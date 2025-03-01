Who is the most underrated player on each MLB team?

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Righty Luke Weaver came into professional baseball with enormous expectations after being selected in the first round by the Cardinals in 2014 coming out of Florida State. After breezing through the St. Louis system, however, it quickly became clear the Major League level was not going to be as easy for him. Weaver spent the first eight seasons of his career bouncing between six different organizations with one common theme existing in all of his stops—he was struggling mightily as a starting pitcher. The Yankees, though, saw something in him and moved him to the bullpen full time, something that other teams are probably kicking themselves for not trying earlier. In 2024, Weaver entered 62 games in the Bronx and pitched to a stellar 2.89 ERA with an 0.93 WHIP. Opponents managed to hit just .179 against him, he struck out 103 hitters in 84 innings, registered 22 holds, and even converted all four of his save chances. Heading into ’25 the veteran is now firmly entrenched as New York’s 8th inning man ahead of new closer Devin Williams, and the team is undoubtedly looking for a repeat performance.