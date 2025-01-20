10 Ghosts Season 4 Questions That It Needs To Answer In 2025

Spoiler Alert for Ghosts season 4, episodes 8 and 9, “A Very Arondekar Christmas”

Ghosts season 4 has been a whirlwind for Sam, Jay, and the ghosts of Woodstone Mansion, leaving the second half of season 4 with burning questions to answer. The fourth season of the CBS sitcom series introduced a new ghost at the top of the outing, a Puritan ghost named Patience who wanders the dirt seeking revenge. While Patience lets Isaac and the other ghosts resume their lives, as usual, Patience’s haunting presence could surely return.

Even with Patience out of the house, the drama is far from over. All eyes have been on Isaac, who left his fiancé at the altar in the Ghosts season 3 finale and is navigating the fallout. The second half of the fourth season promises that Isaac has even more trials and tribulations ahead of him, but Ghosts season 4 needs to answer vital questions about the other spirits at Woodstone, too, when the paranormal sitcom series returns.

10



How Will Hamilton Appear In Ghosts Season 4?





Alexander Hamilton Will Appear In Ghosts



Before its season 4 return, it was announced that Ghosts season 4 cast Nat Faxon as Alexander Hamilton. It’s an exciting development since the former treasury secretary is Isaac Higgintoot’s sworn foe. Hamilton finally appearing on the show means that Isaac can hash out his beef from the Revolutionary War era, but there’s a lingering question about how Hamilton will appear.

With Hamilton as a figure from Isaac’s past, the Founding Father could appear as a flashback or as a fellow ghost. A Ghosts season 4 update spoils how Alexander Hamilton appears in a video posted to the official CBS Instagram account. In a video of Alexander Hamilton and Isaac Higgintoot, the Founding Farter is wearing something other than his typical ghost outfit, suggesting Hamilton’s role could be a flashback. Still, Ghosts season 4 will confirm how Hamilton factors into Isaac’s story.

9



Will Mark & Jay Open Their Restaurant In Ghosts Season 4?





Jay Is Opening An Indian Restaurant Called Mahesh



Jay and his contractor, Mark, are opening their restaurant in Ghosts season 4. The entrepreneurs are converting the mansion’s barn into a fashionable eatery. Jay even revealed in the Christmas special that he plans to name the Indian restaurant Mahesh after his father. That said, according to the synopsis for the Ghosts midseason premiere from TV Line, the partners will have one more hurdle to jump over before Mahesh can officially start serving Woodstone’s guests:

Sam and Jay are forced to cover when Mark demands to meet the silent investor in Jay’s restaurant who has been holding up construction.

The synopsis suggests that Mark has a steep request to kick off the second half of the season, demanding to meet Jay’s silent partner. Isaac is funding Jay’s restaurant after Trevor turned his portion of the book advance into a small fortune, but Isaac has been using his leverage to dictate design choices that have slowed progress. Still, Bela could fix Ghosts season 4’s Mark dilemma since she knows about the ghosts. Still, if Sam and Jay fail to meet Mark’s demands, Mahesh could be done for.

8



Is Pete Still With His Murderer Girlfriend?





Pete’s Girlfriend Donna Murdered Her Husband



One burning question for Ghosts season 4 is whether Pete is still with his girlfriend. Pete meets Donna at the end of Ghosts season 3 when the geographically unbound ghost travels to St. Lucia. That said, after dating Donna for a brief time, Pete discovers in Ghosts season 4, episode 4, that Donna is a murderer who killed her husband and fled to the Caribbean.

There’s a chance that Pete stayed with Donna since she can’t kill him again now that they’re both dead.

Pete’s Ghosts season 4 revelation came at the end of the episode when the crew was gathering to watch a show on Paramount+, which coincidentally was a documentary that had been made about Donna. Pete was horrified by the revelation that his girlfriend had killed her husband, but we have yet to hear from the former scout troop leader since he made the discovery. There’s a chance that Pete stayed with Donna since she can’t kill him again now that they’re both dead.

7



Will Patience Return With Other Ghosts?





Patience Could Return To Ghosts Season 4



Patience makes quite a storm when she appears in Ghosts season 4, episode 1. The Puritan ghost was banished from her religious community and died of bloodletting at what would become Woodstone property. The devout spirit was in cahoots with the other ghosts on the property a few centuries ago, including Isaac, Sasappis, and Thor, but she gets lost in the dirt after the ghosts are forced to navigate through the ground to find their way out of a hole.

Patience went looking for Isaac since he sneezed and let go of her hand, leaving him to blame for her isolation. While staying above ground at Woodstone, she terrorizes the others, but Patience eventually returns to the dirt, remarking that she will rejoin “the others.” The Puritan’s comment suggests that other spirits are living in the dirt, meaning Patience’s exit set up the arrival of new spirits who could emerge as new Woodstone personalities in the back half of season 4.

6



Will Pete Find Sasappis A Girlfriend?





Sass Needs A Girlfriend In Ghosts



In season 4, episode 7, the story emphasizes that Sasappis has a unique romance problem in Ghosts. The Indigenous Lenape spirit doesn’t have a crush on any of the ghosts at the house, so he’s never had a romance with any of the other Woodstone spirits. Likewise, all Sasappis’ romances otherwise fizzle out, like when he dates a car ghost in Ghosts season 2, but they run out of things to discuss, and she moves on.

However, at the end of episode 7, Pete recognizes his friends’ dilemma and offers a solution. Pete tells Sasappis that he will find another geographically unbound ghost and bring her back for Sass to meet and potentially date. While it may seem like a far-fetched solution, it would be fun to see Pete try to play matchmaker when the show returns for Ghosts season 4, and it could lead to some promising new stories for Sass.

5



What Is Hetty’s Ghost Power?





It’s Apparently Top Tier



So far, the lady of the house, Hetty, has missed out on having a ghost power. While Hetty managed to banish her ex-husband, Elias, to Hell, the banishment seemed to be a one-off event since Hetty couldn’t repeat the trick. That said, an interview with Sam and Jay actors Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar for TV Line suggests that Hetty’s ghost power reveal will happen in Ghosts season 4, and it’s promising news for the robber baroness:

McIver: It is one of the more impressive ghost powers. If there were tiers, it’s top tier. Ambudkar: You wouldn’t be able to guess what it is. It’s wild, and the reason why it manifests is even wilder. It’s insane what the writers are doing this season. It’s really funny.

McIver and Ambudkar’s tease of Hetty’s ghost power is one of the more promising insights for the back half of Ghosts season 4, although each development is exciting. A new ghost power at Woodstone is a big deal for the other ghosts and the stories the show can tell from here on out. Hetty’s ghost power will add to the show’s lore and create new hijinks for upcoming episodes.

4



How Is Trevor’s Job Going After The Work Retreat?





Trevor Is Working As A Remote Financial Analyst



Trevor reveals he’s been working remotely in Ghosts season 4, episode 4. Still, Trevor almost loses his job as a financial analyst after his boss wants to have a mandatory work retreat, forcing Trevor to show up in person to keep his job despite being a ghost. That said, when the ghost convinces his colleagues to have a retreat at Woodstone B&B, Jay steps in for Trevor and saves the day as he pretends to be the former stockbroker.

Jay impresses Trevor’s colleagues with his knowledge of trendy restaurants in New York City and turns Trevor onto his financial legacy when he mentions the Lefkowitz name at the dinner table. Jay’s actions allow Trevor to keep his job, but we haven’t heard from the financial analyst about how his career is going since. Trevor discovers that his co-workers think he is a legend, which has enhanced his work and made it more frustrating since he receives no credit.

3



How Will Jay’s Ghost Vision Change His Relationship With Sam?





Jay Saw Ghosts In Season 4



One of the most exciting developments in the fourth outing was Jay’s seeing spirits in Ghosts season 4, which finally allowed him to connect with the dead residents of his house. While Jay’s ability to see the dead was short-lived after returning to his body, it was a game-changing development for Jay. Not only could Jay talk to the spirits like Sam, but he could also interact with them since he was a spirit himself.

Following the Christmas special, McIver explained that Jay’s Ghosts twist was pivotal for the show in an interview with TV Line. The actor said that Sam’s husband’s ability to interact with and hug the ghosts physically extends beyond her abilities, giving Jay a new perspective that could influence the way the couple interact from here on out. Therefore, Jay’s ghost twist could be fundamental to his relationship with Sam moving forward now that the husband can relate to his partner in new ways.

2



Can Isaac & Nigel Get Back Together?





Isaac And Nigel Could Still Have Something



Another question many could ask heading into the back half of Ghosts season 4 is whether Isaac and Nigel can get back together. The star-crossed lovers were supposed to wed in the prior outing. However, the third installment of the sitcom ended with Isaac and Nigel’s breakup in the Ghosts season 3 finale. However, Isaac has doubted his decision to cut his romance short.

Isaac is upset when Sasappis and Alberta spread a rumor in Ghosts season 4 that Pete’s girlfriend, Donna, isn’t real. The development causes Isaac to slap Pete because the scout troop leader gives a compelling speech about romance after his fling, influencing Isaac to leave Nigel at the altar. Isaac also learns that Nigel learned about dinosaurs so that he could talk to his to-be husband about his favorite topic, and the couple could rekindle their romance as Isaac’s redemption arc in Ghosts season 4 continues to allow him to make new insights.

1



What Was Sasappis’ Cause Of Death?





Sass Has A Mysterious Death



Heading into Ghosts season 4, the show has revealed how every Ghosts character dies, with one exception in the main cast. The sitcom still hasn’t revealed the cause of Sasappis’ death, and it’s almost impossible to know what it is. Unlike some other characters, Sasappis has no visible markings on his body to reveal the cause of whatever took him down, like the claw marks on Flower’s back that prove a bear attacked her.

Sasappis’ death is one of the most significant revelations in the remainder of the fourth outing, which will likely lead to Ghosts season 5.

That said, a Ghosts season 4 story update revealed Sasappis’ death story could play out sooner than later, according to TV Line. The report had a quote from Ghosts co-showrunner Joe Port saying the show’s creators had settled on a death story for Sass that they liked, and it could very well play out in season 4. Sasappis’ death is one of the most significant revelations in the remainder of the fourth outing, which will likely lead to Ghosts season 5.

