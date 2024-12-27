Casting Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Movie: Who Plays Who?

Film director Christopher Nolan surprised the world with the news that he would direct an adaptation of Homer’s epic Greek poem, The Odyssey, for his next project with Universal Studios. Like the last Christopher Nolan movie, Oppenheimer, The Odyssey is gearing up to be another epic and star-studded Hollywood blockbuster. The story follows the warrior king Odysseus as he travels home after the Trojan War, facing several dangerous and mystical obstacles along the way.

At this point, it is unknown exactly how Nolan will adapt The Odyssey for theaters, meaning it is unclear exactly how many of the source material’s characters will appear in the film. Though a handful of A-list stars have already been cast in the film, their roles in the film haven’t been revealed. However, given the actors’ age and prior acting experience, it is easy to predict which character each confirmed cast member will portray in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, as well as some other actors who may star in the film.

Matt Damon As Odysseus



Matt Damon Is Perfect To Play The Hero Of The Odyssey



Matt Damon is known for portraying the heroic characters in several of his movies. Considering his age, it seems likely that the 54-year-old actor will portray the wise King Odysseus, who is typically seen and portrayed as a middle-aged monarch in this classic Greek tale. Damon playing Odysseus is even more likely due to the fact that The Odyssey‘s story takes place over 20 years, as his appearance could more easily reflect the story’s time jumps.

Damon only had supporting roles in Christopher Nolan’s 2014 film Interstellar and the director’s 2023 film Oppenheimer. However, just as actor Cillian Murphy got bumped up to a leading role in the latter, Damon may finally have the chance to star as the main hero in one of Nolan’s blockbuster epics. Odysseus is an especially fitting part for Damon, given the character’s similarities to the selfish and self-righteous knight Damon portrayed in 2021’s medieval drama The Last Duel.

Anne Hathaway As Penelope



Anne Hathaway Could Reign Supreme As The Queen of Ithaca



The wife of Odysseus and queen of Ithaca, Penelope spends 20 years in The Odyssey trying to avoid marrying her many suitors as she waits for her husband’s return from the Trojan War. Such a role requires an actor who can best convey the resolve and struggles of Penelope’s character as a lonely woman trying to lead her kingdom, raise her child, and fend off the pursuits of greedy men.

Hathaway’s Oscar-winning performance as a struggling single mother in 2012’s Les Misérables can also translate well into Penelope’s character in The Odyssey.

Anne Hathaway is qualified to play such a regal character, having done so to great success in The Princess Diaries franchise and 2010’s Alice in Wonderland. Hathaway’s Oscar-winning performance as a struggling single mother in 2012’s Les Misérables could also translate well into Penelope’s character in The Odyssey. In the end, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Hathaway portrayed Penelope in Nolan’s movie, especially since she played prominent supporting roles in two of his past films: The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar.

Tom Holland As Telemachus



Tom Holland Should Play A Younger Character Like Odysseus’s Son



The Odyssey marks Tom Holland’s first collaboration with Christopher Nolan, and the capable Spider-Man actor deserves a sizable role in this upcoming blockbuster. Given Holland’s age, it’s likely that he will portray one of the younger characters in Nolan’s film. Specifically, Holland would be perfect as Telemachus in The Odyssey, one of the central characters in Homer’s epic story.

In The Odyssey, Telemachus is the son of Odysseus and Penelope, who grows into an adult in his father’s absence and helps fight off his mother’s suitors for most of his life in Ithaca. In the story, Telemachus is portrayed as a young adult, being 20 years old by the time Odysseus returns, making it an ideal role for the 28-year-old Holland. Holland also looks very similar to Damon, making it even more believable that he is the latter’s child in The Odyssey.

Zendaya As Athena



Zendaya Playing Athena Would Be A Divine Casting Choice



The Greek gods play a huge role in The Odyssey, as many of them either try to kill Odysseus or support him and his family as he tries to reunite with them. One of Odysseus’s divine allies is Athena, the goddess of war and wisdom. However, she spends most of The Odyssey accompanying Telemachus on his quest for knowledge of his father, acting as his divine mentor and protector.

Due to Zendaya’s chemistry with Holland both on and off the big screen, her portraying one of Telemachus’s closest allies would also lead to some terrific performances from the two actors.

Zendaya has proven herself a top-tier actor with her roles in Euphoria, Challengers, and the Dune franchise, so a prominent role as one of the gods in The Odyssey would be most fitting for her. Should she portray Athena in the film, she would be a guiding hand in Telemachus’s unfamiliar world, similar to her character Chani and her relationship with Paul in Dune: Part Two. Due to Zendaya’s chemistry with Holland both on and off the big screen, her portraying one of Telemachus’s closest allies would also lead to some terrific performances from the two actors.

Robert Pattinson As Antinous



Robert Pattinson Is Fit To Play A Villainous Character Like Antinous



Robert Pattinson has proven he is fit to play one of Penelope’s villainous suitors in Nolan’s film. Though Penelope has several bad men pining after her in The Odyssey, Antinous is the worst and most prominent of them all. Antinous leads the other suitors in their dark schemes in Ithica, which include attempting to assassinate young Telemachus.

Pattinson is also well suited to playing dark and conniving characters like Antinous, having done so in films like Josh and Benny Safdie’s Good Time and Robert Eggers’s The Lighthouse.

Antinous’s huge presence as a villain in the story makes it a fitting role for someone of Pattinson’s caliber. Pattinson is also well suited to playing dark and conniving characters like Antinous, having done so in films like Josh and Benny Safdie’s Good Time and Robert Eggers’s The Lighthouse. It also wouldn’t be the first time that Pattinson and Holland’s characters traded blows on film, having done so in the 2020 thriller The Devil All the Time. Since both actors know how to play off each other, they could create great tension as enemies in The Odyssey.

Charlize Theron As Circe



Charlize Theron Is God Material In Christopher Nolan’s Film



In The Odyssey, Circe is the god and sorcerer who seduces Odysseus when she arrives at her island of Aeaea, transforming his soldiers into pigs with enchanted drugs and convincing them all to stay on her luxurious island for a year. Theron is experienced at playing charming and manipulative “femme fatales” across multiple genres in film. Most notably, Theron portrayed the evil Queen Ravenna in Snow White and the Huntsman and Cipher in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Theron’s prior acting experience makes her a prime choice to portray a character like Circe. Likewise, she already worked with Damon in the 2000 film The Legend of Bagger Vance. Given their characters in said film had a romantic relationship, Theron can rekindle some of that chemistry with Damon as Circe plays her romantic mind games on Odysseus.

Lupita Nyong’o As Calypso



Lupita Nyong’o Can Play A Morally Complex Character Like Calypso



Similar to Circe, The Odyssey‘s version of Calypso is a nymph goddess who rules over an island that Odysseus washes up on after surviving the sea beast Scylla on his journey back to Ithaca. However, Calypso falls in love with Odysseus and keeps him trapped on her island for several years, offering to give him immortality in return for his affections. Based on her actions and motives in the story, Calypso is neither good nor evil in The Odyssey. An actor would need to achieve the right balance in character to play Calypso well in Nolan’s film.

Lupita Nyong’o has had success playing both good and evil characters on film, particularly in her dual performance in Jordan Peele’s Us. Nyong’o’s acting experience should allow her to bring an excellent performance of the morally complex Calypso. Her playing Calypso would also continue a modern trend of black actors portraying the Greek goddess in film and television. This includes Naomie Harris’s Tia Dalma in the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise and Vanessa Williams’s Calypso in the 1997 TV adaptation of The Odyssey.

Unconfirmed Cast: Kenneth Branagh As Menelaus



Kenneth Branagh Would Play An Excellent King In The Odyssey



Kenneth Branagh has starred in three of Christopher Nolan’s films: Dunkirk, Tenet, and Oppenheimer. As a result, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the latter brought him back for another role in The Odyssey. Concerning what character he should play, the Spartan King Menelaus would be an ideal role for the Shakespearean actor.

Branagh has portrayed regal characters in film, including Henry V and Hamlet, and the wisdom he conveys in many of his roles could effectively make him appear as a realistic leader in The Odyssey.

The Odyssey portrays King Menelaus as a wise and hospitable ruler who fought alongside Odysseus in the Trojan War. Thus, he is a significant character who supports young Telemachus in his search for Odysseus, telling him of his father’s exploits during the war. Branagh has portrayed regal characters in film, including Henry V and Hamlet, and the wisdom he conveys in many of his roles could effectively make him appear as a realistic leader and a helpful guide for Telemachus in The Odyssey.

Unconfirmed Cast: Tom Hardy As Nestor



Tom Hardy Would Be Killer King In The Odyssey



Tom Hardy has been a big and recurring player in Nolan’s filmography, having starred in Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and Dunkirk. He is also known for playing tough, intimidating, and sometimes humorous in movies. Though Hardy hasn’t been cast in The Odyssey, he seems a likely choice to appear in Nolan’s next project. His performance as survivalist Max in Mad Max: Fury Road may make him a great fit for Odysseus, but he is also a great candidate to play Nestor, the king of Pylos and a former military commander.

Like Menelaus, Nestor is a wise and welcoming figure who assists Telemachus in his search for Odysseus, having fought with the latter in the Trojan War. One could easily see Hardy as a former soldier after seeing his many action movie roles. However, Hardy can also bring wisdom and humor to a performance as Nestor, which can make him an especially intriguing figure in Telemachus’s adventure.

Unconfirmed Cast: Andy Serkis As Polyphemus



Andy Serkis’s Experience Playing CGI Characters Would Make Him A Perfect Cyclops



The cyclops Polyphemus is one of the most notable characters in The Odyssey. Odysseus and his men face this mighty creature during their travels, and since Polyphemus is the son of Poseidon, their victory over him leads to some bad tidings. Bringing this mythical creature to life would require plenty of high-grade CGI, and such characters aren’t usually seen in Nolan’s more practically-made films. Polyphemus would be a bold new character for Nolan to create, but if anyone can play a computer-generated monster, it’s Andy Serkis.

Having played various iconic film creatures such as Gollum, Caesar, Knull, and Supreme Leader Snoke, Andy Serkis has plenty of knowledge and experience portraying motion-capture characters to help Nolan do a CGI Polyphemus right in his big screen adaptation of The Odyssey. It also helps that Serkis has worked with Nolan before, having starred in his 2006 film The Prestige.