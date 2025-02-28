One player from every MLB team who will take a leap in 2025

Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

When Anthony Volpe won the Yankees shortstop job coming out of spring training in 2023, expectations were admittedly probably a little bit too high. Volpe was heralded as the Bombers’ first long-term answer at position number six on your scorecard since Derek Jeter, and it’s fair to wonder if the pressure of living up to such lofty outside noise affected him early on. With two Major League seasons under his belt now, results have certainly been mixed. Volpe has slashed .228/.288/.373, and has often struggled to put the ball in play. So what makes me confident he can turn a corner in 2025? Well, first, let’s dive into the positives. In two years Volpe has missed only five games. That ability to post each and every day has value, regardless of the results on the field. He also raised his batting average more than 30 points in year two, improved his OBP, and hit for a higher SLG % despite connecting on nine fewer home runs. He’s stolen 52 bases to date, and if he can find a way to get on base more often, his speed is a real asset. The 23-year-old is also an excellent defender at a premium position, and as he gets more experience at this level I firmly believe he can develop into an all-star caliber big league shortstop.