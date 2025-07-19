CRIME SCENE: Cops arrest suspect wanted for attempted murder

Photo by Handout / Toronto Police

Article content A man accused of attempted murder is now in police custody following a downtown stabbing last week.

Advertisement 2 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account.

Get exclusive access to the Toronto Sun ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition that you can share, download and comment on.

Enjoy insights and behind-the-scenes analysis from our award-winning journalists.

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times Crossword. SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account.

Get exclusive access to the Toronto Sun ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition that you can share, download and comment on.

Enjoy insights and behind-the-scenes analysis from our award-winning journalists.

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times Crossword. REGISTER / SIGN IN TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional articles per month.

Get email updates from your favourite authors. THIS ARTICLE IS FREE TO READ REGISTER TO UNLOCK. Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments

Enjoy additional articles per month

Get email updates from your favourite authors

Article content Toronto Police said, on July 11 at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for a stabbing in the Yonge St. and Dundas St. E. area near Sankofa Square.

Article content

Article content According to police, cops arrived at the scene and found a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police identified a 31-year-old suspect from Toronto on Wednesday morning. On Thursday, cops said the suspect was located and arrested by members of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad and the Emergency Task Force. Police charged Shaquan Mesquito with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement 3 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Photo by Handout / Toronto Police MAN WANTED AFTER GUN FIRED IN REXDALE Toronto Police are seeking help from the public after a gun was fired during an altercation Tuesday in Rexdale. Police said officers responded at approximately 5:10 p.m. to a call for a shooting in the Albion Rd. and Islington Ave. area. Cops allege that there was an altercation between the victim and the suspect and the suspect brandished a handgun. During a struggle, police said the suspect discharged the handgun. He then fled the area before officers arrived at the scene. Police said no injuries were reported. RECOMMENDED VIDEO We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Play Video Following an investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect. Kevon Samuel, 25, of Toronto, is wanted for discharging a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, and possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition.

Your Midday Sun Your noon-hour look at what’s happening in Toronto and beyond. By signing up you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of Your Midday Sun will soon be in your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again

Article content

Advertisement 4 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content He is described as 5-foot-8 with a medium build and black hair. Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who locates him is urged to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477). Photo by PRP TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO CHARGES, GUN AND DRUG SEIZURE: PEEL COPS A man and woman from Toronto are facing numerous firearm and drug offences following a traffic stop Thursday in Brampton. Peel Regional Police said officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Kennedy Rd. and Rambler Dr. in relation to a Highway Traffic Act offence. According to police, officers observed cannabis in the vehicle. Further investigation led to the discovery of an illegal loaded firearm, a canister of pepper spray and a quantity of illicit substances in possession of the driver and passenger.

Advertisement 5 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Both individuals were arrested. Photo by Peel Regional Police Daniel Solis, 20, and Ashley Morales, 21, were each charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition or knowing its possession is unauthorized, and possession for the purpose of trafficking. Solis was also charged with coating obstructing interior and having care or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121 extension 2233.

Advertisement 6 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Read More ‘LOVED BEING A GRANDMA’: Family shares happy memories of retired nurse Shahnaz Pestonji, victim of deadly stabbing Yorkdale shooting victim was rapper with ties to Montreal gangs: Report Jane Creba killer granted full parole 7 months before Montreal shooting MAN, 67, ARRESTED IN SEX ASSAULT DATING BACK TO 2018 A 67-year-old Toronto man turned himself into police on Friday following a sexual assault investigation involving a student at a city Catholic school that investigators say dates back to 2018. And Toronto Police are concerned there may be more victims. Police said, between January 2018 and June 2019, a man was employed as a librarian and volleyball coach at St. Clare Catholic School in the Northcliffe Blvd. and St. Clair Ave. W. area.

Advertisement 7 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content During his employment at the school, police allege he engaged in a sexual relationship with a student who was a young person at the time. Dion Rugosi was arrested and charged with assault and four counts of sexual exploitation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477). Photo by Handout / York Regional Police TORONTO DUO ACCUSED OF DRUG TRAFFICKING BY YORK COPS Two men in their 30s from Toronto are facing drug and firearm offences following a lengthy investigation into fentanyl trafficking in York Region and across the Greater Toronto Area. York Regional Police said members of the Guns, Gangs and Drugs Enforcement Unit began an investigation in April after receiving reports of fentanyl trafficking across the GTA.

Advertisement 8 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Over several months, investigators collected evidence of the distribution and identified suspects related to producing and trafficking drugs. On Wednesday, police said officers executed a search warrant at a Toronto residence, which resulted in the seizure of a more than a kilogram of fentanyl, a quantity of methamphetamine, cash, a loaded firearm and ammunition. Dumar Monteith, 31, and Shakir Baptiste, 30, were each charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, [ossession of a loaded prohibited firearm, possession of a prohibited device, possession of a firearm with altered serial number, unlawfully produce substance, and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. Monteith was also accused of trafficking a substance and possessing a firearm while prohibited.

Advertisement 9 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7345. MAN, 52, ACCUSED OF HATE-MOTIVATED ASSAULT A 52-year-old Toronto man is being accused of a hate-motivated assault earlier this week. Toronto Police said officers were called Wednesday to the Bloor St. W. and Dovercourt Rd. area. Police allege the victim was stopped at an intersection in their vehicle when the accused approached on foot and engaged them in a verbal argument. According to police, the accused yelled racial slurs toward the victim, spit on the driver’s side window of the victim’s vehicle, and assaulted the victim. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Advertisement 10 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Following an investigation, cops said the accused was identified. Glen MacDonald was arrested and charged with assault. Police said this investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4842 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477). Photo by Handout / York Regional Police VAUGHAN BUSINESS TARGET OF SHOOTING: COPS Police are appealing for witnesses following a shooting in Vaughan early Thursday morning. York Regional Police said officers responded at approximately 2:15 a.m. to reports of gunshots at a plaza near Centre St. and New Westminster Dr. According to police, a lone suspect had arrived in a white sedan, exited the vehicle while holding a firearm and discharged it multiple times before fleeing westbound on Centre St.

Advertisement 11 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content There were no reported injuries, cops said. The suspect is described as Black male, 6-feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie, a white undershirt, black pants, black shoes and a black face mask. Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or captured video surveillance in the area during the time of the incident. Police are also asking drivers who were in the vicinity and may have dashcam footage to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Article content