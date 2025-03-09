Josh Lucas’ 10 Best Movies And TV Shows

Josh Lucas

’ best movies and TV shows demonstrate how versatile he is as a character actor. Lucas is best known for playing supporting roles in movies and TV shows, but there are a few leading men among some of his best roles. He jump-started his career by moving to California and starting to audition right after graduating from high school, which means he has collected a lot of movies, tv shows, and theater projects since 1990.

Because of his southern accent, Lucas often ends up in supporting roles in movies set in the south, but he has not been pigeonholed into the same character type. That means he can be a leading man in Sweet Home Alabama, a hero in Poseidon, and a mathematician in A Beautiful Mind. Lucas has been fortunate to be able to showcase his talent in a huge variety of roles in his best movies and TV shows.

10



Poseidon (2006)





Josh Lucas As Dylan Johns





Movie

4/10 Release Date May 12, 2006 Runtime 98 Minutes

The 1969 novel The Poseidon Adventure has been adapted for the screen a few times, and some of those adaptations are not exactly beloved, but there is a certain charm to the disaster movies.

In 2006, the latest Poseidon adaptation sees a luxury cruise ship suffer the effects of a massive rogue wave. As the cruise ship goes down, a small group of passengers band together to attempt to find an escape that involves getting past spreading fires, swimming through parts of the sinking ship, and they lose some of their number along the way.

While the movie has some cheesier elements and did not see huge success, Lucas is still great in his role. Dylan Johns is a former navy submariner, giving him a unique perspective when it comes to a sinking ship. He is also a professional gambler, which is why he is on the ship to begin with. Lucas’ character becomes the leader of the group of survivors and the way he takes charge and puts his all into the role makes him compelling to watch.

9



The Firm (2012)





Josh Lucas As Mitchell McDeere





TV Show

Benz Antoine Lamar Johnson

Billy Parrott Donald Ryerson

The Firm is a sequel to the John Grisham novel and the movie adaptation of the same name. The novel is widely considered Grisham’s best and the movie adaptation, which starred Tom Cruise, is also considered to be one of the best Grisham stories to make it to the screen. Because of that, there were very high hopes for a television series set a decade after the events depicted in them.

The Firm follows the McDeere family as they started up a scrappy little law firm out of an old travel agency and continued to have organized crime conspiracies follow them. The series only ran for a single 22-episode season before it was canceled by NBC, and it received mostly mixed reviews.

The issue for most critics, and likely the audience members who abandoned the show after the first few episodes, was that it felt more old-fashioned than what they wanted to see on screen. After all, the original story was set in the early 1990s, making the series set at least 10 years before it was airing. Unlike today, where there has been a lot of success with ‘90s nostalgia in genre shows like Yellowjackets, the audience was still too close to the ‘90s to want to see more of it depicted on screen.

Despite that, Josh Lucas had a stellar ensemble cast to back him up that included Juliette Lewis, Callum Keith Rennie, and Tricia Helfer. If the series had debuted a decade later, their work on the show might have been more appreciated.

8



Glory Road (2006)





Josh Lucas As Coach Don Haskins



Glory Road is one of several projects Lucas has appeared in that are based on real events. In many of those movies, however, Lucas is often in a supporting role. Here, he is the lead as a coach of a college basketball team.

The movie follows Coach Haskins as he strives to put together the best basketball team he can, despite not having much of a budget. He sets out to recruit the best players regardless of their race, often relying on his view of their raw talent to make his selections. His process is unheard of in the 1960s, and he becomes the coach of the first college team to have an all Black starting lineup with seven Black players and five white players.

There is a tendency in sports movies focusing on “underprivileged” teams to play into a “white savior” trope. The difference here is that the story is true. Haskins had a love for basketball, and he did not believe race should be a factor in loving and playing the game, unlike those he was surrounded by at the time. He helped to usher in change in college athletics, and Lucas brings him to life with a fierce intensity befitting of the coach.

Glory Road won Best Sports Movie at the 2006 ESPY Awards.

7



Yellowstone (2018-2022)





Josh Lucas As Young John Dutton





TV Show

My Favorite TV Shows

My Watchlist Yellowstone

7/10

Josh Lucas is not a huge part of Yellowstone. He only appears in a handful of episodes in seasons 1, 2, and 5. That being said, he is still a fantastic addition to the show. As the younger version of Kevin Costner’s character in flashbacks, Lucas helps to add more depth and history to the life of John Dutton.

The series follows the Dutton family and their conflicts with neighbors, developers, and relationships at their ranch. It’s proven to be one of the most successful streaming shows with several Yellowstone spin offs already available and several more in development.

With so many series set in different time periods and with different Dutton family members, there could one day be an appetite for Lucas to headline his own series about John Dutton’s younger years.

Kevin Costner won a Golden Globe for Yellowstone in 2023.

6



American Psycho (2000)





Josh Lucas As Craig McDermott





Movie

8/10 Release Date April 14, 2000 Runtime 101 minutes

American Psycho, based on the novel published in 1991, is best remembered for the performance of Christian Bale in the lead role of Patrick Bateman. It might be easy for a lot of audience members to overlook the rest of the cast, but they should not because it boasts a lot of talent, including Josh Lucas and his future rom-com costar Reese Witherspoon.

The movie follows Bale’s Bateman as he works on Wall Street by day and is revealed as a killer by night. It’s a satirical take on both horror and consumerism, and the unraveling of Bateman as the story goes on is what makes the movie such a fascinating watch.

Lucas is one of the supporting players in the movie. A coworker of Bateman’s, he is an investment banker who helps to emphasize the opulent lifestyle they all lead as they compete to see who can get the best reservations and who has the best business cards. He is one of the many characters in the movie who is completely oblivious to Bateman’s darker nature, but he plays this role with a kind of refinement that he does not have in others, making it a standout.

5



Sweet Home Alabama (2002)





Josh Lucas As Jake Perry





Movie

Release Date September 27, 2002 Runtime 109 minutes

As a whole, Sweet Home Alabama really belongs to Reese Witherspoon. Her charm and commitment to the rom-com really makes the audience root for the main character to embrace her Southern roots, despite some of the more problematic aspects of the movie.

The movie sees Witherspoon’s Melanie ready to marry her boyfriend in New York. What she finds, however, is that her divorce from her high school sweetheart in Alabama was never finalized, so she returns to her hometown to make it right, only to become immersed in the very world she has been running away from.

Lucas stars as Melanie’s high school ex. She sees him as uncouth, annoying, and a handsome road block to the life she wants. While the audience initially sees him that way as well, Lucas makes sure to turn on the charm and hint at the layers underneath the facade that Melanie sees. It makes him a great leading man, which is not the character he plays often. More often than not, Lucas is in supporting roles.

4



Queen Of The Ring (2025)





Josh Lucas As Billy Wolfe





Movie

7/10 Release Date March 7, 2025 Runtime 130 minutes

Queen of the Ring marks another biopic for Lucas. This time around, the movie centers on the world of women’s wrestling.

Emily Bett Rickards, who most TV fans will know from her time as Felicity on Arrow, stars as Mildred Burke, a single mom who becomes the first million-dollar female athlete in the US. She becomes a wrestler during an era when it is illegal for women to compete in the sport. The movie chronicles her professional and personal journey to get there, but it also spotlights several other important female figures in the sport.

Lucas stars as Billy Wolfe, a former wrestler turned promoter and manager. When Mildred catches his eye, he takes her under his wing. The two also eventually have a romantic relationship. In real life, after their relationship sours, they have one of the most contentious rivalries in sports. In the movie, Lucas does an excellent job at bringing Wolfe’s charm, love for wrestling, and his womanizing nature to life.

3



The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)





Josh Lucas As Ted Minton





Movie

8/10 Release Date March 17, 2011 Runtime 119 Minutes

Today, The Lincoln Lawyer is known as a Netflix series, but before that, it was a movie. The movie actually adapts a Michael Connelly novel.

The movie centers on a defense attorney who does not operate out of a traditional practice. Instead, he operates out of the back of his car. While Matthew McConaughey is the star of the movie, Lucas holds his own alongside him. It’s actually surprising the two have not appeared in more projects together, possible as relatives with similar looks and southern drawls.

McConaughey and Lucas face off as opposing council in a courtroom for much of the movie’s climactic scenes, and they are incredibly fun to watch. It’s also great to see Lucas slowly become the kind of lawyer who is not just out to win, but is out for the truth.

2



Ford V Ferrari (2019)





Josh Lucas As Leo Beebe





Movie

7/10 Release Date August 30, 2019 Runtime 152minutes

Nearly 20 years after they both appeared in American Psycho, Lucas and Bale again appeared in a movie together. Again, Lucas plays a supporting role to Bale’s lead.

Ford V Ferrari is inspired by the real story of the competition that arose between American car designer Caroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and a British driver named Ken Miles (Christian Bale) as they team up to create a car to compete in a race against a Ferrari in the 1960s.

Lucas plays the role of a Ford executive that might not have even been a necessary addition to the movie. After all, the movie’s focus is on the excitement and competition bred from racing a car. Beebe is an ambitious man when it comes to business, but he is not taken in by the excitement of a race. He is more interested in brand image and successful marketing, which helps to ground the film in reality.

Ford V Ferrari was nominated for four Oscars, winning two, and three BAFTAs, winning one.

1



A Beautiful Mind (2001)





Josh Lucas As Martin Hansen





Movie

My Watchlist A Beautiful Mind Release Date January 4, 2002 Runtime 135 Minutes

Ron Howard’s A Beautiful Mind is a biopic inspired by Sylvia Nasar’s biography of John Nash. Nash is an economist and mathematician who won a Nobel Prize. He was also treated for schizophrenia after struggling with his mental health. It’s that time in his life that is depicted in A Beautiful Mind.

Russell Crowe stars as Nash, but his world is populated by a great supporting cast, including Josh Lucas. Lucas plays one of the graduate students who studies alongside Nash at Princeton. The two compete for attention in the academic spotlight, and Nash actually turns to him for help when he is a teacher later, and Nash is still recovering from his mental health treatments.

Lucas’ early moments in the movie paint him as relatively smug as he insults Nash by pretending to mistake him for a waiter at a party. He plays the competitive spirit well during their brief times together, and later, shows how empathetic the character really is. He is ready to help Nash, even after their years as competitors and having not spoken in a long time. Lucas does a fantastic job at bringing the character to life without pulling focus from the main story of the movie.

While Josh Lucas was not recognized individually for his work in the movie, A Beautiful Mind is still his best. The movie earned eight Oscar nominations, winning four, including Best Picture.