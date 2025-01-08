10 Reasons 2025 Can Be The Biggest Year For The MCU & DC In Quite Some Time

After a slower 2024, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the new DC Universe have everything set to make a splash in 2025. Marvel fans have become used to making multiple visits to theaters during the year as major MCU films are released. However, even though Deadpool & Wolverine became one of the best movies in the MCU, it was the franchise’s only theatrical release in 2024. Thankfully, Marvel has quite the slate of upcoming projects to make up for the slim year.

As for the DC side of things, 2024 saw James Gunn’s DC Universe start in earnest. After many projects were announced a couple of years ago, the first of them, Creature Commandos, was released. The positive reception to the TV-MA animated series helped the DCU start on the right foot, but this year will make or break the franchise. With many moving parts, here are the reasons why 2025 should be the biggest year for the MCU and DC in quite some time.

The MCU Bounces Back With 3 Movies





Deadpool & Wolverine Had To Do Some Heavy Lifting



Starting the list is the MCU’s movie slate, which features some nice variety in 2025. Deadpool & Wolverine broke several records, finishing its worldwide box office run with $1.3 billion. That allowed Marvel to coast through 2024 despite only having a movie released. However, 2025 is a packed year for the MCU, which will see Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

2025’s MCU movies will introduce exciting new characters to the MCU, like the Fantastic Four, Red Hulk, Sentry, and more.

There is a little bit for everyone, with a grounded thriller, a team-up movie featuring anti-heroes, and the first time Marvel’s First Family is expected to get the film it deserves. 2025’s MCU movies will introduce exciting new characters to the MCU, like the Fantastic Four, Red Hulk, Sentry, and more. The films will also expand the franchise in terms of worldbuilding, as the Fantastic Four come from another universe, Eternals‘ Tiamut will finally be explored, and what happened to Avengers Tower will be revealed.

David Corenswet’s Superman Debuts In The First DCU Movie





The DCU Depends On The Man Of Steel



While Marvel Studios will release three movies in 2025, James Gunn’s DC Universe only has one on the way. However, it is not a movie superhero fans will want to miss. David Corenswet’s Superman takes to the skies in July, kickstarting the DCU in a major way after Gunn’s Creature Commandos served as an appetizer of what the franchise has to offer.

Actor Character David Corenswet Clark Kent/Superman Rachel Brosnahan Lois Lane Nicholas Hoult Lex Luthor Skyler Gisondo Jimmy Olsen Terence Rosemore Otis Sara Sampaio Eve Teschmacher Nathan Fillion Guy Gardner/Green Lantern Edi Gathegi Michael Holt/Mister Terrific Isabela Merced Hawkgirl Anthony Carrigan Rex Mason/Metamorpho Maria Gabríela De Faría Angela Spica/The Engineer Frank Grillo Rick Flag Sr.

The last Superman solo movie was Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel, released in 2013. After more than a decade, Superman will finally lead another solo entry, and it just so happens that other DCU heroes and villains will debut to help build out this shared universe. After a period with a darker Superman in the DCEU, Gunn’s reboot of the Man of Steel seems to focus on how the hero can turn a skeptical world around and bring hope back, which is pure Superman.

Marvel Studios Will Release Its First TV-MA Animated Series





Disney+’s What If…? Set Up A Bloody Event



Marvel Studios has started to experiment more since the Multiverse Saga began. While that has not always worked out well for the studio, with projects like Eternals bombing, Marvel has found more success as of late. Deadpool & Wolverine and Echo showed that more mature offerings can come to the MCU and be embraced by fans and critics. Marvel will continue with those types of projects in 2025, and there is an exciting twist.

A version of Blade serves as the universe’s Moon Knight in Marvel Zombies.

Echo was Marvel Studios’ first TV-MA series, while Deadpool & Wolverine was its first R-rated movie. This year, Marvel Zombies will be the franchise’s first TV-MA animated series. The project continues the universe set up in a What If…? season 1 episode. Marvel Zombies can show a violent new side of the MCU full of superheroes, as recent MCU characters, like Yelena Belova and Kate Bishop, go up against zombie versions of the Scarlet Witch, Ikaris, Captain America, and more.

Daredevil: Born Again Continues The Story Of The Best Live-Action Marvel TV Show





Charlie Cox’s MCU Streak Continues Into 2025



Daredevil: Born Again was once going to be more of a legal procedural than a superhero series. However, much like its title suggests, the MCU series went through a creative overhaul and is now much more tied to the original Netflix Daredevil series. That connection happens through the new show’s tone, which is said to be even more intense than Netlfix’s Daredevil at times, and much more.

Initially, Foggy Nelson and Karen Page were reportedly not going to appear. Images of the two alongside Charlie Cox’s Daredevil have already been released, showing the beloved trio back together. More Netflix characters will also appear, with Jon Bernthal’s Punisher return being one of the MCU’s most exciting events in 2025. After a bout of supporting roles and cameos, Cox’s Matt Murdock is ready to take center stage again, and if Daredevil: Born Again is as good as the Netflix series, it should become Marvel Studios’ best TV show.

Spider-Man 4, Avengers: Doomsday & More Begin Filming





Not Every Major 2025 Marvel & DC Moment Happens On A Screen



There are going to be 12 MCU and DC projects in 2025, counting movies, TV shows, and animated series. However, many of the year’s most exciting events will not be happening in any of those but on sets. After the 2023 Hollywood strikes delayed many movies and TV shows, Marvel and DC have some catching up to do. The delays have led to 2025 being a year when many high-profile projects film at the same time.

On the Marvel side, two movies that have the potential to reach the $2 billion mark begin filming. Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man 4 set photos and videos are going to be making shockwaves throughout the year, with exciting reveals expected to come. As for DC, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Lanterns, and more explore new corners of the DCU, and fans will be looking at set reveals to find out what that looks like.

Marvel Studios Will Release 6 TV Series In 2025





The MCU’s Slate Is As Packed As Possible



One of the biggest problems Marvel has faced during the Multiverse Saga has been a high influx of projects. Marvel has made changes to its development slate, particularly on TV, which will see fewer projects released every year. However, due to delays, 2025 will once again be packed with MCU TV shows, and some of them finished filming years ago.

Marvel’s 2025 TV lineup is perfectly divided into three live-action series and three animated shows. Of the first type, Daredevil: Born Again is bound to be the biggest, while Ironheart is rumored to finally introduce Mephisto, and Wonder Man debuts a new powerful hero. As for the animated offerings, Marvel Studios’ first Spider-Man series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, features classic Spidey action, while Marvel Zombies will be a bloody endeavor, and Eyes of Wakanda explores different time periods in Wakandan history.

John Cena’s Peacemaker Goes From The DCEU To The New DC Universe





James Gunn’s DC Plans Have Survived The Move



While there will only be two series coming from DC Studios this year, Harley Quinn season 5 and Peacemaker season 2, the latter is a major release. John Cena’s Peacemaker was one of the breakout characters in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Max’s Peacemaker season 1 became a global hit, ensuring that Cena’s anti-hero and his cast of characters all survive the end of the old DCEU.

Peacemaker season 2 would already be one of the year’s most anticipated releases in normal circumstances. However, since the project will now hop universes, all eyes will be on how it deals with the DCU canon. The TV-MA series will also follow Gunn’s Superman movie, as Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. goes from that project to Peacemaker season 2, ensuring nice connective tissue between the DCU’s first three releases after Flag’s Creature Commandos debut.

The Fantastic Four Finally Come To The MCU





Marvel’s First Family Faces A Comics-Accurate Galactus



Out of Marvel Studios’ 2025 movies, no other comes close to The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The team is one of the most important ones in Marvel Comics, and for the first time ever, Marvel Studios is behind a Fantastic Four film. After previous iterations of the team in live-action ranged from fun to downright awful, the MCU has the task of making the Fantastic Four movie that the characters and fans deserve.

Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards leads a talented cast that also includes Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn’s Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. After a failed previous attempt to bring Galactus to the big screen, the MCU movie will use the antagonist in all his glory, not as a cloud, but looking like the classic Galactus. Marvel can answer where the team has been and explore a retro-futuristic universe at the same time.

Marvel & DC Movies Could Make $1 Billion At The Box Office Again





Deadpool & Wolverine Was The Last To Do It



Deadpool & Wolverine marked the first time since 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home that a Marvel or DC movie crossed the $1 billion line at the box office. After years of facing issues and with a couple of movies getting close to the coveted mark, both Marvel and DC have the chance of getting at least one movie that grosses $1 billion in 2025. James Gunn’s Superman movie trailer has been breaking viewership records.

Deadpool & Wolverine did similar in 2024, and that translated into $1.3 billion at the box office. If Superman‘s marketing continues to build anticipation for the DCU film, it could reach that mark. As for Marvel, fans have long been waiting for the Fantastic Four to come to the MCU. With a star-studded cast led by the in-demand Pedro Pascal, The Fantastic Four: First Steps sounds like a surefire box office hit if the movie is as good as expected.

From Batman To Spider-Man To The Avengers And More



Finally, another of the most exciting factors of Marvel and DC’s 2025 comes not from projects that will be released, but those in the works. As production nears for major releases like Spider-Man 4, Avengers: Doomsday, and The Batman – Part II, casting news should be coming out throughout the year. The final days of 2024 revealed that former Aquaman star Jason Momoa will play Lobo in the DCU.

That is the kind of shocking casting news that fans can expect to see in 2025. As Avengers: Doomsday gets closer to production, many MCU heroes should return to join Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and more in the ambitious movie. With several rumors around both projects, casting news could reveal the direction Spider-Man 4 and The Batman – Part II are headed. With all of these elements, the MCU and DC should have a massive 2025.

