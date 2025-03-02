Jack Reynor’s 10 Best Movies And TV Shows

The best Jack Reynor movies and TV shows highlight how wide his range truly is. Born in Ireland in 1992, Jack Reynor first made waves with his captivating performances in both independent films and major blockbusters. While he’s most widely recognized for his role in the critically acclaimed horror film Midsommar. Reynor has also earned attention in projects across various genres, from drama to science fiction. His rise to prominence came through his breakout role in What Richard Did, the 2012 movie that established him as one of the most exciting talents in cinema. Reynor’s versatility has earned him several award nominations and wins, making him a standout figure in both film and television.

Jack Reynor found mainstream success through the Transformers franchise by appearing in 2014’s Transformers: Age of Extinction. Jack Reynor’s ability to tackle such a diverse set of roles shows his broad appeal across both critically adored indie projects and major Hollywood franchises. Through a combination of both heartwarming and intense dramatic performances, the best Jack Reynor movies and TV shows prove the strength of his acting abilities across a range of genres.

10



The Peripheral (2022)





Jack Reynore Plays Burton Fisher





The Peripheral Release Date 2022 – 2021 Network Amazon Prime Video



The Peripheral stands out among the best Jack Reynor movies and TV shows as one of his strongest recent performances. Released in 2022, and based on William Gibson’s novel, The Peripheral places Reynor in a dystopian future, where he navigates the complexities of a virtual and real-world collision. Reynor’s character, Burton, is a key player in a high-tech conspiracy. His performance, filled with intensity and mystery, shows off his knack for portraying characters on the edge of desperation and forced to compromise their core values.

The Peripheral explores themes of technology, power, and humanity, giving Reynor the opportunity to work with a talented ensemble cast and further expand his presence in the sci-fi genre. Although The Peripheral itself received mixed reviews, Reynor’s portrayal remains a standout. His transition into TV roles is a significant move for his career, marking him as an actor equally adept in episodic formats as he is in movies. The Amazon Prime Video sci-fi series solidifies Reynor’s diverse range and easily stands as one of the best Jack Reynor TV shows.

9



Sing Street (2016)





Jack Reynor Plays Brendan





Sing Street Release Date March 11, 2016 Runtime 106 Minutes Director John Carney



One of the best Jack Reynor movies for many fans is 2016’s Sing Street. The nostalgic and heartfelt coming-of-age story that features Reynor in a standout role as Brendan, the older brother of Lucy Boynton’s Raphina. Set in 1980s Dublin, Sing Street focuses on a teenager who forms a band to impress a girl, with Reynor’s character acting as a disillusioned and troubled influence. Reynor’s performance is noteworthy for the balance of tenderness and intensity he brings, acting as a counterbalancel to the youthful energy of the other characters while still providing much-needed depth.

Sing Street was met with widespread acclaim, thanks to its charming blend of music, youthful rebellion, and familial dynamics. Reynor’s role was an integral part of the film’s success, drawing out a complex performance that resonated with critics and audiences alike. This role also expanded Jack Reynor’s versatility, showing he could excel in emotionally nuanced roles that diverged from his action-packed past. As one of the best Jack Reynor movies, Sing Street proved that Reynor could shine in small-budget indie films as much as he could in larger Hollywood productions.

8



Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)





Jack Reynor Plays Shane



2014’s Transformers: Age of Extinction was a massive leap in terms of visibility for Jack Reynor. In this high-octane blockbuster, Reynor plays Shane Dyson, the boyfriend of Nicola Peltz’s Tessa. While not his most complex role, Age of Extinction helped Reynor break into the mainstream in a big way. While the movie itself received mixed reviews, Reynor’s performance was a highlight. His chemistry with Mark Wahlberg was palpable, and he brought a level of sincerity and heart to the film’s human side, which stood out among the CGI-heavy spectacle.

Though Reynor’s role in Transformers marked a shift into mainstream action films, it also opened doors for him to take on more diverse and complex roles in both films and TV. His performance showed that he could hold his own against more seasoned actors and proved that he was more than just a sidekick in big-budget franchises. For many fans, Transformers: Age of Extinction remains one of the best Jack Reynor movies, as it introduced them to his broad talent and paved the way for a more varied career.

7



Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (2018)





Jack Reynor Plays Gray Wolf





Mowgli



Release Date December 7, 2018

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle presents Reynor in a supporting role as the character of Gray Brother, the eldest of all of Mowgli’s canine siblings. Directed by Andy Serkis, this darker, grittier 2018 adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book is a stark contrast to previous versions of the beloved story, with a focus on the internal struggles of Mowgli as he navigates his dual identity between the jungle and the human world. Reynor’s character, while not the main focus, adds a layer of complexity to the film’s exploration of human nature and society.

Jack Reynor’s performance, although brief, is impactful, showcasing his ability to convey depth in a supporting role. The 2018 movie was praised for its visual effects and Serkis’ unique take on the story, and while the reception was mixed, Reynor’s portrayal helped anchor some of the more emotional moments in the film. As part of an ensemble cast that includes heavyweights like Christian Bale and Cate Blanchett, Reynor’s role remains a significant contribution.

6



Free Fire (2016)





Jack Reynor Plays Harry





Free Fire

Release Date April 21, 2017 Runtime 90minutes Director Ben Wheatley

2016’s Free Fire may have released over a decade ago, but it remains one of the best Jack Reynor movies, bringing together an eclectic ensemble cast in a one-of-a-kind action thriller set almost entirely within the confines of a warehouse. Directed by Ben Wheatley, Free Fire follows a weapons deal gone wrong, and Reynor’s character, Harry, is caught in the middle of a chaotic firefight. Reynor shines in his role, blending dark humor with a tense, gritty performance. His comedic timing and ability to navigate the rapid-fire banter of the film’s dialogue make his role stand out in this unique setting.

Free Fire was praised for its inventive approach to action, with its constant, escalating tension and humorous undertones. Reynor’s performance was key to making the movie memorable, as he expertly navigated the thin line between action star and comedic relief. Free Fire proved that Reynor could deliver both action-packed thrills and genuine humor, making it one of his best performances to date. His role in this movie is one of the reasons it remains one of the best Jack Reynor movies for those who appreciate offbeat action films with a dark sense of humor.

5



Flora & Son (2023)





Jack Reynor Plays Ian





Flora and Son

Release Date September 29, 2023 Runtime 97 Minutes Director John Carney



Flora & Son stands as one of the best Jack Reynor movies both due his presence and the wider movie itself. Reynor delivers a heartfelt and nuanced performance as Ian, the love interest of the titular character, Flora (played by Eve Hewson). Directed by John Carney, this charming musical drama follows Flora, a single mother trying to connect with her rebellious teenage son by introducing him to music. Reynor’s portrayal of Ian is warm and grounded, bringing a sense of realism to the film’s emotionally charged and often humorous moments. His character plays a pivotal role in Flora’s personal growth, offering a steady presence as she navigates her complicated life.

Reynor’s performance in Flora & Son was widely praised for its emotional depth, showing his range as an actor capable of excelling in more intimate, character-driven stories. The 2023 movie, filled with catchy music and heartwarming moments, benefits greatly from Reynor’s natural chemistry with the cast, especially the dynamic between him and the film’s lead, played by Eve Hewson. His role in Flora & Son helped further cement Reynor’s versatility, proving that he is just as adept in uplifting, smaller-scale films as he is in action-packed blockbusters.

4



Macbeth (2015)





Jack Reynor Plays Malcolm





Macbeth

Release Date December 4, 2015 Runtime 113 Minutes Director Justin Kurzel



In the 2015 movie adaptation Macbeth, Jack Reynor delivers a powerhouse supporting performance as Malcolm, the son of the slain King Duncan. Directed by Justin Kurzel, this adaptation of Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy is visually striking and emotionally intense. Reynor’s portrayal of Malcolm is one of the standout performances in the film, bringing a fresh energy to the character with nuance and depth. His performance adds a layer of complexity to the film’s exploration of power, betrayal, and vengeance, making him a key part of its success.

Jack Reynor’s role in Macbeth showcases his incredible versatility, as he seamlessly transitioned from modern dramas to classic literature. His performance in Macbeth demonstrates that he’s not only a rising star in contemporary cinema but also a performer with a strong grasp of Shakespearean material. As one of the best Jack Reynor movies, Macbeth helped solidify Reynor’s reputation as an actor capable of handling a range of genres with ease.

3



The Perfect Couple (2024)





Jack Reynor Plays Thomas Winbury



In The Perfect Couple, Jack Reynor takes on the challenge of playing a key character in a captivating murder mystery series – with impressive results. Set in the idyllic backdrop of a luxurious estate in Maine, The Perfect Couple follows a wedding party whose celebration is thrown into chaos after a shocking murder. Reynor’s portrayal of Thomas, the brother of the groom, adds depth to the ensemble cast, as his character is drawn into the web of secrets and lies surrounding the crime. Reynor’s natural charm and ability to portray inner conflict make him a standout, blending effortlessly into the tension-filled narrative.

The Perfect Couple garnered attention for its intriguing premise and strong performances, and gave Jack Reynor a chance to showcase his versatility in a mystery-thriller format. While the show focuses on uncovering the truth behind the crime, Reynor’s character serves as a key figure in the unraveling of the plot, contributing to the growing suspense. The Perfect Couple exemplifies the best Jack Reynor TV performances, further solidifying his ability to handle complex, multidimensional roles in ensemble settings.

2



Midsommar (2019)





Jack Reynor Plays Christian





Midsommar

Release Date July 3, 2019 Runtime 147 minutes



Arguably one of the best Jack Reynor movies, the breakout 2019 hit Midsommar is a disturbing horror-drama that pushes the actor to new extremes. As Christian, the unfaithful boyfriend of Florence Pugh’s Dani, Reynor brings to life a character filled with internal conflict, selfishness, and weakness. His performance is chilling, drawing viewers into the tension between his character’s emotions and the horrors unfolding around him. Ari Aster’s unique direction, combined with Reynor’s nuanced performance, creates a character in Midsommar that feels both relatable and repulsive.

Midsommar was a standout in the horror genre for its unsettling psychological depth. Reynor’s portrayal of Christian was central to the film’s emotional impact, showing his ability to play vulnerable, flawed characters with complexity. Midsommar solidified Jack Reynor as an actor capable of balancing psychological depth with his ability to anchor larger ensemble casts. His performance remains one of his career-defining moments, cementing Midsommar as one of the best Jack Reynor movies.

1



What Richard Did (2012)





Jack Reynor Plays Richard





What Richard Did Release Date September 9, 2012 Runtime 87 minutes Director Lenny Abrahamson





Gavin Drea Stephen O’Brien

One of the earliest films to showcase the actor’s talent, 2012’s What Richard Did is a remarkable coming-of-age drama that placed the young Jack Reynor in the role of Richard, a seemingly perfect student whose life is turned upside down by a tragic mistake. Reynor’s performance was lauded for its subtlety and emotional depth, portraying a young man torn between guilt and self-deception. Directed by Lenny Abrahamson, What Richard Did was Ireland’s entry for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and earned Reynor critical praise and set the stage for his future success.

Though What Richard Did didn’t achieve widespread box office success, it was a crucial moment in Reynor’s career, demonstrating his ability to handle deep emotional material with ease. This role marked the beginning of Reynor’s rise as a serious actor, allowing him to showcase his range early on. The film’s critical success also helped Reynor gain recognition outside of his native Ireland, paving the way for future high-profile projects. What Richard Did remains one of the best Jack Reynor movies, showing his potential to play complex and introspective characters.