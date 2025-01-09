LA fires: Live updates and news from Los Angeles

A series of wildfires are tearing through densely populated parts of the Los Angeles, Calif. area.

Five people have been reported dead. About 130,000 have been asked to evacuate. Nearly 2,000 homes and other buildings have been destroyed after the fires charred about 108 square kilometres.

There are five fires in progress: The Lidia fire, the Hurst fire, the Eaton fire, the Sunset fire and the Palisades fire.

4:30 p.m. EST: The Eaton fire is approaching Mount Wilson

“There are firefighters on the grounds but the power is out at the Observatory so communication is limited,” the Mount Wilson Observatory said in a statement on social media Thursday afternoon.

Most of the staff at the mountain-top observatory had already evacuated, it said in an earlier post.

4:10 p.m. EST: ‘There are areas where everything is gone’

There’s no way to quantify the extent of the destruction yet other than “total devastation and loss,” said Barbara Bruderlin, CEO of the Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce.

“I don’t know what’s still standing and I’m not allowed in,” Bruderlin said. She’s sent an email asking everyone to check in but doesn’t know where people have gone.

Bruderlin recalls the damage and what it took to rebuild after the Woolsey Fire in 2019 that burned in a different part of Malibu. But this time is different.

“There are areas where everything is gone, there isn’t even a stick of wood left — it’s just dirt,” Bruderlin said. “There’s nothing left in Pacific Palisades except for Caruso Village … and there’s no gas stations, there’s no grocery stores, there’s no banks.”

3:30 p.m. EST: B.C. company dumping hundreds of thousands of litres of water on fires

Port Alberni, a small city on Vancouver Island about 1,600 kilometres north of L.A., has become a hub of activity in the fight against the wildfires.

“We fly 24 hours per day,” Wayne Coulson, CEO of Coulson Aviation, which is based in Port Alberni, told CTV News.

He says his company contracts three Chinook Helitankers – large water-dropping, double-propeller helicopters – in California. Those machines have so far dumped 200,000 litres of water over the Palisades blaze, and another 200,000 litres over the Sunset fire, “which we caught, which is great.”

He says he hasn’t seen a situation like this in his four decades on the job.

“The pace of the fire,” he said. “There were minutes for people to get out of their homes.”

The Eaton Fire burns vehicles and structures Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (Nic Coury / The Associated Press)



2:55 p.m. EST: Canada working to send airtankers

The Canadian agency that co-ordinates cross-border wildfire response with the United States says it’s working to send a pair of airtankers to Southern California.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, headquartered in Winnipeg, said Thursday that it got a request overnight for a pair of CL-415 Skimmer Airtankers to join the fight against the fires.

The request came from the U.S. National Interagency Fire Centre based in Idaho, it said.

“The request is being actioned but the delivery timeline is currently unavailable,” the agency said in an email to The Canadian Press. “We are also proactively working to identify potential resource availability, should more requests come in.”

2:50 p.m. EST: Sunset fire contained, mayor says

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says the Sunset fire has been fully contained “thanks to the bravery and collaboration” of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“If you are returning home, please drive SLOWLY and watch the road. Firefighters are still working in some damaged areas,” she wrote on X.

Water is dropped by helicopter on the burning Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Ethan Swope / The Associated Press)

2:40 p.m. EST: ‘The fires are 100 feet from our house’

Canadian expat Carolyn Day escaped the wildfires early. She saw the “devil winds” – strong dry winds that can foster conditions for forest fires – in the forecast and decided to play it safe.

She, her husband and two teenage sons are lodging in an Airbnb up north while they plan their next move. Since arriving, she’s learned the fires have gotten closer to her home in Topanga Canyon – a large rural area west of L.A.

“The fires are 100 feet from our house,” she told CTV News.

“You look back and think, ‘Did I do everything right?’” she said. “We filled up trash cans, we left them on the deck with water so people could easily put out spot fires … We’ve trimmed all our trees back, our roof is steel.”

She says that the family has stopped watching the news. The images are too much to bear.

“It’s probably going to burn,” she said. “The faster I got used to this idea, the faster I could mourn it and be clear minded and turn around and see what is next in our lives.”

I’ve got two teenage boys. … I’ve got to keep the ship going.”

Pedestrians help a firefighter stretch a hose as an apartment building burns, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in the Altadena section of Pasadena, Calif. (Chris Pizzello / The Associated Press)

2:05 p.m. EST: NBA postpones Lakers game

The NBA postponed the Los Angeles Lakers’ home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday due to the fires.

It is the second straight day a game slated to be played in downtown Los Angeles has been postponed. The NHL’s Los Angeles Kings were scheduled to host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

The date for the rescheduled games will be announced at a later time. The Kings said tickets for their postponed game against Calgary will be good for the rescheduled date.

1:45 p.m. EST: Fire victim dies holding hose

A victim of the Eaton wildfire has been identified by the family on Wednesday morning, saying they found his body on the side of the road with a garden hose still in his hand, local news KTLA reports.

Victor Shaw, 66, died trying to defend their home that has been part of his family for almost 55 years, his family said.

“When I went back in and yelled out his name, he didn’t reply back, and I had to get out because the embers were so big and flying like a firestorm – I had to save myself,” his younger sister Shari Shaw told KTLA. “And I looked behind me, and the house was starting to go up in flames, and I had to leave.”

1:15 p.m. EST: Palisades wildfire grows, thousands of resources deployed

The Palisades wildfires has grown to 6,974 hectares and remains zero per cent contained, as per the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The Lidia fire, which has affected 141 hectares of land, is 40 per cent contained, and the Hurst fire, at 346 hectares, is 10 per cent contained.

U.S. Gov. Gavin Newsom reports that more than 7,500 firefighting personnel have been deployed along with 1,162 fire engines, 127 water tenders, 53 dozers, 31 helicopters and 6 air tankers.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Eaton Fire on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

12:50 p.m. EST: Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, among celebrities that lost homes

Paris Hilton, Adam Brody and Billy Crystal were among the celebrities who lost their homes in the devastating wildfires.

“Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” Hilton wrote about her beachfront mansion on Wednesday.

Legendary comedian and actor Billy Crystal, 76, also lost his Pacific Palisades house where he had lived since 1979, they said in a statement.

“Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this,” the Crystals wrote.

A beach front property is burned by the Palisades Fire Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (Jae C. Hong / AP Photo)

12:27 p.m. EST: The death toll is expected to rise

Cadaver dogs and search crews are beginning to search the rubble, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. “Right now, frankly, we don’t know yet,” he said.

12 p.m. EST: Sewer, water and power infrastructure ‘significantly damaged’

The “life safety” infrastructure in some of the Los Angeles-area communities ravaged by wildfires has been destroyed, Los Angeles County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella said Thursday.

Crews are focusing on utility restoration, Pestrella said, but sewer, water and power infrastructure has all been “significantly damaged.”

Before repair work can begin, massive amounts of debris — including fallen tree limbs and hazardous materials from burned structures — must be removed, he said.

11:40 a.m. EST: Boil water advisories remain

L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, who herself was ordered to evacuate from her home, said boil water advisories remain in place for several communities.

To aid evacuations, metro fares are paused, and Airbnb is offering free accommodations.

Some people who were ordered to evacuate from the Hollywood Hills area were allowed to return to their homes following progress against the Sunset fire.

As for the Eaton fire, which contributed to the deaths of at least five people, it is estimated to encompass more than 4,300 hectares. Growth appears to have stopped, but the fire remains at zero per cent containment.

Firefighters battle the Eaton Fire as it engulfs structures Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (Nic Coury / The Associated Press)

11:10 a.m. EST: 20 looting arrests

Authorities have made 20 looting-related arrests as evacuations leave homes and businesses empty in L.A. County.

“This is simply unacceptable,” said Kathryn Barger, chair Los Angeles County board of supervisors. “I promise you, you will be held accountable.”

“The scale of the impact today is larger than anything I have seen,” she added during a morning news conference. “I am hopeful that the tide is turning.”

10:30 a.m. EST: Alberta sending bombers, night vision helicopters

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her province is sending water bombers, night vision helicopters, and “incident command team support.”

In a post on X, she said her province is working with the federal government to further assess California’s needs.

“Good neighbours are always there for each other in times of need, and we will assist our American friends in any way they need during this crisis,” she wrote.

9:55 a.m. EST: Canada’s aid is ‘neighbours helping neighbors’

Prime Minster Justin Trudeau shared a video of a yellow water bomber flying over an area on fire.

“Neighbours helping neighbors,” he wrote, using both the Canadian and American spellings of the word.

9:45 a.m. EST: After short reprieve, wind conditions expected to get worse

The Santa Ana winds, also known as “devil winds,” refer to the strong dry gusts that have contributed to the spread of the fires. They were weaker this morning compared to the last two days, allowing firefighters to make some progress.

However, windspeeds are expected to pick up after sunrise. Which is just before 7 a.m. local time (PST), or 10 a.m. EST.

The U.S. National Weather Service has maintained its Red Flag warning for portions of L.A. and Ventura counties. It’s expected to remain until 6 p.m. Friday.

“Critical fire weather conditions with warm and dry conditions are expected,” reads this morning’s forecast.

9:30 a.m. EST: Ontario will ‘spare no expense’

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’s directed officials to send every available water bomber to California.

In a post on X, he called the fires’ spread “devastating” and vowed to “spare no expense to help our closest friends and allies.”

“Ontario will always stand ready to serve,” reads his post.

So far, two Canadian-made CL-415 planes belonging to Quebec, and helicopters from B.C.-based Coulson Aviation, have been sent to California.

CTV News has reached out to Ford’s office and the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources to confirm how many planes the province is sending.

9 a.m. EST: Water shortages

In Pasadena, Fire Chief Chad Augustin said the city’s water system was stretched and was further hampered by power outages, but even without those issues, firefighters would not have been able to stop the fire due to the intense winds fanning the flames.

“Those erratic wind gusts were throwing embers for multiple miles ahead of the fire,” he said.

The Palisades Fire burns a beachfront property Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (Etienne Laurent / The Associated Press)

8:30 a.m. EST: Firefighters have made progress on Sunset fire

The Sunset fire, which broke out Wednesday evening, is blazing through the Hollywood Hills. Firefighters have made progress containing due to improved weather conditions.

Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott: “We hit it hard and fast and mother nature was a little nicer to us today than she was yesterday.”

High-speed winds were part of the reason the wildfires were able to spread so quickly yesterday.

With files from The Associated Press