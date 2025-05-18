You are Here
সান এন্টারপ্রাইজ 10000 কীভাবে জন্মগ্রহণ করেছিল

সান দিয়েগোতে একদল প্রকৌশলী তাদের নিজস্ব সংস্থা গঠনের জন্য সুপ্রতিষ্ঠিত কর্পোরেশনগুলিতে (বিশেষত বিপুল সংখ্যক প্রাক্তন এনসিআর কর্মচারী) তাদের চাকরি রেখেছিলেন। তারা স্পার্ক প্রসেসরগুলির সাথে ব্যাপকভাবে সমান্তরাল কম্পিউটার তৈরি করতে যাত্রা করেছিল। তারা যে বাজারটি লক্ষ্য করছিল তা tradition তিহ্যগতভাবে একটি কঠিন ছিল এবং তাদের বেঁচে থাকতে খুব কষ্ট হয়েছিল। এগুলি অনুরূপ সংস্থাগুলি দ্বারা অধিগ্রহণ করা হয়েছিল এবং বেশ কয়েকবার পুনরায় আকার দেওয়া হয়েছিল, বিশেষত ক্রে রিসার্চ, ইনক দ্বারা তাদের দ্বিতীয় থেকে শেষ অধিগ্রহণের দ্বিতীয় থেকে শেষ পর্যন্ত .. তারা এই সংযুক্তির মাধ্যমে ওরেগনের বিভারটনে বেশ কয়েকটি ইঞ্জিনিয়ারদের সাথেও যোগ দিয়েছিল।

ক্রেয়ের নেতৃত্বে, তারা সিএস 6400 নামে পরিচিত 64৪ টি স্পার্ক প্রসেসর সহ একটি মেশিন তৈরি করেছিল (বা আরও স্নেহের সাথে সুপারড্রাগন নামে পরিচিত কারণ এটি সান এর সান 4 ডি আর্কিটেকচারের বাস্তবায়ন ছিল, যা সান থেকে স্পারসেন্টার 2000 কম্পিউটারে পাওয়া যায়) এর অনুরূপ)। CS6400 ডায়নামিক সিস্টেম ডোমেন নামে একটি বৈশিষ্ট্য সমর্থন করেছে, যার অর্থ এর একাধিক সিস্টেম বোর্ডগুলি বৈদ্যুতিনভাবে পৃথক সেটগুলিতে বিচ্ছিন্ন করা যেতে পারে (ডোমেন নামে পরিচিত), এবং পার্টিশনটি গতিশীলভাবে পরিবর্তন করা যেতে পারে যখন অপারেটিং সিস্টেমের পৃথক উদাহরণ প্রতিটি ডোমেনের মধ্যে কার্যকর করা হয়। বিকল্প পাথিং নামক আরেকটি বৈশিষ্ট্য এসসিএসআই এবং ইথারনেট ডিভাইসগুলিকে এসসিএসআই এবং ইথারনেট ইন্টারফেস কার্ডের জোড়া শীর্ষে ভার্চুয়ালাইজ করার অনুমতি দেয়, কোনও অপারেটরকে গতিশীলভাবে পুনঃনির্মাণ সিস্টেম বোর্ডগুলি বা এমনকি শেষ ব্যবহারকারীদের প্রদত্ত আই/ও পরিষেবাগুলিকে বাধা না দিয়ে চ্যাসিস থেকে শারীরিকভাবে সিস্টেম বোর্ডগুলি অপসারণ করতে দেয়।

ইঞ্জিনিয়ারদের মধ্যে একটি সম্পর্ক প্রতিষ্ঠিত হয়েছিল যারা সিএস 6400 এবং সান মাইক্রোসিস্টেমগুলি তৈরি করেছিলেন কারণ তাদের বৃহত স্পার্ক ভিত্তিক সার্ভারগুলি সোলারিস অপারেটিং পরিবেশ চালিয়েছিল। (ঠিক আছে, সোলারিসকে কিছুটা আলাদা হার্ডওয়্যারটিতে কাজ করার জন্য এবং বিকল্প পাথিং বৈশিষ্ট্য এবং গতিশীল পুনর্গঠন বৈশিষ্ট্যটিকে সমর্থন করার জন্য কার্নেলের কয়েকটি নিম্ন স্তরের টুইটগুলির সাথে এবং কার্নেলকে শারীরিকভাবে বিচ্ছিন্ন/সংযুক্ত হিসাবে সংস্থানগুলি প্রকাশ করতে/দাবি করতে দেয়।)

যখন ক্রে এসজিআই কিনেছিল, এবং এসজিআই যখন এটি সবেমাত্র কিনেছিল তা বিশ্লেষণ করার সময়, এটি সান দিয়েগোতে স্পার্ক প্রসেসরের সাথে জিনিসগুলি বিল্ডিং এবং সান মাইক্রোসিস্টেমগুলির সাথে নিবিড়ভাবে কাজ করার ক্ষেত্রে এই উদ্বেগজনক ছোট্ট বিভাগটি খুঁজে পেয়েছিল। এসজিআই ইতিমধ্যে এসজিআই যে প্রযোজনা করছে তার সাথে সংঘর্ষের বিষয়টি বিবেচনা করে সত্যই এই গোষ্ঠীটি রাখতে চায়নি। সুতরাং তারা আনন্দের সাথে প্রায় 50 মিলিয়ন ডলারে এই গ্রুপটি সান -এ বিক্রি করেছিল। ইঞ্জিনিয়াররা কী করছে এবং তাদের কম্পিউটার সিস্টেমগুলি কীভাবে কাজ করে তা সান পছন্দ করেছিল, সুতরাং এটি সিএস 6400: আল্ট্রা এন্টারপ্রাইজ সার্ভার 10000 (এটি স্টারফায়ার নামেও পরিচিত) এর ফলো-অন সম্পূর্ণ করতে চলেছে ঠিক তেমনই এটি বিভাগটি অর্জন করেছিল।

সূর্যের নেতৃত্বে নতুন মেশিনে উন্নয়ন সম্পন্ন হয়েছিল এবং এই উজ্জ্বল প্রকৌশলীদের কাছ থেকে সূক্ষ্ম পণ্যগুলি অবশেষে সান বিপণন বিভাগের বিস্তৃত সংস্থানগুলির সাথে মিলিত হয়ে গেলে এটি বাজারে বন্ধ হয়ে যায়। এন্টারপ্রাইজ 10000 সার্ভারগুলি সিএস 6400 কী ছিল তা মূলত আরও আধুনিক এবং পরিশোধিত পদ্ধতির ছিল। এন্টারপ্রাইজ 10000 এর সহজ, আরও নির্ভরযোগ্য গতিশীল পুনর্গঠন ছিল। (যদিও, আমি সোলারিস 7 বা সোলারিস 8 সংস্করণ ব্যবহার করে সোলারিস 2.5.1 এবং সোলারিস 2.6 সংস্করণ ব্যবহার করে ব্যবহার করার পরামর্শ দিই; তবে এটি কেবল আমার ব্যক্তিগত পছন্দ)) এটি সান এর ইউপিএ আর্কিটেকচারের 16×16 ক্রসবার বাস্তবায়নের উপর ভিত্তি করে আরও দ্রুত হার্ডওয়্যার ছিল (সান 4 ইউ, একই বৃহত স্কেল ব্যতীত)। এসএমপিকে স্কেলিংয়ে সাফল্যের জন্য কম্পিউটার শিল্পে সার্ভারটির প্রশংসা করা হয়েছিল, এটি এখন পর্যন্ত সবচেয়ে বেশি সংখ্যক প্রসেসর অর্জন করেছে, আশ্চর্যজনকভাবে দ্রুত ক্যাশে সংহতি স্নুপিং বাস্তবায়নের সাথে তার আন্তঃসংযোগকে চালিত করে এমন আশ্চর্যজনক এএসআইসিগুলির কোনও ছোট অংশের কারণে। (সমস্ত 64 টি প্রসেসর তাদের 8 এমবি ই-ক্যাশে সহযোগী রাখার সময় ~ 12 জিবাইটস/এসইসি এবং ~ 500ns বিলম্বের ইউনিফর্ম পারফরম্যান্স পরিমাপ সহ সিস্টেমে 64 গিগাবাইট মেমরির যে কোনও অ্যাক্সেস করতে পারে))

মাইক্রোসফ্ট ডস কেনার পর থেকে স্কট ম্যাকনেলি তার কোম্পানির এন্টারপ্রাইজ 10000 এবং এর ইঞ্জিনিয়ারদের অধিগ্রহণকে সেরা চুক্তি হিসাবে বিবেচনা করে। অর্জিত বিভাগটি সূর্যের প্রথম বছরের মধ্যে কয়েক বিলিয়ন ডলারের রাজস্বতে সরাসরি দায়বদ্ধ ছিল, সেই সমস্ত এন্টারপ্রাইজ 10000 হার্ডওয়্যারগুলির সাথে যেতে বিক্রয় পরিষেবা এবং আনুষাঙ্গিকগুলির সাথে সম্পর্কিত অন্যান্য উপার্জনের কথা উল্লেখ না করে।

সান ক্রেয়ের ব্যবসায়িক সিস্টেম বিভাগ কেনার ইচ্ছা করে

  Eagan, Minn. -- Silicon Graphics subsidiary Cray Research, Inc. announced
receipt of a letter-of-intent for Sun Microsystems Computer Company to
acquire Cray's Business Systems Division, based in Beaverton, Ore.

  The preliminary agreement, announced this morning, calls for Sun
Microsystems, based in Mountain View, Calif., to acquire the assets of the
Business Systems Division.

  The Cray Business Systems Division designs and manufactures the CS6400
enterprise server, a SPARC/Solaris system that scales to 64-processors and is
Solaris binary compatible with Sun's enterprise server product line. Upon
completion, the acquisition will extend Sun's involvement in enterprise-class
server solutions for large scale mission-critical network computing
applications. In addition, Cray's installed base of SPARC/Solaris customers
will gain access to Sun's sales and support organization.

  "Sun is bringing a whole new generation of technology and products to
market so that customers can build the network 'backbone' infrastructure
necessary to carry them into the next century," said Ed Zander, president of
Sun Microsystems Computer Company. "Sun's new Ultra Enterprise servers,
combined with last month's acquisition of fault-tolerant systems supplier
Integrated Micro Products (IMP) plus the anticipated Cray purchase, give Sun
the broadest, most scalable server line in the industry. We are squarely
positioned to be a major powerhouse for industrial-strength commercial
computing."

  "Cray's SPARC/Solaris server business does not fit Silicon Graphics' and
Cray's long-term MIPS-based product roadmap, but is a good fit with Sun,"
said Cray Research president and chief operating officer Robert H. Ewald.
"Today's announcement reflects our stated commitment to provide a compatible
path forward for our SPARC/Solaris system customers."

  Ewald noted that Silicon Graphics' Challenge product line has been highly
successful in addressing the needs of commercial and enterprise customers,
and that Cray's experience in designing systems for the commercial market
will benefit the Challenge product line.

  Cray Research introduced the CRAY CS6400 system in early 1994, pricing the
computer from about $400,000. The chips used in the CS6400 were upgraded to
85 MHz models in the fall of 1995. In early 1995 Cray was reorganized into
two business units, the Supercomputing Unit and the Business Systems Unit.

  A key strategic element in the development of the CS6400 was to base the
system on Sun Microsystem's SPARC technology -- a decision that provided Cray
with a popular technology free of chip development cost. It also opened the
door, or the architecture so to speak, allowing over 10,000 off-the-shelf
applications to run on the system with little or no modification. Later the
company enhanced the memory management and I/O capabilities and scalability
up to 64 processors.

  Among Cray's customer base for the CS6400 are Citibank, Bank of America,
MCI, Macklanburg-Duncan and the American Automobile Association.

   Upon completion of the acquisition, the Cray Business Systems Division
will report to Sun Microsystems Computer Company's Enterprise Server and
Storage Group.

  "With the acquisition of this division, Sun will gain an extremely talented
group of employees with expertise in delivering scalable and reliable
solutions for high-performance decision support, on-line transaction
rocessing, business analysis and technical computing," said John Shoemaker,
vice president and general manager of Sun Microsystems Computer Company's
Enterprise Server and Storage Group. "We are deeply committed to supporting
ray's existing base of CS6400 customers and to providing a continuing flow
of future products for these customers."

  The letter-of-intent is subject to completion of a definitive agreement,
and to the receipt of government approvals. Pending approvals, Sun expects
this transaction to be finalized within 90 days; further details of the
intended acquisition will be released at that time.

  Last month, Sun completed its acquisition of Integrated Micro Products
(IMP), a U.K. based supplier of fault-tolerant computing products for
telecommunications companies. With the acquisition of the Cray Business
Systems Division, Sun will offer a range of systems, from low-end desktops to
scalable enterprise servers to fault-tolerant systems, in a single hardware
and software architecture that is fully Solaris binary compatible.

  An in-depth overview of Cray's business unit can be obtained by ordering
HPCwire article 8120, "CRAY UPS THE VOLUME ON ITS COMMERCIAL SOLUTIONS MARKET
STRATEGY", 12.01.95.

See also the Sun Microsystems and Cray Research Web sites.

