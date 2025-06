বিগ্রিনওয়েল/এলএসটিআর: মরিচা লিখিত একটি দ্রুত, ন্যূনতম ডিরেক্টরি ট্রি ভিউয়ার।

# A function to visually change directories with lstr

lcd

# Run lstr and capture the selected path into a variable.

# The TUI will draw on stderr, and the final path will be on stdout.

local

" $( lstr interactive -g --icons ) "

# If the user selected a path (and didn't just quit), `cd` into it.

# Check if the selection is a directory.

if

-n

" $selected_dir "

&&

-d

" $selected_dir "

;

then

cd

" $selected_dir "

fi