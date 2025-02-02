Cailey Fleming’s 10 Best Movies And TV Shows

Cailey Fleming’s

career might have started in 2015, but the actor is still at an early point in her acting journey, and her best movies and TV shows definitely reflect that. Because Fleming started working in the industry as a child, some of her best roles are simply playing the younger version of adult characters in flashbacks, but that will change as she ages and takes on more diverse parts.

Fleming’s best-known project is currently The Walking Dead. She has appeared mostly in the flagship series as Judith Grimes, but also in other spin-offs from the show. With the spin-offs still ongoing, it’s possible she could reprise her role in a future installment. Right now, Fleming does not have more projects publicly in development, so it will certainly be interesting to see where her career takes her considering so much of her childhood has been spent in genre projects.

10



One Mississippi (2015)





As Young Tig



One Mississippi marks Cailey Fleming’s television debut, or more accurately, her streaming debut, since the series was made for Amazon. Her movie debut also occurred in 2015, but that particular project is an even better role for her.

In One Mississippi, Tig Notaro leads the cast as a woman battling breast cancer who finds out her mother is dying. She returns home to Mississippi for her mother’s funeral, and at that point, she is not entirely sure what she wants to do with her life. She has been working as a radio show host in Los Angeles, which is very different from her hometown, but she decides to stay a while to reevaluate her life.

Fleming was, it appears, supposed to be in multiple episodes of the series. She is credited as a main cast member in the pilot episode but only appears in that first episode of the show’s two seasons. She appears as the younger version of Tig Notaro’s character in flashbacks. It’s not a huge role for her, but certainly one that got her foot in the door for television. The series was canceled after the second season, so it’s certainly possible there was a plan to have her appear for flashbacks that just was not utilized.

9



Creepshow (2019)





As Evie





Creepshow will be familiar to fans of 1980s horror. The series is an anthology with two short horror stories in each episode, but it is inspired by the 1980s movie of the same name. It uses the style of comics, even featuring advertisements from items in comics as a way to transition between stories.

Because of the anthology nature of the series, different actors appear in every episode. Fleming only appears in the first episode of the series in “The House of the Head.” It’s inspired by the story of the same name by Josh Malerman.

In the episode, Fleming appears as Evie, a little girl whose favorite possession is her dollhouse with which she tells stories of the family of dolls living inside. When she comes home one day, she discovers a severed doll head in the house that seems to move from room to room on its own, and it does not belong to any of her own dolls. Scared of the implications, she attempts to use other dolls, like a police officer doll, to get rid of it, but they end up with severed heads themselves.

Fleming is great as a little girl with a big problem in this Creepshow segment. She gets to be a problem-solver, actively taking on the severed head herself. Of course, because she’s an imaginative little girl, there is always the possibility that the story is one of her own creation, but Fleming’s Evie displays fear and ingenuity that would suggest otherwise.

8



Peppermint (2018)





As Carly North





The criticism of the movie, including of Garner’s performance, was not entirely deserved.

The same year that Fleming made her debut on The Walking Dead, she also appeared on the big screen in this revenge thriller.

While many revenge thrillers are fronted by men, this one is fronted by Jennifer Garner. Garner stars as a woman whose husband and daughter are killed in a drive-by shooting. When she identifies those responsible, however, it is declared that there is not enough evidence to go to trial. She makes it her mission to get justice for her family, which includes bringing down the entire organization the men were part of, not just the shooters, and exposing corrupt police who were in on it.

Interestingly, Peppermint received overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics despite the fact that many other revenge thrillers with a similar premise (and starring men) around the same time did not. There was a lot of talk about there being nothing original in the movie, and yet, revenge thrillers continue to be made still. For some critics, the issue might have been that Garner plays a mom wanting justice instead of simply a girlfriend or wife seeking it out.

Fleming does not appear in a large chunk of the movie because she plays Garner’s daughter. Despite that, her presence is all over the movie because Garner is excellent at showcasing that her every motivation is for her family and to make sure no one else can be hurt the way she has been. The criticism of the movie, including of Garner’s performance, was not entirely deserved.

7



Preacher (2017)





As Susie



Preacher is an AMC series inspired by a graphic novel of the same name. Fleming appeared in the series for a single episode the year before she landed the role of Judith Grimes in AMC’s biggest genre series, The Walking Dead.

Preacher follows a man with a troubled past who ends up with a divine power, known as Genesis, inside of him. Though he is a preacher in a small Texas town, his troubled past also means he has an ex-girlfriend who is a weapons expert and a best friend who happens to be a vampire. He enlists the two of them to help him find God as the jumping off point for the supernatural action series.

Like a lot of her television appearances, Fleming is only in one episode of Preacher. She appears in an episode in the second season when Dominic Cooper’s title character visits a classroom to speak to students. His speech is interrupted by a staged attack though, and he believes he is genuinely saving the classroom from harm. Fleming plays one of those students.

While it’s not a huge role for Fleming, it’s certainly a great example of Fleming not being afraid to be in shows that other children might have been scared to get a part in. With roles like the one in Preacher, Fleming has been steadily amassing a body of work in many different kinds of projects – both in genre and tone – allowing all of her best movies and TV shows to double as great acting classrooms as well.

6



Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)





As Young Rey



In 2015, Fleming made her feature film debut in one of the biggest movies of the year. That would be a lot of pressure for any young actor, but it was also likely very exciting for an aspiring actor who had not been in a big project yet.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens sees Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega) team up with Han Solo (Harrison Ford) to stop a threat to the galaxy. As Rey struggles with not knowing about her past, Han Solo struggles with his son (Adam Driver) being the latest villain in the galaxy.

The early days of Fleming’s career are built on her playing younger versions of adult characters, but this is her biggest instance of that.

She appears here, and in archival footage in a sequel, as the younger version of Rey when she is left on the scavenger planet by her parents. Fleming does not have a huge role, but it’s important she is convincing as an innocent who does not understand why she is being left behind, and that the audience believes she can grow up to be the next Force user in the galaxy. Fleming nails that with what little she has to do.

5



IF (2024)





As Bea





IF marks the first time that Fleming is truly the star of the big screen project she is in. Here, she spends most of the movie alongside acting veteran Ryan Reynolds, and their chemistry helps to make the project work.

IF follows Bea as she struggles to deal with her father’s hospitalization for heart surgery. While living with her grandmother, she notices a man and strange-looking creatures on the street. When she speaks to them, she discovers the creatures are imaginary friends who no longer are with their children, and she begins working with the man to find them new children or reunite them with those they have lost.

IF is certainly an imaginative take on a child dealing with fear and grief in a new way that allows them to feel useful and still be childlike. Fleming’s ability to show her grief while still running from it makes it clear that her acting skills are only improving as she grows up in the industry.

Fleming revealed in interviews that the scene in the movie that made her most nervous involved her telling her father a story in the hospital because she was worried she would not do it justice.

4



Memoir (2016)





As Obee



The short examines our ideas about grief and love, but it does it through some interesting science fiction conventions.

Memoir is not a true feature. The short film is only 15 minutes long and it is one of the earliest acting projects in Fleming’s career. Despite that, it is also one of her best as it is a great snapshot into how great of an actor she is at such a young age.

Memoir follows a man who is researching Alzheimer’s. He lost his mother to the disease and he wants to find a cure, but he is currently in danger of losing his job at the lab where he does his research. One day, a visit from a mysterious little girl named Obee turns his world upside down.

The short examines our ideas about grief and love, but it does it through some interesting science fiction conventions. Like several of the short films Fleming has appeared in, the concept is good enough to make a feature out of, feeling like the tease for a larger story, and Fleming is compelling as the heroine who upends everything.

3



Loki (2021)





As Young Sylvie





Like many of her Walking Dead costars before her, Fleming has crossed over into the world of other comic book properties. In this case, it is the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a brief role in Loki. She only appears in one episode of the Disney+ series, but it’s an important one.

Loki follows the titular character in a spinoff series. The show does not exactly spin out of the Thor movies, but instead, out of Avengers: Endgame. There, his character ended up with an Infinity Stone that helped him create a branch timeline when he made a different decision than what was originally chronicled in The Avengers. As a result, he was captured by the Time Variance Authority and was tasked with helping them catch another Loki variant named Sylvie.

When Fleming appears in the series, it is in a flashback sequence to Sylvie’s time as a child. Sylvie, like Loki, is Asgardian and has a lot of the same abilities. She, however, is seen as an anomaly and her timeline one that should not exist, at a very young age. Fleming gets to bring her to life at that young age, helping to humanize her and make it clear to the audience that Sylvie is not an outright villain and that there is more going on in the story.

2



Addie And The Lightning Bugs (2022)





As Addie



While this particular plot is a fairly common one in coming-of-age stories, Fleming plays the part with a depth of emotion that makes it feel fresh.

Addie And The Lightning Bugs is not technically a movie or a tv show. Instead, it is a short that hit the film festival circuit in 2022. The 17-minute short, however, is definitely some of Fleming’s best work.

Addie And The Lightning Bugs focuses on a young girl who finds out her family is getting ready to move to a new city. In the middle of summer, and with her emotions running high, Addie decides to come up with a plan to allow her to stay in the home she knows. She spends her time finding comfort in the lightning bugs in her house’s backyard.

The short is an emotional one because part of the reason Addie does not want to move is because she feels connected to her dead brother in the family home. While this particular plot is a fairly common one in coming-of-age stories, Fleming plays the part with a depth of emotion that makes it feel fresh. The cinematography of the short is also beautiful, making it easy to wish the short became a feature and received a conclusion with a little more gravity than it has.

Fleming was awarded Best Achievement By A Young Actor at the Blue Whiskey Independent Film Festival for the short.

1



The Walking Dead (2018-2022)





As Judith Grimes



…she is one tough kid, carrying her own knife, holding her own alongside the adults in heavy discussions, and wearing the hat that once belonged to her big brother, keeping the family tradition alive.

Fleming made her debut in The Walking Dead after a time jump in which the series allowed her character, who had been an infant for most of its run, to be aged up. It will likely be the role she is known as for the childhood chapter of her acting career.

The Walking Dead takes place in the years following the onset of a zombie apocalypse. Much of the show centers on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the group of survivors that surround him. They travel in the southern United States, trying to form a community and retain what is left of their humanity, but often find obstacles in their path.

Judith is the daughter of Lori Grimes, and it is implied, not biologically Rick’s daughter, but he raises her as his own after Lori dies while giving birth to her. Judith grows up never knowing a world without zombies or the threat of becoming one. As a result, she is one tough kid, carrying her own knife, holding her own alongside the adults in heavy discussions, and wearing the hat that once belonged to her big brother, keeping the family tradition alive.

Fleming, like Chandler Riggs before her, has a fine line to walk as an actor in the show as she has to still maintain child-like qualities while still portraying someone who has grown up faster than usual. Fleming walks that line well and is a welcome addition to The Walking Dead in its later seasons. So far, The Walking Dead is Cailey Fleming‘s best project.