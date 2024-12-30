10 Most Impressive Displays Of Power In Marvel Movies & TV Shows In 2024

Some of the most incredible feats of power were put on display in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony’s Spider-Man Universe projects released in 2024. 2025 is gearing up to be an exciting chapter for the MCU, with projects such as Captain America: Brave New World, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts* expected to put some of the franchise’s most popular characters’ best powers on full display. 2024, despite featuring only a few released Marvel movies and TV shows, did just the same, delivering some of the MCU and SSU’s most powerful moments.

2024 Marvel Movie & TV Show Premiere Date Echo January 9, 2024 Madame Web February 14, 2024 X-Men ’97 Season 1 March 20, 2024 Deadpool & Wolverine July 26, 2024 Agatha All Along September 18, 2024 Venom: The Last Dance October 25, 2024 Kraven the Hunter December 13, 2024 What If…? Season 2 December 22, 2024

While Sony’s Spider-Man Universe didn’t fare so well in 2024, Marvel Studios’ MCU achieved new levels of success with the releases of Deadpool & Wolverine and Agatha All Along. These projects delivered some of the MCU’s most impressive displays of power, while the animated X-Men ’97 revival also included some incredible feats of strength from mutant heroes and villains alike. While 2025’s larger release schedule presents more opportunities for these powerful moments, 2024’s Marvel movies and TV shows put their characters’ talents to the test in some thrilling ways, too.

10



Maya Lopez Embraces Her Ancestors’ Powers





Echo Episode 5, “Maya”



Alaqua Cox’s debut as Maya Lopez was seriously impressive back in 2021, and she got a chance to show off some real superhuman gifts when she returned to the MCU in 2024’s Echo. Throughout the five-part Marvel Spotlight series, Maya learned more about her powerful ancestors, dating back to the first leader of the Choctaw Nation, a woman named Chafa. As she found her ancestors echoing through her – leading to her new superhero moniker – Maya herself acquired some impressive gits, which even allowed her to bring Wilson Fisk’s Kingpin to his knees.

Vincent D’Onofrio has now made two formidable appearances in the MCU proper as Kingpin, and has been defeated both times, first by Kate Bishop and more recently by Maya Lopez. The latter used her new superpowers to thrust Fisk into a traumatic childhood memory, which was a fantastic and beautiful show of strength for the new hero. Maya proved that a hero doesn’t need to use acrobatic fighting skills or physical strength to defeat their enemies, but could instead bring down their adversary with intelligence and emotional power, which was stunning to watch.

9



Daredevil Shows Off His Acrobatic Skills





Echo Episode 1, “Chafa”



Echo didn’t only give Maya Lopez a chance to show off her brilliant new powers, but the series premiere also put Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil, front-and-center. After debuting as the Man Without Fear in Netflix’s Daredevil series, Cox returned to make appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo prior to headlining his new 2025 solo series. Echo saw Daredevil show off his acrobatic skill, his spatial awareness and his boxing-inspired fighting style, though Maya Lopez still proved a formidable match for him.

Matt Murdock’s father was a boxer, Battlin’ Jack Murdock, and this inspired Daredevil’s battle techniques. This was seen throughout Daredevil on Netflix, and it was great to see this taken to the max in Echo’s premiere. Daredevil’s scenes in Echo also proved exactly how great cameo appearances can be, as he appeared for just a few moments, not drawing focus from Maya Lopez, but developing his place in the world of the MCU. This scene showed off some of his impressive skills and perfectly set the stage for them to be explored further in the MCU’s upcoming Daredevil: Born Again.

8



Venom Sacrifices Himself & The Xenophages





Venom: The Last Dance



While Kraven the Hunter might be marking the end of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, 2024’s Venom: The Last Dance delivered the franchise’s final somewhat-successful installment. The Last Dance certainly had some issues, but the movie also acted as a fantastic closing statement to the Venom trilogy and delivered a fond goodbye between Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and the Venom Symbiote. After bidding farewell, Venom proved his strength by bonding with three powerful Xenophages and showering himself in acid, seemingly killing him and the monsters simultaneously.

Venom: The Last Dance was preceded by 2018’s Venom, directed by Ruben Fleischer, and 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, directed by Andy Serkis, who also portrayed Knull in The Last Dance.

Of course, Venom: The Last Dance’s post-credits scene may have teased Venom’s return somehow, perhaps even in the MCU’s primary continuity of Earth-616. This doesn’t detract from the sheer show of strength during the final scenes of Venom and the Symbiotes’ epic battle against Knull’s Xenophages, however. Venom has always been depicted as one of the most versatile, flexible, adaptable and powerful characters in any Marvel movie franchise, and this scene showed the limits of this to a tee. Hopefully, this won’t be the last time audiences see Venom’s true power unfold.

7



Magneto Takes Down Bastion’s Sentinels With An EMP





X-Men ’97 Episode 8, “Tolerance Is Extinction – Part 1”



X-Men ’97 became an instant hit for Marvel Studios back in March, reviving the classic X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s and picking up shortly after the events of the former show’s finale. With Professor X gone, Magneto took over the X-Men, and saw huge growth throughout the series, but he still ended up being pushed to villainy after being taken captive by Bastion, the season’s primary antagonist. To bring Bastion to his knees, Magneto, freed by Valerie Cooper in episode 8, sent out an electromagnetic pulse that destroyed anything electrical on Earth, including Bastion’s Prime Sentinels.

This was an incredible show of Magneto’s world-reaching powers, as he obliterated anything electrical across the entire globe in only a matter of moments. This officially marked his shift from X-Men leader back to staunch adversary of humanity, as the half-human, mutant-hating Bastion had only proved exactly why Magneto had been so anti-human all these years. Magneto is one of Marvel’s most formidable mutant characters, so it was great to see him show off his remarkable powers in X-Men ’97 before he possibly gets reinvented in the live-action MCU.

6



The Void Resistance Team Take On Cassandra Nova’s Army





Deadpool & Wolverine



Sticking on the mutant theme, 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine brought a plethora of mutant heroes from 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise into the MCU proper, while also bringing back heroes from other classic Marvel movie franchises. As a true multiverse movie, Deadpool & Wolverine brought together a team of resistance fighters comprising Deadpool, Wolverine and other formidable past Marvel heroes who all got the chance to show off their strengths in a battle against Cassandra Nova and her army of variants. This team made many viewers’ Marvel dreams come true.

Deadpool & Wolverine Team Member Actor Debut Movie Year Eric Brooks’ Blade Wesley Snipes Blade 1998 Elektra Natchios Jennifer Garner Daredevil 2003 Johnny Storm’s Human Torch Chris Evans Fantastic Four 2005 Wade Wilson’s Deadpool Ryan Reynolds Deadpool 2016 Laura, a.k.a. X-23 Dafne Keen Logan 2017 Logan’s Worst Wolverine Hugh Jackman Deadpool & Wolverine 2024 Remy LeBeau’s Gambit Channing Tatum Deadpool & Wolverine 2024

The fight between the Resistance team and Cassandra Nova’s forces in Deadpool & Wolverine was exhilarating. Blade showed off his brutality, Elektra put her acrobatic skills front-and-center, Laura reminded audiences of her animalistic qualities from Logan, and Channing Tatum’s Gambit finally got his time in the spotlight. This was a powerful scene that showed how brilliant bringing back legacy heroes from classic Marvel movies could be, which is something that Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars are expected to repeat in Phase 6.

5



Death Heals Agatha Harkness & Billy Maximoff





Agatha All Along Episode 1, “Seekest Thou The Road” & Episode 4, “If I Can’t Reach You/Let My Song Teach You”



Released around the Halloween season in 2024, Agatha All Along quickly became one of Marvel Studios’ most popular installments. The series marked a huge development for the MCU, as Aubrey Plaza debuted as Lady Death, an iconic character from Marvel Comics and Thanos’ long-time love interest, but is romantically involved with Agatha Harkness in the MCU. Agatha All Along’s premiere teased Plaza as Death, as she healed a deep wound on Agatha’s hand with a sultry lick, showing her healing capabilities and teasing her as the bridge between life and death.

This incredible power was seen again in Agatha All Along episode 4, which saw Death heal Billy Maximoff after he became injured by the curse in the second trial on the Witches’ Road. While the coven thought that Jennifer Kale’s quick-thinking spell healed Maximoff, it’s far more likely that Death healed the teen, particularly since Agatha urged Death not to take him. Marvel Studios has only scratched the surface of Death’s incomprehensible power-set in the MCU, so it would be fantastic to see Aubrey Plaza reprise the role in any number of upcoming projects.

4



Madelyne Pryor Becomes The Goblin Queen





X-Men ’97 Episode 3, “Fire Made Flesh”



The early episodes of X-Men ’97 packed a huge punch, as the woman who audiences thought was Jean Grey was actually revealed to be a clone of the iconic X-Men hero. It was revealed that Mister Sinister had swapped Jean Grey for his clone in the hopes of having the clone and Scott Summers’ Cyclops bear a child that Sinister could manipulate. This plan almost went off without a hitch, as, shortly after Nathan Summers’ birth, Sinister activated the evil Goblin Queen inside the Jean Grey clone, and her power level was almost too much for the X-Men.

In Marvel Comics’ Inferno event from 1989, Madelyne Pryor’s transformation into the Goblin Queen allows her to facilitate a demonic invasion of the Earth. In X-Men ’97, these demons were only illusions cast by the Goblin Queen, rather than being actual demons unleashed on the X-Mansion.

The Goblin Queen cast grand illusions that completely transformed the X-Mansion, toyed with the X-Men team dynamics and almost brought the team to its knees. She only stopped her attack when the real Jean Grey appealed to her better nature and, together, they saved Nathan from Mister Sinister’s scheme, though ultimately had to send him to the future where he’d become Cable. The Goblin Queen, who eventually named herself Madelyne Pryor, was a formidable inclusion in X-Men ’97 who very nearly defeated the X-Men when many others had failed.

3



Cassandra Nova Invades Wolverine’s Memories





Deadpool & Wolverine



Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova proved herself to be one of the MCU’s most terrifying, remorseless and sinister supervillains in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, and this was shown throughout the movie thanks to her physical action of jamming her fingers into the skulls of her victims. While Charles Xavier can invade a person’s mind telepathically, Cassandra Nova, his dark mirror, must get her hands dirty. Wolverine experiences this first-hand when Cassandra invades his memories of the X-Men meeting their demise and him doing nothing to stop it.

Related Scarlet Witch Vs. Cassandra Nova: Who Is More Powerful In The MCU? Marvel Studios has just introduced one of the MCU’s most powerful villains, but how does Cassandra Nova fare against Wanda Maximoff’s Scarlet Witch?

What made this moment even more shocking and powerful was that Cassandra Nova demonstrated the ability to alter Wolverine’s memories from within. Where he used to hear the voices of those he’d wronged, Cassandra silenced them, stripping him of his torment. She showed off this power earlier on, too, as she changed Deadpool’s own memory of his conversation with Vanessa, but seeing her actively walk through Wolverine’s memory was even more frightening. It would be brilliant to see Cassandra Nova somehow return to show off more powers in the MCU’s future.

2



Deadpool & Wolverine Stop Cassandra Nova & Save The Universe





Deadpool & Wolverine



Deadpool & Wolverine managed to become one of Marvel Studios’ most successful installments ever thanks to its brilliant full-circle storyline. Deadpool and Wolverine fought valiantly to stop Cassandra Nova from destroying Earth-10005 and, eventually, destroying the whole multiverse by using the TVA’s Time Ripper. This culminated in a scene which saw Deadpool and a shirtless Wolverine seemingly sacrifice their own lives to stop Cassandra Nova the tune of Madonna’s “Like a Prayer,” which became even better when the pair actually survived.

Hugh Jackman first appeared as Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men, though this new iteration debuted in Deadpool & Wolverine, while Ryan Reynolds first appeared as Wade Wilson in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine but reinvented the antihero in 2016’s Deadpool.

Audiences, like Deadpool, had waited years for this team-up between the Merc with a Mouth and the clawed X-Men hero, so it was essential that they joined forces to save the universe at the end of the movie. This scene was full of power, emotion and the real possibility that both heroes would be killed, as no sequels had yet been (and still haven’t been) announced, which raised the stakes significantly. Cassandra Nova was defeated, pleased viewers saw Hugh Jackman’s abs and the universe was saved, which made this one of Deadpool & Wolverine’s most memorable scenes.

1



Billy Maximoff Creates The Witches’ Road





Agatha All Along Episode 2, “Circle Sewn With Fate/Unlock Thy Hidden Gate”



While there were many incredible feats of power from a variety of characters in Marvel’s 2024 projects, none showed the level of power displayed by Billy Maximoff in Agatha All Along. Joe Locke debuted as the reincarnated son of the Scarlet Witch in the Phase 5 series, and followed in his mother’s footsteps by inadvertently creating an entire world without even thinking about it. Agatha All Along’s final two episodes revealed that Billy Maximoff had created the Witches’ Road based on the legend, the ballad and his research, and that the Witches’ Road had never actually been real.

Agatha Harkness and her son, Nicholas Scratch, had written “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road” prior to the latter’s demise. Agatha then used the song and the growing legend of the Witches’ Road to lure countless witches to their deaths over the following centuries, and planned to do the same to her new coven in Agatha All Along episode 2, but Billy Maximoff made the Witches’ Road real using his reality warping abilities. Few other heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or other Marvel franchises have displayed this level of power, so the future is very bright for Billy Maximoff.

