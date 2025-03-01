Who is the most underrated player on each MLB team?

Winning at baseball’s highest level requires a truly collective effort. Unlike basketball, where one superstar can carry a team, or football, where an elite quarterback almost guarantees you’ll be in the mix, baseball is the epitome of a team game. Sure, every club has its share of star players and household names, but let’s highlight an underrated guy from each of the 30 teams who isn’t talked about nearly enough.
Righty Luke Weaver came into professional baseball with enormous expectations after being selected in the first round by the Cardinals in 2014 coming out of Florida State. After breezing through the St. Louis system, however, it quickly became clear the Major League level was not going to be as easy for him. Weaver spent the first eight seasons of his career bouncing between six different organizations with one common theme existing in all of his stops—he was struggling mightily as a starting pitcher. The Yankees, though, saw something in him and moved him to the bullpen full time, something that other teams are probably kicking themselves for not trying earlier. In 2024, Weaver entered 62 games in the Bronx and pitched to a stellar 2.89 ERA with an 0.93 WHIP. Opponents managed to hit just .179 against him, he struck out 103 hitters in 84 innings, registered 22 holds, and even converted all four of his save chances. Heading into ’25 the veteran is now firmly entrenched as New York’s 8th inning man ahead of new closer Devin Williams, and the team is undoubtedly looking for a repeat performance.
Long Beach State product Jarren Duran was one of baseball’s breakout stars in 2024, and the Red Sox are undoubtedly looking for an encore in the upcoming campaign. Playing in all but two of Boston’s games a year ago, Duran slashed .285/.342/.492 with 21 home runs, 75 RBI, and 34 stolen bases. He led the Major Leagues in both doubles (48), and triples (14), and quickly made his first American League all-star team. The Red Sox finished 81-81 last season and missed the playoffs by five games. They’re eager to return to October in ’25, and Duran is a big part of why they think they can.
It feels like the entire Rays team as a whole is perpetually underrated, but second baseman Brandon Lowe stands out to me especially. The 30-year-old has played in parts of seven seasons in Tampa Bay, and really the only thing that’s held him back from blossoming into a nationally known superstar is an unfortunate inability to stay on the field. Lowe has played in more than 109 games only once—and during that season back in 2021 he crushed 39 homers and drove in 99 runs. In only 385 at-bats a year ago, he slashed .244/.311/.473 with 21 home runs, 58 RBI, and 19 doubles. When healthy, there aren’t many second basemen able to contribute more power and run production, and here’s hoping we get to see a full six month campaign from Lowe in 2025.
Most conversations about the Baltimore Orioles generally center around the impressive young position player core they’ve been able to assemble. And while all of Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Jordan Westburg, Colton Cowser, and Jackson Holliday deserve their praise, first baseman Ryan Mountcastle is not often mentioned in the same breath and I’m unsure why. The right-handed slugger debuted for Baltimore during the COVID shortened 2020 campaign, and has been a mainstay at position number three ever since. In 563 career games to date, he owns a lifetime slash line of .265/.316/.450 with 91 homers, 328 RBI, and 107 doubles. His power numbers indeed dipped just a little when the left field fences were moved back at Camden Yards—though he was far from alone in that frustration. Heading into 2025, Mountcastle feels to me like someone who is almost taken for granted, and I’d love to see him deliver a huge season in the months ahead.
At the winter meetings in December, the Blue Jays swung a deal with the Guardians to bring second baseman Andres Gimenez north of the border. Don’t be surprised if that ends up being one of the most impactful transactions of this past winter. The 26-year-old is one of the best defenders in all of baseball, and has won three consecutive Gold Glove awards. He brings plus speed and has swiped 30 bases in each of the last two seasons, and with the bat provides sneaky pop. In 568 career games to date, Gimenez has slashed .261/.322/.393 with 49 homers, 222 RBI, 88 doubles, and 11 triples. The Blue Jays are desperate to contend in 2025, and they look at Gimenez as someone that can really help get them to where they want to be.
Steven Kwan was the Guardians representative on this list last February, and 12 months later not much has changed. The 27-year-old has blossomed into one of baseball’s elite leadoff hitters, and even coming off easily the best season of his career, he’s still not being talked about nearly enough. In 2024, Kwan slashed .292/.368/.425 with 14 home runs, 44 RBI, 16 doubles, three triples, and 12 stolen bases. He’s a contact hitter and an on base machine offensively, and in left field has won the Gold Glove award in three consecutive seasons. Kwan was deservedly selected to his first all-star team last summer, and hopefully moving forward he’ll continue to receive the accolades that eluded him for far too long.
Just like Kwan with the Guardians, Twins righty Pablo Lopez was also on this list a year ago. After a productive five-year start to his career in Miami, Lopez was traded to Minnesota ahead of the ’23 campaign and has been everything the Twins could have hoped for when they pulled the trigger on that deal. In Minnesota, Lopez has made 64 starts, pitching to a 3.87 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP. He’s given the Twins more than 185 innings in both seasons, has won 26 games, and made his first all-star team in 2023. The veteran has never really been mentioned among the elite starting pitchers in our sport, but someone that consistently makes every rotation turn and pitches at an all-star caliber level will always be incredibly valuable, and it’s time Lopez got a lot more recognition.
The White Sox were, for lack of a better phrase, a hot mess a season ago, but it’s also necessary to bring attention to one of the team’s only bright spots from their abysmal 2024 campaign. Chicago acquired young catcher Korey Lee from the Astros at the trade deadline in July of ’23, and as a rookie a year ago he showed enough promise to make the White Sox confident he can be their backstop of the future. Playing in 125 of the club’s games, Lee slashed .210/.244/.347 with 12 homers, 37 RBI, and 14 doubles. He also gunned down 24% of would-be base-stealers, and with the majority of the White Sox roster in flux, catcher is one of the only positions they feel good about heading into 2025.
The Royals somewhat surprisingly snapped a nine-season playoff drought a year ago, and fresh off their run to the ALDS, they enter 2025 eager for more. One of the biggest reasons for the club’s 30 win increase from ’23-’24 was the dramatic improvement of its starting rotation, and while veterans Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha both played a huge part in that, so did young southpaw Cole Ragans. In his first full Major League season, the 27-year-old worked to a 3.14 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP. Opponents managed to hit just .213 against him, he struck out 223 hitters in 186.1 innings, and his K/BB ratio of 3.33 was eye-opening. Heading into the upcoming campaign, Kansas City is excited to see what Ragans can do for an encore.
Tigers’ second baseman Colt Keith broke camp with the Major League club last season and quietly turned in an incredibly productive rookie campaign. Playing in 148 of Detroit’s games, the Zanesville, OH native slashed .260/.309/.380 with 13 home runs, 61 RBI, 15 doubles, and four triples. He was a critical cog in the engine of a Tigers team that qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2014, and is a big reason the organization has so much optimism for the years ahead. Last season Keith played exclusively second base, but with Detroit’s acquisition of Gleyber Torres this winter it looks like he’ll move around the infield quite a bit, but regardless of where he plays defensively he’ll be penciled in A.J. Hinch’s line-up everyday.
The Angels’ Taylor Ward might be not just Los Angeles’ most underrated player, but one of the more underappreciated hitters in the entire American League. After playing parts of six seasons with the Halos, Ward was finally given an opportunity to be an everyday player for a full season in 2024, and he rewarded the Angels for their faith in him. In 156 games, the 31-year-old slashed .246/.323/.426 with 25 home runs, 75 RBI, and 26 doubles. Heading into 2025, he’s looking for a repeat performance, and if he can deliver similar numbers, he will likely start generating the interest of rival General Managers ahead of July’s trade deadline.
Ahead of the 2019 draft Vanderbilt outfielder J.J. Bleday was considered arguably the most polished collegiate hitter available, and it came as no surprise when the Marlins made him the 4th overall selection. What was stunning, however, was when in February of 2023 Miami traded Bleday to the Athletics in exchange for left-handed reliever A.J. Puk. You simply do not move a potential impact offensive everyday player for a relief pitcher, and two years later the A’s are the ones reaping big benefits. In 159 games in ’24, Bleday slashed .243/.324/.437 with 20 home runs, 60 RBI, and 43 doubles. He’s still just 27 years old, and with Puk not even in Miami anymore, it’s pretty clear which side won this trade.
Switch-hitter Cal Raleigh is one of the most unique players in baseball, and the Mariners are incredibly happy to have him on their side. The 28-year-old is considered the premier defensive catcher in the game, and was recognized for his prowess behind the dish by receiving not just the Gold Glove award, but the Platinum, given to the best defensive player in the league regardless of position. Bringing that type of defensive ability to a premium position would provide enough value in its own right, but Raleigh is far from a one trick pony. He also possesses perhaps more offensive power than any other catcher in the game, and has crushed more than 30 home runs in each of the last two seasons.
The Astros had been waiting for right-hander Hunter Brown to establish himself as an impact starting pitcher at the sport’s highest level for several years, and in 2024 they were finally rewarded for their patience. In 31 outings last year, the 26-year-old Brown pitched to a 3.49 ERA with a 1.27 WHIP, while posting a .242 batting average against and punching out 179 hitters in a career high 170 innings. Heading into 2025, a lot of previously familiar faces are no longer in Houston, and there will be a lot of pressure on Brown to team with Framber Valdez to anchor an Astros rotation that comes with some uncertainty.
Heading into the 2025 regular season, if I asked you to tell me which American League West starting first baseman has hit the most home runs over the last two years, how many of you would have come up with Jake Burger? The 28-year-old right-handed slugger has flown under the radar as one of baseball’s more elite power hitters, but the Rangers certainly took notice. Texas already had a productive first baseman in Nathaniel Lowe, but felt comfortable trading him to Washington and sending three prospects to Miami to bring in Burger, hoping he’ll be an improvement in the middle of its line-up.
The Mets figure to be one of baseball’s most exciting clubs in 2025, and while we all know the marquee names that call Queens home like Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Pete Alonso, this roster is also littered with guys you should know more about. Left-hander David Peterson was selected by New York in the first round of the 2017 draft coming out of the University of Oregon, and while the first few seasons of his Major League career were defined by inconsistency, he really turned a corner in ’24. In 21 starts following his late May return after offseason hip surgery, Peterson went 10-3 while pitching to a 2.90 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP in 121 innings. In the playoffs the Mets shifted him into the bullpen where he served as a multi-inning relief weapon, but as the ’25 campaign gets set to begin he’ll be back in the rotation as a key part of New York’s starting staff.
The Braves endured a crippling amount of injuries in 2024 and the fact they were still able to fight their way to a National League Wild Card berth was commendable. One of the biggest reasons they were able to weather the storm and persevere was the unexpected boost they got from young Spencer Schwellenbach, who debuted in late May due to injuries and never gave his rotation spot back. In 21 starts as a rookie, the righty worked to a 3.35 ERA with a 1.04 WHIP, while striking out over a batter/inning and allowing the opposition to hit just .226 against him. Heading into 2025 Atlanta is eager to reclaim the NL East title, and the club is excited to see what Schwellenbach can do for an encore.
Just before Christmas the Phillies swung a deal with the Marlins to bring southpaw Jesus Luzardo to the City of Brotherly Love in a move that could end up paying big dividends. While coming up through the Athletics’ system Luzardo was once one of the premier prospects in all of baseball, and only went to Miami as part of a deadline deal that sent Starling Marte to the A’s to help with their postseason push in 2021. With the Marlins he finally began to make good on his minor league hype, and it was more than a little surprising to see a team like Miami trade away a 27-year-old lefty with so much upside.
Heading into last season the Marlins were looking forward to seeing what young Xavier Edwards could do with his first extended opportunity at the big league level. The season didn’t go entirely as planned, as the 25-year-old was able to play in only 70 games due to injuries, but Miami still saw more than enough to be convinced he can be its shortstop of the future. In 265 at-bats as a rookie, the switch-hitting Edwards slashed .328/.397/.423 with 18 extra-base hits, 26 RBI, and 31 stolen bases. The rebuilding Marlins envision him being one of the driving forces behind their turnaround, and it will be exciting to watch him participate in a full six-month season in 2025.
Right-hander Jake Irvin debuted for the Nationals early in the 2023 season, and in two years has pitched himself firmly into the team’s long-term plans. The University of Oklahoma alum’s numbers don’t necessarily jump off the page, but he’s taken the ball every 5th day consistently, and almost always gives Washington a chance to win. In 57 career starts to date, Irvin owns a lifetime 4.49 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP. He logged 187.2 innings in 2024 and clearly has his eyes set on eclipsing the 200 innings plateau in ’25.
Most MLB managers would likely tell you that there are not many more valuable players in all of baseball than St. Louis’ Brendan Donovan. The 28-year-old is a skipper’s dream, as he can play Gold Glove caliber defense at nearly every position on the field, a unique skill that gives the Cardinals much more roster and positional flexibility than other teams. Even more impressive, is that despite sometimes playing a different position every day, Donovan consistently produces at the plate. In 153 games in 2024, he slashed .278/.342/.417 with 14 homers, 73 RBI, and 34 doubles. His 163 hits ranked 8th in the National League, and look for more of the same from the veteran in ’25.
After finishing 2nd in their division and six games out of an NL Wild Card berth in 2024, the Cubs were aggressive this winter with the intention to bring October baseball back to Wrigley Field this fall. Chicago acquired Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly from the Astros, signed veteran Justin Turner to serve as its DH, overhauled the bench, and fortified the bullpen. Optimism in the Windy City is as high as it’s been in years, but let’s not forget about some of the players that were already here. Second baseman Nico Hoerner has blossomed into a steady and reliable everyday player for Chicago, and he stands out to me as someone who deserves more attention. In 151 games last season, the veteran slashed .273/.335/.373 with 43 extra-base hits, 48 RBI, and 31 stolen bases. He’s reliable up the middle defensively, and has an offensive skillset that can be deployed in several different spots in the line-up.
In just two Major League seasons young Brice Turang has developed into somebody the Milwaukee Brewers simply would not be the same without. The 25-year-old brings defensive wizardry up the middle for Milwaukee, and in 2024 he not only won the Gold Glove award at second base, he was also named the National League’s Platinum Glove recipient. Offensively, he’s also quickly become a difference maker in this Brewers line-up. Last season Turang slashed .254/.316/.349 with seven homers, 57 RBI, 24 doubles, four triples, and a staggering 50 stolen bases. He’s played a huge role in Milwaukee’s back-to-back NL Central division crowns, and both he and the team have their eyes set on a three-peat.
Nick Martinez is far from a rookie at this point in his career, and it’s a real testament to him that his best Major League seasons have come well into his 30s. Last season the righty bounced between the Reds rotation and bullpen, and was arguably Cincinnati’s most effective all around pitcher. In 42 appearances (16 starts), Martinez worked to a 3.10 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP. He held opponents to a .237 batting average, struck out 116 hitters in 142.1 innings, earned 10 wins, and even registered seven holds in relief. He also pitched himself firmly into Cincinnati’s starting five moving forward. While his role was in flux a year ago, the Reds plan to use Martinez exclusively as a starter in 2025, and it will be fun to see if he can take advantage of the opportunity.
Conversations about the Pirates pitching staff these days always begin with superstar ace Paul Skenes, and then generally pivot to fellow impressive young righty Jared Jones. Both of those guys understandably get a lot of attention—and deservedly so—-but it’s a little funny to me how 2023 all-star Mitch Keller has been essentially pushed to the background. The 28-year-old has been a staple in Pittsburgh’s rotation for six years, and has won 24 games while pitching to a 4.23 ERA over the last two years. The situation is honestly a plus for the Pirates, as Keller is a much better number three starter than most teams can deploy.
The Dodgers roster is essentially a who’s who of Major League superstars, and with so much big name star power in one place it’s easy to lose track of just how many impact players the organization employs. There’s no greater example of that, to me, than right-hander Tyler Glasnow. The veteran came to LA prior to last season and was excellent in his first year with the team, pitching to a 3.49 ERA with an 0.95 WHIP in 134 innings across 22 starts. He unfortunately went down with tendinitis in his throwing elbow in early August last summer, and was frustratingly forced to watch his teammates run to a World Series championship from the sidelines. Heading into 2025 Glasnow is healthy and penciled in as LA’s third starter, and he’s eager to be a participant down the stretch and into October this time around.
I’ve always felt that San Francisco’s Logan Webb was one of, if not the most, underappreciated starting pitcher in baseball. And despite finally being selected to his first National League all-star team in 2024, my opinion on the matter has not changed much. The 28-year-old righty is 143 starts deep into his Major League career, and for four years running has been one of the most reliable starters in the game. Webb owns a lifetime 3.42 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP in 855.1 innings. He’s just given the Giants back-to-back 200+ inning campaigns. And armed with a long term contract he’s positioned to lead this San Francisco staff for years to come.
For really the entirety of his Yankees career, right-hander Michael King consistently pitched well when he was given an opportunity. The issue, however, was that New York’s pitching staff was often pretty set in stone, and King never really got a chance to be a regular member of the team’s starting rotation. In what will likely prove to be the best thing that ever happened for his career, King was traded to San Diego in the blockbuster Juan Soto deal more than a year ago. And in his first year with the Padres he was able to drastically rewrite the league’s perception of him. In 31 outings, King pitched to a 2.95 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP, while striking out 201 hitters in a career high 173.2 innings. San Diego is eager to see what he can do for an encore.
The Rockies selected UCLA product Michael Toglia in the first round of the 2019 draft, and it would certainly appear the team has found its first long-term answer at position number three since Todd Helton. After playing sparingly in ’22 and ’23, Toglia was given his first extended opportunity at the Major League level a year ago, and it’s safe to say he took full advantage. In 116 games, the big 6’5 switch-hitter slashed .218/.311/.456 with 25 home runs, 55 RBI, 14 doubles, and 10 stolen bases. Toglia possesses absolute tape measure power and I’d be willing to bet a home run derby invitation will be extended to him in the near future. For now, fans in Colorado can be excited about the 26-year-old being a member of the Rockies core moving forward, and he’s definitely a name fans league wide should start remembering.
Young Brandon Pfaadt was thrust into the Diamondbacks rotation early in 2023, and while he’s taken some lumps at the sport’s highest level, it’s also fair to recognize the steady progress he’s made. In his first full Major League season in ’24, the righty pitched to a 4.71 ERA in 181.2 frames. That number doesn’t look overly encouraging, but a glance at his peripheral statistics indicates he pitched better than you would think. Pfaadt’s WHIP of 1.24 was more than acceptable, and his 9.17 K/9 ratio will certainly play. His command is also impeccable, as evidenced by his 2.08 BB/9 ratio that went a long way towards preventing big innings. The one area Pfaadt needs to improve on is his command in the strike zone. He served up 24 long balls in ’24 which means when he does get hit, he gets hit hard. Entering his third season I would expect continued growth from the 26-year-old, and don’t be surprised at all if he ends up delivering a big time season for Arizona.