Predicting The Winners In All 15 Movie Categories

The 2025 Golden Globes ceremony is days away, which means its time to predict the winners in every movie category. The Golden Globes voting body revealed its nominations across all TV and movie categories in December 2024. Emilia Pérez led the way with 10 nominations, while The Brutalist and Conclave were the other two most nominated films. Although the impact of Golden Globes nominations on the Oscars varies from year to year, it still holds a significant spot in the awards season schedule. The 2025 Golden Globes ceremony on January 5, 2025, marks the kick-off of a busy time.

Each nominated film is hoping to win big at the Golden Globes to bolster their Oscar chances ahead of the Academy Awards revealing its complete list of nominees later this month. With the Golden Globes rebranding and adjusting its methods in recent years, what the Golden Globes mean for the Oscars will become more clear after the winners are announced on Sunday. There are only two weeks left before Academy members must finalize their nomination ballots. And with 15 movie categories up for grabs at the Golden Globes, here are our predicted winners in each.

15



Best Motion Picture – Drama





Predicted Winner: The Brutalist



Best Motion Picture – Drama is a strong category for the 2025 Golden Globes, but I believe The Brutalist will be the winner. Voters for the Globes clearly have a strong affinity for the film with its seven nominations across all categories, so it would make sense for it to be the ultimate winner here. Brady Corbet’s epic has the critical backing and is gaining traction in awards season after its theatrical release to follow in Oppenheimer‘s footsteps to be another 3-hour epic to win Best Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes.

Best Motion Picture – Drama Nominees The Brutalist – Predicted winner A Complete Unknown Conclave Dune: Part Two Nickel Boys September 5

If anything is going to beat The Brutalist here, it would probably be Conclave. A Complete Unknown could pull a surprise upset, too. However, I’m betting on the former’s rise and the grand, star-studded appeal that the Globes typically appreciates. Sadly, it seems as though Dune: Part Two, September 5, and Nickel Boys are not quite in contention to actually win. This would be a major boost to The Brutalist‘s Oscars chances then.

14



Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy





Predicted Winner: Emilia Pérez



Emilia Pérez is positioned as the favorite film of the Golden Globes voting body, so it winning in Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy is the safe – and probably obvious – choice. This would be a significant moment for the Netflix-distributed musical, as it would beat out several other movies thought to be in better position to win Best Picture Oscars 2025.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Nominees Emilia Pérez – Predicted winner Anora Challengers A Real Pain The Substance Wicked

There are seemingly two major threats to Emilia Pérez when it comes to winning Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Anora and Wicked. Although Challengers, A Real Pain, and The Substance have support elsewhere at the Globes, Anora and Wicked are titles that voters are more likely to favor. Since both of those movies have been thought of at different times as potential Best Picture frontrunners, the Golden Globes is the time for Emilia Pérez to get some recognition and continue building its growing resume.

13



Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama





Predicted Winner: Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)



Timothée Chalamet is my predicted winner for the Golden Globes’ category for Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama. A Complete Unknown‘s end-of-year release strategy seems to have worked, with his transformative performance as Bob Dylan garnering great praise. This is his fourth nomination by the Globes, and after missing out on winning the previous three, this should be the time that Chalamet becomes a Golden Globes winner.

Best Actor – Drama Golden Globes Nominees Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) – Predicted winner Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) Daniel Craig (Queer) Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

This is the category this is arguably the closest to what the 2025 Oscars Best Actor nominations will look like, so Chalamet winning here would be huge. Adrien Brody and Ralph Fiennes could still pull off the victory and help benefit their campaigns to win the Academy Award. Chalamet’s buzzy portrayal of a music icon is arguably the film’s best chance to gain recognition at the Globes and throughout awards season.

12



Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama





Predicted Winner: Angelina Jolie (Marie)



The Golden Globes 2025 nominees for Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama brings great uncertainty with predicting the winner. This is because all but one of the nominees are not tied to movies that have any other significant nominations. That really leaves the category up in the air, leaving voters to recognize a film that otherwise will not really be featured. As a result, I believe Angelina Jolie will be the Golden Globes’ winner for Best Actress.

Best Actress – Drama Golden Globes Nominees Angelina Jolie (Maria) – Predicted winner Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here) Kate Winslet (Lee) Nicole Kidman (Babygirl) Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl) Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door)

Angelina Jolie is the biggest star among the group, and a three time Golden Globes winner already. There’s certainly a world where Kidman takes the win instead, as could Fernanda Torres given I’m Still Here also has a Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language nomination. But with Jolie’s strong history with the Globes – including that The Tourist nomination in 2011, this is another opportunity for the awards show to recognize her and boost the actress’ Oscars case.

11



Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy





Predicted Winner: Hugh Grant (Heretic)



The Best Actor category in Musical or Comedy for the Golden Globes is an opportunity to potentially shake up the Oscars race depending on who wins. Sebastian Stan (A Different Man), Hugh Grant (Heretic), and Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain) are on the outside of predicted nominees, but a win in a wide-open Globes category could change that. The same would be true for the other nominees if they had stronger chances of actually winning the Globe.

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy Golden Globes Nominees Hugh Grant (Heretic) – Predicted winner Gabriel LaBelle (Saturday Night) Glen Powell (Hit Man) Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain) Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness) Sebastian Stan (A Different Man)

A Glen Powell Golden Globes win for Hit Man would be the cherry on top of his excellent 2024 movie slate, but Hugh Grant is predicted winner. He’s been nominated by the Globes seven times now across his career and only has one win so far. Grant benefits here with how the Globes splits categories based on genres and could give him just enough momentum to possibly steal the fifth Best Actor nomination for the 2025 Oscars.

10



Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy





Predicted Winner: Mikey Madison (Anora)



Just as the Best Actor – Drama category is quite competitive, the Golden Globes have loaded the Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category. Oscars hopefuls Mikey Madison, Cythina Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Demi Moore are all in the mix here – as are Zendaya and Amy Adams. However, this category is likely to come down to one of the first four actresses, with cases to be made for each winning.

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy Golden Globes Nominees Mikey Madison (Anora) – Predicted winner Amy Adams (Nightbitch) Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) Demi Moore (The Substance) Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez) Zendaya (Challengers)

Demi Moore is pushing hard for an Oscar nomination, and The Substance‘s overperformance with Golden Globes nominations could be a great sign that she’ll actually win this category. Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba performance has only become more popular as Wicked‘s fans have increased, while Gascón’s historic nomination and connection to the most nominated film by the Globes is significant. Still, Neon’s campaign for Mikey Madison and Anora should help her bring the film some recognition at the 2025 Golden Globes.

9



Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture





Predicted Winner: Denzel Washington (Gladiator II)



Denzel Washington was thought to have practically any and all Best Supporting Actor award race tied up even before Gladiator II‘s release, but the reality is that his stronghold on the category has slipped. Kieran Culkin is rising steadily and might ultimately be the frontrunner for the Academy Award. Guy Pearce and Edward Norton are also starting to gain more recognition – but I’m still going to predict that Denzel will win this category at the Golden Globes.

Best Supporting Actor Golden Globes Nominees Denzel Washington (Gladiator II) – Predicted winner Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown) Guy Pearce (The Brutalist) Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice) Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) Yura Borisov (Anora)

Denzel is an 11-time Golden Globes nominee for his acting performances, but he hasn’t won in over two decades. With the legendary actor continuing to hint at his looming retirement, the narrative that there aren’t many more opportunities to recognize his work could help his case. Whether he can stay in pole position for an Oscar remains to be seen, but the flashy, scene-stealing work he does in Gladiator II is worth recognizing in this fashion.

8



Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture





Predicted Winner: Ariana Grande (Wicked)



Ariana Grande’s Glinda performance sure is popular this awards season, and with her moving up Oscars prediction lists, she’s now my predicted winner for Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes. Wicked is quite clearly loved by voters with its four nominations. Grande managed to make Glinda her own and remain similar enough to the character audiences know from The Wizard of Oz and the Broadway musical. The full range of musical and acting abilities on display is exactly what the Globes can recognize here.

Best Supporting Actress Golden Globes Nominees Ariana Grande (Wicked) – Predicted winner Felicity Jones (The Brutalist) Isabella Rossellini (Conclave) Margaret Qualley (The Substance) Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez) Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

This is certainly not Grande’s category to lose, as Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez are both riding the Emilia Pérez push towards hopeful victories. But with the two co-stars pitted against each other in the same category, that could once again benefit Grande. If Qualley, Rossellini, or Jones win, predictions for the 2025 Oscars in all categories will shift drastically.

7



Best Director – Motion Picture





Predicted Winner: Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)



After already predicting that The Brutalist will win Best Motion Picture – Drama, I also think the film is set to take home another major victory as Brady Corbet is recognized in Best Director. The Golden Globes winners for Best Director and Best Motion Picture – Drama have matched for six consecutive years, as the symmetry between the categories has become more linked. Edward Berger (Conclave) is the only other Best Director nominee attached to a Best Motion Picture – Drama nominee, so if it isn’t Corbet who wins, Berger could also continue the trend.

Best Director Golden Globes Nominees Brady Corbet (The Brutalist) – Predicted winner Coralie Fargeat (The Substance) Edward Berger (Conclave) Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez) Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine As Light) Sean Baker (Anora)

6



Best Screenplay – Motion Picture





Predicted Winner: Peter Straughan (Conclave)



Conclave should not be shut out of winning at the 2025 Golden Globes, and a Best Screenplay win would be well-deserved. Peter Straughan’s work adapting Robert Harris helped deliver a religious political thriller that is almost entirely based around the Cardinals talking to each other. The conversations and characters are rich throughout, making a Straughan win in this category a significant boost to the film’s Oscars standing. If the Emilia Pérez love is real, a win here could happen instead.

Best Screenplay Golden Globes Nominees Peter Straughan (Conclave) – Predicted winner Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold (The Brutalist) Coralie Fargeat (The Substance) Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez) Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain) Sean Baker (Anora)

5



Best Motion Picture – Animated





Predicted Winner: The Wild Robot



The Wild Robot has been called the best animated movie of 2024, and it should further solidify its standing in that regard with a Golden Globes win for Best Motion Picture – Animated. Inside Out 2 has Disney and Pixar’s support behind it, while there is a strong love for Flow too. However, it seems to be DreamWorks and Universal’s animated movie that is in the best position to win. Doing so will further solidify the inevitability of it winning the same category at the Oscars.

Best Motion Picture – Animated The Wild Robot – Predicted winner Flow Inside Out 2 Memoir of a Snail Moana 2 Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

4



Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language





Predicted Winner: All We Imagine As Light



Emilia Pérez could very well win here and take home two of the four Best Motion Picture categories, but I believe voters will spread the awards around a bit more. There is clear support for All We Imagine As Light with Payal Kapadia’s Best Director nomination, so the movie winning here makes sense. If its not India’s drama that wins, I’m Still Here or The Seed of the Sacred Fig could be the film that gets the recognition.

3



Best Original Score





Predicted Winner: Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part Two)



Hans Zimmer’s Dune 2 score might be intelligible for the 2025 Oscars, but the Golden Globes does not have the same rules and granted him a nomination. There are some other fantastic scores worth winning, but with Denis Villeneuve’s film unlikely to win Best Motion Picture – Drama, this is the only chance to recognize it. The power Zimmer brings to the music really helps Dune: Part Two shine and should be rewarded here.

Best Original Score Golden Globes Nominees Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part Two) – Predicted winner Clément Ducol & Camille (Emilia Pérez) Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist) Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot) Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (Challengers) Volker Bertelmann (Conclave)

2



Best Original Song





Predicted Winner: “Mi Camino” (Emilia Pérez)



Image via Netflix

Emilia Pérez is the frontrunner to win Best Original Song at the Golden Globes, with two different nominated songs for voters to choose from. Between “Mi Camino” and “El Mal,” I’m giving the edge to Selena Gomez’s number over Zoe Saldaña’s. The Wild Robot‘s “Kiss the Sky” and Better Man‘s “Forbidden Road” have supporters too, but it would come as a surprise if either surpassed the dual nominations from Netflix’s musical.

Best Original Song Golden Globes Nominees “Mi Camino” (Emilia Pérez) “Beatufiul That Way” (The Last Showgirl) “Compress/Repress” (Challengers) “El Mal” (Emilia Pérez) “Forbidden Road” (Better Man) “Kiss the Sky” (The Wild Robot)

1



Cinematic And Box Office Achievement





Predicted Winner: Deadpool & Wolverine



In only its second year as a Golden Globes category, the 2025 lineup for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement is loaded with some of the biggest films of the year. After awarding Barbie with the first ever victory in the category last year, there’s some sense in predicting 2024’s highest grossing movie – Inside Out 2 – to be the winner. However, Barbie was bigger than just its massive box office, having a big impact on theaters, pop culture, and more.

Cinematic And Box Office Achievement Golden Globes Nominees Deadpool & Wolverine ($1.3 billion) – Predicted winner Inside Out 2 ($1.6 billion) Wicked ($643 million) Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ($451 million) Gladiator II ($435 million) Twisters ($370 million) Alien: Romulus ($350 million) The Wild Robot ($324 million)

Inside Out 2 might be the biggest box office hit of the year, but it didn’t quite have as big of a cultural footprint. And while Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Twisters, and Alien: Romulus had great success financially and culturally, none are quite big enough to make them the winner. That really narrows the list down to either Deadpool & Wolverine or Wicked, and I think the chance to award Marvel will be too big for the Golden Globes to pass up.