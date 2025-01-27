Jim Parsons’ 10 Best Movies And TV Shows

Jim Parsons

has been acting since the early 1990s, getting his start in theater, but his best movies and TV shows are from more recent years. TV audiences will likely forever know Parsons as Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory, but the actor has taken on a variety of projects on screen and has given particularly thoughtful and empathic performances in roles depicting LGBTQ+ history.

Parsons made his Broadway debut in 2011, and two of the Broadway roles he took on (so far) have been in movies since. Parsons was able to appear in those adaptations as well, getting the chance to play the same characters in different mediums. He is best known for his more comedic roles, and while Parsons has fantastic comedic timing, he is equally adept at drama. His best movies and TV shows offer audiences the extent of his impressive range.

10



Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, And Vile (2019)





As Larry Simpson



Extremely Wicked Shockingly Evil and Vile

Release Date May 3, 2019 Runtime 108 minutes Director Joe Berlinger Writers Michael Werwie

In recent years, there have been several dramatizations of the stories of well-known serial killer cases. While some have focused on the victims of the crimes, others have focused on the psyche of the killer. This movie attempts to do the latter.

Zac Efron stars as Ted Bundy here. The movie chronicles his relationships with two different women as he is arrested and tried for his crimes in different areas. Parsons plays one of the attorneys who prosecutes him during his trial in Florida. In the grand scheme of the movie, Parsons’ role here is not a huge one. There is a large ensemble because of the time over which the events of the movie occur.

Much of the movie’s heavy lifting is down to Efron because of the focus on how Bundy manipulates those around him. Parsons, however, gets the chance to play a very different role than those he has in the past, and he does it against Zac Efron, who is also breaking the mold of the characters he has played. It’s a great way to see the two step away from the characters they are known for.

9



Home (2015)





As Oh



Release Date March 27, 2015 Runtime 94 Minutes Director Tim Johnson Writers Matt Ember, Tom J. Astle

The animated movie Home features the story of an alien misfit who bonds with a young human searching for her mother. The Boov are a race of aliens who come to Earth to make a new home for themselves, “peacefully” relocating human beings so that they can do that.

Oh is a misfit among his kind who comes to realize that what he has been told about humans by his superior is not true. When he accidentally invites another race of aliens to a party on Earth, it turns out that race is an enemy of his people, and the Boov prepare to abandon Earth while he intends to save it.

The movie aims to teach kids about misinformation and prejudice in an engaging way, and it succeeds. Parsons is fun as the alien Oh who learns about those concepts alongside the young audience the movie is aimed at. The actor, who has been best-known for his work in sitcoms, has not had much call to do voice over work in his career, but Oh demonstrates that he would be great at it.

8



A Kid Like Jake (2018)





As Greg Wheeler



A Kid Like Jake is based on the 2013 play of the same name. Several of Parson’s movie projects have originally been plays or books that have been adapted for the screen.

Parsons stars alongside Claire Danes as parents applying to exclusive kindergarten programs for their son. The process of getting their preschooler into one of the competitive programs helps them realize how unique he is among his peers. Jake prefers dresses and fairy tales to the things other little boys in preschool enjoy, and when he begins to act out in school, they have to walk the line between celebrating his differences, embracing his identity, and helping him stay in school.

A Kid Like Jake is one of Parsons’ movies that many of his fans might have missed out on. Though it premiered at Sundance, it had a small theatrical run before ending up on Video On Demand services. It’s certainly one they will want to see as Parsons and Danes have great chemistry and a great give-and-take in their work together as they go from polite to explosive over the course of the movie.

Parsons is also one of the producers of A Kid Like Jake.

7



The Boys In The Band (2020)





As Michael



Release Date September 30, 2020 Runtime 121 minutes Director Joe Mantello Producers Mart Crowley, Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Ned Martel, David Stone

This version of The Boys In The Band is adapted from the 2018 Broadway revival of the play. It also stars the stage play’s 2018 cast and marks the first time the story has been played by a predominantly out gay cast. That was unheard of in the 1960s when it was first performed.

Set in the 1960s, the movie centers on a group of friends gathering at one of their apartments for a birthday celebration. While the group is comprised of gay men, some of them are closeted, others live their lives openly, and others are attempting to change their sexuality through therapy. The party devolves into a night of slinging insults at one another and arguing about how they live their lives.

Parsons stars as Michael, the man whose apartment the party is held in. He is the one who starts most of the drama as the party is for his “frenemy,” and he is the one who comes up with most of the night’s activities, including a game in which they each call the person they love most. The role allows Parsons to be acerbic, but also sympathetic, as his is the one character who recognizes the outward hostility is born of how they feel about themselves.

The Boys In The Band won a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Film (Limited Release).

6



Spoiler Alert (2022)





As Michael Ausielo



Release Date December 2, 2022 Runtime 112 minutes Director Michael Showalter Writers David Marshall Grant, Dan Savage

Spoiler Alert is based on the memoir of the same name. Jim Parsons plays the writer of the memoir, entertainment journalist Michael Ausiello.

Though Ausiello has had an impressive career as a journalist, working for such outlets as Entertainment Tonight and Entertainment Weekly before founding TV Line, the movie is not about his work there. Instead, Ausiello penned a memoir about his relationship with photographer Kit Cowan after his death. The movie follows their relationship while Ausiello’s career is used more to flesh out his character.

Parsons stars as Michael, and he gives a poignant portrayal of a man initially afraid of commitment, one also traumatized by the death of his mother due to cancer. Michael has to confront both of those head-on in his relationship with Kit as they have ups and downs for 13 years, both struggling with their first long-term relationship. Kit is also diagnosed with a rare form of cancer right before they decide to marry. Parsons brings pathos and humanity to the role, and though the movie did not get a huge theatrical run, it is one of Parson’s best.

Parsons is also a producer for the film. Spoiler Alert was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award.

5



Young Sheldon (2017-2024)





As Sheldon Cooper/Narrator



Parsons is responsible for creating a lot of Sheldon’s character, so it’s great to get to see him explore that in a new way.

Young Sheldon is the first spin-off series of the sitcom The Big Bang Theory. It chronicles the titular character’s childhood in Texas and his experience as a child genius getting into college ahead of his peers.

Because the series is set in Sheldon’s childhood, Parsons does not play a physical role in the show. Instead, the show fleshes out the Cooper family and expands on stories from the flagship series about Sheldon’s childhood with Ian Armitage in the title role. Parsons narrates the events as Sheldon looks back on his youth.

What is great about this series is that it allows Parsons to still embody his best-known character with his excellent line deliveries and dry humor while allowing a new actor to get the chance to shine on screen. Parsons is responsible for creating a lot of Sheldon’s character, so it’s great to get to see him explore that in a new way.

Parsons is also one of the producers of the series. He reprises his role of adult Sheldon beyond narration for a single episode in the series.

4



The Normal Heart (2014)





As Tommy Boatwright



Release Date May 25, 2014 Runtime 133 minutes Writers Larry Kramer

The Normal Heart is based on the play of the same name. It was made exclusively for HBO before being released on DVD later the same year.

The Normal Heart centers on the rise of the AIDS crisis in the early 1980s in New York. While it is inspired by real events, and many of the characters are inspired by real people, their real names are not used in the movie itself. The movie focuses on the crisis through the lens of a writer (Mark Ruffalo) and his closeted lover who is also a journalist (Matt Bomer). As they find themselves at the center of the crisis, they also end up in the middle of support groups and new medical research.

Parsons plays a friend of one of the characters. He, alongside his friends, founds the Gay Men’s Health Crisis in the movie. It’s a community organization that is at the forefront of fundraising for AIDS research and supporting those affected by it. While all of the main characters have personal connections to the crisis, it is Parsons’ Tommy who underscores both the personal level of the crisis and the enormity of it. He pulls contact cards from his rolodex for friends who die from AIDS, and the pile grows throughout the movie and its credits.

The Normal Heart was nominated for 16 Emmys, including one for Parsons in a supporting role, winning two for Oustanding Television Movie and Outstanding Makeup.

3



Hidden Figures (2016)





As Paul Stafford



Release Date December 25, 2016 Runtime 127 Minutes Director Theodore Melfi Writers Theodore Melfi, Alison Schroeder

Like The Normal Heart, Hidden Figures is also based on real events. Also like The Normal Heart, Hidden Figures features Parsons in a supporting role.

The movie focuses on three Black women who work at NASA during the space race of the 1960s. It is inspired by the real events surrounding their time there as they are all mathematicians but follow very different career paths within the company.

Parsons plays the head engineer of the Space Task Group. He is meant to signify the racial tension of the time as well as the sexism of the workplace. He is initially the most dismissive of the new addition to their team – Taraji P. Henson’s Katherine Goble. He even goes as far as to remove her name from reports so that he gets the sole credit because human computers are not supposed to be authors, according to him, though he does eventually change his ways.

Hidden Figures was chosen as one of the best movies of 2016 by the National Board of Review and received three Oscar nominations.

2



Hollywood (2020)





As Henry Wilson



Release Date 2020 – 2019 Network Netflix

Made for Netflix, Hollywood looks at the golden age of development in the titular city. It spotlights Hollywood post World War II as artists and actors dreamt of success and worked to become stars. The series features a large ensemble cast of characters, some of whom are inspired by real people, but the series is “counterfactual,” providing an alternate look at the history of the time.

Parsons stars as Henry Wilson, a talent agent in Hollywood at the time. He is often credited for developing the “beef cake” aesthetic for actors of the 1950s. In real life, Wilson is the agent responsible for discovering and turning Lana Turner and Rock Hudson into stars. Wilson, however, was a closeted gay man and often got sexual favors from male clients in exchange for making them stars.

That part of his story is explored in Hollywood, making this one of Parsons’ smarmiest roles. It is very different from the roles Parsons has had previously that explored LGBTQ+ history. His performance earned him an Emmy nomination.

1



The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)





As Sheldon Cooper



Release Date 2007 – 2018 Showrunner Mark Cendrowski Directors Mark Cendrowski

Parsons’ role as Sheldon is still the most “outsider” of the friend group.

Parsons will likely be known for his role as Sheldon Cooper for the rest of his life, no matter how many other acting projects he takes on. Even if The Big Bang Theory had not been wildly successful, that likely would have been true since Parsons played the role for 12 years before also narrating the spin-off series.

The Big Bang Theory follows a group of scientists and friends who navigate life, work, and romance in California. All four members of the group specialize in different disciplines while working for the same university and bond over their interest in different science fiction franchises. The sitcom is largely a coming-of-age story for the group as all four men make breakthroughs in their careers and personal lives that allow them to grow up and become more fulfilled.

Parsons’ role as Sheldon is still the most “outsider” of the friend group. He is the one least comfortable in social situations, but not afraid to voice his annoyance, anger, or discomfort. He is also the one least interested in a romantic relationship for most of the series and the character who grows the most throughout the show. Parsons is at turns sarcastic, controlled, and childlike in the role while still subtly showing Sheldon’s growth throughout the series.

Parsons won a Golden Globe and four Emmys for his work on the show. The Big Bang Theory is Jim Parsons’ best tv series so far.