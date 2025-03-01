10 Single Best Fantasy TV Show Episodes Of All Time

Most of the best fantasy TV shows in history have at least one episode that stands out from the rest, cementing itself as an iconic piece of genre television. Fantasy is rarely discussed with as much reverence as prestige TV. However, these episodes prove that these magical and mystical series are just as complex and well-written as any other narrative out there. They discuss intense themes of grief, longing, redemption, and much more. Through their ability to handle these topics, they prove there’s nothing these fantasy shows can’t tackle and communicate to the audience effectively.

Among these series are fantasy TV shows that should never get a remake, considering how iconic and enduring they are. These episodes come from the top tier of speculative fiction television. Trying to top or recreate the success of these episodes would be a misstep for any future developments of spinoffs or reboots. The best part of these episodes is that they happened once, changing the course of the shows, but they can still be revisited by fans and first-time watchers alike. Due to their high quality, they make rewatching these shows easy.

Swan Song – Supernatural (2005–2020)





Season 5, Episode 22



The first five seasons of Supernatural follow a tight, well-planned arc, and the gravity of “Swan Song” is deeply present throughout the episode. Since “Swan Song” was originally intended to be the series finale of the show, it isn’t surprising that plenty of drama and emotional turmoil is in store for the Winchester boys. Sam and Dean lay it all on the line to stop the apocalypse, and their deep familial bond is a key element of saving the day in “Swan Song.”

In “Swan Song,” the pair successfully reaffirm their connection as brothers, and the audience sees a side of Dean that he rarely lets out. ​​​​​​​

Though Supernatural changed a lot after season 5 and ended up running for another ten seasons, the first five installments of the series defined it. "Swan Song" concludes with an unbelievable cliffhanger that makes the wait for the following season excruciating. It appears that Sam had made the ultimate sacrifice, but this might not be true.

Episode IMDB Score Swan Song 9.7/10

Dragonfly In Amber – Outlander (2014–Present)





Season 2, Episode 13



Outlander season 8 has many questions to answer before the hit fantasy romance TV show draws to a close. However, in preparation for the final season, it’s always fun to look back at the best episode of the series. The season 2 finale, “Dragonfly in Amber”, takes its name from the the second book in Diana Gabaldon’s series. In the heartwrenching conclusion of the episode, the viewer sees Claire and Jamie torn apart and scattered across time.

In “Dragonfly in Amber,” we see the adult versions of Brianna and Roger meet, which is a touching development, but this doesn’t heal the wound from witnessing Jamie see Claire off through the stones and leave to die in battle. Of course, now we know that both Jamie and Claire make it through their ordeals alive, but during “Dragonfly in Amber,” it feels as if they’ll never see each other again. This dramatic goodbye is elevated by the fact that Claire reveals Brianna’s true parentage to her and attempts to come clean about her time traveling.

Episode IMDB Score Dragonfly in Amber 9.5/10



7/10 Release Date August 9, 2014

A Life In The Day – The Magicians (2015–2020)





Season 3, Episode 5



The Magicians season 3 is the best season of the show, so it’s no wonder it lays claim to the series’ best episode. “A Life in the Day” is a standout episode for any fan of Quentin and Eliot’s relationship, as the pair experiences a full life together during their quest for the Keys. Sent back in time to a version of Fillory where there’s still magic, Quentin and Eliot spend decades trying to piece together an impossible mosaic, developing an intense and fulfilling romantic relationship while they’re at it.

Simultaneously strong as both partners and friends, it was a huge moment for The Magicians to make Quentin and Eliot’s relationship canon. Though they slept together in season 1, in “A Life in the Day,” the emotional side of their connection comes to the forefront, and it’s clear they work as a couple. While the events outside of Fillory during “A Life in the Day” are also compelling, it’s Quentin and Eliot who make the episode so poignant, proving The Magicians as a highlight of the fantasy genre.

Episode IMDB Score A Life in the Day 9.4/10



8/10 Olivia Taylor Dudley Alice Quinn

Jason Ralph Quentin Coldwater

The Book Of Nora – The Leftovers (2014–2017)





Season 3, Episode 8



There are many characters and dynamics within The Leftovers, the complex and at-times surreal fantasy drama that left many stories open to interpretation. However, Nora and Kevin, played by Carrie Coon and Justin Theroux, are the people we follow the closest throughout the seasons. First and foremost, The Leftovers is about grief and how to keep living in the face of it, but by the series’ final season, elements of hope and joy were creeping into the narrative after a particularly dark first installment.

In “The Book of Nora,” the series finale, Nora and Kevin reconnect after many years apart, with Nora claiming to have answers about the Sudden Departure and where the 2% of the population went. While she and Kevin are happy to accept the truth of the stories they tell each other, it becomes clear in this episode that it doesn’t matter. Searching for the whys and hows of their misfortunes wasn’t what saved Kevin and Nora, and The Leftovers offers the viewer the chance to be comfortable with the unknown in its last episode.

Episode IMDB Score The Book of Nora 9.5/10



10/10 Release Date 2014 – 2016 Showrunner Damon Lindelof



Hero – Attack On Titan (2013–2023)





Season 3, Episode 17



One of the most successful crossover anime franchises of the contemporary era, Attack on Titan, connected with a wide array of audiences after the first season of the TV adaptation premiered. Of course, adapting manga for television takes a lot of hard work, meaning the wait between seasons is often years. However, it was easy to wait for episodes like season 3’s “Hero,” which includes one of the series’ greatest action sequences. Seeing Levi, the most skilled Scout, face off with the Beast Titan was the showdown that had been building for a long time.

This episode exemplifies the best parts of Attack on Titan when the Scout’s battles on the homefront were the biggest issues.

Additionally, “Hero” marked the beginning of a huge change in the trajectory of Attack on Titan. Though it isn’t the finale of season 3, which provided many shocking revelations, it’s the best episode of the season. Though “Hero” has some of Attack on Titan‘s darkest moments, the character who shines the most is Armin, as his intellect and battle strategy are put to the test. This episode exemplifies the best parts of Attack on Titan when the Scout’s battles on the homefront were the biggest issues.

Episode IMDB Score Attack on Titan (2013–2023) 9.8/10

Zuko Alone – Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005–2008)





Season 2, Episode 7



Aang, Katara, and Sokka are almost completely absent from “Zuko Alone,” the most pivotal episode in Avatar: The Last Airbender in Zuko’s redemption arc. Zuko begins the show in exile from the Fire Nation, chasing the Avatar, determined to bring him down, no matter the cost. However, when we get to “Zuko Alone,” he’s a very different kind of outcast. Zuko’s faith in the Fire Nation is shaken when he meets a family affected by the war and reflects on his part in the destruction.

Avatar: The Last Airbender was enormously helpful in paving the way for children’s animated shows to be taken more seriously and treated as pieces of art. With its complex and well-planned three-season arc, Avatar: The Last Airbender tracks real and tangible character development throughout its episodes, especially with Zuko. By the end of Zuko alone, the audience intimately understands him and his motivations and begins to see a glimmer of hope for his future.

Episode IMDB Score Zuko Alone 9.5/10



9/10 Release Date 2005 – 2007 Showrunner Michael Dante DiMartino

There’s No Place Like Home – Once Upon A Time (2011–2018)





Season 3, Episode 22



Though the tightest overall installment of Once Upon A Time is season 1, the best episode is the season 3 finale, “There’s No Place Like Home.” Even though Emma, brought to life by Jennifer Morrison, already believes in magic and has accepted her role as the savior, there’s been something holding her back and keeping her separated from her family. Despite the fact that her parents are desperate to get to know her, she’s kept them at arm’s length throughout the show.

It’s through this that she learns to bring her guard down, letting in not just her parents but also Hook, her longtime love interest.

This all changes in “There’s No Place Like Home” and the penultimate episode, “Snow Drifts.” Emma is sent back in time to the Enchanted Forest and sees her parents fall in love firsthand, witnessing what might have happened if they never got together. It’s through this that she learns to bring her guard down, letting in not just her parents but also Hook, her longtime love interest. The drama and tension of Once Upon A Time are at an all-time high in “There’s No Place Like Home,” with the episode concluding the overall arc of the first three seasons.

Episode IMDB Score There’s No Place Like Home 9.2/10

Pilot Parts 1 & 2 – Lost (2004–2010)





Season 1, Episodes 1 & 2



Despite being one of the most expensive pilot episodes at the time of its release, the payoff was huge, as Lost‘s premiere immediately cemented the show as something new in the TV landscape (via Forbes). Successfully introducing the flashback format, communicating the terror of the plane crash, and giving the audience a handle on the large ensemble cast, Lost achieved everything a pilot should and more. It helped that the pilot led into a season of television that gripped the audience until the very end.

Though Lost would later become known as a key player in the fantasy genre, the pilot episode is likely the greatest of all time, regardless of genre. Lost quickly became known for including many shocking plot twists and narrative turns. However, the viewer can get a handle on these supernatural elements because the world of the story is established so thoroughly. Without the pilot, Lost wouldn’t have blossomed into a cultural phenomenon.

Episode IMDB Score Pilot Parts 1 & 2 9.1/10



9/10

The Rains Of Castamere – Game Of Thrones (2011–2019)





Season 3, Episode 9



Known for the Red Wedding scene, “The Rains of Castamere” demonstrates what Game of Thrones was capable of at its height. Though fans of the books knew that Robb Starks critical errors in the first three seasons were leading to this massacre, that didn’t make the blow any easier, especially considering how it was brought to life onscreen. For audiences who weren’t aware of the twist, the shock of “The Rains of Castamere” radiated throughout the fandom.

Game of Thrones season 3 is one of the best seasons of the series, and though it doesn’t have the biggest battle, it packs an enormous emotional punch and changes the trajectory of the story. Though it doesn’t take long to realize you shouldn’t get attached to any characters in Game of Thrones, seeing all the hopes riding on Robb’s success crushed in a single blow is unforgettable. Outside of Robb’s plotline, the other intersecting stories are just as strong, with the final moments of the Red Wedding elevating the episode.

Episode IMDB Score Game of Thrones 9.9/10



10/10 Release Date 2011 – 2018 Showrunner David Benioff, D.B. Weiss

The Body – Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997–2003)





Season 5, Episode 16



Buffy The Vampire Slayer is one of the greatest fantasy TV shows of all time, and though “The Body” is one of the best episodes of the series, it’s far from the only memorable one. Though there are plenty of Buffy episodes that it will be impossible for the reboot to top, “The Body” is the kind of episode that only comes around once in a generation. Following the aftermath of the death of Buffy’s mom, “The Body” made many innovative creative choices to tackle the depths of the characters’ grief.

Using no music throughout the entire episode and forcing Buffy to grapple with her own powerlessness in the face of natural death, “The Body” delicately intertwines the supernatural storyline with the emotional truth of the story. “The Body” was a turning point for Buffy The Vampire Slayer, as it signaled that Buffy was losing yet another safety net and taking on the adult world first-hand. Perhaps the most gripping and tragic installment of the series, “The Body,” is well known in television circles.