You are Here
মোজিলা-ফায়ারফক্স/ফায়ারফক্স: মোজিলার ফায়ারফক্স ওয়েব ব্রাউজারের অফিসিয়াল রিপোজিটরি।
News

মোজিলা-ফায়ারফক্স/ফায়ারফক্স: মোজিলার ফায়ারফক্স ওয়েব ব্রাউজারের অফিসিয়াল রিপোজিটরি।

An explanation of the Firefox Source Code Directory Structure and links to
project pages with documentation can be found at:

    

For information on how to build Firefox from the source code and create the patch see:

    

If you have a question about developing Firefox, and can't find the solution
on https://firefox-source-docs.mozilla.org/, you can try asking your question on Matrix at chat.mozilla.org in `Introduction` (https://chat.mozilla.org/#/room/#introduction:mozilla.org) channel.


Nightly development builds can be downloaded from:

    
            - or -
    

Keep in mind that nightly builds, which are used by Firefox developers for
testing, may be buggy.

Source link

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

Related Posts

মন্তব্য করুন

আপনার ই-মেইল এ্যাড্রেস প্রকাশিত হবে না। * চিহ্নিত বিষয়গুলো আবশ্যক।