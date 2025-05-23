Post draft, which NFL teams have the best current QB situations?

Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Seeming to brush aside Shedeur Sanders by taking reaching for 5-foot-11 Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel in Round 3, the Browns will now see Deion Sanders’ son overshadow their roster. The rare team to throw two darts at the position in one draft, the Browns present their fifth-round pick with an oddly realistic path to a starting job. Only the fast-sinking Kenny Pickett and 40-year-old Joe Flacco stand in the rookies’ way, and just about everyone had Sanders rated far ahead of Gabriel as prospects. Sanders’ skillset clearly did not justify his baggage, but the Browns will sign up after grabbing him on a steep discount. At the very least, this will take attention away from the Deshaun Watson contract remaining on the books.