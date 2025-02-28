One player from every MLB team who will take a leap in 2025

Every season, we see players take a drastic leap from where they had been previously. But not all leaps are created equally. There are players who have struggled to break through in the big leagues that emerge as regular contributors for their teams. There are solid role players who develop into all-stars. And finally, the all-star caliber player that becomes a legitimate household name type of star. Let’s take a look at one player from each team who could take a leap in 2025.
When Anthony Volpe won the Yankees shortstop job coming out of spring training in 2023, expectations were admittedly probably a little bit too high. Volpe was heralded as the Bombers’ first long-term answer at position number six on your scorecard since Derek Jeter, and it’s fair to wonder if the pressure of living up to such lofty outside noise affected him early on. With two Major League seasons under his belt now, results have certainly been mixed. Volpe has slashed .228/.288/.373, and has often struggled to put the ball in play. So what makes me confident he can turn a corner in 2025? Well, first, let’s dive into the positives. In two years Volpe has missed only five games. That ability to post each and every day has value, regardless of the results on the field. He also raised his batting average more than 30 points in year two, improved his OBP, and hit for a higher SLG % despite connecting on nine fewer home runs. He’s stolen 52 bases to date, and if he can find a way to get on base more often, his speed is a real asset. The 23-year-old is also an excellent defender at a premium position, and as he gets more experience at this level I firmly believe he can develop into an all-star caliber big league shortstop.
First baseman Triston Casas’ future in Boston felt a little tenuous this winter, as while nothing ultimately came to fruition, his name was mentioned extensively in offseason trade rumors. The Red Sox understandably were willing to listen on almost anything that could potentially improve the roster as a whole. The fact that Casas’ name came up in discussions with other teams doesn’t surprise me whatsoever, and I’m also unsurprised he didn’t end up getting traded. Rival clubs surely found the 25-year-old’s left-handed power attractive, but the Red Sox clearly believe his best days are yet to come, and placed an enormous price tag on him that ultimately wasn’t met. In 2023, Casas slashed .263/.367/.490 with 24 home runs and 21 doubles. A rib strain limited him to only 63 games a year ago, and provided he can stay healthy this time around, I’m predicting a career year.
One of the most high-profile midseason trades in recent memory came during the summer of 2018 when the Rays sent their ace starting pitcher Chris Archer to Pittsburgh in exchange for three players. Tyler Glasnow, Austin Meadows, and a young righty that at the time felt like a throw in– Shane Baz. Fast forward nearly seven years, and the right-handed Baz is now about to enter his first full season as a regular member of a Major League starting rotation. In his most extensive big-league action to date, a year ago Baz pitched to a 3.06 ERA with a 1.06 WHIP in 14 starts. Tampa Bay is thrilled to see what he can do with the opportunity currently in front of him.
At one point during his trek through the Baltimore Orioles minor league system, right-hander Grayson Rodriguez was considered the premier prospect in all of baseball. The Houston, TX native was viewed as a future ace at the sport’s highest level, and while that has not come to fruition quite yet– check back with me in a few months. Rodriguez has made 43 starts for the Orioles to date, pitching to a 4.11 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP in 238.2 innings. He’s struck out well over a batter/inning, but at times has struggled a bit with both walks and home runs. If he can improve even just a little bit in both of those categories, it would dramatically raise his ceiling, something that I am wholeheartedly predicting to happen in the months ahead.
Young righty Bowden Francis had brief cups of coffee with the Blue Jays in both the ’22 and ’23 regular seasons, but last year was the first time he was given a legitimate opportunity to earn a spot on the team’s Major League pitching staff. In 27 outings with Toronto in 2024 (13 of which were starts), Francis pitched to a 3.30 ERA with an 0.93 WHIP. Opponents managed just a .196 batting average against him, he punched out 92 hitters in 103.2 innings, and coming down the stretch he had forced his way into the team’s rotation. Heading into ’25, Francis has a rotation spot secured for the first time in his career, and he has the stuff to emerge as a breakout star.
Kyle Manzardo’s power and offensive potential is what got him drafted by the Rays in the 2nd round of the 2021 draft coming out of Washington State, and what motivated the Guardians to acquire him from Tampa Bay at the 2023 trade deadline. The 24-year-old has hit at every level of his professional career, and last year, in his first action at the sport’s highest level, he swung the bat well enough to make Cleveland extremely excited and confident in his future. In 53 games as a rookie, Manzardo slashed .234/.282/.421 with five homers, 15 RBI, and 12 doubles. He then went on to have a good postseason, collecting six hits including a homer and a double in 19 at-bats, and while his expiring contract certainly played a role as well, the Guardians would not have traded Josh Naylor this winter if they didn’t believe in Manzardo.
Right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson was involved in a pair of high profile trade deadline deals before ever reaching the Major Leagues, but with the Twins, his 3rd professional organization seems to be the charm. Woods Richardson pitched in a single game for Minnesota in both ’22 and ’23, but he won a rotation job coming out of camp a year ago and really impressed as a rookie. In 28 starts, he pitched to a 4.17 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP in 133.2 innings. Entering ’25 at still just 24-years-old, and armed with a full year of experience at the Major League level, look for Woods Richardson to really make a jump in his second season.
After a disastrous season of historic proportions in 2024 the White Sox enter the ’25 campaign in search of some positives that can give them hope for the future. And while his rookie numbers from a year ago don’t necessarily jump off the page, right-hander Jonathan Cannon is somebody I’m looking at to really cement his spot as a long term member of Chicago’s pitching staff. In 23 outings in ’24 (21 starts), the University of Georgia product worked to a 4.49 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP in 124.1 innings. Home runs and walks both contributed to his numbers being more elevated than they could have been, and if he can limit both of those moving forward the White Sox could really have something here.
MJ Melendez has been a regular in Kansas City for three seasons now, and heading into year four I see him as someone poised to make a sizeable leap. The Daytona Beach, FL native came up as a catcher before being shifted to the outfield, but for the first few years of his career the Royals were still toggling him between the corner outfield spots and behind the plate. The 2024 season was the first one he did not catch at all, and with Freddy Fermin establishing himself as a capable back-up to Salvador Perez, Melendez’s days of wearing the tools of ignorance are likely over for good. In just over 400 career games to date, the 26-year-old has slashed .221/.303/.397 with 51 home runs, 162 RBI, and 73 doubles. Just now heading into his presumed prime, and hitting in the middle of a line-up that includes Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, Jonathan India, and the earlier mentioned Salvador Perez, I’m looking for a career year out of Melendez here in 2025.
Entering last season, the Tigers looked at young Parker Meadows as their long-term answer in both center field and the leadoff spot, but things did not exactly go the way he or the team planned. Meadows got off to a miserable start, and was hitting a paltry .096 when Detroit sent him to the minor leagues in early May. To his credit, though, he went to Triple-A Toledo, worked hard, and forced his way back to the big leagues. In 47 games with the Tigers after the all-star break, Meadows slashed .296/.340/.500 with 21 extra-base hits and 23 RBI. He followed that up with a good postseason, and as we enter 2025 Detroit is once again looking for Meadows to solidify two important roles on its team.
The Angels selected first baseman Nolan Schanuel with the 11th overall pick in the 2023 draft, and just a few months later the Florida Atlantic product became one of the rare players to reach the big leagues in the same season he was drafted. In that 29-game cup of coffee down the stretch, he was not overwhelmed by the sport’s highest level, and gave the Angels confidence he could take over as the club’s starting first baseman in ’24. And after what he was able to accomplish a year ago, I think it’s safe to say the 23-year-old has cemented himself as a part of Los Angeles’ long-term core. In 147 games, Schanuel slashed .250/.343/.362 with 13 home runs, 54 RBI, and 19 doubles. Armed with that invaluable experience heading into his second full season in the Show, Schanuel stands out to me as someone poised to have a big year.
I think it’s fair to acknowledge that the Athletics head into 2025 with more than their fair share of adversity, though much of it has nothing to do with the actual team on the field. The greater issue is where this once-storied franchise will be called home both in the short and long term. The A’s are scheduled to move to Las Vegas in 2028, but after letting their lease expire in Oakland, are currently slated to play their home games at a minor league stadium in Sacramento. That’s obviously not an ideal scenario, but let’s not let that logistical turbulence take attention away from a roster that is quietly on the rise. Young Lawrence Butler jumps out as someone who can give A’s fans hope for the future after a 2024 season that certainly raised some eyebrows. In 125 games, the 24-year-old Butler slashed .262/.317/.490 with 22 home runs, 57 RBI, 24 doubles, a pair of triples, and 18 stolen bases.
Cal Poly product Bryan Woo soared through the Seattle system after being selected by the team in the 6th round of the 2021 draft, and in two seasons with the Mariners he’s already established himself as one of the brightest young pitching stars in the sport. In 24 starts in 2024, Woo went 9-3 with a 2.89 ERA and a fantastic 0.90 WHIP. He limited the opposition to just a .211 batting average, struck out 101 hitters in 121.1 innings, and was a huge reason the Mariners had arguably the best rotation in baseball. Woo just turned 25 years old this winter and the sky is truly the limit for his potential. I’m looking at the 2025 season as one where he will make his first American League all-star team and solidify himself as a household name.
The Astros have been inarguably the most successful team in the American League over the last decade, but as we get set to begin the 2025 campaign they are going to look very different from what we’re used to. Franchise icons like Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander, and Kyle Tucker are all no longer here, and while Houston is still projected to be very good, its going to need young players to step up and fill some big shoes. And 25-year-old starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti is certainly one of the players I’m looking at to do so. Arrighetti was the Astros’ 6th round pick four years ago, and spent most of the 2024 season in the team’s rotation. In 28 starts as a rookie, he pitched to a 4.53 ERA with a 1.41 WHIP across 145 frames, but Houston believes that was just the beginning. Arighetti has a big arm and struck out well over a batter/inning, and if he can improve his command and efficiency, look for him to take a noticeable leap in year two.
Leading up to the 2023 amateur draft, University of Florida star Wyatt Langford was viewed as the most polished collegiate hitter available, and it was no surprise to see him get chosen number four overall by the Rangers. Texas was thrilled to add Langford’s right-handed bat to its system, and after just 44 minor league games during the summer after he was drafted, the Rangers brought Langford north with them when they broke camp a year ago. He didn’t disappoint as a rookie. In 134 games, the 23-year-old slashed .253/.325/.415 with 16 home runs, 74 RBI, 25 doubles, four triples, and 19 stolen bases. This is a kid that has future superstar written all over him, and don’t be shocked if he develops into a 30/30 type talent–perhaps as quickly as this season.
The Mets acquired young Luisangel Acuna from the Rangers in exchange for Max Scherzer at the 2023 trade deadline, and it feels like the ’25 campaign is shaping up to be the one he establishes himself at the Major League level. Acuna owns a lifetime .280/.351/.401 minor league slash line, and when Francisco Lindor was forced to miss a couple of weeks last September, he was called up to the big leagues and was suddenly thrust into some of the most important games the Mets have played in years. Impressively, the moment was not too big for the 22-year-old as he slashed .308/.325/.641 with three home runs in 14 games. New York still has veteran Jeff McNeil slated to begin the season as its starter at second base, but look for Acuna to steal the job and not give it back at some point this summer.
Outfielder Jarred Kelenic was once of baseball’s most polarizing prospects long before he ever made his Major League debut. The Waukesha, WI native was chosen 6th overall by the Mets in the 2018 draft, and less than a year later was traded to Seattle in a blockbuster deal that netted New York Edwin Diaz. Kelenic went on to play three underwhelming seasons with the Mariners before being shipped to Atlanta in December of 2023. Last season the 25-year-old received his most Major League playing time to date, taking the field in 131 of the Braves contests. He slashed .231/.286/.393 with 15 home runs, 45 RBI, 18 doubles, and seven stolen bases. Those numbers don’t exactly jump off the page, but I do think enjoying some level of success and gaining more experience at this level will help Kelenic in the long run. Ironically, the leap I expect him to take in 2025 may not end up occurring with the Braves. Atlanta signed Jurickson Profar to play left field this season, brought in Bryan De La Cruz to be an extra outfielder, and expects Ronald Acuna Jr. to return from injury sometime in May. Kelenic now has about a month to prove himself capable of being a reliable everyday outfielder, and if he does, look for the Braves to attempt to trade him when Acuna comes back.
Coming down the stretch last season the two most important arms in the Phillies bullpen were Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman. Those two veteran right-handers are now in Kansas City and Toronto respectively, and thus, Philadelphia’s relief corps is going to have a much different configuration this time around. Veteran closer Jordan Romano was just signed in December, but he missed nearly all of 2024 due to elbow issues in his throwing arm. All of these reasons and more are why I’m circling young righty Orion Kerkering as Philadelphia’s most likely player to take an enormous leap forward. As a rookie in ’24, the Huntington Beach, CA native appeared in 64 games, pitching to a 2.29 ERA with a 1.08 WHIP. He held opponents to a .223 batting average, struck out 74 hitters in 63 innings, and registered 14 holds. Kerkering has the stuff and makeup to develop into a Major League closer, and I’m predicting that will happen sooner rather than later.
The Padres made southpaw Ryan Weathers the 7th overall pick in the 2018 draft with an eye towards the son of a big leaguer developing into an upper echelon starter in their rotation. Unfortunately, that ambition never became reality in southern California, but it’s far too early to write Weathers off just yet. San Diego shipped Weathers to Miami at the deadline in ’23, and with the Marlins he appears to finally be realizing his prospect hype. The 25-year-old was quietly excellent during the first half last season before a finger injury ended his campaign early. In 16 starts, he put up a 3.63 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP, while limiting the opposition to a .226 batting average and punching out 80 hitters in 86.2 frames. Heading into 2025, Weathers is penciled in right behind Sandy Alcantara atop Miami’s rotation, and he’ll look to build on his breakout season from a year ago.
Standout LSU outfielder Dylan Crews was picked 2nd overall by the Nationals in the 2023 draft—right behind his college teammate Paul Skenes–and the 23-year-old is viewed as a consensus future superstar in industry circles. Washington promoted Crews in late August last season and while he endured some growing pains, during his short cameo he was still able to show off the skillset that intoxicates scouts. In 31 games, he hit three homers, collected five doubles, swiped 12 bases, and showed impressive plate discipline—seeing just under four pitches/at-bat. Crews retains his rookie eligibility heading into 2025, and don’t be surprised if he develops into an all-star caliber player as early as this season.
To say Jordan Walker’s Major League career has gotten off to a bit of an uneven start is an understatement. The 22-year-old was the Cardinals’ first round pick in 2020, and his bat and offensive potential have always excited St. Louis’ decision makers. The problem has always been finding a place for him to play defensively. Walker is a natural third baseman, but with Nolan Arenado signed to a long-term contract, the Cardinals had to get creative with Walker beginning in Triple-A. They’ve transitioned him to a corner outfielder, but he’s often looked uncomfortable out on the grass, and considering the way his offense deteriorated in 2024, it’s fair to consider if he’s taking defensive anxiousness into the batter’s box. In 164 Major League at-bats in ’24, Walker slashed just .201/.253/.366 with only 16 extra-base hits. He was twice demoted to Triple-A, and heading into 2025 his Cardinals career appears to be at a crossroads. The organization is undergoing a transition phase and would like him to be part of its future but need him to establish himself as a building block type player here in the coming months.
In a trade that certainly looks like one of the great heists in recent memory, the Cubs acquired highly decorated minor league outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong from the Mets at the 2021 trade deadline in exchange for rental infielder Javier Baez and reliever Trevor Williams. Baez failed to help the Mets reach the playoffs that season, while Crow-Armstrong is now well on his way to becoming a core long term player in Chicago. In 123 games as a rookie in ’24, the Sherman Oaks, CA native slashed .237/.286/.384 with 10 home runs, 47 RBI, 13 doubles, six triples, and 27 stolen bases. His elite speed has helped him become one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball already, and if he can improve his on base prowess as he gets older, look for the Cubs to eventually move Crow-Armstrong to the leadoff spot.
Speaking of phenomenal defensive center fielders in the NL Central, let’s talk about Milwaukee’s Garrett Mitchell. The Brewers took Mitchell in the 1st round of the 2020 draft coming out of UCLA, and he very quickly developed into one of the best prospects in their system. After reaching the big leagues late in 2022, Mitchell looked poised to become an everyday regular for Milwaukee the following spring, but unfortunately, for two straight years now, injuries have prevented him from really breaking through at this level. To date, the 26-year-old has played in 116 Major League games, slashing .264/.343/.463 with 34 extra-base hits and 20 stolen bases. If he can just stay on the field in 2025 he’ll almost certainly enjoy a breakout season, which would be a huge boon to Milwaukee’s quest to win a 3rd straight National League Central division crown.
TCU product Nick Lodolo was chosen by the Reds with the 7th overall pick in the 2019 draft, and from really that day, Cincinnati has had visions of the southpaw leading its staff for years to come. Lodolo delivered an impressive rookie season in 2022 that saw him pitch to a 3.66 ERA in 103.1 innings across 19 starts, but since then, things have gone off the rails a little bit. The 27-year-old has struggled mightily with injuries over the last two seasons, and when he has been on the mound the results have not been nearly the same. Heading into 2025 the Reds need Lodolo to reestablish himself as a cornerstone player on a roster that is certainly trending upwards, and I’m willing to bet he comes up with a career year in the upcoming campaign.
Young Endy Rodriguez debuted for the Pirates in the summer of 2023 and immediately gained attention with his upbeat attitude, energy, and enthusiasm. Rodriguez quickly became a catcher the Bucs pitchers enjoyed throwing to, and while his .220/.284/.328 offensive slash line as a rookie was nothing to write home about, Pittsburgh was confident his bat would improve as he got older. Unfortunately, continued development in 2024 quickly became a moot point. Rodriguez was injured in the Dominican Winter League and required surgery on his elbow that cost him the entirety of the ’24 campaign. He’s now fully healthy entering spring training, and while the Pirates have catchers Henry Davis and Joey Bart, Rodriguez’ ability to catch, play first base, and potentially DH on occasion should give him plenty of Major League opportunities. Look for him to take advantage, and become somebody Pittsburgh can’t do without.
The Dodgers are absolutely loaded in every area and were honestly the most difficult team in the league to identify a breakout candidate. After careful consideration, though, I’m looking at outfielder Michael Conforto. The 32-year-old has enjoyed plenty of Major League success already, and was an all-star in 2017 with the Mets. Since then, his career has endured some adversity, as a serious shoulder injury cost him all of 2022, and after coming back he was a good but not great offensive player in San Francisco. Conforto signed with Los Angeles this winter, and he’s somebody I could see coming up with a sneaky good season in the middle of a Dodgers line-up that is essentially an all-star team in its own right.
Young southpaw Kyle Harrison generated enormous buzz on his way through the San Francisco Giants minor league system, and while he hasn’t yet been able to translate all of that promise to the sport’s highest level, I believe he ultimately will. In 24 starts in 2024, the San Jose, CA native pitched to a 4.56 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP in 124.1 innings. He was hurt considerably by both walks and home runs, and if he can improve his command both in and out of the strike zone, Harrison profiles as a pitcher who could take a substantial leap forward in 2025.
In just about every other MLB season San Diego center fielder Jackson Merrill would have easily won the National League Rookie of the Year award in 2024. Unfortunately for him, he was a rookie in the same season as Pittsburgh phenom Paul Skenes, but his lack of hardware does nothing to diminish what a magical campaign the 21-year-old just enjoyed. Playing in all but six of the Padres games, Merrill slashed .292/.326/.500 with 24 home runs, 90 RBI, 31 doubles, six triples, and 16 stolen bases. He was selected to the NL all-star team, earned a Silver Slugger award, and after the season was named to the All-MLB Second Team. Now all that’s left to do is to see what he can do for an encore.
The Rockies used the 38th overall pick in the 2022 draft to select University of Tennessee outfielder Jordan Beck, and less than three years later he’s entering spring training as someone Colorado is counting on to accelerate its rebuild. In his only full minor league season in ’23, Beck showed enormous offensive potential, slashing .271/.364/.503 with 25 home runs, 91 RBI, 34 doubles, and 20 stolen bases. He made his Major League debut last year but a pair of injuries prevented him from fully getting his feet wet at the sport’s highest level. In 2025 the Rockies are expecting Beck to be their everyday right fielder, and while it will be no small task replacing retired franchise icon Charlie Blackmon, the team is confident Beck can be a serious contributor moving forward.
Lefty A.J. Puk was chosen 6th overall by the Athletics in the 2016 draft coming out of the University of Florida, and while he was a starter throughout his collegiate career and early on in the minor leagues, it was quickly decided his stuff would work better out of the bullpen. After an excellent 2022 campaign as a set-up man in Oakland, Puk was traded to the Marlins, and in Miami he was first given the chance to pitch in the late innings. The veteran notched 15 saves for the Marlins in 2023, and at the trade deadline last summer was a sought-after commodity. He ended up going to Arizona in a deal that netted Miami a pair of prospects, and now entering his first full season in the desert, Puk is positioned to deliver the most impactful campaign of his career to date. The Diamondbacks plan to utilize him as their closer from the outset of 2025, the first time he’s had such an opportunity. Look for Puk to capitalize, and become one of the National League’s better stoppers in short order.