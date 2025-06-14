PM took all day before finally saying Israel can defend itself

The Jewish community was shocked, hurt and disappointed that Canada took so long to weakly stand with its ally Israel in this dire time
The silence in not immediately offering unwavering support for Canada’s once treasured friend Israel from the Prime Minister was deafening.
And it was heard by Canadian Jews who felt all day Canada no longer had their back.
“Cowardice” is how B’nai Brith Canada described it.
The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs called on people to send “a message to the prime minister” that they expected Canada to support Israel in its war with Iran.
But all day there was nothing Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Liberal government.
Then, just as people were checking out for Father’s Day weekend and long after Iran dropped many bombs on Israel, Carney finally yelled uncle and said what other world leaders had already said.
Barely.
In war, you find out who your friends really are. When it comes to who’s on your side in a survive or not survive conflict, with their preemptive strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Israel learned Friday who’s with them and who isn’t sure.
American President Donald J. Trump said on the “very successful attack” the U.S. “of course support Israel, obviously and supported it like nobody has ever supported it.”
France’s President Emmanuel Macron posted to X that “France has repeatedly condemned Iran’s ongoing nuclear program” and “France reaffirms Israel’s right to defend itself and ensure its security.”
Also calling for a measured approach, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, “we reaffirm that Israel has the right to defend its existence and the security of its citizens.”
Canadian Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre added, “Israel has a right to defend itself” by “disarming Tehran’s nuclear program.”
So, what did Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney say? For hours his latest tweet was still on the Edmonton Oilers hockey game.
Finally at 5:56 p.m. Carney tweeted, “Iran’s nuclear program has long been a cause of grave concern, and its missile attacks across Israel threaten regional peace. Today, I convened our National Security Council to receive an update on the situation and to ensure that all necessary steps will be taken to protect our nationals and our diplomatic missions in the region. Canada reaffirms Israel’s right to defend itself and to ensure its security. We call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and move towards a diplomatic resolution.”
Better late than never? Or does it make it worse?
Carney’s Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand had earlier tweeted, “Canada is closely following the escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran” and that “further action risks triggering a broader regional conflict with devastating consequences. De-escalation must be the priority. We urge all parties to refrain from actions that further destabilize the region. The protection of civilians must be paramount.”
Even after Iran started firing ballistic missiles into Tel Aviv in response to Israeli Defence Forces eliminating many Iranian military and political leaders, there were no further tweets asking Iran to de-escalate or refrain. Canada was trying to go down the middle and not take sides – treating the tyrannical Iranian regime and the democratically elected Israel government as equals.
But they are not. Iran is led by a terrorist cult. Israel is a democracy.
The Jewish community was shocked, hurt and disappointed that Canada took so long to weakly stand with its ally Israel in this dire time. They were expecting Carney would take a similar approach he did at a Muslim Association of Canada celebration of Eid this month where he said of the holiday’s traditions, “These are Muslim values, these are Canadian values.”
There was no hesitation or ambiguity in making that appropriate sentiment loud and clear. Carney, however, did not denounce on Friday the indignity of being depicted as rats in tweets by the Iranian government.
Canadian Jews, who have faced nonstop antisemitic violence and threats since the Oct. 7 slaughter at the hands of Hamas from Gaza, understand what these tropes, and the lack of pushing back on them, mean for their safety. They needed a bigger and more meaningful and prompt response like Trump, Merz, Poilievre and Macron offered.
“The question many Jewish people are asking is who is our Prime Minister with? Our ally Israel and Prime Minister Netanyahu or Iranian Ayatollah Khamenei?” said Meir Weinstein, of Israel Now.
If not for the pressure from Jewish groups all day, who knows if this soft statement would have even come.
“For years, leaders have acknowledged that a nuclear Iran is an intolerable global threat,” B’nai Brith Canada said in a statement. “Now, when Israel takes the very action, those same leaders have long warned would be necessary, some shrink back behind empty platitudes and performative outrage.”
B’nai Brith added: “This is not moral leadership – it is cowardice. Israel has acted to neutralize the greatest threat facing the free world. The time for selective outrage is over. The time for principled support is now. B’nai Brith Canada calls on Canada and all democratic nations to act with moral clarity by standing with Israel in defence of global security.”
CIJA added “In moments like these, it’s important for countries like Canada – that value democracy and reject terrorism – to affirm Israel’s right to defend its people and act decisively to end the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran once and for all.”
They called on people to “join thousands of other Canadians in sending a message to the Prime Minister.”
Seems he finally heard them.
