Assessing the success, and failure, of the 2024-25 Premier League season

Back in August, 20 clubs kicked off their 2024-25 Premier League seasons. Those clubs have now wound down their campaigns. Not every team had the same goals or expectations coming into the season. At least, not the same reasonable goals. Maybe Wolverhampton Wanderers wanted to win the Premier League title, but that was never going to be in the cards. So, based on our preseason assessments and the general expectations for all 20 of these clubs, what kind of season did these clubs have? Were they successes, failures, or something in between? Competitions outside the Premier League were considered, as long as they were in-season. With that all in mind, here’s where things shook out across the Premier League.