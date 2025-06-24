পরিষেবা এবং গোপনীয়তার আপডেটের শর্তাদি – উত্সহুট তালিকা

(প্যাচ সিনিয়র এইচটি-ডকস ভি 2) পরিষেবা এবং গোপনীয়তার আপডেটগুলির শর্তাদি এই প্যাচটি রফতানি করে



--- v2: rollback the premature removal of compliance with US law Will defer this until we finish shutting down the US business entity entirely. privacy.md | 70 +++++++++++++++++++++++ ------------------------------- terms.md | 68 ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ------------------------ 2 files changed, 67 insertions(+), 71 deletions(-) diff --git a/privacy.md b/privacy.md index ab96a1f..ed6eb5c 100644 --- a/privacy.md +++ b/privacy.md @@ -1,13 +1,5 @@ --- title: Privacy policy - # TODO: - # - Clarify that we don't store any information about logged-out users, except - # for their IP address. - # - Improve wording of details about short-lived session cookies. - # - Improve presentation of bcrypt process. - # - Mention information stored from email headers. - # - Clarify s/web browser/client/g - # These changes are batched to reduce the noise upon notifying users. --- (sr.ht-support): mailto:~sircmpwn/sr.ht-support@lists.sr.ht @@ -24,7 +16,7 @@ without a computationally expensive process. However, given your password, we can determine that it matches our stored key without expensive processing. The purpose of this step is to ensure that should our database become compromised, your original password will be difficult to recover. Regardless, you are - strongly encouraged to use a unique password for your sr.ht account. + strongly encouraged to use a unique password for your SourceHut account. You may choose to give us additional information, which is shown publicly on the site. This includes: @@ -33,7 +25,10 @@ the site. This includes: - A URL to any website - A short biography - You may omit or provide fictitious data for this information. + You may omit or provide fictitious data for this information. The location shown + on your profile is collected separately from your billing address, and may + differ. (*You may set your public location to "The Internet", for example, + despite providing an accurate billing address*). You may be required to provide the following information in order to successfully operate some parts of the service, some of which may be used to @@ -45,18 +40,18 @@ uniquely identify you: You may delete this information at any time by visiting your (account details)( If you provide a PGP key, you may choose to have - email communications from sr.ht encrypted before being sent to you. + email communications from SourceHut encrypted before being sent to you. - We also obtain some information from your web browser as you use our services + We also obtain some information from your client as you use our services and store it for up to 30 days: - Your IP address - When you accessed the site - What you did on the site - This information is available to you as an (audit + Some of this information is available to you as an (audit log)( You are not able to delete this information. - The purpose of this data collection is to inform both you and sr.ht of any + The purpose of this data collection is to inform both you and SourceHut of any unknown activity on your account. If we permitted deletion of this information, someone who obtains unauthorized access to your account would be able to delete it, too. @@ -67,54 +62,49 @@ give us, including (but not limited to): - repositories on git.sr.ht - tickets on todo.sr.ht - build logs and secrets on builds.sr.ht - - To faciliate automated access to your account for third-party service or your - personal use, we also generate and store API keys which can be used to authorize - use of your account. A portion of these keys are stored in plaintext — not - enough to gain access to your account, but enough for us to quickly look up your - account details given the key. The full key is stored only after processing with - bcrypt, similar to the process used for your password. + - email headers sent to lists.sr.ht If you choose to use our paid services, we will store a token which is used to bill your payment method. Information like your credit card number cannot be - recovered from this token. + recovered from this token. We will also retain a copy of your billing records + (e.g. invoices) for up to 7 years, even if you delete your account, in + compliance with European law. We also use cookies to store long-lived authorization data, to remember that you're logged into your account between visits without prompting you for your - password again. We also use cookies to store short-lived information, like the - fact that we have to tell you on the next page you load that we completed some - operation successfully for you. + password again, and to store short-lived information, for example when + filling out a form which requires several pages to complete. ## How we share your information with third-parties Aside from information you choose to make public in the course of your use of - sr.ht and information you explicitly choose to share with specific + SourceHut and information you explicitly choose to share with specific third parties, none of your information is shared with third parties. We do not - embed third-party content in our website, with one exception: on the billing - page, we embed a script from (Stripe)( This measure is taken - to improve your privacy and allows us to avoid directly handling your credit - card information. + embed third-party content in our website. This measure is taken to improve your + privacy and allows us to avoid directly handling your credit card information. We permit user-generated content to include images from and links to third-party sites. On pages displaying this content, information may be sent to these third-parties. This information includes: - Your IP address - - Information about your web browser, such as whether you use Firefox or Chrome - - The URL on sr.ht you visited when you saw this content + - Information about your client, such as whether you use Firefox or Chrome + - The URL on SourceHut you visited when you saw this content - We are not responsible for any additional information your web browser may send - to these third parties. + We are not responsible for any additional information your client may send to + these third parties. If you use any of our paid services, we will transmit your payment information - to a third-party payment processor. You will be notified of this before the - information is transmitted, and given an opportunity to prevent its + to a third-party payment processor, (Stripe). You will be notified of this + before the information is transmitted, and given an opportunity to prevent its transmission. We will be unable to provide you with paid services if you decline to transmit this information. - We may also be required to remit your data upon receiving an order from a court - of the United States. If permitted by the order, you will be notified if this - happens. + (Stripe): + + We may also be required to remit your data upon receiving a lawful order from an + applicable court with jurisdiction over SourceHut. If permitted by the order, + you will be notified if this happens. ## How to access and control the information we've collected @@ -123,7 +113,7 @@ archive of the information we've collected about you, or to request that we remove any information we've collected about you. You may also reach out to our data protection officer directly: Drew DeVault - . + . ## Changes to this document diff --git a/terms.md b/terms.md index f781d94..0704ab0 100644 --- a/terms.md +++ b/terms.md @@ -1,33 +1,9 @@ --- title: Terms of Service --- - - Pending changes: - - # Automated use of our services - - You may use automated tools to access SourceHut data in bulk (i.e. crawlers, - robots, spiders, etc) provided that: - - 1. You obey the rules set forth in robots.txt - 2. Your software uses a User-Agent header which clearly identifies your - software and its operators, including your contact information - 3. You request data from SourceHut at a rate which does not adversely affect - the performance of the services for normal users - - You may *only* collect this data for one or more of the following purposes: - - - Search engine indexing - - Open-access research - - Data archival - - You may not use automated tools to collect SourceHut data for solicitation, - profit, or the training of a machine learning model. - ---> - - These are the terms of service for sr.ht; please read them before using sr.ht. + These are the terms of service for SourceHut; please read them before using our + services. If you have any questions, please reach out to (sr.ht-support) via email. @@ -48,9 +24,9 @@ This is for quick reference only, binding terms follow. ## Definitions The "services" are any software, application, product, or service provided by - sr.ht. Collectively they are also referred to as the "network". + SourceHut. Collectively they are also referred to as the "network". - "sr.ht", "we", and "us" refers to sr.ht and its authorized agents. + "SourceHut", "we", and "us" refers to SourceHut and its authorized agents. The "user", "you", and "your" refers to any individual or organization which accesses our services. @@ -80,9 +56,10 @@ this address. If we are unable to reach you, your account may be terminated. ## Permissible use - You must obey all local, US, and Dutch laws in the course of using the service. - You will not utilize the service to transmit or store content which is unlawful. - The following additional types of content are explicitly prohibited: + You must obey all local, US, European, and Dutch laws and regulations in the + course of using the service. You will not utilize the service to transmit or + store content which is unlawful. The following additional types of content are + explicitly prohibited: - explicit sexual content - malware in executable form; or in source form without obvious disclaimers @@ -105,6 +82,26 @@ You may use automated tools to obtain public information from the services for the purposes of archival or open-access research. You may not use this data for recruiting, solicitation, or profit. + # Automated use of our services + + You may use automated tools to access SourceHut data in bulk (i.e. crawlers, + robots, spiders, etc) provided that: + + 1. You obey the rules set forth in robots.txt + 2. Your software uses a User-Agent header which clearly identifies your + software and its operators, including your contact information + 3. You request data from SourceHut at a rate which does not adversely affect + the performance of the services for normal users + + You may *only* collect this data for one or more of the following purposes: + + - Search engine indexing + - Open-access research + - Data archival + + You may not use automated tools to collect SourceHut data for solicitation, + profit, or the training of a machine learning model. + ## Content rights When uploading content to SourceHut, you must have the right to do so. You grant @@ -165,3 +162,12 @@ reduced price at the start of the next billing term. We may make changes to these terms with no less than 2 weeks notice. Notice of changes to these terms will be sent to the email on file for your account. + + --- + + SourceHut + Postbus 3068 + 1620GB Hoorn + Netherlands + KVK nummer: 84165251 + BTW nummer: NL003921490B16