Grammys 2025: Winners and losers

Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé won big Sunday at the 67th Grammy Awards.

The 2025 Grammy Awards featured a star-studded roster with Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Lainey Wilson dazzling on the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Here’s the complete list of winners from the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

Record of the year

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar “Now and Then,” The Beatles “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Beyoncé “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter “360,” Charli XCX “Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish “Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan “Fortnight,” Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Album of the year

“Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé “New Blue Sun,” André 3000 “Short n’ Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter “Brat,” Charli XCX “Djesse Vol. 4,” Jacob Collier “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” Billie Eilish “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” Chappell Roan “The Tortured Poets Department,” Taylor Swift

Song of the year

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey) “Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) “Die With a Smile,” Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars) “Fortnight,” Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone) “Good Luck, Babe!,” Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan) “Please Please Please,” Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter) “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best new artist

Chappell Roan Benson Boone Sabrina Carpenter Doechii Khruangbin Raye Shaboozey Teddy Swims

Producer of the year

Daniel Nigro Alissia Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II Ian Fitchuk Mustard

Songwriter of the year

Amy Allen Jessi Alexander Edgar Barrera Jessie Jo Dillon Raye

Best pop solo performance

“Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter “Bodyguard,” Beyoncé “Apple,” Charli xcx “Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish “Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan

Best pop duo group performance

“Die With a Smile,” Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Us,” Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift “Levii’s Jeans,” Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone “Guess,” Charli XCX & Billie Eilish “The Boy Is Mine,” Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica

Best pop vocal album

“Short n’ Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” Billie Eilish “Eternal Sunshine,” Ariana Grande “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” Chappell Roan “The Tortured Poets Department,” Taylor Swift

Best dance/electronic performance

“Neverender,” Justice & Tame Impala “Loved,” Four Tet “Leavemealone,” Fred Again & Baby Keem “She’s Gone, Dance On,” Disclosure “Witchy,” Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino

Best dance pop recording

“Von Dutch,” Charli XCX “Make You Mine,” Madison Beer “L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit],” Billie Eilish “Yes, And?,” Ariana Grande “Got Me Started,” Troye Sivan

Best dance/electronic album

“Brat,” Charli XCX “Three,” Four Tet “Hyperdrama,” Justice “Timeless,” Kaytranada “Telos,” Zedd

Best remixed recording

“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix),” FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter) “A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix],” David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & David Guetta) “Alter Ego – Kaytranada Remix,” Kaytranada, remixer (Doechii Featuring JT) “Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix,” Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus) “Von Dutch,” A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook Featuring Addison Rae)

Best traditional pop vocal album

Visions, Norah Jones À Fleur De Peau, Cyrille Aimée Good Together, Lake Street Dive Impossible Dream, Aaron Lazar Christmas Wish, Gregory Porter

Best rock performance

“Now and Then,” The Beatles “Beautiful People (Stay High),” The Black Keys “The American Dream Is Killing Me,” Green Day “Gift Horse,” Idles “Dark Matter,” Pearl Jam “Broken Man,” St. Vincent

Best metal performance

“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!),” Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne “Crown of Horns,” Judas Priest “Suffocate,” Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy “Screaming Suicide,” Metallica “Cellar Door,” Spiritbox

Best rock album

“Hackney Diamonds,” The Rolling Stones “Happiness Bastards,” The Black Crowes “Romance,” Fontaines D.C. “Saviors,” Green Day “TANGK,” Idles “Dark Matter,” Pearl Jam “No Name,” Jack White

Best rock song

“Broken Man,” Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent) “Beautiful People (Stay High),” Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys) “Dark Matter,” Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam) “Dilemma,” Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day) “Gift Horse,” Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)

Best alternative music performance

“Flea,” St. Vincent “Neon Pill,” Cage the Elephant “Song of the Lake,” Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds “Starburster,” Fontaines D.C. “Bye Bye,” Kim Gordon

Best alternative music album

“All Born Screaming,” St. Vincent “Wild God,” Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds “Charm,” Clairo “The Collective,” Kim Gordon “What Now,” Brittany Howard

Best R&B performance

“Made For Me (Live On BET),” Muni Long “Residuals,” Chris Brown “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” Coco Jones “Guidance,” Jhené Aiko “Saturn,” SZA

Best traditional R&B performance

“That’s You,” Lucky Daye “Can I Have This Groove,” Kenyon Dixon “No Lie,” Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald “Make Me Forget,” Muni Long “Wet,” Marsha Ambrosius

Best progressive R&B album

“So Glad to Know You,” Avery*Sunshine (TIE) “Why Lawd?,” NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) (TIE) “Bando Stone and the New World,” Childish Gambino “Crash,” Kehlani “En Route,” Durand Bernarr

Best R&B song

“Saturn,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA) “Burning,” Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems) “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones) “Ruined Me,” Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long) “After Hours,” Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)

Best R&B Album

“11:11 (Deluxe),” Chris Brown “Vantablack,” Lalah Hathaway “Revenge,” Muni Long “Algorithm,” Lucky Daye “Coming Home,” Usher

Best rap performance

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar “When the Sun Shines Again,” Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos “Nissan Altima,” Doechii “Houdini,” Eminem “Like That,” Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar “Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla “Enough (Miami),” Cardi B

Best melodic rap performance

“3:AM,” Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu “Spaghettii,” Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey “We Still Don’t Trust You,” Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd “Big Mama,” Latto “Kehlani,” Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani

Best rap album

“Alligator Bites Never Heal,” Doechii “Might Delete Later,” J. Cole “The Auditorium, Vol. 1,” Common & Pete Rock “The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce),” Eminem “We Don’t Trust You,” Future & Metro Boomin

Best rap song

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar “Carnival,” Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West & Mark Carl Stolinski Williams, songwriters (¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign) Featuring Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti) “Like That,” Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Leland Wayne & Nayvadius Wilburn, songwriters (Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar) “Asteroids,” Marlanna Evans, songwriter (Rapsody Featuring Hit-Boy) “Yeah Glo!,” Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)

Best spoken word poetry album

“The Heart, the Mind, the Soul,” Tank and the Bangas “Civil Writes: The South Got Something To Say,” Queen Sheba “Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series,” Omari Hardwick “Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema: Episode 1 In the Beginning Was the Word,” Malik Yusef “The Seven Number Ones,” Mad Skillz

Best country solo performance

It Takes A Woman, Chris Stapleton I Am Not Okay, Jelly Roll The Architect, Kacey Musgraves A Bar Song (Tipsy), Shaboozey 16 Carriages, Beyoncé

Best country duo/group performance

“II Most Wanted,” Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus “Cowboys Cry Too,” Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan “Break Mine,” Brothers Osborne “Bigger Houses,” Dan + Shay “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen

Best country song

“The Architect,” Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves) “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey) “I Am Not Okay,” Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley & Taylor Phillips, songwriters (Jelly Roll) “I Had Some Help,” Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen & Chandler Paul Walters, songwriters (Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen) “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Brian Bates, Atia Boggs, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best country album

“Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé “F-1 Trillion,” Post Malone “Deeper Well,” Kacey Musgraves “Higher,” Chris Stapleton “Whirlwind,” Lainey Wilson

Best American roots performance

“Lighthouse,” Sierra Ferrell “Nothing In Rambling,” The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood “Blame It On Eve,” Shemekia Copeland “The Ballad Of Sally Anne,”Rhiannon Giddens

Best Americana performance

“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell “Subtitles,” Madison Cunningham “Don’t Do Me Good,” Madi Diaz Featuring Kacey Musgraves “Ya Ya,” Beyoncé “Runaway Train,” Sarah Jarosz “Empty Trainload of Sky,” Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best American roots song

“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell & Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell) “All In Good Time,” Sam Beam, songwriter (Iron & Wine Featuring Fiona Apple) “All My Friends,” Aoife O’Donovan, songwriter (Aoife O’Donovan) “Ahead of the Game,” Mark Knopfler, songwriter (Mark Knopfler) “Blame It on Eve,” John Hahn & Will Kimbrough, songwriters (Shemekia Copeland)

Best americana album

“Trail Of Flowers,” Sierra Ferrell “$10 Cowboy,” Charley Crockett “The Other Side,” T Bone Burnett “Polaroid Lovers,” Sarah Jarosz “No One Gets Out Alive,” Maggie Rose “Tigers Blood,” Waxahatchee

Best bluegrass album

“Live Vol. 1,” Billy Strings “I Built A World,” Bronwyn Keith-Hynes “Songs of Love and Life,” The Del McCoury Band “No Fear,” Sister Sadie “Earl Jam,” Tony Trischka “Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman,” Dan Tyminski

Best traditional blues album

“Swingin’ Live at the Church In Tulsa,” The Taj Mahal Sextet “Hill Country Love,” Cedric Burnside “Struck Down,” The Fabulous Thunderbirds “One Guitar Woman,” Sue Foley “Sam’s Place,” Little Feat

Best contemporary blues album

“Mileage,” Ruthie Foster “Blues Deluxe Vol. 2,” Joe Bonamassa “Blame It On Eve,” Shemekia Copeland “Friendlytown,” Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour “The Fury,” Antonio Vergara

Best folk album

“Woodland,“ Gillian Welch & David Rawlings “American Patchwork Quarter,” American Patchwork Quarter “Weird Faith,” Madi Diaz “Bright Future,” Adrianne Lenker “All My Friends,” Aoife O’Donovan

Best regional roots music album

“Kuini,” Kalani Pe’a “25 Back To My Roots,” Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul “Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival,” Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles featuring J’Wan Boudreaux “Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival,” New Breed Brass Band Featuring Trombone Shorty “Stories From The Battlefield,” The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Best gospel performance/song

“One Hallelujah,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters “Church Doors,” Yolanda Adams; Sir William James Baptist & Donald Lawrence, songwriters “Yesterday,” Melvin Crispell III “Hold On (live),” Ricky Dillard “Holly Hand,” DOE; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord & Juan Winans, songwriters

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song

“That’s My King,” CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Llyod Nicks & Jess Russ, songwriters “Holy Forever (live),” Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Featuring CeCe Winans “Praise,” Elevation Worship Featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore; Pat Barrett, Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters “Firm Foundations,” Honor & Glory Featuring Disciple “In the Name of Jesus,” JWLKRS Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore; Austin Armstrong, Ran Jackson, Chandler Moore, Sajan Nauriyal, Ella Schnacky, Noah Schnacky & Ilya Toshinskiy, songwriters “In The Room,” Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard; G. Morris Coleman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best gospel album

“More Than This,” CeCe Winans “Covered Vol. 1,” Melvin Crispell III “Choirmaster II (Live),” Ricky Dillard “Father’s Day,” Kirk Franklin “Still Karen,” Karen Clark Sheard

Best contemporary Christian music album

“Heart Of A Human,” DOE “When Wind Meets Fire,” Elevation Worship “Child Of God,” Forrest Frank “Coat Of Many Colors,” Brandon Lake “The Maverick Way Complete,” Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

Best roots gospel album

“Church,” Corey Henry “The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2,” Authentic Unlimited “The Gospel According To Mark,” Mark D. Conklin “Rhapsody,” The Harlem Gospel Travelers “Loving You,” The Nelons

Best Latin pop album

“Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” Shakira “Funk Generation,” Anitta “El Viaje,” Luis Fonsi “GARCÍA,” Kany García “ORQUÍDEAS,” Kali Uchis

Best musica urbana album

“LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN,” Residente “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar manana,” Bad Bunny “Rayo,” J Balvin “FERXXOCALIPSIS,” Feid “att.,” Young Miko

Best Latin rock or alternative album

“¿Quién trae las cornetas?,” Rawayana “Compita del Destino,” El David Aguilar “Pa’ Tu Cuerpa,” Cimafunk “Autopoiética,” Mon Laferte “GRASA,” NATHY PELUSO

Best musica Mexicana album (Tejano included)

“Boca Chueca, Vol. 1,” Carín León “Diamantes,” Chiquis “ÉXODO,” Peso Pluma “De Lejitos,” Jessi Uribe

Best tropical Latin album

“Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional),” Tony Succar, Mimy Succar “MUEVENSE,” Marc Anthony “Bailar,” Sheila E. “Radio Güira,” Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 “Vacilón Santiaguero,” Kiki Valera

Best children’s music album

“Brillo, Brillo!,” Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band “Creciendo,” Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats “My Favorite Dream,” John Legend “Solid Rock Revival,” Rock For Children “World Wide Playdate,” Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids

Best comedy album

“The Dreamer,” Dave Chappelle “Armageddon,” Ricky Gervais “The Prisoner, Jim Gaffigan “Someday You’ll Die,” Nikki Glaser “Where Was I,” Trevor Noah

Best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording

“Last Sundays In Plains: A Centennial Celebration,” Jimmy Carter “All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words,” (Various Artists) “And Your Ass Will Follow,” George Clinton “Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones,” Dolly Parton “My Name Is Barbra,” Barbra Streisand

Best musical theater album

“Hell’s Kitchen,” Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Maleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast) “Merrily We Roll Along,” Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez & Daniel Radcliffe, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman & David Lai, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast) “The Notebook,” John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum & Ingrid Michaelson, producers; Ingrid Michaelson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast) “The Outsiders,” Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant & Sky Lakota-Lynch, principal vocalists; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine & Lawrence Manchester, producers; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay & Justin Levine, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast) “Suffs,” Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow & Shaina Taub, producers; Shaina Taub, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast) “The Wiz,” Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis & Avery Wilson, principal vocalists; Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis & Lawrence Manchester, producers (Charlie Smalls, composer & lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast Recording)

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

“Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein,” London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper “The Color Purple,” (Various Artists) “Deadpool & Wolverine,” (Various Artists) “Saltburn,” (Various Artists) “Twisters: The Album,” (Various Artists)

Best score soundtrack for visual media

Dune: Part Two,” Hans Zimmer, composer “American Fiction,” Laura Karpman, composer “Challengers,” Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers The Color Purple,” Kris Bowers, composer “Shōgun,” Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers

Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media

“Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord,” Winifred Phillips, composer “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora,” Pinar Toprak, composer “God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla,” Bear McCreary, composer “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2,” John Paesano, composer “Star Wars Outlaws,” Wilbert Roget, II, composer

Best song written for visual media

“It Never Went Away [From “American Symphony”],” Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste) “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma [From “Twisters: The Album”],” Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs & Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs) “Better Place [From “TROLLS Band Together”],” Amy Allen, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake) “Can’t Catch Me Now [From “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”],” Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo) “Love Will Survive [From “The Tattooist of Auschwitz”],” Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve & Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)

Best music video

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Sam Canter & Jamie Rabineau, video producers “Tailor Swif,” A$AP Rocky Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors “360,” Charli XCX Aidan Zamiri, video director; Jami Arceo & Evan Thicke, video producers “Houdini,” Eminem, Rich Lee, video director; Kathy Angstadt, Lisa Arianna & Justin Diener, video producers “Fortnight,” Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Best music film

“American Symphony,” Jon Batiste “June,” (June Carter Cash) “Kings From Queens,” Run DMC “Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple,” Steven Van Zandt “The Greatest Night In Pop,” (Various Artists)

Best contemporary instrumental album

“Plot Armor,” Taylor Eigsti “Rhapsody In Blue,” Béla Fleck “Orchestras (Live),” Bill Frisell Featuring Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston & Thomas Morgan “Mark,” Mark Guiliana “Speak To Me,” Julian Lage

Best jazz performance

“Twinkle Twinkle Little Me,” Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner “Walk With Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT),” The Baylor Project “Phoenix Reimagined (Live),” Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts & John Scofield “Juno,” Chick Corea & Béla Fleck “Little Fears,” Dan Pugach Big Band Featuring Nicole Zuraitis & Troy Roberts

Best jazz vocal album

“A Joyful Holiday,” Samara Joy “Journey In Black,” Christie Dashiell “Wildflowers Vol. 1,” Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner “Milton + Esperanza,” Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding “My Ideal,” Catherine Russell & Sean Mason

Best jazz instrumental album

“Remembrance,” Chick Corea & Béla Fleck “Owl Song,” Ambrose Akinmusire Featuring Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley “Beyond This Place,” Kenny Barron Featuring Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson “Phoenix Reimagined (Live),” Lakecia Benjamin “Solo Game,” Sullivan Fortner

Best large jazz ensemble album

“Bianca Reimagined: Music For Paws And Persistence,” Dan Pugach Big Band “Returning To Forever,” John Beasley & Frankfurt Radio Big Band “And So It Goes,” The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra “Walk A Mile In My Shoe,” Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band “Golden City,” Miguel Zenón

Best Latin jazz album

“Cubop Lives!,” Zaccai Curtis “Spain Forever Again,” Michel Camilo & Tomatito “COLLAB,” Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba “Time And Again,” Eliane Elias “El Trio: Live in Italy,” Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola “Cuba And Beyond,” Chucho Valdés & Royal Quartet “As I Travel,” Donald Vega Featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero

Best alternative jazz album

“No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin,” Meshell Ndegeocello “Night Reign,” Arooj Aftab “New Blue Sun,” André 3000 “Code Derivation,” Robert Glasper “Foreverland,” Keyon Harrold

Best global music performance

“Bemba Colorá,” Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar “Raat Ki Rani,” Arooj Aftab “A Rock Somewhere,” Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal “Rise,” Rocky Dawuni “Sunlight To My Soul,” Angélique Kidjo Featuring Soweto Gospel Choir “Kashira,” Masa Takumi Featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung

Best African music performance

“Love Me JeJe,” Tems “Tomorrow,” Yemi Alade “MMS,” Asake & Wizkid “Sensational,” Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay “Higher,” Burna Boy

Best global music album

“Alkebulan II,” Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra “Paisajes,” Ciro Hurtado “Heis,” Rema “Historias De Un Flamenco,” Antonio Rey “Born In The Wild,” Tems

Best reggae album

“Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe),” (Various Artists) “Take It Easy,” Collie Buddz “Party With Me,” Vybz Kartel “Never Gets Late Here,” Shenseea “Evolution,” The Wailers

Best new age ambient or chant album

“Triveni,” Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon “Break Of Dawn,” Ricky Kej “Visions Of Sounds De Luxe,” Chris Redding “Opus,” Ryuichi Sakamoto “Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn,” Anoushka Shankar “Warriors Of Light,” Radhika Vekaria

Best recording package

“BRAT,” Brent David Freaney & Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli XCX) “The Avett Brothers,” Jonny Black & Giorgia Sage, art directors (The Avett Brothers) “Baker Hotel,” Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (William Clark Green) “F-1 Trillion,” Archie Lee Coates IV, Jeffrey Franklin, Blossom Liu, Kylie McMahon & Ana Cecilia Thompson Motta, art directors (Post Malone) “Hounds Of Love The Baskerville Edition,” Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush) “Jug Band Millionaire,” Andrew Wong & Julie Yeh, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers) “Pregnancy, Breakdown, And Disease,” Lee Pei-Tzu, art director (iWhoiWhoo)

Best boxed or special limited edition package

“Mind Games,” Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon) “Half Living Things,” Patrick Galvin, art director (Alpha Wolf) “Hounds Of Love The Boxes Of Lost At Sea,” Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush) “In Utero,” Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Nirvana) “Unsuk Chin,” Takahiro Kurashima & Marek Polewski, art directors (Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker) “We Blame Chicago,” Rebeka Arce & Farbod Kokabi, art directors (90 Day Men)

Best album notes

“Centennial,” Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists) “After Midnight,” Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras) “The Carnegie Hall Concert,” Lauren Du Graf, album notes writer (Alice Coltrane) “John Culshaw – The Art Of The Producer – The Early Years 1948-55.” Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (John Culshaw) “SONtrack Original De La Película “Al Son De Beno,” Josh Kun, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best historical album

“Centennial,” Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band And Various Artists) “Diamonds And Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition,” Charles F. Spicer, Jr. & Duane Tudahl, compilation producers; Brad Blackwood & Bernie Grundman, mastering engineers (Prince & The New Power Generation) “Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete,” Tom Laskey, Shana L. Redmond, Susan Robeson & Robert Russ, compilation producers; Nancy Conforti & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Paul Robeson) “Pepito Y Paquito,” Pepe De Lucía & Javier Doria, compilation producers; Jesús Bola, mastering engineer (Pepe De Lucía And Paco De Lucía) “The Sound Of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording – Super Deluxe Edition),” Mike Matessino & Mark Piro, compilation producers; Steve Genewick & Mike Matessino, mastering engineers (Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews)

Best engineered album, non-classical

“i/o,” Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May, Dom Shaw & Mark “Spike” Stent, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel) “Algorithm,” Dernst Emile II, Michael B. Hunter, Stephan Johnson, Rachel Keen, John Kercy, Charles Moniz & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Lucky Daye) “Cyan Blue,” Jack Emblem, Jack Rochon & Charlotte Day Wilson, engineers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer (Charlotte Day Wilson) “Deeper Well,” Craig Alvin, Shawn Everett, Mai Leisz, Todd Lombardo, John Rooney, Konrad Snyder & Daniel Tashian, engineers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves) “empathogen,” Beatriz Artola, Zach Brown, Oscar Cornejo, Chris Greatti, Mitch McCarthy, Adam Schoeller & Willow Smith, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (WILLOW) “Short n’ Sweet,” Bryce Bordone, Julian Bunetta, Serban Ghenea, Jeff Gunnell, Oli Jacobs, Ian Kirkpatrick, Jack Manning, Manny Marroquin, John Ryan & Laura Sisk, engineers; Nathan Dantzler & Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineers (Sabrina Carpenter)

Best engineered album, classical

“Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit,” Mark Donahue & John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) “Adams: Girls Of The Golden West,” Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale) “Andres: The Blind Banister,” Silas Brown, Doron Schachter & Michael Schwartz, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Andrew Cyr, Inbal Segev & Metropolis Ensemble) “Clear Voices In The Dark,” Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (Matthew Guard & Skylark Vocal Ensemble) “Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina,” Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Producer of the year, classical

Elaine Martone Erica Brenner Christoph Franke Morten Lindberg Dmitriy Lipay Dirk Sobotka

Best immersive audio album

“i/o (In-Side Mix),” Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Peter Gabriel, immersive producer (Peter Gabriel) “Avalon,” Bob Clearmountain, immersive mix engineer; John Webber, immersive mastering engineer; Rhett Davies & Bryan Ferry, immersive producers (Roxy Music) “Genius Loves Company,” Michael Romanowski, Eric Schilling & Herbert Waltl, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; John Burk, immersive producer (Ray Charles With Various Artists) “Henning Sommerro: Borders,” Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Trondheim Symphony Orchestra) “Pax,” Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Ensemble 96 & Current Saxophone Quartet)

Best instrumental composition

“Strands,” Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman) “At Last,” Shelton G. Berg, composer (Shelly Berg) “Communion,” Christopher Zuar, composer (Christopher Zuar Orchestra) “I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time,” André 3000, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau & Carlos Niño, composers (André 3000) “Remembrance,” Chick Corea, composer (Chick Corea & Béla Fleck)

Best arrangement, instrumental or a capella

“Bridge Over Troubled Water,” Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly & John Legend, arrangers (Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly) “Baby Elephant Walk – Encore,” Michael League, arranger (Snarky Puppy) “Rhapsody In Blue(Grass),” Béla Fleck & Ferde Grofé, arrangers (Béla Fleck Featuring Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz & Bryan Sutton) “Rose Without The Thorns,” Erin Bentlage, Alexander Lloyd Blake, Scott Hoying, A.J. Sealy & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Scott Hoying Featuring säje & Tonality) “Silent Night,” Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje)

Best arrangement, instrumentals and vocals

“Alma,” Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johanye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Regina Carter) “Always Come Back,” Matt Jones, arranger (John Legend) “b i g f e e l i n g s,” Willow, arranger (WILLOW) “Last Surprise (From “Persona 5″),” Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher) “The Sound Of Silence,” Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry Featuring Sleeping At Last)

Best orchestral performance

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance, Marin Alsop, conductor (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra) Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major, JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra) Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen, Susanna Mälkki, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra) Stravinsky: The Firebird, Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Best opera recording

“Saariaho: Adriana Mater,” Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas) “Adams: Girls Of The Golden West,” John Adams, conductor; Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Hye Jung Lee, Daniela Mack, Elliot Madore, Ryan McKinny & Davóne Tines; Dmitriy Lipay, producer (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale) “Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Mario Chang, Michael Chioldi, Greer Grimsley, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Mattia Olivieri, Ailyn Pérez & Gabriella Reyes; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) “Moravec: The Shining,” Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Tristan Hallett, Kelly Kaduce & Edward Parks; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus) “Puts: The Hours,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming & Kelli O’Hara; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best choral performance

Ochre, Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing) Clear Voices In The Dark, Matthew Guard, conductor (Carrie Cheron, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski & Clare McNamara; Skylark Vocal Ensemble) A Dream So Bright – Choral Music Of Jake Runestad, Eric Holtan, conductor (Jeffrey Biegel; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices) Handel: Israel In Egypt, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor (Margaret Carpenter Haigh, Daniel Moody, Molly Netter, Jacob Perry & Edward Vogel; Apollo’s Fire; Apollo’s Singers) Sheehan: Akathist, Elaine Kelly, conductor; Melissa Attebury, Stephen Sands & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Elizabeth Bates, Paul D’Arcy, Tynan Davis, Aine Hakamatsuka, Steven Hrycelak, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Edmund Milly, Fotina Naumenko, Neil Netherly, Timothy Parsons, Stephen Sands, Miriam Sheehan & Pamela Terry; Novus NY; Artefact Ensemble, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Downtown Voices & Trinity Youth Chorus)

Best chamber music/small ensemble performance

Rectangles And Circumstance, Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles, JACK Quartet Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 4 And Op. 97, ‘Archduke’ Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax Cerrone: Beaufort Scales, Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone & Lorelei Ensemble Home, Miró Quartet

Best classical instrumental solo

Bach: Goldberg Variations, Víkingur Ólafsson Akiho: Longing, Andy Akiho Eastman: The Holy Presence Of Joan D’Arc, Seth Parker Woods; Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up) Entourer, Mak Grgić (Ensemble Dissonance) Perry: Concerto For Violin & Orchestra, Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Orchestra)

Best classical vocal solo album

“Beyond The Years – Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price,” Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Nicholas Phan, soloist; Palaver Strings, ensembles “Newman: Bespoke Songs,” Fotina Naumenko, soloist; Marika Bournaki, pianist (Nadège Foofat; Julietta Curenton, Colin Davin, Mark Edwards, Nadia Pessoa, Timothy Roberts, Ryan Romine, Akemi Takayama, Karlyn Viña & Garrick Zoeter) “Show Me The Way,” Will Liverman, soloist; Jonathan King, pianist “Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder,” Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo d’Oro) “Bespoke Songs,” Fotina Naumenko, soloist; Marika Bournaki, pianist; Julian Schwarz, artist (Nadège Foofat; Julietta Curenton, Colin Davin, Mark Edwards, Nadia Pessoa, Timothy Roberts, Ryan Romine, Akemi Takayama, Karlyn Viña & Garrick Zoeter)

Best classical compendium

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer Akiho: BeLonging, Andy Akiho & Imani Winds; Andy Akiho, Sean Dixon & Mark Dover, producers American Counterpoints, Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode, JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Bernd Gottinger, producer Mythologies II, Sangeeta Kaur, Omar Najmi, Hilá Plitmann, Robert Thies & Danaë Xanthe Vlasse; Michael Shapiro, conductor; Jeff Atmajian, Emilio D. Miler, Hai Nguyen, Robert Thies, Danaë Xanthe Vlasse & Kitt Wakeley, Producers

Best contemporary classical composition

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina, Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale) Casarrubios: Seven For Solo Cello, Andrea Casarrubios, composer (Andrea Casarrubios) Coleman: Revelry, Valerie Coleman, composer (Decoda) Lang: Composition As Explanation, David Lang, composer (Eighth Blackbird) Saariaho: Adriana Mater, Kaija Saariaho, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo, San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orchestra)