All 53 EastEnders pictures for next week as parents fear for missing children | Soaps
All 53 EastEnders pictures for next week as parents fear for missing children | Soaps

There is a busy week ahead in Albert Square as a collection of new EastEnders spoiler pictures reveal.

The Panesars are in turmoil as Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) rush to save the family business, before Ravi comes up with a risky plan.

He asks Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) to put him in touch with a drug contact, and he soon organises for dealer Okie to do a job for him.

Meanwhile, Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) is incredulous when Ravi promises big things for daughter Avani’s (Aaliyah James) 16th birthday despite the financial strain.

Promising not to let Avani down, Ravi meets with Okie, but their plan is derailed when the police arrive and he is forced to hide his car.

Worse still, the stash of drugs in the boot goes missing after Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) and Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) find it, and Harry is quick to point the finger at Nicola – but is she responsible?

EastEnders characters in front of Albert Square
There is a busy week ahead (Picture: BBC/Metro)

In a bid to make things up to furious Ravi, Harry offers Harry’s Barn free of charge as the venue for Avani’s party. Will it be enough to get him off the hook?

There are romance woes on the cards for Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) when they share another kiss, despite agreeing that they shouldn’t be anything more than friends.

Elsewhere, it a tough week for Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) and Peter Beale (Thomas Law) when secrets threaten to tear them apart, before total disaster strikes.

When Peter learns that music soothes Jimmy, he takes a guitar lesson from Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick), who urges him to move forward with Lauren and the kids.

Which story are you most looking forward to?

  • Callum and Johnny’s forbidden romance

  • Lauren and Peter’s romance woes

Things look to be going in the right direction when Lauren organises a family picnic so that she and Peter can explain to Louie that his little brother is blind.

However, their family bonding session is brought to an abrupt halt when Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) forces Lauren to reveal that she kissed Zack Hudson (James Farrar), leaving Peter devastated.

The next day, Peter refuses to speak to her, until tensions explode in an almighty row.

As they return home mid-argument, they are horrified to find both of the kids missing…

