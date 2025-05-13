Which NFL teams still have the biggest roster holes left to fill?

Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Broncos had Cody Barton competing for a starting job last year. After an Alex Singleton injury thrust Barton into an every-down role, he used that gig as a springboard to a three-year, $21 million Titans pact. The Titans are banking heavily on a player who is on team No. 4 in four years. This would not quite qualify for this list had the Titans used a draft choice here, but the team is hoping one of its inexperienced cast members — consisting of Day 3 picks, former UDFA Otis Reese and waiver claim Curtis Jacobs — makes for a tough lot to capitalize on the space an imposing defensive line creates. The team’s post-Harold Landry OLB situation: also not great.