Erica Ash’s 10 Best Movies And TV Shows

A versatile actor, comedian, singer, and model, Erica Ash steadily built up an impressive resume of movies and TV shows during her career, which was cut short due to her unfortunate passing. Erica Ash’s first film role was in the 2001 Japanese comedy, All About Our house, before her first official TV role in the sketch comedy series, The Big Gay Sketch Show, where she showed her comedic excellence before landing a role in season 14 alongside a talented cast on Mad TV.

After that, Erica Ash’s career began to take off, finding roles in a variety of projects, which included the hilarious mockumentary series, Real Husbands of Hollywood, as well as Uncle Drew, Outlaw Johnny Black, In Contempt, and Legacies. Despite her tragic passing, Erica Ash left her mark throughout her career, particularly when it comes to comedy.

Uncle Drew (2018)





Erica Ash as Maya





Release Date June 29, 2018 Runtime 104minutes Director Charles Stone III Writers Jay Longino



Starring actual NBA player Kyrie Irving, who reprises his character from his Pepsi Max advertisements, Uncle Drew is an often funny extension of the series of ads from the early 2010s. There have been successful shows based off of characters that originally began in ads, like Ted Lasso, and although Uncle Drew doesn’t come close to the quality of that series, it is still a fun watch, especially for those that enjoy the NBA and the character himself.

Erica Ash portrays Maya in Uncle Drew, the love interest of Lil Rey Howery’s Dax and the granddaughter of NBA player Nate Robinson’s Boots, who is a former teammate of the titular character. Uncle Drew is a silly premise and a silly movie, and Erica Ash perfectly understands that, leaning into the absurdity of everyone around her.

9



Outlaw Johnny Black (2023)





Erica Ash as Bessie Lee





Outlaw Johnny Black is an underrated western comedy film, directed by Michael Jai White, who also stars as the titular character. Touted as a spiritual sequel to the 2009 blaxploitation action comedy Black Dynamite, Outlaw Johnny Black is quite funny throughout its runtime, telling the story of a man hell-bent on taking revenge for the death of his father while posing as a preacher in a small mining town. There is a lot to love in the film, and the committed performance by White is commendable.

Outlaw Johnny Black was actually the final role for Erica Ash, who plays Bessie Lee. Her character has some hilarious moments with Outlaw Johnny Black, as it is clear that she is physically attracted to him. It’s sad to think that the film was her last role, but it was also a memorable performance, showcasing once more how great of a talent she was as a comedian.

8



Skin In The Game (2019)





Erica Ash as Lena





Low budget for sure, but still satisfying from a narrative perspective, Skin in the Game is a solidly written thriller about a mom who enlists the help of her estranged friend Lena to find her teenage daughter after she was abducted. Full of twists and turns, and character revelations, Skin in the Game is a delight for fans of small-scale thrillers, with something a bit more thematically heavy to say.

Erica Ash is a delight as the lead Lena in Skin in the Game, a successful pivot from her mostly comedic roles. As Lena has to confront her past while helping her friend, Erica Ash has to dig deep into what makes Lena tick, and she does an admirable job. It’s a showcase for the versatility of Erica Ash as an actress, as it is one of the more serious roles of her career. That doesn’t stop her from turning out a great performance.

7



In Contempt (2018)





Erica Ash as Gwen Sullivan





Release Date 2018 – 2017 Network BET



Mishu Vellani Clerk Melanie



Unfortunately cut short after only one season, In Contempt was a good legal drama series for BET that explored injustices within the American legal system. Following Gwen Sullivan, a passionate, opinionated attorney who becomes one of the most popular public defenders in her district, In Contempt showed a lot of promise during its run, diving into some tough topics, while discussing them in earnest.

Erica Ash is tasked with carrying In Contempt, portraying Gwen Sullivan in all ten episodes of the series. Despite her comedic background, she puts in a terrific performance that leans to the more serious side of things, and she doesn’t miss a beat in the process. Gwen Sullivan is a strong, well-defined character and Erica Ash plays her with refreshing authenticity, making it one of the best performances of her entire career.

6



Violet (2021)





Erica Ash as Lila





Release Date March 18, 2021 Runtime 92 minutes Director Justine Bateman Writers Justine Bateman

Actress Justine Batmen made her directorial debut with Violet, an ambitious and poignant look at how a person views themselves, showing the distinct difference between the private and public life of someone. Violet stars Olivia Munn as a successful film executive who makes fear-based decisions to avoid the worst possible scenarios and has grown to not quite be herself after listening to “The Voice” in her head for most of her life.

Erica Ash doesn’t get a lot of screen time in Violet, playing a character named Lila. Despite having a very minor role, Erica Ash is always great with the time she is given on screen in any project, and she does the same here. It might not be the most involved role of her career, but it is a worthy project for her to be on, acting alongside some other great actors.

5



Legacies (2019)





Erica Ash as Veronica Greasley





Legacies

Release Date 2018 – 2021 Showrunner Julie Plec Writers Julie Plec, Brett Matthews Franchise(s) The Vampire Diaries



Running for four seasons on The CW, Legacies was the second spin-off of the network’s immensely popular series, The Vampire Diaries. It followed the fifth and final season of The Originals, this time focusing on Hope Mikaelson, the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson from the former series. It doesn’t necessarily hit the mark the same way The Vampire Diaries does, but Legacies is still a great addition to the franchise, featuring all the teenage drama that The CW does so well.

Erica Ash only appears in four episodes of Legacies, playing Veronica Greasley, mother of Milton Greasley who is a vampire and one of the show’s main characters. Her grandfather was the founder of Triad Industries, an organization tasked with keeping the supernatural world a secret from the public. She is great, though, with her small role, having some pivotal moments during her appearances.

4



Mad TV (2008-2009)





Erica Ash as Various Characters





Release Date 1995 – 2015 Directors John Blanchard, Amanda Bearse, David Grossman, Linda Mendoza, Brian K. Roberts, Jean Sagal, Michael McDonald Writers Terry Sweeney, Sandy Frank, Michael Koman, Eric Zicklin, Dino Stamatopoulos, Maiya Williams



Initially premiering in 1995, Mad TV was a successful sketch comedy show that ran for 14 seasons and acted as the first big break for a number of actors like Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Orlando Jones, Alex Borstein, and Simon Helberg. Mad TV was a bit of an antidote to SNL at the time, featuring a more diverse cast of actors and edgier humor than its competitors, making it one of the more enjoyable sketch shows during its run.

Mad TV was the first major project for Erica Ash, who joined the cast in the 14th and final season. Playing a number of characters in various sketches, Erica Ash showed just how funny and talented she was as a performer, setting the stage for her developing career that would soon take off. Sketch comedy often requires actors to be versatile in their ability to play a variety of characters and Erica Ash excelled at it.

3



The Big Bend (2021)





Erica Ash as Georgia Talbott





Release Date October 22, 2021 Runtime 103 minutes Director Brett W. Wagner

The Big Bend tells the story of two families who meet in the remote Texas desert and circumstances force them to test the boundaries of marriage, friendship, and parenthood as they struggle to survive. Often funny and incredibly poignant, The Big Bend is an authentic look at family, and features some truly gorgeous cinematography, capturing the desolate nature of the desert. It’s not a very well-known film, but it is something special.

Erica Ash plays a pivotal role in The Big Bend as Georgia Talbott, wife of Mac Talbott, who is one of the two families in the movie, along with their children. Georgia Talbott is often disconnected from those near her, and Erica Ash does an incredible job conveying that feeling with every look she gives, an excellent performance full of subtle body language.

2



Real Husbands Of Hollywood (2013-2016)





Erica Ash as Bridgette Hart





Real Husbands of Hollywood is a hilarious fake reality show that pokes fun at all the actual reality shows that share a similar name, often satirizing the tropes associated with the genre. Starring Kevin Hart, Nelly, Nick Carter, and more, as fictionalized versions of themselves, Real Husbands of Hollywood was one of the best BET shows during its run. With a showcase of comedic talent and a plethora of hilarious storylines, the series deserves its place alongside other popular mockumentaries.

At the time of Real Husbands of Hollywood, it was the biggest role of Erica Ash’s career, following her success on Mad TV. She plays Bridgette Hart in a recurring role in the series, the ex-wife of Kevin Hart. Her comedy chops were on full display during her appearances, making her an excellent foil to Kevin Hart’s “character” on the show. It’s one of the best performances of her career.

1



Survivor's Remorse (2014-2017)





Erica Ash as Mary Charles “M-Chuck” Calloway



Running for four seasons on Starz, Survivor’s Remorse is a genuinely great dramedy series revolving around the basketball player, Cam Calloway, who signs a professional contract and moves his family to Atlanta. Survivor’s Remorse unfortunately flies under the radar compared to many other prestige TV shows on HBO and FX, but it is one of the best, as it delivered compelling characters and stories throughout its run.

Survivor’s Remorse is the longest running role of Erica Ash’s career as she plays Mary Charles “M-Chuck” Calloway, half-sister to Cam Calloway. M-Chuck is often funny throughout the series, which Erica Ash obviously excels at, but there are many heartfelt, poignant moments that revolve around her. Just as she nails each comedic scene, she does an incredible job with the more heavy moments that her character is involved in. It’s arguably the best performance of Erica Ash’s career.