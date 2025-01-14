10 Best Creature Commandos Quotes

Warning! This post contains SPOILERS for Creature Commandos

Creature Commandos season 1 is full of great quotes as the new DCU series introduces each monstrous member of Task Force M and their mission in the nation of Pokolistan. A means of circumventing Congress’ new restrictions against using human inmates as operatives, Amanda Waller creates Task Force M, a non-human monster division on her program also known as the Creature Commandos. As such, this first season is full of great quotes and moments that help highlight the complex dynamics of this new DC team.

Having been written by DC Studios’ James Gunn, it’s not surprising that there are plenty of great quotes in Creature Commandos. Not only are there plenty of jokes and hilarious one-liners, but there are also some strong moments with real heart as each monster on Task Force M gets their time to shine with an exploration into their past before they were incarcerated and subsequently recruited by Amanda Waller. To that end, here are 10 of our favorite quotes from Creature Commandos season 1.

10



“Congress Said We Can’t Use Human Prisoners. These A**holes Aren’t Human.’”





Amanda Waller in Creature Commandos Episode 1



Right off the bat in the animated series’ first episode, Waller reveals the new Task Force M to Rick Flag Sr. after showing him the current situation in Pokolistan. Naturally, Flag questions the use of these new inmates after Waller’s daughter pubically outed the Task Force program in Peacemaker season 1, resulting in new restrictions and bans from Congress. However, Waller confirms each member of Task Force M’s non-human status with the line: “Congress said we can’t use human prisoners. These a**holes aren’t human.’”

This poignant introduction is the perfect way to communicate the difference between this new team and previous iterations of Task Force X. At the same time, it also shows that Waller holds the same amount of disdain and lack of value for the lives of her assets as she has with previous inmates. After all, she intends to send Task Force M to Pokolistan to take on Circe, the Amazonian sorceress threatening the nation’s monarchy.

9



“Words Get In The Way of The Truth, Drowning Out The Caterwaul Of One’s Heart.”





Eric Frankenstein in Creature Commandos Episode 2



Creature Commandos episode 2 focuses on the history of The Bride, specifically her creation and relationship with Victor Frankenstein, her creator. Made for Victor’s original creation, Eric (Frankenstein’s Monster), The Bride feared Eric and formed an attachment to Victor instead, who helped her learn how to walk and speak. However, the impatient Eric struggles to understand why The Bride doesn’t love him and why he must wait for The Bride. When Victor asks whether Eric wants a Bride who can actually speak, Eric responds by saying, “Words get in the way of the truth, drowning out the caterwaul of one’s heart.”

Related Creature Commandos Cast & DC Character Guide Creature Commandos will kick off James Gunn’s new DC Universe with an animated TV series including some of the weirdest DC Comics characters.

This line proves Eric’s immaturity and naïveté when it comes to love, while also showing just how much he wishes to love and be loved all the same. In many ways, the line comes to represent the key problem with Eric’s love for The Bride who ultimately rejects him despite his decades of advances. He can’t reconcile that the idealized version of The Bride in his head is not The Bride who actually exists (and despises him after he killed Victor out of jealousy).

8



“That’s What A Nazi Would Say…”





G.I. Robot in Creature Commandos Episode 3



Creature Commandos episode 3 reveals the history of the Nazi-killing G.I. Robot. In the aftermath of WWII, the US tried to showcase G.I. Robot whose primary programming was to kill Nazis. In the absence of an actual war, G.I. Robot’s paranoid programming and desire to kill Nazis made the public uncomfortable. This was proven when he was put on live TV and began scanning audience members to confirm their Nazi status while growing suspicious of the host’s comment that he didn’t think any Nazis were present: “That’s what a Nazi would say…” It’s a line that perfectly G.I. Robot and his entire character, who’s at his happiest shooting Nazis.

7



“Oh, What A Beautiful Day. Cheers For The Tin…”





G.I. Robot in Creature Commandos Episode 3



At the end of Creature Commandos episode 3, G.I. Robot receives his heart’s desire when he’s unleashed by Rick Flag Sr. who tells him the Sons of Themyscira are Nazis. Mowing them down, it’s clear G.I. Robot was experiencing a happiness he hadn’t felt since he was killing Nazis with Easy Company back in WWII who called him “The Tin Man”. As such, G.I. Robot’s death at the hands of Circe is all the more heartbreaking as he echoes the toast he was given on his first mission: “Oh, what a beautiful day. Cheers for the Tin…”

6



“You Wanted Monsters…You Got Monsters!”





The Bride in Creature Commandos Episode 3



Right as Circe was about to kill Pokolistan’s Princess Rostovic, Weasel pounces on her, relentlessly biting and scratching her at the end of Creature Commandos episode 3. This was immediately followed by Doctor Phosphorus brutally burning by placing one of his irradiated hands on her face. As Rick Flag looks on in horror, The Bride confirms that this was what Waller asked for: “You wanted monsters…you got monsters!”.

5



“Which One Of You is King of the World?”





Eric Frankenstein in Creature Commandos Episode 4



Image via Max

In Creature Commandos episode 4, Eric Frankenstin and Rick form a truce after Flag manages to convince Eric that he and The Bride aren’t an item. Telling Eric about his recent relationship with Princess Rostovic, Eric admires Flag and Illana’s “romance”. A lover of love, Eric compares their romance to Titanic, a movie which Eric claims not many people have seen.

Doubling down, Eric also says that he can’t find a difference between Rick and Leonardo DiCaprio: “Which one of you is King of the World?”. While hilarious, Eric’s infatuation with “little-known” movies like Titantic and When Harry Met Sally further proves how he’s fantasized and deluded his own “romance” with The Bride. He’s completely detached from what real love is, and that he’s not going to get what he wants from The Bride.

4



“I See More Beauty Than You Can Imagine”





Bogdana in Creature Commandos Episode 5



Creature Commandos episode 5 explores Eric’s history after killing Victor and The Bride left him burning. Taken in by a blind gypsy woman who cared for him and his wounds, Bogdana tries to help Eric see that true beauty and love is more than what can be seen with the eyes: “I see more beauty than you can imagine”. It’s a beautiful line, though one that’s lost on Eric who determines to relentlessly pursue the idealized beauty of The Bride in his head, rather than choosing to stay with the woman who actually gave him love. Likewise, it’s even more brutal when he kills Bogdana before starting his quest.

3



“You’re Always So Hyperbolically Violent. You Need Therapy!”





Nina Mazursky in Creature Commandos Episode 6



Creature Commandos episode 6 sees The Bride and Nina hiding from Pokolistan’s knights, as Task Force M was sent back to Pokolistan to kill the Princess after Waller was shown Circe’s vision of the future. Hiding in a brothel, The Bride threatens to blow the head off the madam if she doesn’t help them. This prompts the more peaceful Nina to calm The Bride down and come to a truce, though not before throwing out the very humorous line “You’re always so hyperbolically violent. You need therapy!” Aside from maybe Nina herself, this could be said of every member of Task Force M.

2



“Did It Sound Like I Gave A S***?”





Doctor Phosphorus in Creature Commandos Episode 7



In Creature Commandos episode 7, Nina has to be convinced by The Bride, Weasel, and Doctor Phosphorus to kill Rostovic, as she’s the only one who can do it by swimming under the water and stabbing the princess during her morning swim. After receiving encouragement from The Bride, Phosphorus chimes in and tells her that he knows she can do it, only to ask the Bride after Nina walks off: “Did it sound like I gave a s***?” It’s a pretty funny line, one that speaks to Phosphorus general apathy in the series and his passing attempt to sort of care by the finale.

1



“You’re A Power-mad, Sadistic, Narcissistic, Disney Princess…”





Creature Commandos Episode 7



Confirming that she knows the truth about Rostovic and how she tried using Clayface to discredit Circe’s vision, The Bride absolutely goes off on the princess of Pokolistan in the series finale after Illana killed Nina: “You’re a power-mad, sadistic, narcissistic, Disney princess who wants to destroy the world”. It’s a pretty bad*** line right before The Bride kills Illana, especially coupled with the fact that The Bride confirms she’s not taking Rostovic out because she wants to kill the world, but simply because she killed the only friend she had.

All episodes of Creature Commandos season 1 are streaming now on Max.

Your changes have been saved

My List

My Favorite TV Shows

My Watchlist Creature Commandos follows the exploits of a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for perilous missions unsuitable for humans. Released in December 2024, the film explores themes of redemption and collaboration as the monstrous squad is tasked with handling threats that present dire challenges beyond human capability. Release Date

December 5, 2024

Franchise(s) DC Network Max Cast Indira Varma

, Sean Gunn

, Alan Tudyk

, Zoe Chao

, David Harbour

, Frank Grillo

, Peter Serafinowicz

, Jake Tapper

, Tony Cavalero

, Viola Davis

, Maria Bakalova

, Anya Chalotra

, Flula Borg

, Michael Rooker

, Robbie Daymond

, Keith Ferguson

, Piotr Michael

, Derek Phillips

, Maury Sterling

, Paul Ben-Victor

, Joe Zieja

, Steve Agee

, Stephanie Beatriz

, Linda Cardellini

, Keston John Character(s) The Bride (voice)

, GI Robot / Weasel (voice)

, Dr. Phosphorus (voice)

, Nina Mazursky (voice)

, Frankenstein (voice)

, Rick Flag Sr. (voice)

, Dr. Victor Frankenstein (voice)

, Reporter (voice)

, Incel Son (voice)

, Amanda Waller (voice)

, Princess Ilana (voice)

, Circe (voice)

, German Oberst (voice)

, Sam (voice)

, Little Sure Shot / Stage Manager (voice)

, Amethyst Knight / Host (voice)

, Exuberan Host / Prosecuting Attorney / Son of Chemyscira 1 (voice)

, Billy / Justin (voice)

, Sgt. Rock (voice)

, Bulldozer / General King / Large Son (voice)

, Doofus Son / Jury Foreman (voice)

, Economos (voice)

, Aisla MacPherson (voice)

, Elizabeth Bates (voice)

, Co 1 / Lieutenant (voice) Producers Dean Lorey

, James Gunn

, Peter Safran

, Sam Register

, Rick Morales Seasons 1 Directors Matt Peters Expand

Upcoming DC Movie Releases

