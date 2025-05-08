One head-scratching offseason transaction made by each NFL team

Sam Greene / USA Today Sports Images

While the Bengals should be commended for keeping their offensive core together, it could be at the expense of a very leaky defense. The team extended both Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase, while their defense was handicapped by significant spending. Higgins has played only 12 games in each of the season two seasons, and it remains to be seen if the team can remain competitive after paying two wideouts.