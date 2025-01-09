10 Best Post-War Movies Ever Made

While war movies can offer a glimpse into major historical conflicts, the unfortunate reality is that the end of a war is just one part of the story for many soldiers. Over the years, there have been many great post-war movies, most of which examine the physical and psychological effects of war on returning soldiers, with trauma, survivors’ guilt and society’s treatment of veterans all being common themes.

Many of the best post-war movies were made in the years directly following a conflict, and they managed to capture the mood of an entire society. In some cases, these movies don’t have to address the war head-on, since the shadows of large conflicts can hang over countries for years in one way or another. Even the best war movies rarely have time to appropriately address the aftermath of war, both on a personal level and on a broader societal scale.

Flags Of Our Fathers (2006)





Clint Eastwood Balances Wartime Action With The Lingering Effects



October 20, 2006

Cast Ryan Phillippe

, Jesse Bradford

, Adam Beach

, John Benjamin Hickey

, John Slattery

, Barry Pepper

Flags of Our Fathers is one of Clint Eastwood’s best movies, and it works especially well alongside Letters From Iwo Jima. Together, the two movies depict the Battle of Iwo Jima from the American and Japanese sides, as well as the aftermath of the conflict. While a lot of the action takes place during the war, Flags of Our Fathers only works so well because of the sections of the story which show events much later.

Flags of Our Fathers only works so well because of the sections of the story which show events much later.

The photo of six Marines raising the American flag on Iwo Jima is one of the most iconic images of the Second World War, and Flags of Our Fathers tries to demythologize the event. The tactical importance of Iwo Jima has been debated, but the morale-boosting effect of the famous photo took on a new significance all of its own. The post-war sections of Flags of Our Fathers examines the after-effects of war propaganda once the dust has settled, as the soldiers and the rest of the country tries to reconcile the truth with their own stories.

Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)





Tom Cruise Plays A Real-Life Vietnam War Veteran



December 20, 1989

Director Oliver Stone

Born on the Fourth of July is the second movie in Oliver Stone’s Vietnam War trilogy, between Platoon and Heaven & Earth. Stone wrote the script with Ron Kovic, based on Kovic’s autobiography, which details his experiences during the war and his subsequent turn to anti-war activism. Born on the Fourth of July does a great job of capturing the social unrest that the Vietnam War caused on American soil.

Stone has never been the type of director to shy away from controversy, and he isn’t afraid to point the finger in Born on the Fourth of July.

Born on the Fourth of July is a sobering look at the way Vietnam War veterans were treated by their government. Stone has never been the type of director to shy away from controversy, and he isn’t afraid to point the finger in Born on the Fourth of July. The real-world context of Kovic’s story lends some added weight to the movie, and Cruise’s powerful performance leaves a lasting impression.

Da 5 Bloods (2020)





Spike Lee Shows The Lasting Effects Of War



June 12, 2020

Cast Jonathan Majors

, Isiah Whitlock Jr.

, Clarke Peters

, Paul Walter Hauser

, Melanie Thierry

, Jean Reno

, Chadwick Boseman

, Van Veronica Ngo

, Delroy Lindo

, Norm Lewis

, Giancarlo Esposito

, Jasper Pääkkönen

Da 5 Bloods is one of Spike Lee’s most underrated movies, but it tells an important story that often goes unnoticed in modern conversations about the Vietnam War. The story follows a group of Black veterans who return to Vietnam decades later to find a stash of gold they buried during the war and to pay tribute to their squad leader. Da 5 Bloods soon unravels into a frenzy of desperate violence, thematically bringing the past crashing into the present.

Spike Lee balances his historical musings with more modern social commentary.

Da 5 Bloods examines the racial inequality that Black American soldiers had to endure during the Vietnam War, but Spike Lee balances his historical musings with more modern social commentary. Da 5 Bloods therefore manages to dig into the personal effects that war can have on soldiers, while simultaneously analyzing how the past isn’t as different from the present as some people would like to believe.

Godzilla Minus One (2023)





The Kaiju Movie Is Surprisingly Touching



December 1, 2023

Director Takashi Yamazaki Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki

, Minami Hamabe

, Yûki Yamada

, Munetaka Aoki

, Hidetaka Yoshioka

, Sakura Andō

, Kuranosuke Sasaki

Godzilla Minus One takes the franchise back to its roots, since the kaiju was originally created as a metaphor for the atomic bomb. The franchise has gone through many different eras, but Godzilla Minus One returns to a post-war setting, as World War II veterans face the threat of Godzilla. The destruction of Ginza evokes the bombings of Nagasaki and Hiroshima, as Godzilla unleashes his heat ray and lays waste to a vast area.

While Godzilla Minus One creates an allegory of the final months of the war in Japan, it’s also an examination of Japan’s collective trauma in the years after their surrender. The soldiers deal with post-traumatic stress disorder and survivors’ guilt, and ultimately their battle with Godzilla allows a cathartic victory, as if the story is a fantasy of an imagined history in which Japan was not so devastated in the post-war years. Godzilla Minus One‘s ending suggests that the kaiju may survive, teasing a sequel.

Waltz With Bashir (2008)





Waltz With Bashir Is A Unique Animated Movie



June 12, 2008

Director Ari Folman Cast Ron Ben-Yishai

, Ronny Dayag

, Ari Folman

, Dror Harazi

, Yehezkel Lazarov

, Mickey Leon

Animation and war movies don’t often go hand-in-hand, partly because the colorful, synthetic style of animation can seem disingenuous and insufficient when handling such heavy topics. Waltz With Bashir is one rare exception to this rule, and it’s an animated movie like no other. The story tracks director Ari Folman’s search to recover his lost memories from his time as a soldier.

Since Waltz With Bashir is about memory, trauma and imagination, its animated style is the perfect medium. This allows Folman to blur the line between different stories and different truths, such as the truth he wants to believe, the truth he is condemned to believe and the truth he can perform for others. It’s a startlingly honest semi-autobiographical movie that describes the psychological effects of combat, guilt and disassociation.

First Blood (1982)





The First Rambo Movie Can Be Seen As An Action-Heavy Allegory



My Watchlist First Blood

Director Ted Kotcheff Cast Sylvester Stallone

, Richard Crenna

, Brian Dennehy

, Bill McKinney

, Jack Starrett

, Michael Talbott

The Rambo franchise’s critical reputation fell off a cliff after the first movie, but First Blood remains a compelling action classic. Though the sequels lean into explosive action without much thought for character development and emotional storytelling, First Blood is a surprisingly intelligent story about a Vietnam veteran. Of course, Sylvester Stallone delivers all his usual high-octane thrills, but First Blood balances this out with an effective plot.

First Blood speaks to the difficulty that many Vietnam vets faced when returning to the United States.

The Rambo franchise chooses its words carefully, and First Blood has plenty of great quotes despite John Rambo’s preference to keep his mouth shut. His stoic style makes him an intriguing mystery, but First Blood reveals enough of his backstory piece by piece to make him a character worth rooting for. It may be an action-heavy exaggeration of the facts, but First Blood speaks to the difficulty that many Vietnam vets faced when returning to the United States.

Bicycle Thieves (1948)





The Neo-Realist Classic Examines Italy’s Post-War Struggles



December 13, 1949

Director Vittorio De Sica Cast Lamberto Maggiorani

, Enzo Staiola

, Lianella Carell

, Elena Altieri

, Gino Saltamerenda

, Giulio Chiari

, Vittorio Antonucci

, Michele Sakara

Bicycle Thieves is a landmark work of Italian cinema, but its prestigious reputation shouldn’t put audiences off. At just under 90 minutes, Bicycle Thieves is an economical and razor-sharp drama that can be enjoyed by anyone. The story follows a man scouring the streets of post-war Rome with his son to find his stolen bicycle, which he desperately needs to do his job. While direct allusions to the war are scarce, the entire story reads as an Italian retrospective of fascism and destruction.

At just under 90 minutes, Bicycle Thieves is an economical and razor-sharp drama that can be enjoyed by anyone.

Bicycle Thieves lays bare the dire economic situation of post-war Italy, and Antonio Ricci’s story reflects the moral decay of a society under intense pressure, both during Mussolini’s reign and in the immediate aftermath. The story is fairly straightforward, and this allows the movie enough breathing room to dig into the minds of its characters and heighten the tension with each passing minute.

The Best Years Of Our Lives (1946)





William Wyler Captured The Mood Of The Time



December 25, 1946

Director William Wyler Cast Dana Andrews

, Fredric March

, Harold Russell

, Teresa Wright

, Myrna Loy

, Cathy O’Donnell

, Virginia Mayo

, Hoagy Carmichael

The Best Years of Our Lives came out just a year after the Second World War ended, and it has become a fascinating time capsule of American attitudes from the post-war years. William Wyler’s Oscar-winner follows three men from different backgrounds, and with different experiences of the war, as they try to slot back into society in the same nondescript midwestern town.

At the time, The Best Years of Our Lives was praised for its performances and the strength of its script, but it was also recognized for its ability to capture the mood of the time. While some people simply wanted to celebrate the end of the war, others didn’t find it so easy to adjust. The Best Years of Our Lives shows both sides of this divide, and the surprising ways that people’s attitudes and feelings developed as people moved on at different paces.

The Deer Hunter (1978)





The Oscar-Winner Features An Outstanding Cast



February 23, 1979

Director Michael Cimino

The Deer Hunter‘s iconic Russian roulette scenes are probably recognizable to many people who haven’t ever seen the movie, but Michael Cimino’s Oscar-winner has plenty more to offer, including some fantastic performances across the board. A lot of the action unfolds in Vietnam, but most of the dramatic thrust comes when the characters return to the United States and face the challenges of moving on from the war.

The Deer Hunter is a harrowing examination of the lasting effects of the Vietnam War, ending with a moment of shock that seems inevitable in retrospect. In many ways, other post-war movies have been trying to copy the template of The Deer Hunter for years, but it isn’t easy to come up with both a script and a cast that are nearly as effective. One thing The Deer Hunter does better than its imitators is find the right balance between the personal and the political.

The Third Man (1949)





Europe’s Post-War Devastation Creates A Striking Backdrop



February 1, 1950

Director Carol Reed Cast Orson Welles

, Joseph Cotten

, Alida Valli

, Trevor Howard

, Paul Hörbiger

The Third Man takes place amid the rubble and ruin of post-war Vienna, as a British man notices some inconsistencies in the story of his friend’s death. As soon as Orson Welles makes his entrance, with an impish, vaguely threatening look on his face, The Third Man shifts gears from a mystery into a noir thriller about truth and justice. The war and its fallout are scarcely addressed directly, but they color the entire story.

While the streets of Vienna are still lined with the remnants of bombed-out buildings, The Third Man leaves the story of the Second World War behind to focus on a game of cat-and-mouse between two former friends. In this way, it reveals itself to be a cunning and beautifully-written metaphor for the eruption of the Cold War, when allies turned against one another and paranoia thrived as Europe struggled to rebuild.