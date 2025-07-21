The post-draft, post-free agency NBA team power rankings

David Banks-Imagn Images

What a clown show of an organization. It’s like they are literally trying to finish in the Play-In every season. Do you realize that over the past few seasons, they’ve traded away DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball without receiving any strong draft capital in return? What are they doing? Why did they sign Patrick Williams to a five-year, $90M deal last summer? Who was offering him even half of that? Why didn’t they trade Nikola Vucevic when he had first-round value?

As of this writing, they haven’t signed restricted free agent Josh Giddey to a contract, but are expected to do so at some point this summer. Hopefully they at least learn their lesson about leverage and don’t overpay Giddey because nobody else has cap space right now.