The 15 Best Telenovelas On Netflix, Including La Reina del Sur & La Casa de las Flores

The best telenovelas on Netflix offer a captivating mix of drama, romance, intrigue, and unforgettable characters. Whether subscribers love classic love stories, high-stakes crime dramas, or modern twists on family sagas, Netflix has a diverse selection of Spanish-language series that bring all the passion and suspense that telenovela fans crave. These telenovelas transport viewers into worlds filled with forbidden romances, power struggles, and shocking betrayals, making them perfect for binge-watching.

From iconic hits like La Reina del Sur to fresh, innovative series like Daughter from Another Mother, each telenovela on Netflix stands out for its compelling storytelling, talented cast, and emotional depth. Some explore historical and political themes, while others mix comedy with drama to offer a fresh take on the genre. No matter the specific subgenre or setting, there’s a telenovela that will keep viewers hooked from the first episode to the last.

Queen of the South (2016-2021)





The English Adaptation Of A Hit Spanish-Language Series





An English-language adaptation of La Reina del Sur, The Netflix crime telenovela Queen of the South stars Alice Braga as Teresa Mendoza, a woman who rises from poverty to establish a vast drug empire. The series offers a fresh perspective on the original story, with Braga’s portrayal bringing a nuanced depth to Teresa’s character. Both versions are based on the novel of the same name by Arturo Perez-Reverte, and while many consider La Reina del Sur to be superior, Queen of the South still has plenty to offer Netflix subscribers.

Much like La Reina del Sure, the intricate plotlines of Queen of the South, combined with itshigh-stakes drama and action, have garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated viewership. Its exploration of themes such as ambition, loyalty, and survival, set against a backdrop of crime and intrigue, provides a gripping narrative that keeps audiences engaged through its multiple seasons.

Siempre Bruja/Always a Witch (2019-2020)





The Fantasy Telenovela That Flawlessly Mixes Magic And Romance





Siempre Bruja is a Colombian fantasy telenovela on Netflix that brings a fresh and modern twist to the genre by blending historical fiction with supernatural elements. The story follows Carmen Eguiluz (played by Angely Gaviria), a young Afro-Colombian witch from the 17th century who is sentenced to be burned at the stake. However, before her execution, she strikes a deal that transports her to present-day Cartagena, where she must navigate a world completely different from the one she left behind — all while trying to reunite with her true love.

The show stands out for its vibrant setting in Colombia’s coastal city of Cartagena, featuring stunning visuals of its colonial architecture and beaches. It also weaves themes of love, self-discovery, and empowerment as Carmen learns to control her magical abilities. The series was praised for its diverse representation, compelling female lead, and unique blend of romance and fantasy – with the latter helping Siempre Bruja stand out among Netflix telenovelas.

El Dragón: Return of a Warrior (2019-2020)





The Slick Crime Telenovela Was An Instant Netflix Hit



Created by Televisa, a studio known for its long history in the telenovela genre, El Dragón: Return of a Warrior was an instant hit when it arrived on Netflix in 2019. El Dragón follows Miguel Garza, portrayed by Sebastián Rulli, a man who returns to Mexico after building a successful life in Japan. Upon his return, he is thrust into the world of his family’s drug cartel, where he must navigate complex power dynamics and moral dilemmas.

El Dragón: Return of a Warrior stands out for its international scope, blending cultures and settings to create a unique narrative. Rulli’s charismatic performance, combined with the show’s production values and intricate plot, has made it among the highest-quality telenovelas on Netflix. The fusion of action, drama, and romance, along with its exploration of themes like identity and duty, ensured that El Dragón: Return of a Warrior resonates with a broad audience.

The Marked Heart/Pálpito (2022-2023)





The Gripping Thriller Telenovela That Delves Into The World Of Organ Trafficking



The Marked Heart (Pálpito in Spanish-speaking territories) is a gripping Colombian thriller telenovela that takes viewers into the dark world of organ trafficking. The story follows Simón (Michel Brown), a grieving man whose wife is murdered so that her heart can be transplanted into Camila (Ana Lucía Domínguez), the unsuspecting wife of a wealthy man named Zacarías (Sebastián Martínez). As Simón seeks revenge, he unknowingly falls in love with Camila, setting the stage for an intense and emotional conflict.

What makes The Marked Heart stand out is its mix of suspense, romance, and moral dilemmas. The series explores themes of loss, fate, and justice while delivering shocking twists that keep viewers engaged. Michel Brown’s performance as a man torn between love and vengeance adds emotional depth to the series, while Ana Lucía Domínguez shines as a woman who slowly uncovers the dark truth behind her second chance at life. The show’s high production values, intense storytelling, and compelling performances made it a major hit on Netflix, leading to a second season in 2023.

The Mafia Dolls/Las Muñecas de la Mafia (2009-2019)





The Nailbiting World Of Women In The World Of Cartels



The Mafia Dolls (AKA Las Muñecas de la Mafia) is a gripping Colombian crime drama that explores the lives of women entangled in the dangerous world of drug cartels. Inspired by Juan Camilo Ferrand’s novel Las Fantásticas, the series follows five women who become romantically involved with powerful drug traffickers, only to realize the harsh realities of their luxurious yet perilous lifestyles.

Unlike traditional dramas that focus on the rise of cartel leaders, The Mafia Dolls highlights the emotional and psychological toll of being associated with the underworld. The series masterfully blends romance, betrayal, and action, making it a standout in the telenovela genre. The first season was a massive hit in 2009, leading to a second season nearly a decade later on Netflix in 2019. In particular, The Mafia Dolls stands out among Netflix telenovelas for its compelling characters, thrilling plot twists, and exploration of how crime affects not just the criminals, but also their loved ones.

High Heat/Donde Hubo Fuego (2022)





A Steamy Mix Of Drama And Romance



High Heat (Donde Hubo Fuego) is a Mexican telenovela on Netflix that brings an exciting mix of drama, romance, and mystery, all set against the backdrop of a fire station. Created by José Ignacio Valenzuela, the mastermind behind Who Killed Sara?, the show follows Poncho (Iván Amozurrutia), a man seeking justice for his murdered brother. His investigation leads him to infiltrate a fire station where his brother once worked, uncovering dangerous secrets while navigating complex relationships with his fellow firefighters.

High Heat boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Esmeralda Pimentel as Olivia, a fearless firefighter who forms a passionate connection with Poncho, and Eduardo Capetillo as Ricardo, a respected fire chief hiding his own secrets. High Heat stands out for its blend of steamy romance, action-packed rescue scenes, and an engaging murder mystery that keeps viewers hooked. The series also explores themes of brotherhood, sacrifice, and redemption, making it more than just a standard telenovela.

Club de Cuervos (2015-2019)





A Sports Dramedy Full Of Biting Satire



Club de Cuervos is a groundbreaking Mexican comedy-drama telenovela and Netflix’s first-ever Spanish-language original series. Unlike traditional telenovelas, Club de Cuervos blends comedy, drama, and sports intrigue in a sharp, satirical take on power struggles within a family-owned soccer club. The story follows Chava (Luis Gerardo Méndez) and Isabel Iglesias (Mariana Treviño), two siblings who find themselves at odds after inheriting the Cuervos FC soccer team following their father’s sudden death.

Their sibling rivalry, combined with corrupt dealings, eccentric footballers, and unpredictable management mishaps, creates a highly entertaining and fast-paced drama. Club de Cuervos stands out for its smart writing, witty humor, and well-developed characters. The Netflix telenovela tackles themes of nepotism, gender inequality, and the commercialization of sports while delivering plenty of laughs and emotional moments.

Ingobernable (2017-2018)





The Netflix Telenovela That Masters Political Thrills





Ingobernable is a gripping Mexican telenovela with all the hallmarks of a strong political. The 2017-2018 series follows Emilia Urquiza (Kate del Castillo), the First Lady of Mexico, who finds herself on the run after being accused of murdering her husband, President Diego Nava (Erik Hayser). As she goes into hiding, Emilia embarks on a dangerous quest to uncover the truth behind the conspiracy that framed her, while also fighting for justice and the future of her country.

Ingobernable stands out among telenovelas on Netflix for its intense, fast-paced storytelling and Kate del Castillo’s commanding performance. Del Castillo brings strength, vulnerability, and complexity to Emilia, making her a compelling protagonist. While Ingobernable only lasted two seasons, its gripping plot and strong female lead left a lasting impact on fans of political thrillers (regardless of whether they usually enjoy telenovelas).

High Seas/Alta Mar (2019-2020)





A Period Drama Dripping With Mystery And Intrigue



The Netflix telenovela High Seas (Alta Mar) is a Spanish period drama that blends mystery, romance, and suspense in a glamorous 1940s setting, taking place aboard a luxury ocean liner traveling from Spain to Brazil. Sisters Eva (Ivana Baquero) and Carolina Villanueva (Alejandra Onieva) board the ship expecting a smooth voyage, but their journey turns sinister with the emergence of multiple mysterious deaths.

One of the show’s biggest strengths is its lavish production design, especially the stunning costumes and set pieces. The mystery element of this Netflix telenovela is incredibly noteworthy too, as each episode unravels new clues and introduces unexpected twists. With its mix of family drama, romance, and murder mystery, High Seas is reminiscent of classic Agatha Christie novels. Though it ended after three seasons, its gripping storytelling and visually stunning setting make it a binge-worthy telenovela for fans of period dramas and crime thrillers alike.

Daughter from Another Mother/Madre Sólo Hay Dos (2021-2022)





The Unique Twist On Traditional Family-Based Telenovelas



Daughter from Another Mother (Madre Sólo Hay Dos in Spanish) is a Mexican comedy-drama that puts an unconventional twist on the classic telenovela family drama. The story revolves around two women — Ana Servín (Ludwika Paleta) and Mariana Herrera (Paulina Goto)— who couldn’t be more different. Ana is a successful, perfectionist businesswoman, while Mariana is a free-spirited, young single mother. Their worlds collide when they discover that their newborn daughters were accidentally switched at birth. Instead of simply swapping them back, the two women decide to raise the babies together, forming an unexpected and often hilarious blended family.

What sets Daughter from Another Mother apart from many other telenovelas on Netflix is its refreshing take on motherhood, modern relationships, and gender roles. Ludwika Paleta and Paulina Goto have fantastic chemistry, making the dynamic between their characters both entertaining and touching. The show balances humor with heartfelt moments, exploring the challenges of co-parenting, family expectations, and personal growth. With witty dialogue, engaging character development, and plenty of twists, the series gained a strong following, leading to three seasons on Netflix.

Monarca (2019-2021)





One Of The Best Crime Telenovelas On Netflix





Like many telenovelas on Netflix, Monarca is set in the world of organized crime families – though few make the subject as engaging or dramatic. Monarca, produced by Salma Hayek, masterfully delves into the dark and treacherous world of wealth, corruption, and family legacy. It follows Ana María Carranza (Irene Azuela), a successful businesswoman who returns to Mexico after 20 years to take over her family’s tequila empire, Monarca. However, she soon finds herself caught in a power struggle with her two brothers, Joaquín (Juan Manuel Bernal) and Andrés (Osvaldo Benavides).

As the siblings fight for control, they uncover long-buried betrayals, illicit dealings, and the violent influence of organized crime that has plagued their family’s business for generations. What makes Monarca stand out is its high production quality, sophisticated storytelling, and intense family drama. The show expertly balances corporate intrigue with deep emotional conflicts, exploring themes of loyalty, greed, and the moral cost of power. The cast of this Netflix telenovela delivers stellar performances, particularly Irene Azuela, who brings strength and vulnerability to her role as Ana María.

The House of Flowers/La Casa de las Flores (2018-2020)





A Unique Blend Of Comedy And Melodrama Among Telenovelas





One of the most highly regarded and successful telenovelas on Netflix, The House of Flowers (AKA La Casa de las Flores) is a bold and satirical Mexican dramedy that turns the traditional telenovela on its head. Created by Manolo Caro, the series follows the wealthy and seemingly perfect De la Mora family, who own an upscale flower shop. However, their polished image begins to crumble when dark secrets emerge. As the family struggles to maintain appearances, matriarch Virginia De la Mora (Verónica Castro) fights to keep control while her children — Paulina (Cecilia Suárez), Elena (Aislinn Derbez), and Julián (Darío Yazbek Bernal) — navigate their own personal dramas.

The House of Flowers offers a unique blend of comedy, melodrama, and social commentary. The show cleverly satirizes the clichés of classic telenovelas while addressing modern issues like LGBTQ+ rights, gender roles, and family dysfunction. The series also features vibrant cinematography, a stunning aesthetic, and a mix of telenovela-style drama with self-aware humor. With its mix of outrageous twists, stylish production, and clever storytelling, The House of Flowers became a cult hit. Even after its three-season run ended, it remains one of the most innovative and entertaining Spanish-language series on Netflix.

One Hundred Years Of Solitude/Cien Años de Soledad (2024)





One Of The Best Literary Adaptation Telenovelas Ever Made





One Hundred Years of Solitude (Cien Años de Soledad) is one of Netflix’s most ambitious Spanish-language telenovelas, adapting Gabriel García Márquez’s iconic novel into a visually stunning series. Produced by Netflix and the García Márquez family, One Hundred Years Of Solitude/Cien Años de Soledad brings to life the legendary story of the Buendía family across multiple generations in the mythical town of Macondo.

Featuring a cast of Latin American actors that includes Claudio Cataño as Colonel Aureliano Buendía and Susana Morales as Úrsula Iguarán, the 2024 telenovela aims to stay true to the original work’s cultural and literary depth. The show has been praised for its faithfulness to García Márquez’s vision, incorporating the novel’s lyrical storytelling, surreal elements, and deep emotional themes, and it’s arguably more mature than the majority of other telenovelas on Netflix.

Love Of My Life/Devuélveme la Vida (2024)





The Highly Acclaimed Period Novela Focusing On Forbidden Love





Love of My Life (or Devuélveme la Vida in Spanish) is a Colombian telenovela on Netflix that delves into themes of forbidden love, racial discrimination, and societal class divides. Set between the 1950s and 1970s, Love of My Life explores the passionate and tumultuous romance between spirited heiress Mariana Azcárate (Paula Castaño) and charismatic Afro-Colombian laborer Joaquín Mosquera (Jair Romero). Their forbidden love faces vehement opposition from Mariana’s father, Alfredo Azcárate (Jairo Camargo), who embodies the era’s deep-seated prejudices and is determined to keep them apart.

Love of My Life has been praised for its authentic portrayal of mid-20th-century Colombian society, capturing the intricate interplay of race, class, and power. It also gained attention for its high production values, intricate storytelling, and the palpable chemistry between its leads. What’s more, the ability of this Netflix telenovela to intertwine personal narratives with broader societal issues offers viewers a poignant reflection on love’s resilience amidst adversity.

La Reina del Sur (2011-Present)





One Of The Most Successful Telenovelas Ever Made





The now-classic show La Reina del Sur is one of the most successful and influential Spanish-language telenovelas of all time. Based on Arturo Pérez-Reverte’s novel of the same name, the show follows the rise of Teresa Mendoza (Kate del Castillo), a young woman from Sinaloa, Mexico, who is thrust into the dangerous world of drug trafficking after the murder of her boyfriend. Determined to survive, she transforms from a vulnerable woman on the run into one of the most powerful and feared leaders in the international drug trade.

This Netflix telenovela gained instant acclaim for its high production values, thrilling action sequences, and deep character development. Kate del Castillo delivers a powerhouse performance as Teresa, embodying both her strength and vulnerability in a way that has captivated audiences worldwide. The show also features an international cast, with key performances by Humberto Zurita, Rafael Amaya, and Cristina Urgel, among others. While there are many great telenovelas on Netflix, it’s hard to deny that La Reina del Sur is the absolute best.