10 Green Lanterns I’m Desperate To See Join The DC Universe

The DC Universe is already bringing in a handful of Green Lanterns into the universe with the upcoming Superman film as well as HBO’s Lanterns, but there are still more members of the Green Lanterns Corps that I desperately want to see in future projects. Three Green Lanterns have already been confirmed for the DCU after being neglected in the DCEU, showing that James Gunn and Peter Safran are willing to set up the cosmic side of the universe somewhat more.

Though some of the most popular Green Lanterns are already cast for the DCU – those being Hal Jordan, John Stewart and Guy Gardner – the Green Lantern Corps is expansive, and it would do the universe good to incorporate more members in future projects. With Lanterns coming to HBO, there is an opportunity for DC to begin to flesh out the Green Lantern mythos even further. If they eventually do, there are so many members that I would really like to see.

Kyle Rayner Is The Most Creative Green Lantern





Kyle Rayner First Appeared In 1994



Introduced in the mid-90s, Kyle Rayner took up the mantle of Green Lantern during the events of “Emerald Twilight”, which saw Hal Jordan destroy all the Green Lantern Corps, making Kyle Rayner the last member. Following Jordan’s death, Kyle Rayner became the main Green Lantern, and has consistently been a fan favorite character for most of his comic history.

Hal Jordan’s villain turn was retconned in Green Lantern: Rebirth in 2004-2005, which explained that he was possessed by Parallax, the entity of fear.

One of Kyle Rayner’s defining traits is that he is an artist. Because of this, the constructs he is able to make with his ring are often incredibly beautiful, resembling paintings and drawings rather than the typical weapon constructs other Green Lantern members use. Seeing Kyle Rayner show up in a DCU project would be a dream come true, and the idea that his art translates into how he fights could make for some truly beautiful and creative action scenes.

Jessica Cruz Is Incredibly Compelling





Jessica Cruz First Appeared In 2014



Jessica Cruz is quite different from other members of the Green Lantern Corps, which makes me think she could work well within the DCU. Cruz is a fairly new addition to the Green Lantern roster, with her first full appearance in 2014. What makes her stand out among a sea of Green Lantern Corps members is her battle with mental health, a key component of who she is as a character.

Members of the Green Lantern Corps are chosen because they possess great will. It allows them to overcome their fear and gives them the ability to use their rings to fight and make constructs. Notably, though, Jessica Cruz has anxiety, which is shown on a narrative level to make it hard for her to accept being a Green Lantern and not give into the fear that threatens to consume her. Jessica’s unique perspective on what it means to be a Green Lantern makes her a compelling hero, and helps to also flesh out the faction and what it means to those within it.

Simon Baz Is Truly Underrated





Simon Baz First Appeared In 2012



Simon Baz is also a newer member of the Green Lantern Corps, appearing in 2012. Baz is a Lebanese immigrant that fell on hard times as a young adult. One of the first things he’s shown doing in the comics is stealing a van after losing his job. As it turns out, the van he stole had a bomb in it, and he drove it into the abandoned factory he was laid off from to minimize the damage it would do. Because of this act, he is labeled as a terrorist – but during his interrogation he receives a power ring.

One thing that makes Simon Baz stand out is that he carries a gun on him despite having the power ringbecause he knows that it can run out of battery, and he would need something to fight with. Simon Baz feels like he flies under-the-radar compared to other human members of the Green Lantern Corps, but his backstory and his relationship to his ring and other members could make for some fascinating moments in the DCU.

Kilowog Is The Best Drill Sergeant





Kilowog First Appeared In 1986



Getting into the non-human Green Lanterns, Killowog is a must to appear alongside other members of the Corps. Kilowog is a Drill Sergeant for the Green Lanterns Corps and was in charge of training Hal Jordan when he was first recruited. Being responsible for training arguably the greatest Green Lantern of all time is a significant achievement, and seeing Kilowog on screen again would make any fan excited.

One of my favorite aspects of Kilowog is his friendship with Hal Jordan.

Kilowog is a really fun character, who has a heart of gold under his sometimes scary exterior. One of my favorite aspects of Kilowog is his friendship with Hal Jordan. Green Lantern: The Animated Series was an incredible show that really dove into their relationship, and the DCU would be wise to take notes from it. Seeing Kilowog interact with Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan could be something special.

Ch’p Is Absolutely Adorable





Ch’p First Appeared In 1982



Ch’p is one of the most adorably unique members of the Green Lantern Corps. Even though, he is an extraterrestrial, Ch’p has a similar look to something like a squirrel or a chipmunk. Because of his size, he might be overlooked as a significant hero, but he is a member of the Green Lantern Corps for a reason. He can hold his own in a fight despite his stature.

James Gunn loves including animals in his projects, and even though he is not writing and directing everything for the DCU, including Ch’p in some aspect feels like something he would want to do. The Green Lantern Corps is an incredibly diverse group of characters, and I really want to see Ch’p in action at some point in the DCU, as he best encapsulates the idea that even the most underestimated Green Lanterns can prove a major power in their own right.

Jade Is The First Green Lantern’s Daughter





Jade First Appeared In 1983



Jade has significant ties to various Green Lantern mythos in a number of ways. She is the daughter of Alan Scott – the original golden-age Green Lantern – and the former girlfriend of Kyle Rayner, another member of the corps. After losing her powers, Kyle gave her a spare power ring and battery, making Jade the first female Green Lantern from Earth.

With that said, Jade isn’t just defined by being Alan Scott’s daughter or Kyle Rayner’s former girlfriend. She is powerful on her own and eventually became a member and leader of the Outsidersa team Batman formed during a time when his relationship with the Justice League was tense. Jade absolutely deserves a chance to be in the universe, as both offer a chance to expand on the history of both the faction and the wider DC lore.

Sodam Yat Is Physically The Most Powerful Green Lantern





Sodam Yat First Appeared In 1986



Sodam Yat could become one of the most powerful characters in the DCU if he is eventually included in the Green Lantern lineup. Sodam Yat is a Daxamite, who are descendents of Kryptonians. Because of this, they are nearly identical in terms of physiology. The biggest difference is Daxamites are weak to lead instead of kryptonite. It also gives Sodam Yat a chance to gain powers similar to Superman under the right conditions.

On top of being Daxamite, Sodam Yat was chosen as the host of Ion, the green light entity, making him one of the most powerful Green Lanterns in existence. Because of his similarities to Kryptonians, Sodam Yat was able to absorb power from a yellow sun and go toe-to-toe with Super-Boy Prime. Having Superman strength with a power ring is an incredible combo, and it would be awesome to see his power translated on screen.

Abin Sur Is Incredibly Important For Hal Jordan





Abin Sur First Appeared In 1959



Abin Sur is an incredibly significant character to Hal Jordan and could easily have a small role in an upcoming DCU project. Abin Sur was the Green Lantern of Sector 2814 before Hal Jordan became one. In fact, Hal Jordan’s ring was originally Abin Sur’s, but after the death of a Green Lantern Corps member, the power ring goes on to find a new host.

Abin Sur was seen at the beginning of Ryan Reynold’s Green Lantern after crashing to Earth and dying.

Abin Sur’s ties to Hal Jordan run deeper than that, though. He was close friends with Sinestro, who was once Hal Jordan’s mentor. After Sinestro was banished from the Green Lantern Corps, he formed the Sinestro Corps, and wielded the yellow light of fear in hopes of ruling over the universe and bringing peace. Seeing Abin Sur’s friendship with Sinestro play out on screen would be a dream come true. Sinestro is my favorite DC villain, and Abin Sur’s role in his development is noteworthy, underlining his potential narrative significance in the DCU.

Tomar-Re Was Responsible For Krypton’s Sector





Tomar-Re First Appeared In 1961



Tomar-Re seems to be a bit underrated within the Green Lantern mythos, but there is a lot to like about him, and his design is one of the best for any Green Lantern. He is a major member of the Green Lantern Corps, playing a significant role in a number of wars and events. On top of all that, he is also a good friend of Hal Jordan and helps to train new recruits.

One of the biggest pieces of Tomar-Re’s backstory is that he is in charge of overseeing Sector 2813, which contains Krypton. Green Lantern Cops members are tasked with helping various species and planets across the sector, but Tomar-Re was unable to help Krypton in time before it exploded. In a way, Tomar-Re is connected to Superman, arguably the most important figure in DC history and the DCU.

Mogo Is A Living, Sentient Planet





Mogo First Appeared In 1985



Mogo is one of the coolest Green Lanterns of all time for one really unique reason: it is a living, sentient planet that plays a significant role in the operations of the Green Lantern Corps. It can be argued that Mogo is the most important member of the Corps, as it is the chief distributor of the power rings. Its moral compass helps guide the rings to suitable hosts, in turn building a better Green Lantern Corps in the process.

James Gunn is familiar with using living planets in projects, with Ego the Living Planet being the antagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Of course, Kurt Russell was the avatar for the planet, which Mogo doesn’t have, but it would still be amazing to see it featured within the DCU. Like Ch’p, Mogo is one of the most distinctive members of the Green Lantern Corps, and its presence also shows just how cool and how fun the Green Lantern side of the DC universe can be.

