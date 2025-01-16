Full list of Coronation Street characters leaving and returning in 2025 | Soaps

Cast changes are afoot in Coronation Street (Picture: ITV/Metro.co.uk)

Changes are currently taking place at Coronation Street, and there’s a lot going on.

Fans of the ITV soap have recently seen the return of killer Clayton Hibbs (Callum Harrison) and a shock appearance from Richard Hillman (Brian Capron).

That’s not to mention the final appearance of evil Joel Deering (Calum Lill) after a series of flashbacks revealed his killer and Gail Platt’s (Helen Worth) exit after 50 years.

But as we welcome 2025, there’s set to be more hellos and goodbyes in Weatherfield.

Here’s the lowdown on who’s returning and who’s leaving…

CORONATION STREET CAST RETURNS

Rob Donovan

Corrie bad boy Rob Donovan (Marc Baylis) is set to return to our screens this week as Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) sets out on a mission to find Carla Connor (Alison King) a new kidney.

Rob is coming back! (Picture: ITV)

The killer, who murdered Tina McIntyre in 2014, has been in prison for the last ten years – minus a few weeks that saw him go on the run with Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) in 2017.

‘We last left Rob languishing in prison. He made mistakes. He comes back to the show and we think he might be a reformed character who has seen the error of his ways, but whether that’s the case or not, I don’t know!’ Producer Kate Brooks revealed.

‘He definitely comes back and causes a lot of trouble for Carla and Lisa [Swain (Vicky Myers)]. Just when Carla and Lisa think it’s safe to sit down and watch Netflix, Rob Donovan comes along and scuppers all of that.

‘So, it’s a big story for them and a big story for Rob. Lots of twists and turns. It’s a big story for Betsy [Swain (Sydney Martin) as well, who is fabulous and will be right at the centre of that.

‘I love Rob and Carla. I love tapping into their history together, and we really explore that through this story. There’s so many twists and turns along the way, it’s really exciting. It’s going to be eventful for Carla and Lisa…’

Kate also confirmed that Rob is set to be on our screens for more than just a few episodes, suggesting that he may be sticking around for a while.

When is Rob Donovan returning to Coronation Street? Thursday, January 9 2025.

Julie Carp

Eileen Grimshaw’s (Sue Cleaver) half-sister Julie Carp is set to return to Corrie in upcoming scenes, as actress Katy Cavanagh reprises her role.

Julie is set to return (Picture: ITV)

Speaking about her return to the Manchester-based soap, Katy said: ‘It is exciting to dust off Julie’s quirky wardrobe again and an absolute joy to step back onto the cobbles. Julie is so much fun, I’ve missed her.’

Her arrival comes as part of Eileen’s exit story – more on that later – but what has brought Julie back to the cobbles?

With Julie having previously left the street with boyfriend Brian Packham (Peter Gunn), only for him to return after their break up, how will he react to her arrival?

When is Julie Carp returning to Coronation Street? Friday, February 21 2025.

Gail Platt

Although she’s only just left the show, executive producer Iain MacLeod has already teased a return for Gail.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

‘Helen and I have had a conversation where she’s said, “There might be times in my future where I’ll come back”,’ he told The Daily Star.

‘If there’s a big storyline going on with the Platt family, she might want to come in and play a role in that.

‘We certainly wanted to leave the door open so that was possible. We wanted that to still be on the cards.’

While there are no plans yet for the beloved character to return, we’re hopeful we may see her again.

When is Gail Platt returning to Coronation Street? Currently unknown (when or if!).

Other characters…

Producer Kate Brooks as also teased returns for other characters, but her lips are tightly sealed.

‘There are other familiar faces coming back in 2025 which I will not disclose, but a few people will be returning to the street to cause their own forms of chaos,’ she told us.

CORONATION STREET CAST EXITS

Debbie Webster

Debbie Webster is set to be killed off in a harrowing storyline, which kicks off in 2025.

Debbie is set to be killed off in a heartbreaking storyline (Picture: ITV)

Viewers will see the character – first played by Sue Devaney in 1984 – diagnosed with dementia in the coming months, with a long-running storyline planned as the disease takes hold.

It’s one of many major plots new Corrie boss Kate Brooks has planned after taking the helm earlier this year.

A source told Metro ‘there will not be a dry eye in the house’ as Debbie’s story unfolds, saying her exit will be ‘one to remember for years’.

‘It’s one of the show’s biggest storylines of the year and a real chance for Sue to finally get her time in the spotlight – it will just be devastating for fans that it will effectively be her final storyline,’ the insider told us.

When is Debbie Webster leaving Coronation Street? 2026.

Who is in the Coronation Street 2025 cast? The present regular cast of Coronation Street is made up of: William Roache as Ken Barlow

Barbara Knox as Rita Sullivan

Kate Ford as Tracy McDonald

Sue Nicholls as Audrey Roberts

Ben Price as Nick Tilsley

Michael La Vell as Kevin Webster

Sue Devaney as Debbie Webster

Sally Ann Matthews as Jenny Connor

Sally Dynevor as Sally Metcalfe

Tina O’Brien as Sarah Barlow

Simon Gregson as Steve McDonald

Jack P. Shepherd as David Platt

Rob Mallard as Daniel Osbourne

David Neilson as Roy Cropper

Jane Danson as Leanne Battersby

Georgia Taylor as Toyah Battersby

Alan Halsall as Tyrone Dobbs

Jimmi Harkishin as Dev Alahan

Sue Cleaver as Eileen Grimshaw

Samia Longchambon as Maria Windass

Andy Whyment as Kirk Sutherland

Gareth Pierce as Todd Grimshaw

Sam Robertson as Adam Barlow

Jennie McAlpine as Fiz Dobbs

Antony Cotton as Sean Tully

Sam Aston as Chesney Brown

Elle Mulvaney as Amy Barlow

Adam Hussain as Aadi Alahan

Tanisha Gorey as Asha Alahan

Ryan Prescott as Ryan Connor

Alison King as Carla Barlow

Liam McCheyne as Dylan Wilson

Mikey North as Gary Windass

Patti Clare as Mary Taylor

Charlie Wrenshall as Liam Connor Jr.

Peter Gunn as Brian Packham

Cherylee Houston as Izzy Armstrong

Paddy Bever as Max Turner

Kyran Bowes as Jack Webster

Isabella Flanagan as Hope Stape

Colson Smith as PC Craig Tinker

William Flanagan as Joseph Brown

Billie Naylor as Ruby Dobbs

Joe Duttine as Tim Metcalfe

Bobby Bradshaw as Jake Windass

Brooke Malonie as Lily Platt

Sair Khan as Alya Nazir

Shelley King as Yasmeen Nazir

Carter-J Murphy as Harry Platt

Dolly-Rose Campbell as Gemma Winter

Daniel Brocklebank as Billy Mayhew

Liam Bairstow as Alex Warner

Julie Goulding as Shona Platt

Harriet Bibby as Summer Spellman

Sally Carman as Abi Webster

Maureen Lipman as Evelyn Plummer

Trevor Michael Georges as Ed Bailey

Ryan Russell as Michael Bailey

Jane Hazlegrove as Bernie Winter

Mollie Gallagher as Nina Lucas

Tony Maudsley as George Shuttleworth

Jude Riordan as Sam Blakeman

Charlotte Jordan as Daisy Midgeley

Vinta Morgan as Ronnie Bailey

Vicky Myers as DS Lisa Swain

Jodie Prenger as Glenda Shuttleworth

Channique Sterling-Brown as Dee Dee Bailey

Cait Fitton as Lauren Bolton

Claire Sweeney as Cassie Plummer

Jack Carroll as Bobby Crawford

Jacob Roberts as DC Kit Green

Sydney Martin as Betsy Swain

Bethany Platt

It’s been a tough few months for Bethany Platt following her botched surgery ordeal last year, which resulted in her being fitted with a permanent stoma.

It’s been a hard few months for Bethany (Picture: ITV)

She’s set to take a break from the cobbles as actress Lucy Fallon goes on maternity leave.

Lucy announced she was expecting her second child with partner Ryan Ledson in August 2024.

Lucy, who is already mum to one-year-old son Sonny, assured fans she will be returning to Corrie after giving birth.

During a fan Q&A on Instagram, she said: ‘I won’t be away for too long and I am returning after I pop the baby out.’

When is Bethany Platt leaving Coronation Street? Early-mid 2025.

Evelyn Plummer

As revealed earlier this year, Maureen Lipman is set to take another scheduled break from Coronation Street as she appears in panto.

Evelyn will be taking a break from screens (Picture: ITV)

The Evelyn Plummer actress has since confirmed her future with the soap after revealing she’d signed a contract to stay for another year.

When is Evelyn Plummer leaving Coronation Street? Early 2025.

Eileen Grimshaw

Sue Cleaver is set to leave Corrie after 25 years as Eileen Grimshaw later this year.

Ta’ra chuck! (Picture: ITV/Danielle Baguley/REX/Shutter)

Speaking about her time on the cobbles, Sue said: ‘I’ve had 25 privileged years of working on Coronation Street.’

Thankfully for viewers, bosses shan’t be killing her off but are instead hopeful she’ll return one day.

‘The door is still firmly open, but as I reached my 60th year, I decided it was time to embrace change, look for new adventures, and live fearlessly,’ Sue added.

When is Eileen Grimshaw leaving Coronation Street? Later in 2025.

Craig Tinker

Colson Smith, who plays Craig Tinker, has been axed after 14 years.

See ya, Craigy! (Picture: ITV/Danielle Baguley/Shutterstock)

The actor told MailOnline: ‘Autumn last year I was told that Craig Tinker’s time on the cobbles is to come to end in 2025.

‘I’ve loved every single second of my 14 year stay as a resident on the greatest street in the world. I feel incredibly lucky to have grown up in, on and around Coronation Street.

‘I’ve learned pretty much everything about life from the people who call it home. I’m excited to play out the exit story for our Craigy. For me, this is the end of the beginning.

‘I genuinely can’t wait to see what chapter two has in store for me.’

When is Craig Tinker leaving Coronation Street? Later in 2025.

Daisy Midgeley

Actress Charlotte Jordan is the latest star to announce her exit from the ITV soap after four years on screen as barmaid Daisy Midgeley.

Daisy has been behind the bar of the Rovers for four years (Picture: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Discussing her decision, Charlotte said in a statement: ‘My time at Coronation Street is something I’ll always cherish.

‘After a brilliant four years for Daisy, it’s time for me to start a new chapter and explore other opportunities.

‘It’s been a privilege to be part of a wonderful institution with even more wonderful colleagues who have taught me so much.

When is Daisy Midgeley leaving Coronation Street? Later in 2025.

Yasmeen Nazir

Actress Shelley King is set to leave her role as Yasmeen Nazir after 10 years, and has already filmed her final scenes.

Yasmeen is heading off (Picture: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

A show insider has clarified: ‘Shelley spoke to producers early last year and advised that after 10 years on the show and being involved in many major storylines during the past decade she had decided the time has come for her to explore other opportunities.

‘Shelley is an accomplished stage and television actress and we fully understand her desire to take her career in another direction after 10 years playing the same role.

‘She filmed her final scenes in December.’

Metro understands that Yasmeen won’t be killed off.

When is Yasmeen Nazir leaving Coronation Street? Early 2025.

Max Turner

Paddy Bever is departing his role as Max Turner in the coming weeks.

Paddy has played Max since 2021 (Picture: ITV)

‘After much reflection and in an incredibly difficult decision, I have chosen to step away from Max, and Coronation Street, to explore new opportunities. I have been surrounded by such kindness and support every step of the way, Paddy, 22, said in a statement.

Talking to The Mirror, he added: ‘It’s been a great privilege to contribute to the legacy of such a well-loved and iconic show. This chapter has been unforgettable and while I look forward to what lies ahead, I will treasure these memories.’

When is Max Turner leaving Coronation Street? Early 2025.

‘Unexpected’ exits…

2025 is also set to see some other characters make unexpected exits from the show, as Kate revealed.

‘There are a few exits this year, and some unexpected ones that will send shockwaves. People might not expect the exits, but there are a few.’

Once again, she is keeping quiet about exactly who is set to say farewell, but it sounds like there will be more than one…

CORONATION STREET NEW ARRIVALS

A brand new family

Corrie fans are set to get to know a brand new family this year, as the ‘neighbours from hell’ are introduced to the street.

The new family have a connection to Kit… (Picture: ITV)

Mick, Lou and their children will take up residence across the ginnel from Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) and Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell), and may or may not have a connection to Kit Green (Jacob Roberts)…

‘They are coming to cause some chaos on the street, and they will leave a trail of devastation…’ Kate teased.

‘They’re coming on the street all guns blazing and will land on screen around February time. Really chaotic but really enjoyable. They have a charm to them, but they do and say things that you shouldn’t!

‘There is a link to Chesney initially, but they are coming to stir up a lot of trouble, and open up the floodgates and unpack the past of one of our big characters, which is Kit…’

When will the new family arrive on Coronation Street? February 2025.

Carl Webster

Coronation Street is finally set to introduce the brother of Debbie and Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell), who has been mentioned numerous times over the years.

‘We’ve got Carl Webster coming into the show, who is Debbie and Kevin’s brother, to build up that Webster clan,’ Kate explained.

‘We’ve got big stories coming up for Debbie and Kevin. It’s about building that clan up. For me, the Websters, Barlows and Platts are the big clans.’

When is Carl Webster arriving on Coronation Street? Currently unknown.

Todd Grimshaw’s new man

Kate has also promised a new love interest for Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce).

There’s a new love interest incoming for Todd (Picture: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

‘There might be a new man for Todd coming… He’s been single for donkey’s years, and he’s fantastic.

‘The Grimshaws are another big clan I am eager to explore. So, there might be a new man coming for Todd, which will come with its own tests and trials.’

When will Todd’s new man arrive on Coronation Street? Currently unknown.

This article was originally published on November 25, 2024.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV1 or stream first from 7am on ITVX.

If you’ve got a soap or TV story, video or pictures get in touch by emailing us soaps@metro.co.uk – we’d love to hear from you.

Join the community by leaving a comment below and stay updated on all things soaps on our homepage.

Arrow MORE: Lucy Fallon shares beautiful picture with new baby and our hearts are melting

Arrow MORE: Deadly Coronation Street exit story ‘confirmed’ for Max – and it’s horrific

Arrow MORE: Coronation Street confirms unexpected court ending as fan-favourite struck by car in 31 pictures