কানসাস সিটি প্রধানরা এটি শুনে ক্লান্ত হয়ে পড়েছেন। কমিশনার রজার গুডেল এটি শুনে ক্লান্ত হয়ে পড়েছেন। এখন এনএফএল রেফারি অ্যাসোসিয়েশনের প্রধান এটি শুনে ক্লান্ত হয়ে পড়েছেন তা পরিষ্কার করে দিয়েছেন।

“Commissioner Goodell’s comments that it is ‘ridiculous,’ to presume that NFL officials are not doing everything possible to make the right call on every play is spot on,” Green said in a statement. “অফিসিয়াল ক্রুরা প্রতিটি নিয়মিত মরসুমে দ্বিগুণের বেশি একই দলকে কাজ করে না। It is insulting and preposterous to hear conspiracy theories that somehow 17 officiating crews consisting of 138 officials are colluding to assist one team.”

Reasonable people should already know that there is not some sort of grand conspiracy to lift up the Chiefs. The bigger issue, and the one that Goodell and Green are ignoring, is that there is a significant issue with the quality and consistency of officiating across the league. সমস্ত দলের জন্য। সাম্প্রতিক বছরগুলিতে রুলবুকটি যথেষ্ট পরিমাণে বেড়েছে এবং প্লেয়ার সুরক্ষা বিধিগুলি কলগুলিতে সম্পূর্ণ নতুন স্তরের ধূসর অঞ্চল যুক্ত করেছে। এছাড়াও, প্রতিটি একক নাটকটি ফ্রেম-বাই-ফ্রেম স্তরে মাইক্রো-বিশ্লেষণযুক্ত এবং গেমসকে যেভাবে ডাকা হয় তাতে লোকেরা হতাশ হওয়া সহজ।

এক পর্যায়ে, প্রতিটি দল একটি খারাপ কল দ্বারা সহায়তা বা আহত হতে চলেছে।

The Chiefs just so happen to be one of the most prominent teams in the league. তারা সর্বদা জাতীয় টিভিতে রয়েছে বলে মনে হয় – সুতরাং তাদের গেমগুলি সর্বাধিক মনোযোগ পাচ্ছে – এবং তারা গত দুই বছরে প্রচুর ঘনিষ্ঠ ফুটবল গেম খেলেছে।

এগুলিও অত্যন্ত সু-কোচযুক্ত এবং ভাল খেলোয়াড় রয়েছে, তাই তারা কম-মানের দলগুলি যে একই ভুলগুলি তৈরি করতে পারে তা এড়াতে সক্ষম হয়।

এখানে খেলার অন্য কারণটি হ’ল সাধারণভাবে ফুটবল অনুরাগীরা কেবল ভাল দলের সাথে হতাশ হয়ে পড়ে যা সর্বদা জয়ী হয়।

When the New England Patriots dynasty was at its peak, they heard the same things about officials and the team’s ability to get all of the calls. এটি কেবল জয়ের অঞ্চল নিয়ে আসে। বিশেষত এমন একটি লিগে যেখানে কার্যনির্বাহী গুরুতর অসঙ্গতি রয়েছে।