5 Best & Worst Times Fantasy Movies Changed Major Book Characters

While it’s always exciting for a beloved fantasy book to receive the big screen treatment, making changes to major characters will always be a risky move. In some instances, character changes can help elevate the story and actually feel like an improvement over what was depicted in the novel. However, making major changes to the source material also has the potential to enrage readers, ruin previously established character arcs, or feel wholly unnecessary and actually dilute the impact of the original story.

While many of the greatest fantasy movies of all time were based on preexisting books, inevitably some things are going to be changed as the story is adapted for the screen. While all-time great directors like Peter Jackson did an extraordinary job with his version of The Lord of the Rings, the reception to his divisive adaptations of The Hobbit were prime examples of how things can go wrong. It’s intensely difficult to keep everyone happy, and these were some examples of changes that readers loved and others that they took issue with.

BEST: Making Caspian A Teenager



The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)



C.S. Lewis’s Chronicles of Narnia was among the most successful and beloved fantasy book series of all time, which meant the film adaptations had a lot riding on them. While audiences sadly never got to see the entire series adapted, the film versions of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Prince Caspian, and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader powerfully brought the world of Narnia to life. While longtime readers were understandably wary of any changes to the characters, the decision to age Prince Caspian up from a child to a teenager was a wise one.

This character change not only made Caspian more relatable to adolescent audiences but also helped transform the passivity of the book’s characterization into a much more active character. Caspian’s maturity and desire to reclaim the throne added higher stakes to the story and imbued the film with a coming-of-age conflict that helped elevate it. Add to this the addition of a romantic subplot between Caspian and Susan Pevensie, and it’s clear the age change opened the door for more narrative possibilities.

WORST: Diluting Cardinal Stelmaria’s Ruthless Nature



The Golden Compass (2007)



The Golden Compass was an adaptation of Philip Pullman’s novel Northern Lights, the first in the His Dark Materials trilogy. As a series with a powerful message about the rejection of religion and the abuse of power that happens within institutions, the character of Cardinal Stelmaria was essential in understanding the book’s profound themes. However, as the novel was adapted, Cardinal Stelmaria’s character was diluted beyond all recognition, and the story lost most of its thematic heft.



Rather than allowing Cardinal Stelmaria to represent the ruthlessness of the Magisterium, he was instead a generic minor antagonist who failed to effectively demonstrate the novel’s oppressive undertones. While the Magisterium was still depicted as evil, Stelmaria’s role as Lord Asriel’s snow leopard dæmon felt like a watered-down version of what was seen in the book, and this hurt the movie’s impact. The later TV series His Dark Materials did a far better job of capturing the essence of the novel, making The Golden Compass feel like an adaptation that is best forgotten about entirely.

BEST: Neville Longbottom



Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011)



The Harry Potter film series has been fairly criticized for glossing over many of the book’s subplots and failing to fully capture the dynamics, relationships, and chemistry between some of its characters. However, one thing this fantasy franchise got right was Neville Longbottom, as, at times, his characterization in the movies actually provided his character with more agency and heroism than what was seen in the novels.

While Neville played an important role in the Battle of Hogwarts in the Deathly Hallows novel, as he was the one who destroyed the snake Horcrux Nagini, in the movie, he delivered a powerful speech standing up to Voldemort. This heroic presentation was made all the more compelling considering how often Neville was the brunt of jokes from students and teachers alike in the early films. With a transformative performance from Matthew Lewis, the film version of Neville stood out as a hero as brave and determined as Harry himself.

WORST: Merging Roland Deschain’s Story From Multiple Books Into One Film



The Dark Tower (2017)



While Stephen King has had many iconic novels that helped turn him into a legend of modern literature, it was The Dark Tower fantasy series that stood as his magnum opus. As sprawling nine book series, King incorporated dark fantasy, science fantasy, horror, and Western genres into an interconnected epic that brought together characters from his entire body of work. While a film adaptation was an ambitious endeavor, it had the potential to be truly great.



However, this potential was squandered when The Dark Tower decided to merge Roland Deschain’s story from multiple books into the same film. Instead of respecting the pacing and worldbuilding of the original series, The Dark Tower packed as much of Roland’s story as possible into its brief 95-minute runtime. The results were a mess and a movie that most King fans like to pretend does not exist at all.

BEST: Expanding Glinda’s Role



The Wizard of Oz (1939)



Glinda the Good Witch is as central to the story of The Wizard of Oz as Dorothy, Toto, and the Wicked Witch of the West, which makes it all the more shocking to learn she only appeared in the final chapter of L. Frank Baum’s original novel. This reduced role limited the impact of the character in the book, and the movie made the correct decision when it showed Glinda as the first person Dorothy encountered after landing in the enchanted world of Oz.



Not only was Glinda one of the most memorable characters in the iconic Judy Garland movie, but she also served as a primary influence on Gregory Maguire’s Wicked prequel, which expanded upon Glinda’s backstory and was later adapted into the beloved stage musical and film adaptation. With Ariana Grande nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her astounding performance as Glinda in Wicked, it’s important to acknowledge this would not have been possible if her character had not been expanded upon for the 1939 movie.

WORST: Peeves the Poltergeist



Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)



The Harry Potter series omitted many things across its eight films, and although it would have been impossible to fit everything into their limited runtime, one unforgivable omission was Peeves the Poltergeist. While Peeves was a beloved character in the novels who was seen causing mischief and running amok through Hogwarts, his absence, especially in the first movie, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, was particularly frustrating.

While it’s understandable there’s not enough time to film each and every moment from the novels, the reason the absence of Peeves really frustrates readers is because they actually filmed scenes with his character. Peeves was played by the British comedian Rik Mayall, yet all of his scenes were cut from the final version of the film. Luckily, the upcoming HBO TV series has the opportunity to right past wrongs, and it’s hoped that Peeves will at last appear in a Harry Potter adaptation.

BEST: Alice Was Less Passive



Alice in Wonderland (2010)



While Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland was one of the most imaginative and influential fantasy books ever written, there’s no denying that the presentation of Alice was incredibly passive. As a story that’s out of step with modern expectations for a strong, empowered female lead, Alice in Wonderland suffered from the passivity of its main character, whom things appeared to just happen to, rather than her taking action. This was criticism that was effectively addressed in Tim Burton’s interpretation, which focused on an older Alice who was no longer a passive bystander.



Instead of just wandering aimlessly, Burton’s version of Alice in Wonderland saw its protagonist go on a quest as she’s tasked with defeating the Red Queen and restoring order to this fantasy world. While Alice still encounters iconic characters like the White Rabbit and the Cheshire Cat, she does so as a character with her own agency who’s in charge of her destiny. This was a subtle change that transformed the dynamic of the entire film and made Alice a far more compelling protagonist.

WORST: The Absence of Bella’s Inner Monologue



Twilight (2008)



Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight book series was a cultural phenomenon that saw young readers all over the world connect with the love story of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. While the film adaptation was a major success commercially, it also received poor critical reception and was the subject of widespread mocking and ridicule online. One reason the impact of the novel didn’t translate as well to the screen was the absence of Bell’s internal monologue, which allowed readers to connect with her on an emotional level.



Without actually gaining insight into Bella’s internal thought process, her decisions appear nonsensical. Viewers who had not read the books were then left scratching their heads about some of her actions. Bella’s monologue was what grounded the Twilight novel as readers experienced the conflicted emotional intensity of her relationships with Jacob and Edward, while in the movie, it just felt like things happened without explanation and that Bella acted recklessly.

BEST: Aragorn’s Reluctance To Take The Throne



The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)



One key character aspect that was present in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings films but absent from J.R.R. Tolkien’s original novels was Aragorn’s reluctance to take the throne. In the books, Aragorn’s journey toward the throne was far more straightforward, and he accepted his role as the rightful heir to the throne of Gondor. However, in the films, Aragon’s difficulty in accepting his destiny was a central theme that made him a far more human and relatable character.

Adding this sense of struggle showcased the complexities of being a leader and that a true hero must wrestle with self-doubt and the weight of responsibility. As a man torn between duty and doubt, Aragon’s eventual embrace of his destiny made the conclusion of The Return of the King even more emotionally impactful. As a watershed moment in the history of fantasy cinema, Aragorn’s journey in The Return of the King was one of many aspects that contributed to this Best Picture-winning triumph’s astounding legacy.

WORST: Azog the Defiler



The Hobbit (2012 – 2014)



While Peter Jackson revolutionized fantasy cinema with his astounding adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings series, the same cannot be said about The Hobbit. As the beloved but brief story of Bilbo Baggins’s quest to reclaim the dwarves’ home and treasure from the dragon Smaug, this was not a story that required three separate films. The expanded narrative of Jackson’s The Hobbit series meant that many new aspects were needlessly added, such as the orc enemy Azog the Defiler.

The Hobbit Created by Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, Guillermo del Toro Summary The Hobbit film series is a fantasy adventure trilogy directed by Peter Jackson, based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel The Hobbit. Set 60 years before The Lord of the Rings, the films follow Bilbo Baggins’ quest to reclaim the Lonely Mountain from the dragon Smaug. The series grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide and is known for its elaborate visuals and epic storytelling. Expand

While Azog was mentioned briefly in Tolkien’s original novel, The Hobbit films needlessly expanded his character to pad the runtime and provide a central antagonist. In the books, Azog was already long dead before Bilbo’s story began, and his addition served no major purpose and just felt entirely unnecessary. Azog was just one of many things that The Hobbit movies got wrong, and he only served to distract from the lighthearted adventure that made the original fantasy book so compelling in the first place.