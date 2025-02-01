Olivia Munn’s 10 Best Movies And TV Shows

The best Olivia Munn movies and TV shows are an eclectic selection of projects, and highlight that the former correspondent on The Daily Show and co-host of Attack of the Show’s acting career is often overshadowed by story or pacing issues. Born in Oklahoma City in 1980, Olivia Munn has bene an active presence on screens since 1999, though it wasn’t until the early 2000s that she’d first gain credited roles in movies (under the name Lisa Munn).

However, it was 2006’s Attack of the Show, which Munn co-hosted between 2006-2007, which first gained her national recognition. Since then, Olivia Munn has appeared in a string of movies and TV shows, with her name becoming widely recognized. Unfortunately, many of her best performances (such as in Aaron Sorkin and HBO’s The Newsroom) have been in series or films that were panned by critics and viewers, meaning her strongest work has been overshadowed by issues outside of her control.

10



Perfect Couples (2010-2011)





Olivia Munn Plays Leigh



The sitcom Perfect Couples ran on NBC from 2010-2011, lasting only for 13 episodes of a single season. However, while the show failed to wow critics or viewers (particularly because it’s by-the-numbers focus on three central couples had already been done before by dozens of other sitcoms), Olivia Munn’s performance as Leigh still stands out as a highlight of her career.

Olivia Munn plays Leigh in Perfect Couples who, alongi with her boyfriend Rex (Hayes MacArthur) believes herself to be a relationship expert who knows everything there is to know about romance. Like several entries among the best Olivia Munn TV shows, Perfect Couples was perhaps too short-lived for her performance to be more widely noticed, though this doesn’t change the fact she was brilliant in the role – especially given her on-screen chemistry with co-star Hayes MacArthur.

9



Mortdecai (2015)





Olivia Munn Plays Georgina Krampf





Movie

My Favorite Movies

Mortdecai Release Date January 23, 2015 Runtime 107minutes Director David Koepp Writers Eric Aronson

David Koepp’s 2015 Action Commedy Mortdecai featured Olivia Munn as part of an all-star ensemble cast which also included the likes of Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow, Paul Bettany, Jeff Goldblum, and Ewan McGregor. While the movie was panned by critics upon its release, it did feature one of the most memorable performances of Munn’s career.

While the movie itself may have gradually faded into obscurity, Olivia Munn’s performance as the villainous Georgina Krampft definitely makes for a memorable entry in her wider filmography. One half of a duo of art thieves, playing Georgina in Mortdecai allowed Munn to show that she’s definitely apt for taking on antagonist roles in comedy films. What’s more, had the rest of Mortdecai been better received, it’s likely her performance would have gained more recognition (rather than being overshadowed by, for example, Johnny Depp’s glued-on moustache, which was so jarring it was nominated for a Golden Raspberry).

8



Deliver Us From Evil (2014)





Olivia Munny Plays Jen Sarchy





Movie

My Favorite Movies

Deliver Us from Evil Release Date July 1, 2014 Runtime 108minutes Director Scott Derrickson Writers Scott Derrickson, Paul Harris Boardman, Ralph Sarchie, Lisa Collier Cool

The supernatural horror Deliver Us from Evil comes from director Scott Derrickson, also known for his work on genre classics like 2005’s The Exorcism of Emily Rose and 2021’s The Black Phone. The 2014 movie featured an ensemble cast that also included the likes of Joel McHale and Eric Bana, with Olivia Munn joining as Jen Sarchie, the wife of Bana’s Ralph Sarchie.

While the role of Jen in Deliver Us From Evil is relatively minor, Olivia Munn still manages to make her screen-time count. She has solid chemistry with Eric Bana, and the pair come across as an authentic husband and wife duo. What’s more, due to the psychological impact of the case the movie focuses on, Munn also gets to display some surprising dramatic skills as Jen witnesses Detective Sarchie’s obsession overcome him.

7



Beyond The Break (2006-2009)





Olivia Munn Plays Mily Acuna



Olivia Munn’s first TV show role (outside of her hosting activities) was as Mily Acuna on the Nickelodeon show Beyond the Break, which was part of its TeenNick lineup aimed at a slightly older demographic than many of the networks more widely-known titles. The teen drama focused on the world of competitive surfing.

Mily Acuna, Olivia Munn’s Beyond the Break character, was a recurring role, and Munn appeared in 9 episodes of the show’s 3 seasons. While not her most prominent appearance, it was an important stepping-stone in her career. What’s more, had Beyond the Break become more of a cult hit, it’s likely that she’d be more known for this particular performance, as Mily was an incredibly memorable character.

6



The Gateway (2021)





Olivia Munna Plays Dahlia Montrose



The Gateway is the 2021 crime thriller from director Michele Civetta, and marks the most recent film Olivia Munn has appeared in. It’s also one of her best movie roles so far, and one of the rare feature films that places her in a lead role. Originally titled “Where Angels Die”, The Gateway focuses on Olivia Munn’s Dahlia Montrose, a single mother who finds herself dragged back into a life of crime after her husband, Mike, returns from prison.

While The Gateway received mixed reviews from critics, Olivia Munn and the rest of the cast were regularly praised. Like many movies in Munn’s career, the performances were somewhat let down by the story and pacing. However, for fans of Olivia Munn’s work wanting to delve into her filmography, The Gatway should be considered essential viewing.

5



The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017)





Olivia munn plays size





Movie

My Favorite Movies

My Watchlist The LEGO Ninjago Movie

The LEGO Ninjago Movie Release Date September 21, 2017 Runtime 101 minutes Director Charlie Bean, Paul Fisher, Bob Logan Writers Hilary Winston, Bob Logan, Paul Fisher, Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman, William Wheeler

The Lego Ninjago Movie is a somewhat underrated entry among the Lego movies created by Warner Brothers, being overshadowed by The Lego Movie and its sequel as well as 2017’sThe Lego Batman Movie. However, The Lego Ninjago Movie is filled with a lot of heart and no shortage of hilarity, and is deliberately written to be accessible to anyone, even those who have no knowledge of the wider Ninjago franchise (which the movie is standalone from and parodies relentlessly).

In The Leg Ninjago Movie Olivia Munn gets to flex her voice-acting talents as Koko, the ex-wife of the central villain Lord Garmadon (Justin Theroux), and the mother of Dave Franco’s Lloy Garmadon (the hero of the story also known as the Green Ninja). However, Koko herself was also once a fierce warrior known as Lady Iron Dragon. Munn is absolutely hilarious in the role, and her fans definitely shouldn’t miss The Lego Ninjago Movie, as it remains one of her strongest performances.

4



Magic Mike (2012)





Olivia Munn Plays Joanna





Movie

My Favorite Movies

My Watchlist Magic Mike

Magic Mike Release Date June 29, 2012 Runtime 110 minutes Writers Reid Carolin

2012’s Magic Mike is the first in the trilogy of movies about male erotic dancers led by Channing Tatum in the titular lead role. While Tatum’s Michael “Magic Mike” Lane would go on to have a different romantic interest in each film (and she wasn’t the girl Mike ends up with by the end of Magic Mike) the best Olivia Munn movie role so far is that of Joanna, Mike’s girlfriend when the story starts.

While it’s not the most central role, the part of Joanna in Magic Mike is among her best movie performances. It’s also one of the highest-budget movies that featured Olivia Munn in a part that was closely connected to the central narrative, making it stand out among the blockbuster titles in her best movies and TV shows.

3



X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)





Olivia Munn Plays Psylocke/Elizabeth Braddock





Movie

My Favorite Movies

X-Men: Apocalypse Release Date May 18, 2016 Runtime 136 minutes Director Bryan Singer Writers Michael Dougherty, Dan Harris, Simon Kinberg, Bryan Singer Producers Hutch Parker, Josh McLaglen, Lauren Shuler Donner, Stan Lee

X-Men: Apocalypse was the penultimate movie in the Fox X-Men franchise before Disney acquired the company and brought mutantkind into the wider MCU fold. Olivia Munn starred in the 2016 superhero movie as Elizabeth Braddock, the mutant also known as Psylocke, a character many fans of the X-Men comics had been eagerly anticipating seeing on the big screen.

Psylocke is one of the more lethal X-Men characters, and Olivia Munn spent several months practicing sword fighting for the role prior to her appearance in X-Men: Apocalypse. While she’s not the most central character, she still receives plenty of screen time alongside the titular villain (Oscar Isaac’s Apocalypse), making the film stand out as one of the best Olivia Munn movies of her career so far. Fans also praised the comic-book accuracy of Psylocke’s appearance, noting how well suited Munn was to her role and how much attention to detail had been place in her costume.

2



The Newsroom (2012-2014)





Olivia Munn Plays Sloan Sabbith





TV Show

My Favorite TV Shows

My Watchlist The Newsroom

The Newsroom Release Date 2012 – 2013 Network HBO Max Directors Alan Poul, Greg Mottola, Anthony Hemingway, Lesli Line Glatter, Jeremy Podeswa



HBO’s The Newsoom ran on the network from 2012 to 2014, and was created by Aaron Sorkin (the writer behind the likes of The West Wing and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip). While The Newsroom always struggled to make the same impact and find its footing with critics and viewers, it still stands out as one of the best Olivia Munn TV shows, and a defining role in her wider career.

Olivia Munn featured among the main cast of The Newsroom as Sloan Sabbith, an economist who presents the finance segment on the fictional new show the series revolves around. In many ways, it’s a shame that The Newsroom never took off, as Munn gives a phenomenal performance as the socially awkward Sloan, especially when her character becomes romantically interested in Thomas Sadoski’s Don Keefer.

1



The Predator (2018)





Olivia Munn Plays Casey Brackett





Movie

My Favorite Movies

My Watchlist The Predator

The Predator Release Date September 14, 2018 Runtime 107 Minutes Director Shane Black Writers Fred Dekker, Shane Black Boyd Holbrook Quinn McKenna

Trevante Rhodes Nebraska Williams

Since it’s her most prominent role to date and so gives her the most plot-centric part of any movie she’s appeared in, 2018’s The Predator ranks among the best Olivia Munn movies so far. Directed by Shane Black, The Predator is the fourth installment in the Predator franchise (not including the two Alien vs. Predator crossovers). Olivia Munn appeared as Casey Brackett, an evolutionary biologist featured on the team’s mission against the titular Predator.

Reception to The Predator was lukewarm at best, leading new owners Disney to eventually give the franchise a soft reboot with 2022’s Prey. However, Olivia Munn still gave one of the most solid movie performances of her career so far – and this is evidenced by the fact that even the negative reviews praise the performance of the cast (citing instead the narrative and pacing being the key drawbacks).