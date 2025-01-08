10 TV Shows That Should Never Have Got A Second Season

Whenever viewers react well to a TV show, it feels like a second season is practically inevitable, although sometimes it is better to follow the motto that less is more. A one-off miniseries can often be far more compelling than a show that artificially continues its narrative well after the story requires it, and it showcases a real sense of artistic integrity when creators and showrunners bow out while leaving the audience wanting more. These are all shows that had incredible first seasons but dropped the ball in season 2.

While all of these shows would have been better if they never got a second season, that’s not to say that the later episodes were totally without value. Of course, many viewers will have a great fondness for these shows’ underwhelming second seasons, and just because they couldn’t live up to the original is not a reason they should be dismissed entirely. It’s notoriously difficult to follow up a fantastic show with another batch of equally compelling episodes, and it’s rare for lightning to strike twice in the same place.

10



Squid Game (2021 – Present)





2 Seasons



Your changes have been saved

My List

My Favorite TV Shows

My Watchlist In Squid Game, a mysterious invitation to join a competition is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. Four hundred fifty-six participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games to win 45.6 billion won. Games are selected from traditional Korean children’s games, such as Red Light and Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. To survive, competitors must choose their alliances carefully – but the further they go in the competition, the more likely betrayal will rear its ugly head. Release Date

September 17, 2021

Finale Year

November 30, 2024

Cast Wi Ha-joon

, Anupam Tripathi

, Oh Yeong-su

, Heo Sung-tae

, Park Hae-soo

, Jung Ho-yeon

, Lee Jung-jae

, Kim Joo-ryoung Seasons 2 Writers Hwang Dong-hyuk Directors Hwang Dong-hyuk Showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk Expand

It’s hard to underestimate just how much of a global phenomenon the first season of Squid Game was when it aired in 2021. This South Korean Netflix series united the world as millions of people all over the globe tuned into this dystopian thriller survival story while stuck inside due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Along with series like Tiger King, Squid Game became a major talking point, and it was incredible to witness how a South Korean show was able to break through with Western audiences in such a major way.

However, Squid Game season 1 felt totally self-contained, and after witnessing Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) go through the arduous task of making it out of the deadly game show alive, viewers were surprised when Netflix renewed the show. Squid Game’s second outing had exciting moments, but it was hard not to wonder if the show would have been better had it just quit while it was ahead. While Squid Game’s third and final season will offer it one last chance to redeem its legacy, it’s difficult to imagine it living up to the hype of season one.

9



Russian Doll (2019 – 2022)





2 Seasons



Your changes have been saved

My List

My Favorite TV Shows

My Watchlist Russian Doll follows a cynical young woman named Nadia on her journey as the guest of honor at a seemingly inescapable party one night in New York City. After dying on the night of her party, Nadia keeps repeating the same day – over and over again, with death assured before each day ends. However, when she meets Alan Zaveri, a man who is experiencing the same phenomenon, the pair work together to hopefully break the cycle once and for all. Release Date

February 1, 2019

Finale Year

November 30, 2021

Cast Natasha Lyonne

, Elizabeth Ashley

, Charlie Barnett

, Yul Vazquez

, Greta Lee Seasons 2 Directors Leslye Headland Showrunner Leslye Headland

, Natasha Lyonne Expand

While many viewers will already recognize Natasha Lyonne from cult classics like But I’m a Cheerleader and her main role in Orange is the New Black, it was in Russian Doll that she was most effectively able to lean into her hardened New Yorker persona. This astounding comedy-drama saw Lyonne play Nadia Vulvokov, a woman who finds herself repeatedly reliving her 36th birthday as she continually dies and reappears at her own party. As a unique spin on Groundhog Day, Russian Doll addressed philosophical issues of aging, existentialism, and repressed trauma.

The inventive and bingeable story of Russian Doll’s first season worked perfectly as a self-contained work where Nadia found a connection with a young man also stuck in a time loop, and the pair attempted to break out of their temporal prison together. While Russian Doll’s second season introduced another layer to Nadia’s trauma as she began to literally embody her late mother during the 1980s, season 2 lacked the unique spark of its original run and was at times too convoluted for its own good.

8



Westworld (2016 – 2022)





4 Seasons



Your changes have been saved

My List

My Favorite TV Shows

My Watchlist HBO’s Westworld is a dystopian science fiction western that is based on the Michael Crichton-directed film, Westworld. The series centers on high-paying guests who visit a western theme park full of human-like androids to live out wild fantasies. Westworld would later introduce a futuristic mid-21st century where the world is run by an artificial intelligence called Rehoboam. The series was incredibly popular during its four-season run but was canceled by HBO in November 2022. Release Date

October 2, 2016

Finale Year

November 30, 2021

Network HBO Max Seasons 4 Writers Jonathan Nolan

, Lisa Joy Streaming Service(s) M Showrunner Jonathan Nolan

, Lisa Joy Expand

Westworld was a clever, satirical, dystopian sci-fi series that updated Michael Crichton’s original 1973 movie for the modern age. As an exploration of artificial intelligence, technology, and humanities increased barbarism and need for distraction, Westworld addressed deeply philosophical themes head-on and packaged them within a highly engaging mystery. With a season one twist that involved multiple connected timelines, what made Westworld season 1 such engrossing viewing was that although it was a very smart show, it never felt alienating or unknowable.

However, Westworld sadly squandered its potential of becoming the next Game of Thrones by having increasingly convoluted and complex storylines in its subsequent seasons. The harsh reality was that as the show went on, it became too clever for its own good, and viewers began to drop off. With difficult-to-follow narratives that strayed ever further away from its Wild West theme park origins, Westworld was canceled before reaching its conclusion, and it’s hard not to feel like things would have been better had it been a one-season miniseries.

7



Wayward Pines (2015 – 2016)





2 Seasons



Your changes have been saved

My List

My Favorite TV Shows

My Watchlist Wayward Pines is a sci-fi series based on the Blake Crouch novel series of the same name. Its story initially centers around Ethan Burke, a secret service agent investigating the disappearance of two of his fellow agents in a small Idaho town. The series ran for two seasons on Fox between 2014 and 2016 before being officially canceled a few years later. Release Date

May 14, 2015

Network FOX Cast Tim Griffin

, Matt Dillon

, Reed Diamond

, Carla Gugino

, Terrence Howard

, Shannyn Sossamon

, Charlie Tahan

, Melissa Leo

, Toby Jones Seasons 2 Writers Matt Dillon Directors Tim Hunter Showrunner Chad Hodge Expand

The mystery sci-fi series Wayward Pines had a great first season as Ethan Burke is a U.S. Secret Service agent investigating the disappearance of two fellow agents in the mysterious small town of Wayward Pines. With a pilot episode directed by M. Night Shyamalan, the show had an intriguing sense of style that owed a lot to the puzzling and intriguing appeal of Twin Peaks. The creepy and strange atmosphere of the show made it stand out initially, although after concluding its original mystery it devolved into a dull and uninteresting series.

Wayward Pines’ second season was a prime example of a show that should not have been renewed as the promise of its debut run of episodes was replaced with repetitive and predictable storytelling. With poor writing, mediocre acting, and plenty of pointless sequences, the fact that season 1 was so good made its failure all the more disappointing.

6



Bad Sisters (2022 – Present)





2 Seasons



Your changes have been saved

My List

My Favorite TV Shows

My Watchlist Bad Sisters is an Apple TV+ exclusive series based on the Flemish TV original Clan. The Garvey sisters are a group of five blood-related siblings bonded closely after the untimely death of their parents. Tragedy strikes once again when the husband of Grace Williams (Anne-Marie Duff) dies. The other four sisters, however, haven’t hidden their disapproval of Grace’s husband, John Paul Williams, due to his poor treatment of her on an abusive level. His life insurer notes this and launches an investigation into John’s death. Bad Sisters will take viewers back and forth into the past and present as they unveil the truth about what happened around John’s death. Release Date

August 19, 2022

Cast Sharon Horgan

, Anne-Marie Duff

, Eva Birthistle

, Sarah Greene

, Eve Hewson

, Claes Bang

, Brian Gleeson

, Daryl McCormack Seasons 2 Writers Malin-Sarah Gozin

, Brett Baer

, Dave Finkel Expand

The Irish black comedy series Bad Sisters featured an incredible ensemble focused on the five Garvey sisters and the mystery at the heart of their lives. Developed and starring the Catastrophe and Motherland creator Sharon Horgan, the first season of Bad Sisters was a hilarious whodunnit exploring the death of an abusive husband and the sisters at the center of his life insurance investigation. Through the use of flashbacks, the first season of Bad Sisters slowly revealed the true nature of the man’s death as audiences suspected each sister could be the culprit.

This excellent setup was based on the Belgian series Clan, and when the show decided to continue its story for a second season, it began to lose its way. While Bad Sisters season 2 still featured its incredible cast of hilarious Irish women, its litany of new mysteries and overblown plot points did not have the same cohesive and narrative throughline as season 1. Although there were some great moments in Bad Sisters sophomore season, at times it felt rushed and unnecessary.

5



Your Honor (2020 – 2023)





2 Seasons



Your changes have been saved

My List

My Favorite TV Shows

My Watchlist Your Honor is a legal drama series starring Bryan Cranston as a respected judge whose son becomes involved in a hit-and-run accident. The incident sets off a dangerous chain of events that forces the judge to confront his own principles and navigate the moral complexities of the law. The series explores themes of justice, loyalty, and ethics, offering a compelling narrative of a father’s desperate attempts to protect his son. Release Date

December 6, 2020

Finale Year

November 30, 2022

Creator(s) Peter Moffat Seasons 2 Expand

To many viewers, Bryan Cranston will always be the hapless dad on Malcolm in the Middle, and to others, he’s inseparable from his career-best role as Walter White on Breaking Bad. However, Cranston added another incredible show to his roster of accomplishments as Judge Michael Desiato on the thrilling legal drama Your Honor. As the story of a father’s misguided attempts to use his legal power to protect his son after he was involved in a hit-and-run, this nail-biting series saw the family members caught up in an intense conspiracy involving a New Orleans crime family.

As a show adapted from the Israeli TV series Kvodo, Your Honor’s first season was a self-contained morality tale about the dangers of stepping outside the law, even if it’s to protect a loved one. Your Honor’s clever themes struck a chord with viewers, but the problem was it should have never been renewed for a second season. When Your Honor returned for another batch of episodes, it no longer felt as urgent, and while the image of Cranston bearded and disheveled in a prison cell looked intriguing, the show just didn’t have the same impact the second time around.

4



Killing Eve (2018 – 2022)





4 Seasons



Your changes have been saved

My List

My Favorite TV Shows

My Watchlist Killing Eve is a black comedy thriller series starring Sandra Oh as British intelligence officer Eve Polastri who is assigned to track and capture a dangerous assassin named Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer. Bored with her life, Eve finds herself hired by an undercover MI6 division tasked with tracking down Villanelle – who, after just a brief time studying and following her, she becomes obsessed with her. However, the obsession becomes mutual as soon the two enter a game of cat and mouse that deviates them from their missions as they venture to learn more about one another. Release Date

April 8, 2018

Finale Year

November 30, 2021

Cast Adrian Scarborough

, Sandra Oh

, Nina Sosanya

, Edward Bluemel

, Kirby Howell-Baptiste

, Danny Sapani

, Fiona Shaw

, Kim Bodnia

, Harriet Walter

, Steve Pemberton

, Sean Delaney

, Henry Lloyd-Hughes

, David Haig

, Jodie Comer

, turlough convery

, Raj Bajaj

, Gemma Whelan

, Camille Cottin

, Owen McDonnell Seasons 4 Writers Phoebe Waller-Bridge Directors Lisa Brühlmann Showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge Expand

Phoebe Waller-Bridge proved she was far more than a one-hit-wonder when she followed up her astounding work on Fleabag as the showrunner for season 1 of Killing Eve. This unique feminist spy series mixed strong characterization with sexual tension as its clever game of cat and mouse kept viewers on the edge of their seats. With the MI15 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) on the trail of the sociopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the debut season of this series featured some of the sharpest writing on television.

As a series adapted from the Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings, Killing Eve could have continued for multiple seasons with the same high level of quality. However, following the exit of Waller-Bridge after the first season, the show was just never quite as engaging. While it was still exciting to see the way Eve and Villanelle couldn’t help but explore their strange, sexually charged, antagonistic relationship, the truth was that without Waller-Bridge’s signature comedic charm, there was just something missing from its later seasons.

3



True Detective (2014 – Present)





4 Seasons



Your changes have been saved

My List

My Favorite TV Shows

My Watchlist True Detective is an anthology series exploring intricate criminal investigations through multiple timelines. Each season examines dark personal and professional secrets revealed during the course of solving complex cases, highlighting the impact of crime on individuals both within and outside the law enforcement community. Release Date

January 12, 2014

Network HBO Max Cast Matthew McConaughey

, Colin Farrell

, Mahershala Ali

, Woody Harrelson

, Vince Vaughn

, Stephen Dorff

, Michelle Monaghan

, Rachel McAdams

, Carmen Ejogo

, Michael Potts

, Taylor Kitsch

, Scoot McNairy

, Tory Kittles

, Kelly Reilly

, Ray Fisher

, Chris Kerson

, Ritchie Coster

, Christopher James Baker

, Afemo Omilami

, James Frain

, Abigail Spencer

, Jodie Foster

, Kali Reis

, Fiona Shaw

, Finn Bennett

, Isabella Star LaBlanc

, Christopher Eccleston

, John Hawkes

, Dana Gourrier

, Madison Wolfe

, J.D. Evermore Character(s) Rust Cohle

, Ray Velcoro

, Wayne Hays

, Martin Hart

, Frank Semyon

, Roland West

, Maggie Hart

, Antigone Ani Bezzerides

, Amelia Reardon

, Maynard Gilbough

, Paul Woodrugh

, Tom Purcell

, Thomas Papania

, Jordan Semyon

, Henry Hays

, Nails

, Mayor Austin Chessani

, Blake Churchman

, Police Chief Holloway

, Lieutenant Kevin Burris

, Gena Brune

, Liz Danvers

, Evangeline Navarro

, Rose Aguineau

, Peter Prior

, Leah Danvers

, Captain Ted Connelly

, Hank Prior

, Cathleen

, Audrey Hart

, Detective Lutz Creator(s) Issa López

, Nic Pizzolatto Seasons 4 Writers Nic Pizzolatto Directors Cary Fukunaga Showrunner Nic Pizzolatto Where To Watch M Expand

True Detective felt like a total revelation when it aired in 2014 and was immediately spoken about by critics and viewers alike as one of the best crime series of all time. With Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey in the leading roles, the duo’s star power may have brought viewers to the show, but they stuck around for its strong writing, eerie atmosphere, and intriguing mystery taking place over several timelines. As an extension of the McConaissance, which saw McConaughey’s career revitalized with an Oscar-winning performance in Dallas Buyers Club, True Detective felt like the cherry on top.

The widespread success of True Detective meant a second season was inevitable, although the decision to make it an anthology series left many feeling disappointed. The second season starred Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn, and Rachel McAdams, and sadly it just did not have the same impact. While it was great that series creator Nic Pizzolatto opted to try something new with the show, True Detective was never again able to match the extraordinary glory days of season 1.

2



Broadchurch (2013 – 2017)





3 Series



Your changes have been saved

My List

My Favorite TV Shows

My Watchlist Created by Chris Chibnall, Broadchurch is set in the fictional Dorset town of the same name and follows Ellie Miller and Alec Hardy, two police detectives who are tasked with solving the death of an 11-year-old boy killed under mysterious circumstances. The first and second seasons of the show focus on the case and its fallout in the community, with the third season focusing on a new case. Olivia Coleman and David Tennant star as Ellie and Alec. Release Date

March 4, 2013

Finale Year

November 30, 2016

Seasons 3 Writers Chris Chibnall Showrunner Chris Chibnall Expand

The British crime drama Broadchurch was an exceptionally crafted mystery in its first series as Detective Inspector Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) investigated the murder of an 11-year-old boy in the British coastal town of Broadchurch, Dorset. Over the course of eight episodes, the close-knit community seen in Broadchurch was torn apart as grievances emerged, and practically everyone was a suspect. As all was revealed in its thrilling conclusion, Broadchurch season 1 stood as a totally effective season of television.

While the second and third series of Broadchurch were well-received, there’s no denying that it lost some of its impact as its narrative increasingly stretched the limits of believability. As court cases and old secrets built upon the previously established storylines, Broadchurch felt less urgent and more convoluted. While the writing and performances were always top-notch, it should have remained just one perfect season.

1



13 Reasons Why (2017 – 2020)





4 Seasons



Your changes have been saved

My List

My Favorite TV Shows

My Watchlist After Hannah Baker takes her own life, her classmate Clay Jensen, who had a crush on her, receives a set of tapes narrated by Hannah, stating that they were sent to each person behind the 13 reasons that she committed suicide. Release Date

March 31, 2017

Finale Year

November 30, 2019

Cast Dylan Minnette

, Devin Druid

, Amy Hargreaves

, Miles Heizer

, Justin Prentice

, Ross Butler

, Brandon Flynn

, Alisha Boe

, Christian Navarro

, Katherine Langford Seasons 4 Showrunner Dylan Minnette Expand

13 Reasons Why adapted a novel by Jay Asher and had its premise already outlined in its title. As the story of the aftermath of teen suicide and the deceased student who left behind cassette tapes detailing those she deemed were responsible and the reasoning behind her act, this was a show that really should have only had one season. While 13 Reasons Why touched on important issues of bullying, depression, and self-harm, the success of the series meant that Netflix continually renewed it despite the narrative having already wrapped up.

Had 13 Reasons Why remained a one-off miniseries, it would have gone down in streaming history as one of the most effective teen dramas ever made. However, season 2 moved past the source material, and the show began to lose sight of the nuances viewers connected with in the first place. 13 Reasons Why declined with each subsequent season, and by the time the show finally concluded, it was receiving overwhelmingly negative reviews for the triggering way it dealt with serious topics that affect young people.