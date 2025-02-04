All 12 Marvel Releases In The MCU’s Phase 5 So Far, Ranked

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase 5 ends in 2025, and so far, the latest stage of the franchise has been a bit of a mixed bag. The Infinity Saga was the period that transformed the MCU into the most successful franchise in cinematic history. However, some of the MCU’s best movies have been released during the Multiverse Saga, even though it has faced its fair share of criticism.

After Phase 4 was the most criticized of the franchise, the MCU managed to mostly bounce back in Phase 5. Through a restructuring of how it creates TV series, as well as giving movies more development time, the studio has ensured that 2025’s MCU movies and series have a better chance of succeeding. Before Phase 5 ends in mid-2025 with upcoming MCU projects like Thunderbolts* and Ironheart, a look at the projects released in the MCU’s Phase 5 so far shows what Marvel got right and wrong.

12



I Am Groot Season 2





Animated Shorts – Released In September 2023



I Am Groot was always going to go toward the bottom of the list. It is not that the series of shorts is bad in any way. They just do not exactly come with substance.

Like season 1, I Am Groot season 2 followed the MCU-adjacent adventures of Baby Groot. There is some fun to be had with the character’s cute adventures, but I Am Groot is directly aimed at kids.



TV Show

My Favorite TV Shows

My Watchlist I Am Groot

Release Date August 10, 2022

For those reasons, I Am Groot season 2 has to sit at the bottom of the list. Still, the series of shorts featured a surprising finale. Jeffrey Wright’s Watcher from What If…? appeared in the animated project, narrating its series finale.

11



Secret Invasion





Live-Action Series – Released In June 2023



Secret Invasion has become one of the MCU’s most criticized projects, and for good reason. The series finally put Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury in a starring role. Before release, the show seemed to have a lot of potential.

However, the grounded spy series Marvel had marketed was not nearly as exciting after all. Secret Invasion‘s six-episode season was way too short for its story. This led to rushed decisions and a finale that was a CGI nightmare.



TV Show

My Favorite TV Shows

My Watchlist Secret Invasion

Release Date 2023 – 2022 Showrunner Kyle Bradstreet

Genuinely compelling conversations between beloved characters like Fury and Rhodey were hidden among confusing decisions. Instead of finally shining, Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill was killed for shock value in the premiere. Talos and Rhodey’s fates were also controversial.

10



Echo





Live-Action Series – Released In January 2024



Echo was Marvel Studios’ first TV-MA series. The project showed that the MCU could step outside its comfort zone. Echo‘s fight scenes were bloody, violent, and dynamic, which made good use of its unprecedented rating.

Echo had great moments. Daredevil’s cameo and fight sequences were exciting. Kingpin made for an intense villain, and Maya Lopez was a complex character to follow. However, Echo was another MCU show that suffered from a short season.



TV Show

My Favorite TV Shows

Release Date 2024 – 2023 Network Hulu, Disney+

Mary Louise Gemmill Marlene Fisk (voice)

Chaske Spencer Henry 'Black Crow' Lopez



With only five episodes, there was no way Echo could be as satisfying as fans hoped. The finale was rushed and made Kingpin’s final scene with Maya confusing. Besides, little time was spent with supporting characters, making it hard to care about them.

9



What If…? Season 3





Animated Series – Released In December 2024



What If…? is more difficult to place. While season 1 of the show had its ups and downs, season 2 was fantastic. Sadly, season 3 was not able to maintain that high level, ranking lower than other Phase 5 releases.

The animated show did not explore meaningful scenarios as much as it should have. What If…? season 3’s dance battle between Eternals‘ Kingo and Agatha Harkness showed how the series settled on “fun” instead of awe.



TV Show

My Favorite TV Shows

My Watchlist What If…?

Release Date 2021 – 2024 Showrunner Ashley Bradley

What If…? season 3 also served as the final season of the animated series. To that end, it did a good job. The Watcher and Captain Carter’s stories were wrapped up nicely, ending the journeys of the show’s main characters.

8



Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man





Animated Series – Released In January 2025 (Still Airing)



Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has only recently started airing its first season. However, it was enough to rank the Marvel series above the other Phase 5 projects shown on the list so far. More Spider-Man is always good.

It also helps that there is so much love put into the series. From the animated style being an homage to the comics to classic and new characters being mixed to MCU references and more, this is a fun Spider-Man story.

As the season is still far from over, and the animated style does present some stiffness, the show has to rank relatively low. However, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man could end up deserving a higher position as its twist-filled season progresses.

7



Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania





Movie – Released In February 2023



Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is one of the MCU’s most criticized projects. The movie was tasked with introducing Kang the Conqueror, the MCU’s new main villain after Thanos. While Jonathan Majors was good as Kang, the character died easily.

Besides that, the third Ant-Man movie was filled with CGI. That was to be expected of a Quantum Realm-set film. However, the special effects were not well-polished, making scenes feel off and backgrounds look fake.

There are some good character moments in there. Ant-Man, Cassie, and others have a heartwarming dynamic. Janet van Dyne’s connection to Kang was also intriguing. However, choices like the film’s take on MODOK led to the film never fully taking off.

6



The Marvels





Movie – Released In November 2023



The Marvels is another MCU movie that received a lot of criticism. The Captain Marvel sequel bombed at the box office. Despite the original breaking the $1 billion mark, The Marvels became the lowest-grossing MCU movie so far.

However, The Marvels is not nearly as bad as its box office makes it seem. Sure, the villain, Dar-Benn, was rather dull. But aside from that, the film was a fun ride banking on the chemistry of its lead trio.



Movie

My Favorite Movies

My Watchlist The Marvels

Release Date November 10, 2023 Runtime 105 Minutes

Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau had very different relationships with Captain Marvel. This kept things dynamic, and the exploration of the MCU’s cosmic side was exciting. Finally, The Marvels introduced a new X-Men universe and started the Young Avengers.

5



Agatha All Along





Live-Action Series – Released In September 2024



From this point forward, every Phase 5 Marvel project was fantastic. Developed by WandaVision‘s Jac Schaeffer, Agatha All Along showed that the MCU’s magic side is quite fun. Focusing on a minor Marvel character, the show did a great job.

Agatha All Along was created due to the love for Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness. While some thought the spinoff series did not make sense, the concept of the Witches’ Road offered an intriguing setup.



TV Show

My Favorite TV Shows

My Watchlist Agatha All Along

Release Date 2024 – 2023 Showrunner Jac Schaeffer



As the coven walked the Road, a lot of twists and turns kept things interesting. Teen being the Scarlet Witch’s son, Billy Maximoff, and Rio Vidal being Lady Death were major reveals that paid off earlier plotlines. The series also showed Agatha’s growth as a person.

4



What If…? Season 2





Animated Series – Released In December 2023



While What If…? season 3 is located near the bottom of the list, season 2 was much better. The show still had fun crossovers and scenarios, but the stories were more intricate than season 3’s episodes.

What If…? is a series where there are endless possibilities. As such, Marvel decided to do everything it could in season 2. From creating original characters to exploring new time periods to MCU retellings and more, every episode delivered.

Season 2 of the animated series felt like Marvel had found its groove with the show. There was a nice mix of bigger and smaller MCU characters. It also marked the conclusion of Strange Supreme’s story, which was the show’s strongest arc.

3



Loki Season 2





Live-Action Series – Released In October 2023



Marvel Studios’ experimentation with Disney+ led to a high volume of shows. Of those first few projects, only Loki managed to come back for a season 2 out of the live-action series. This speaks volumes.

Loki season 2 showed that live-action Marvel series did not have to feel rushed.

Loki season 1 set up a tense season 2. The show hit the ground running when it came back, focusing on how Kang the Conqueror’s variants and the TVA could evolve the MCU’s Multiverse Saga.



TV Show

My Favorite TV Shows

My Watchlist Loki

Release Date 2021 – 2022 Showrunner Michael Waldron

In the end, Loki season 2 was nearly perfect. The series gave perfect endings to all of its characters. First and foremost was Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, who became the protector of the multiverse. Loki season 2 showed that live-action Marvel series did not have to feel rushed.

2



Deadpool & Wolverine





Movie – Released In July 2024



Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman came to the MCU. Deadpool & Wolverine allowed Marvel the chance to tap into Fox’s versions of the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and more. It resulted in one of the best MCU movies ever.

X-Men Movies In Release Order X-Men (2000) X2: X-Men United (2003) X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) X-Men: First Class (2011) The Wolverine (2013) X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) Deadpool (2016) X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) Logan (2017) Deadpool 2 (2018) Dark Phoenix (2019) The New Mutants (2020) Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

The cameos were chosen perfectly. Reynolds convinced Chris Evans to come back as Johnny Storm and assembled a fan-favorite team of heroes in the Void as the Resistance. Every hero played an important role, no matter how much screen time they had.



Movie

My Favorite Movies

My Watchlist Deadpool & Wolverine

Release Date July 26, 2024 Runtime 127 Minutes

While the cameos were exciting, the best part of the film was the chemistry between its main characters. Reynolds’ Deadpool managed to help Jackman’s new Wolverine variant become a true hero by the end of the film, after a lot of hilarious and emotional moments.

1



Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3





Movie – Released In May 2023



Finally, the best project in the MCU’s Phase 5 so far is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie was James Gunn’s last project before moving over to spearhead the new DC Universe. As such, he put all his heart into it.

The Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy finale answered questions fans had long asked. Adam Warlock debuted, Starl-Lord and Gamora’s story concluded in a bittersweet moment, and Rocket Raccoon’s past was explored.

Rocket’s tragic backstory makes it one of the MCU’s darkest and most emotional movies. Still, there were a lot of laughs and exhilarating action sequences throughout. By concluding the Guardians of the Galaxy’s story with the perfect ending and setting up a new team, the movie leads the MCU‘s Phase 5 projects.

