয়েব ফ্রেমওয়ার্ক নয় – এটি জন্য ভিত্তি ইউনিভার্সাল কম্পিউটিং ইন্টারফেস কোথায়:

অ্যাপ্লিকেশনগুলি প্ল্যাটফর্ম-অ্যাগনস্টিক ডিফল্টরূপে

ডিফল্টরূপে ব্যবহারকারী ইন্টারফেসগুলি স্বয়ংক্রিয়ভাবে অভিযোজিত উপলব্ধ ক্ষমতা

উপলব্ধ ক্ষমতা উন্নয়ন একীভূত সমস্ত কম্পিউটিং দৃষ্টান্ত জুড়ে

সমস্ত কম্পিউটিং দৃষ্টান্ত জুড়ে উদ্ভাবন ত্বরান্বিত হয় ভাগ করা স্থাপত্য নিদর্শনগুলির মাধ্যমে

বাস্তব-জগতের প্রভাব:



const ShoppingApp = (props, context) => (

store:

products: () => context.getState('products'),

cart: () => context.getState('cart'),

onPurchase: purchaseHandler



); // Single e-commerce app definitionconst ShoppingApp = (props, context) => (store:products: () => context.getState('products'),cart: () => context.getState('cart'),onPurchase: purchaseHandler); // Automatically becomes:

// Web: Full responsive e-commerce site

// Mobile: Native shopping app (iOS/Android)

// Voice: "Alexa, buy more coffee" interface

// AR: Virtual showroom with 3D products

// VR: Immersive shopping experience

// IoT: Smart fridge reorder interface

// Watch: Quick purchase controls

এটি সফ্টওয়্যার বিকাশের পরবর্তী বিবর্তনকে উপস্থাপন করে -প্ল্যাটফর্ম-নির্দিষ্ট অ্যাপ্লিকেশন থেকে শুরু করে সত্যিকারের সর্বজনীন ইন্টারফেস যা প্রযুক্তিগত সীমাবদ্ধতার চেয়ে মানুষের প্রয়োজনের সাথে খাপ খায়।

ভবিষ্যত প্ল্যাটফর্মগুলি বেছে নেওয়ার বিষয়ে নয় – এটি ব্যবহারকারীদের যেখানেই থাকবে সেখানে পৌঁছানোর বিষয়ে, তবে তারা ইন্টারঅ্যাক্ট করতে পছন্দ করে।