David Corenswet Convincing James Gunn The Superman Costume Should Include Trunks Even If They’re A Little Silly Is Proof That He Was The Perfect Choice For The New Man Of Steel

David Corenswet convinced James Gunn to keep Superman’s infamous red trunks, proving he knows that character far better than many others. The Superman costume is a defining element of the character’s mythology, and every new iteration of DC’s Man of Steel brings with it debates over how to update the iconic look. David Corenswet, the actor set to don the red cape in James Gunn’s Superman (2025), played a pivotal role in retaining the traditional trunks for DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, revealing a deep understanding of what makes Superman an enduring symbol of hope.

Superman’s costume has been a key part of that legacy since his debut in 1938. Designed by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman’s outfit was inspired by the circus strongmen and wrestlers of the era, featuring a cape, boots, and the now-famous red trunks over his blue tights. Over the decades, the costume evolved to reflect changing trends in comics, films, and television. Many modern versions omitted the trunks entirely to create a sleeker, more contemporary aesthetic. This often proved divisive, but the DCU’s Superman (2025) has kept the trunks, thanks to Corenswet.

Superman’s Trunks Have Been Part Of The Superhero’s Costume Since The Beginning



The red trunks have been a staple of Superman’s costume since his first appearance in Action Comics #1. The design choice was practical, echoing the look of circus performers whose outfits emphasized strength and athleticism. This aesthetic helped establish Superman as a figure of inspiration and physical prowess.

As comics matured, the trunks remained a constant, symbolizing tradition and stability amidst evolving storylines. In live-action adaptations, from the George Reeves TV series to the Richard Donner films, the trunks were always present, reinforcing their importance to the character’s visual identity. However, starting in the early 2000s, comic book publishers and filmmakers began to question whether the trunks were outdated.

The New 52 reboot in DC Comics in 2011 marked the first major attempt to remove the trunks, opting for a modernized look that influenced Snyder’s design in the DCEU’s Man of Steel. Despite these changes, the debate around the trunks persists because they represent more than just a costume choice – they embody Superman’s classic, almost mythological origins. The decision to reintroduce them in Superman (2025) pays homage to this legacy while also updating the character for a modern audience.

Why There’s Such A Debate About Whether Superman Wears Trunks



The argument against Superman’s trunks largely centers on modern sensibilities. Critics argue that the trunks look dated and even silly by contemporary superhero standards, where sleek, armored designs dominate. For filmmakers like Zack Snyder, whose vision for Superman leaned heavily into realism and gravitas, the trunks felt incompatible with the darker, more grounded tone of the DCEU.

Another common critique is that the trunks disrupt the costume’s streamlined aesthetic, making the design less appealing to modern audiences. Costume designers often grapple with the challenge of balancing faithfulness to comic book origins with the expectations of contemporary moviegoers. For some, the trunks’ association with early 20th-century strongmen creates an unnecessary link to an outdated era, detracting from Superman’s modern-day relevance.

There is also the persistent issue of making superhero costumes “realistic” for movie adaptations. This phenomenon arguably began with X-Men (2000), which swapped colorful spandex outfits for black leather. Ever since, overtly colorful superhero costumes have been toned down considerably, including Superman’s trunks, in order to make the larger-than-life superheroics feel relatively grounded and realistic. Since nobody in their right might would wear Superman-style trunks in the “real” world, they were frequently omitted.

On the flip side, defenders of Superman’s red trunks argue that they are a quintessential part of Superman’s identity. Removing them risks stripping the character of his visual charm and historical significance. The debate, therefore, is not merely about aesthetics but about how to preserve the essence of Superman while adapting him for new generations. However, perhaps the most compelling argument came from the DCU’s new Man of Steel himself, David Corenswet.

David Corenswet’s Reasoning For Superman Wearing Trunks Is Actually Perfect



James Gunn’s decision to include the trunks in Superman (2025) wasn’t made lightly. As Gunn explained in an interview with ScreenRant, he and the team debated their inclusion fiercely, even consulting Zack Snyder. Ultimately, Gunn decided not to include the trunks:

“At the end of the day, it wasn’t that heated; it was heated for a while. I was on the ‘no trunks’ team for a long time. For a longgggg time. And Zack [Snyder] said that when he was doing it, he tried a billion different trunk versions as we did. And I kept going back to no trunks, no trunks, no trunks. And I’m like, well, let’s just grind it out. Let’s just keep trying trunks and see what happens.”

Gunn then shared how David Corenswet’s input changed his perspective. Corenswet reminded Gunn of the trunk’s original purpose and argued for its inclusion. Gunn continued:

“David said something to me that really affected me, because we’re trying on all these different versions, and we screen tested with trunks and no trunks. And one of the things David said is that Superman wants kids to not be afraid of him. He’s an alien. He’s got these incredible powers. He shoots beams out of his eyes, can blow a truck over. He’s this incredibly powerful, could be considered a scary individual, and he wants people to like him. He wants to be a symbol of hope and positivity. So he dresses like a professional wrestler, he dresses in a way that makes people unafraid of him, that shows that positivity. That really clicked in for me.”

David Corenswet’s reasoning captures the essence of Superman as a figure who balances overwhelming power with a desire to inspire trust and hope. The trunks, with their bright and almost whimsical design, underscore Superman’s role as a beacon of positivity rather than a figure of intimidation. By embracing the inherent frivolity of the costume, Corenswet demonstrated a nuanced understanding of Superman’s character – one that the DCEU often missed in its grittier approach.

Superman is supposed to be an approachable hero, recognized by children as somebody they could trust and look up to. He should appear with instantly recognizable costume features, even at a distance or against a blue sky. Including the trunks makes this far more possible, and thus even more “realistic.” Moreover, considering Superman’s alien origins and immense abilities, Superman needs every possible option to appear less intimidating to those he helps, particularly children, and the trunks are immediately disarming.

David Corenswet Is Proving To Be Perfect Casting As Superman Before The Movie Even Comes Out



Even before the release of Superman (2025), Corenswet’s enthusiasm and understanding of the character have set him apart. His reflections on wearing the iconic costume highlight his deep respect for Superman’s cultural impact. ScreenRant attended a Superman Q&A, during which Corenswet explained:

“It’s like when you get, I don’t know, a nice haircut, and you forget about it, but then you walk around, and everybody’s like, whoa, you look great. For once, I walked on set, and I had others who saw me in the suit for the first time. So I got to see other people see Superman, and I didn’t feel like Superman, but it was so amazing watching my cast mates and the crew members who are also getting to work on this amazing historic piece of media. The moments when they saw it for the first time or when they saw Superman fly for the first time, not getting to be that particular, but getting to witness them, witness it. And then the best thing is seeing kids see it when crew people would bring their kids to set or getting to see first person, a five, 6-year-old kid see Superman. There’s nothing like it. It’s amazing.”

This anecdote reveals Corenswet’s understanding of Superman not just as a character but as a symbol. His excitement about how others perceive Superman – especially children – speaks to the heart of the character’s mission: to inspire awe, hope, and positivity. Corenswet’s appreciation for the character’s impact, coupled with his insightful argument for the trunks, exemplifies why he’s the ideal actor to bring Superman back to the big screen.

In many ways, Corenswet’s perspective signals a return to a purer, more aspirational Superman. While previous iterations focused on the character’s struggles and alienation, Superman (2025) promises to recenter the story on hope and heroism. Corenswet’s contributions to the costume debate are a testament to his commitment to honoring the legacy of Superman while shaping it for a new generation.

