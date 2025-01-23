All 10 Oscars 2025 Best Picture Nominees, Ranked Worst To Best

The nominations for the 97th Oscars include some of the best films of 2024, but some stand out over the others. The film slate of 2024 was a somewhat mixed bag. A largely strong but scattershot year of cinema produced unique and compelling stories throughout (although 2024 had a fair share of box office bombs). 2024’s best films included religious political thrillers, body horror satires, and multiple critically acclaimed musicals, which highlight the genuine versatility of modern cinema.

The 97th Academy Awards are dedicated to honoring achievements in film, with the highlights of the year often among the best (or at least the most compelling) movies of the year. All of the nominees for Best Picture in 2024 are well-executed in their own right, even if some of them have more glaring flaws than others. However, some stand high among the others as compelling, entertaining, and timely movies that are easily among the better films of the entire year.

10



A Complete Unknown





Directed By James Mangold





A Complete Unknown is a biographical movie that follows a young Bob Dylan as he integrates with New York and catches the eye of the folk singers in the area, eventually propelling him into stardom. Release Date

December 25, 2024

Cast Timothée Chalamet

, Edward Norton

, Elle Fanning

, Monica Barbaro

, Nick Offerman

, Boyd Holbrook

, P.J. Byrne

, Scoot McNairy

, Dan Fogler

, Will Harrison

, Charlie Tahan

, Jon Gennari

, Norbert Leo Butz

A good if predictable film benefiting from a steady direction and strong central performances, A Complete Unknown is nevertheless the weakest of this year’s best picture nominees. A Complete Unknown comes from James Mangold, who has previously been nominated for similar Oscar fare like Walk the Line. A Complete Unknown very much comes from the same school of filmmaking, a solid if straightforward biopic elevated by its strong performances. Timothée Chalamet is genuinely great as Bob Dylan, with a willingness to depict the good and bad qualities of the singer in a way that feels authentic rather than showy.

He’s surrounded by a strong supporting cast, with Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, and especially Boyd Holbrook stealing scenes with ease. Mangold is as reliable as ever helming the film, too. The problem is that in comparison to its competitors in the category, A Complete Unknown lacks the visual palace or unique identity that defines the more memorable films of 2024. However, there’s something to be said about solid craftsmen producing a good version of a somewhat standard film. The biggest mark against this perfectly well-made but unsurprising film is that the competition simply overshadows A Complete Unknown.

9



Emilia Pérez





Directed By Jacques Audiard





Movie

My Favorite Movies

Emilia Perez is a drama film that follows the life of Emilia Perez, a determined and ambitious individual striving to make a name for herself in a competitive environment. The story explores her journey as she navigates the challenges and obstacles that come her way, all while uncovering the complexities of her own identity. Release Date

November 13, 2024

Cast Karla Sofía Gascón

, Zoe Saldana

, Selena Gomez

, Adriana Paz

, Edgar Ramirez

, Mark Ivanir

, Eduardo Aladro

, Emiliano Edmundo Hasan Jalil

, James Gerard

, Eric Geynes

, Agathe Bokja

, Chun-Ting Lin

, Stéphane Ly-Cuong

, Line Phé

, Pascal Toussirot

Director Jacques Audiard

A bold soap opera with a bright color palette to match, Emilia Pérez is so entertaining that it almost makes up for the film’s shortcomings. A crime thriller about a Mexican kingpin who goes into hiding by transitioning into a woman, Emilia Pérez benefits from embracing a musical approach that elevates the melodrama in a just barely campy enough manner that it all feeds well into the over-the-top presentation. Director Jacques Audiard’s impulses led to an experience unafraid to go big and broad with thorny subjects, with undeniably catchy musical numbers standing tall among a solid year of musical sequences.

The performances are likewise perfectly aware of the story they are in, with Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldana elevating the self-aware story into perfectly compelling wild ride. It’s a story that blends a mafia drama, telenovelas, and musicals into a single bombastic piece, making it a wholly unique experience. The problematic elements of Emilia Pérez‘s story make it hard to recommend it over some of the more grounded or compelling competition in the category. For fans of musicals and melodrama though, the widely nominated Emilia Pérez is a must-see thrill ride.

8



The Brutalist





Directed By Brady Corbet





Movie

My Favorite Movies

Architect László Toth and his wife Erzsébet flee Europe in 1947, seeking a fresh start in America. Their fate shifts after meeting a wealthy, enigmatic client. Release Date

December 20, 2024

Cast Adrien Brody

, Guy Pearce

, Felicity Jones

, Joe Alwyn

, Raffey Cassidy

, Stacy Martin

, Emma Laird

, Isaach De Bankole

, Alessandro Nivola

, Michael Epp

, Jonathan Hyde

, Peter Polycarpou

, Salvatore Sansone

, Ariane Labed

, Jeremy Wheeler

, Jaymes Butler

, Matt Devere

, Natalie Shinnick

, Stephen Saracco

, Peter Linka

Director Brady Corbet

A grim but resolute story about an immigrant in America, The Brutalist is the kind of epic character drama that just doesn’t come to theaters anymore. Focused on Adrien Brody’s László Tóth and eventually his family making their move to the United States from post-war Europe, The Brutalist is especially impressive for the expert world-building and impressive performances. In many ways, the film feels like a modern cinematic approach to the deeply human epics that define 20th-century literature from Russia, all filtered through a bleak but reliant perspective on the American dream.

The Brutalist is a thematically rich story with a lot to say about the world…

It’s a heartbreaking and harrowing film, with each touch of humanity and humility overcast by the shadows of the wealthy and cruel. The result can, admittedly, be a bit of a somber trek, especially with the film’s lengthy run-time (complete with a fifteen-minute intermission). While the other best films of 2024 may be more entertaining, The Brutalist is a thematically rich story with a lot to say about the world, all couched in a compelling story about a flawed man confronting the American dream.

7



Dune: Part Two





Directed By Denis Villeneuve





Movie

My Favorite Movies

Dune: Part Two continues the epic saga of Paul Atreides as he allies with Chani and the Fremen. Pursuing retribution for his family's devastation, Paul grapples with a significant decision impacting his personal desires and the universe's future, attempting to avert a dire destiny that only he anticipates. Release Date

February 27, 2024

Cast Timothée Chalamet

, Zendaya

, Rebecca Ferguson

, Javier Bardem

, Josh Brolin

, Austin Butler

, Florence Pugh

, Dave Bautista

, Christopher Walken

, Lea Seydoux

, Stellan Skarsgård

, Charlotte Rampling

, Souheila Yacoub

, Roger Yuan

, Babs Olusanmokun

, Giusi Merli

, Kait Tenison

, Tara Breathnach

, Akiko Hitomi

, Imola Gáspár

, Elbooz Omar Ahmed Fathie

, Abdelkarim Hussein Seli Mohamed Hassanin

, Joseph Beddelem

, Xavier Alba Royo

, Rachid Abbad Expand

The second half of Denis Villenue’s epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s legendary sci-fi epic, Dune: Part Two realizes the full potential of the first film and accomplishes the impossible by turning out a shockingly entertaining and truly cinematic experience. With the larger scope of the first film’s world-building scaled down to a specific focus on Paul’s arc from a good man to a great ruler, Dune: Part Two is one of the most compelling (and subversive) approaches to the hero’s journey that the blockbuster landscape has ever seen.

The film is bolstered by strong performances on all sides, especially a scene-stealing Javier Bardem. There’s also a perfectly attuned force of nature performance from Austin Butler alongside further proof that Zendaya is perhaps the brightest star of her generation. More than anything, Dune: Part Two feels like a capital-E event movie, the kind that needs to be seen on the big screen. It’s a cinematic triumphant that only truly suffers because it needed an entirely different movie to establish its world so thoroughly to be so effective.

6



Wicked





Directed By Jon M. Chu





Movie

My Favorite Movies

Wicked adapts the Broadway musical into a two-part film, following the unlikely friendship between Elphaba, born with green skin, and Glinda, a popular aristocrat, in the Land of Oz. As they navigate their contrasting paths, they evolve into Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West. Release Date

November 22, 2024

Cast Cynthia Erivo

, Ariana Grande

, Michelle Yeoh

, Jeff Goldblum

, Jonathan Bailey

, Ethan Slater

, Marissa Bode

, Bowen Yang

, Bronwyn James

, Keala Settle

, Peter Dinklage

, Aaron Teoh

, Grecia De la Paz

, Colin Michael Carmichael

, Adam James

, Andy Nyman

, Courtney Mae-Briggs

, Sharon D. Clarke

, Jenna Boyd Director Jon M. Chu Expand

Similar to Dune: Part Two, Wicked is the kind of movie that feels like an event in its own right. Seeing the colorful brightness and broad musical scenes alongside a full audience is a genuine thrill, as the sweeping Broadway adaptation does a great job at being a fun bubblegum-flavored crowd-pleaser. Beyond the impressive scale of Jon.M. Chu’s direction, what really elevates Wicked is the lead performances by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Erivo is fantastic in a role that a year ago seemed impossible to bring out of the shadow cast by Idina Menzel.

Likewise, Grande uses her killer set of pipes and strong comedic timing to make Glinda charming and entertaining. However, these are just the surface-level elements to a surprisingly earnest and frequently heartbreaking performance in which Grande excels. Wicked is a very good film that does suffer at times from feeling underdeveloped (especially in terms of the largely one-note supporting characters). However, the palatable sense of joy baked into the production makes it a blast, especially when compared to some of the year’s more dramatic fare.

5



I’m Still Here





Directed By Walter Salles





Movie

My Favorite Movies

I'm Still Here is set during the early 1970s military dictatorship in Brazil, focusing on the Paiva family. As the regime intensifies, Rubens, Eunice, and their five children live in an open house by the beach in Rio. Their lives are upended when Rubens is taken for questioning and does not return. Release Date

November 20, 2024

Cast Fernanda Torres

, Selton Mello

, Fernanda Montenegro

, Valentina Herszage

, Maeve Jinkings

, Dan Stulbach

, Humberto Carrão

, Carla Ribas

, Maitê Padilha

, Guilherme Silveira

, Cora Ramalho

, Bárbara Luz

, Luiza Kozovski

, Olívia Torres

, Camila Márdila

, Thelmo Fernandes

, Marjorie Estiano

, Antonio Saboia

, Maria Manoella Director Walter Salles Expand

Based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva’s 2015 memoir, I’m Still Here is a heartbreaking exploration of the human cost of political courage, especially on the loved ones of those who are willing to fight and die for their cause. The film follows the fallout of Rubens Paiva’s arrest and subsequent disappearance, with much of the film centering around his wife Eunice and her efforts to discover the truth about his fate. It’s not a happy film, but one that benefits from a wealth of emotional pathos as it charts the life of Eunice long after she lost her husband.

Fernanda Torres delivered one of the best performances of 2024 in the lead role, earning her plenty of accolades as well as a Golden Globe. The rest of the cast is just as good, especially Selton Mello as her well-intentioned and ultimately doomed husband. It’s a painstakingly effective film, one that never loses sight of the humanity at the core of inherently political story. The humanist core of I’m Still Here, coupled with the timely subject matter and timeless focus on grief, makes I’m Still Here a low-key achievement.

4



Nickel Boys





Directed By RaMell Ross





Movie

My Favorite Movies

Set in Jim Crow-era Florida, two Black teens, Elwood Curtis and Turner, endure the brutal conditions of Nickel Academy, a reformatory for boys. While Turner teaches survival through cynicism, Elwood clings to his belief in justice, despite the horrors around them. Their friendship offers a glimmer of hope amidst a backdrop of systemic racism and violence. Release Date

January 3, 2025

Cast Ethan Herisse

, Brandon Wilson

, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

, Hamish Linklater

, Fred Hechinger

, Daveed Diggs

, Luke Tennie

, Sunny Mabrey

, Gralen Bryant Banks

, Sara Osi Scott

, Rachel Whitman Groves

, Escalante Lundy

, LeBaron Foster Thornton

, Ethan Cole Sharp

, Najah Bradley

, Mike Harkins

, Jimmie Fails Director RaMell Ross Expand

Nickel Boys is one of the most inventive films of 2024, making it a worthy choice for the Best Picture race. Focusing on two African-American boys who are sent to an abusive reform school at the height of racial tensions in the 1960s, Nickel Boys is a painfully grounded film that benefits from strong performances across the board. What separates Nickel Boys from other similar films is the unique manner in which it was filmed, which keeps the focus filtered through a first-person point-of-view.

It’s a deft decision by director RaMell Ross (who also co-wrote the screenplay for the film with Joslyn Barnes), and one that pays off incredibly well. This ensures that the audience remains zeroed in on the challenges faced by Elwood and Turner as they navigate a cruel setting and society, adding a layer of personal perspective to the experience. Nickel Boys features one of the most daring director choices made in any film released during 2024, and it’s exciting to see the ambitious yet painfully grounded film earn recognition from the Academy.

3



The Substance





Directed By Coralie Fargeat





Movie

My Favorite Movies

Elisabeth Sparkle, a fading celebrity, turns to a mysterious drug that promises to restore her youth by creating a younger, more beautiful version of herself. But splitting time between her original and new body leads to horrifying consequences as her alternate self, Sue, begins to unravel her life in a disturbing body-horror descent. Release Date

September 20, 2024

Cast Demi Moore

, Margaret Qualley

, Dennis Quaid

, Gore Abrams

, Hugo Diego Garcia

, Olivier Raynal

, Tiffany Hofstetter

, Tom Morton

, Jiselle Burkhalter

, Axel Baille

, Oscar Lesage

, Matthew Géczy

, Philip Schurer Director Coralie Fargeat

A cutting satire wrapped up in a pitch-black comedy/splatterfest, The Substance is a beautifully blunt and quietly economical sci-fi/horror film that rips into celebrity and society. Demi Moore delivers a tour-de-force performance that remains painfully human even when she’s running around in an inhumane monster form. She’s matched by Margaret Qualley, who embodies youthful risk and blissful self-destruction just as well as Michael Meyers personifies death.

The Substance is a movie that never backs away from going 110% in all regards, a painfully confident statement by director/writer Coralie Fargeat that stands out as a great example of what sci-fi and horror can say about the state of the world in the 21st century. The Substance is a hilarious and harrowing film that stands out as one of the best examples of both genres in recent memory. It’s a blunt sledgehammer of a movie that remains entertaining and horrifying in equal measure.

2



Conclave





Directed By Edward Berger





Movie

My Favorite Movies

Cardinal Lawrence leads the secretive election at the Vatican, where he uncovers a conspiracy and a secret that could destabilize the Church's foundation as leaders gather from around the world. Release Date

October 25, 2024

Cast Ralph Fiennes

, Stanley Tucci

, John Lithgow

, Isabella Rossellini

, Lucian Msamati

, Carlos Diehz

, Sergio Castellitto

, Brian F. O’Byrne

, Merab Ninidze

, Jacek Koman

, Rony Kramer

, Joseph Mydell Director Edward Berger

Conclave is a mid-budget political drama that could have been drab and preachy is instead elevated by compelling performances, strong direction, and a great script. Conclave is a surprisingly effective film that turns a potentially stuffy story into a visually rich drama. Led by the perpetually great Ralph Fiennes in a wonderfully understated performance, Conclave‘s impressive all bring layers to potentially basic character archetypes.

Conclave earned eight nominations at the 97th Academy Awards, including for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The script by Peter Straughan is a strong award contender for a reason, wringing every ounce of personal stakes and moral responsibility out of writing names on a slip of paper. The best qualities of Conclave can be found in the steady direction of Edward Berger, who finds visual beauty and compelling composition alongside cinematographer Stéphane Fontaine to hauntingly memorable effect. Conclave is a fascinating mediation on faith and ambition, exploring the undeniable personal responsibility inherent to both.

1



Anora





Directed By Sean Baker





Movie

My Favorite Movies

Anora's life takes a dramatic twist when she impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch, catapulting her from the streets of Brooklyn to a world of opulence and scrutiny. As her new in-laws arrive with plans to dismantle the hasty union, Anora must navigate the cultural and social chasms between her past and her present. The film, directed by Sean Baker, masterfully blends sharp social commentary with heartfelt drama, painting a vivid picture of love, identity, and the unexpected consequences of a fairytale gone awry. Release Date

October 18, 2024

Cast Mikey Madison

, Mark Eydelshteyn

, Karren Karagulian

, Yuriy Borisov

, Vache Tovmasyan

, Ivy Wolk

, Luna Sofía Miranda

, Ross Brodar

, Lindsey Normington

, Darya Ekamasova

, Emily Weider

, Alena Gurevich

, Masha Zhak

, Paul Weissman

, Charlton Lamar

, Aleksey Serebryakov

, Ella Rubin

, Vincent Radwinsky

, Michael Sergio

, Brittney Rodriguez

, Sophia Carnabuci

, Anton Bitter

, Zoë Vnak Director Sean Baker Expand

A modern American fable, Anora is one of the best films of 2024 and the highlight of the 97th Academy Awards’ Best Picture slate. The character focus on Ani is effortlessly charming, easily matching Mikey Madison’s lead performance. The direction and screenplay by Sean Baker have been rightfully hailed as simultaneously grounded and cinematic, finding compelling visuals in conversations while keeping the saga of a jilted exotic dancer and bored mob goons viscerally real. Funny and tragic, romantic and cynical, Anora embraces and explores the wealth of the human experience while also just being plain entertaining.

Like Baker’s previous films The Florida Project and Red Rocket before it, Anora upends any and all expectations to deliver a fantastic experience. Throughout, the film undercuts surface-level expectations with an impressively cutting examination of the wealthy and the people who benefit most from the way of the world, without losing its grounded focus. Anora is a fantastic film that stands out among strong competition as the best film to be nominated for Best Picture at the 97th Oscars.