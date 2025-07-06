নাইজেরিয়ানদের জন্য সামরিক প্রশিক্ষণ – ট্রিবিউন অনলাইন

•Says it should begin from NYSC •Respect for rule of law crucial in fight against insecurity —Kukah FORMER Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Azubuike Ihejirika (retd), has called for the introduction of mandatory military training for all Nigerians, beginning with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). This, he said, is a way of promoting national unity, discipline, and resilience in the face of growing security and social challenges. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ihejirika made the call on Friday night at the 50th anniversary of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Regular Course 18 Alumni Association in Abuja. He reflected on his early days in military service and the camaraderie built over the years with fellow officers. The former army chief said the discipline and patriotism instilled in them during training was instrumental in shaping their careers and national contributions. “Given the current situation of things in our country, I believe it’s time we start thinking about mandatory military training for our citizens. “We can start with the National Youth Service. This will help us build a generation of Nigerians who understand sacrifice, responsibility, and patriotism,” he said. Ihejirika praised the government’s decision to restore the old national anthem, saying it reinforces the spirit of unity. He emphasised that the line “Though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand” perfectly captures the essence of national service and shared identity. He also expressed concern over how the national anthem is now reduced to mere fanfare at official events. “It should be a daily reminder of our oath of allegiance. It must return to schools, communities, and national ceremonies,” he said. Drawing from his own life experience, Ihejirika recounted his humble beginnings from his village in Abia State, and how military discipline transformed him. He credited the support of colleagues and mentors for his successful career, which culminated in his appointment as Nigeria’s 22nd Chief of Army Staff. Beyond his advocacy, the retired general also commended the current leadership of the Nigerian Armed Forces, describing them as highly experienced and well-trained. “Many of the officers leading today served in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and other conflict zones. They have earned their stars through real battle experience and are doing remarkably well,” he added. He urged Nigerian leaders at all levels to prioritise peace and stability, reminding them that no office or position is sustainable in the absence of national unity. In a related development, the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Right Reverend. Mathew Kukah, has stated that respect for the rule of law is critical in the fight against insecurity, stressing that the failure of institutions to address injustice only leads to more insecurity. He emphasised the importance of a nation strictly adhering to the rule of law in order to find its footing, adding that victims of mass atrocities such as the recent Yelwata killings in Benue State — are often neglected in the pursuit of justice. “It is essential for a country like ours to respect the rules of law, while failure to address injustice only leads to greater insecurity. Also, when mass atrocities occurred, no one considered the long-lasting impacts on the victims and communities; we often focused more on the perpetrators. The rule of law must come into play.” Speaking at the official commissioning of the House of Justice, Jos office complex, Kukah also said it is possible to have a credible election that is devoid of rancor if the civil service is wired correctly, adding that this will trickle down to having credible elections at all levels. “If we get the civil service right, we would be able to get free and fair elections, but if you do not have the public service that is wired correctly, you will not get the right answer. Public servants in Singapore have a higher salary than that of the bankers and other sectors. As a result of this, only the best brains go to the public service, and there is no way of comparing this situation with Nigeria at the moment.” He therefore charged Nigerians to always seek justice whenever the need arises instead of withdrawing to themselves and discarding the notion that every judge is corrupt and politicians are criminals. “So going forward, it is not enough that we have the law or we know the law; the fact is that justice is not something that would be given to you as a gift. Court alone cannot deliver justice until someone approaches them. One of the notions that we must discard is that every politician is a criminal and every judge is corrupt.” In his remark, the chairman of the Nigeria Law Reform Commission, Professor Dakas C.J. Dakas (SAN), pointed out that the experience of the Oputa Panel and other similar panels in Nigeria did not encourage repatriation in line with the problem the country is grappling with. READ ALSO: Of corps members and military training