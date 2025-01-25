Charlie Hunnam’s 10 Best Movies And TV Shows

Charlie Hunnam’s best movies and TV shows feature beloved series, big blockbusters, and some underseen gems, all that showcases the actor’s great talent. Hunnam is a British actor who got his start on British television with his first role in the teen drama series Byker Grove. He then went on to play more complex characters in the series Queer as Folk and even showed off his comedic skills in the Judd Apatow sitcom Undeclared. Despite the short run of those series, they helped to launch Hunnam’s Hollywood career.

Hunnam earned countless fans with his performance as Jax Teller in the popular series Sons of Anarchybut his success goes far beyond that show. Hunnam has worked with some wonderful filmmakers, like Guillermo Del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón, and Guy Ritchie, while also sharing the screen with acclaimed actors like Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, and Nicole Kidman. He has some big projects on the horizon, with Criminal and Original Monster: Ed Geinbut Hunnam has already showcased an amazing career.

10



Triple Frontier (2019)





As William ‘Ironhead’ Miller



Triple Frontier Release Date March 13, 2019 Runtime 125 minutes Director J.C. Chandor Writers Mark Boal, J.C. Chandor

Charlie Hunnam joined an all-star cast that also includes Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, and Pedro Pascal in the Netflix original movie Triple Frontier. The film follows a group of former soldiers who reunite with the plan of traveling to South America to rob a notorious drug kingpin. However, their thoroughly planned heist and escape plan begins to fall apart when greed takes over.

Hunnam plays William ‘Ironhead’ Miller, one of the five soldiers who take part in the mission. William is often the voice of reason and morals in the group, reminding the others that getting killed or killing innocent people is not worth the money they are going after. Triple Frontier is a gripping thriller with some exceptional performances and terrific chemistry from this incredible ensemble. The action is grounded and real, making it all the more impactful.

9



Pacific Rim (2013)





As Raleigh Becket



Pacific Rim Release Date July 12, 2013 Runtime 131 minutes Director Guillermo del Toro Writers Travis Beacham

Charlie Hunnam stepped into blockbuster territory under the direction of an Oscar-winning filmmaker. Pacific Rim is Guillermo Del Toro’s massive big-budget sci-fi movie that imagines a future in which the world is terrorized by giant kaiju monsters who emerge from the oceans and wreak havoc on their cities. As a last line of defense, the military builds massive robots with specially trained pilots to fight the monsters.

Hunnam takes the heroic lead role as Raleigh Becket, one of these pilots who must return to the fight following the death of his brother and co-pilot. The movie is pure popcorn fun, not taking itself too seriously yet allowing the stakes to remain high. Del Toro is a master at crafting memorable movie monsters, and while they lack the humanity and depth of some of his other creations, he delivers on the monster mayhem with some thrilling action sequences.

8



Queer As Folk (1999-2000)





As Nathan Maloney



Queer as Folk Release Date 1999 – 1999 Network Channel 4 Directors Charles McDougall, Sarah Harding Writers Russell T Davies Cast Aidan Gillen Stuart Alan Jones

Andy Devine Bernard Thomas





Charlie Hunnam launched his career with his role in the acclaimed and groundbreaking British drama Queen as Folk. The show was an honest and intimate look at the lives of several gay men living in London and dealing with the many struggles of their lifestyles. It was also a show about the support and love within the LGBTQ+ community.

Hunnam plays Nathan Maloney, a young teen who is open and confident with his sexuality, which differs from a lot of his peers who are still shy about being “out”. The show was a nuanced look at many aspects of these characters’ lives but always had a fun vibe as well. Though it had a short two-season run, it was a very influential series that led to an American remake as well as a recent reboot.

7



Cold Mountain (2003)





Ace Bosie



Cold Mountain

Release Date December 24, 2003 Runtime 153 minutes Director Anthony Minghella Writers Charles Frazier, Anthony Minghella

Though Charlie Hunnam was seemingly on his way to becoming a big Hollywood star in the early 2000s, the actor avoided many leading man roles, choosing instead to take on smaller parts in movies from exciting filmmakers. Such is the case with Hunnam’s role in the Best Picture nominee Cold Mountain. Set during the American Civil War, the movie stars Jude Law as a Confederate soldier who abandons his post and begins to long journey home to his love (Nicole Kidman), who is struggling to maintain her family farm.

Hunnam abandons his good looks and charm to play the creepy and ruthless villain Bosie. This sadistic man is hired to hunt down deserters from the war and seems to take great pleasure in his job. The movie is a sweeping romantic epic from late director Anthony Minghella with strong performances from a cast that also includes Renée Zellweger, Natalie Portman, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Cillian Murphy.

6



Green Street Hooligans (2005)





As Pete Dunham



Green Street Hooligans Release Date September 9, 2005 Runtime 109 Minutes Director Lexi Alexander Writers Lexi Alexander, Dougie Brimson, Josh Shelov Cast

Charlie Hunnam Pete Dunham

Claire Forlani Shannon Dunham



While Charlie Hunnam has starred in a lot of high-profile and popular projects, there are also some lesser-known movies that fans should seek out. One such movie is Green Street Hooligansa British crime drama that stars Elijah Wood as a young Harvard student who is wrongfully expelled from school and moves to London. There, he meets Pete (Hunnam), who takes him under his wing and introduces him to the violent and exciting world of football hooligans.

Green Street Hooligans was a movie that helped Hunnam shed the “pretty boy” persona of his earlier career and adopt some of the tough “bad boy” charm that would serve him well in some of his most famous roles. The grittiness and brutality of the movie are mixed with a sense of camaraderie among the characters, which makes for an oddly charming story that continues to find more and more fans.

5



Undeclared (2001-2002)





As Lloyd Haythe



Undeclared Release Date 2001 – 2002 Directors Jake Kasdan, Greg Mottola, John Hamburg

Charlie Hunnam is mostly known for his intense roles, but an early sitcom showed off his comedic talents that don’t often get used. Undeclared is a comedy that follows a group of students who make their way through the exciting, scary, and formative first year of college. Hunnam plays British theater student Lloyd, the ladies’ man of the group who enjoys the dating life of college but deals with his own flaws as well.

Hunnam is extremely charming in the role but is also not afraid to make himself look foolish. He shares the screen with some established comedic stars, like Seth Rogen and Jay Baruchel, but impresses with his own sense of humor. While the show is not as well-known as Judd Apatow’s other early comedy series, Freaks & Geeks, it is a hilarious show with some memorable guest stars, like Ben Stiller, Amy Poehler, and Adam Sandler.

4



The Lost City Of Z (2016)





As Percy Fawcett



The Lost City of Z Release Date April 21, 2017 Runtime 141minutes Director James Gray Writers James Gray

Though a largely underseen movie, The Lost City of Z has Charlie Hunnam’s best performance as a leading man. The period adventure movie stars Hunnam as Percy Fawcett, a British explorer and geographer who set out on an expedition into the Brazilian jungle to find what he believed was a lost city. However, his pride and ambition soon lead him and his expedition part on a dangerous course where they discover the folly in their quest too late.

Hunnam is excellent in the lead role as a man whose bravery and determination are outweighed by his obsession that constantly clouds his judgment. He is joined in the cast by the likes of Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland, two actors set to reteam in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. It is a beautiful and haunting adventure movie that deserves to find a bigger audience.

3



Children Of Men (2006)





As Patric



Children of Men Release Date January 5, 2007 Runtime 109 minutes Director Alfonso Cuaron Writers David Arata, Hawk Ostby, Timothy J. Sexton, Alfonso Cuarón, Mark Fergus

Charlie Hunnam once again took on a small role in order to work with an acclaimed filmmaker, this time collaborating with Alfonso Cuarón on one of his best movies. Set in the not-too-distant future, Children of Men presents a world falling apart after humanity has suddenly and inexplicably become unable to reproduce. Clive Owen plays a mild-mannered man who is recruited to escort a young woman, who is the first pregnant woman in decades, across the dangerous land.

Hunnam plays a memorable villain role as Patric, the violent yet dim-witted member of a rebel group. He fits in well with this sci-fi masterpiece in which Cuarón transplants viewers into this complex, gritty, and real vision of the future. Children of Men is a mesmerizing movie that has been called one of the best of the 21st century.

2



The Gentlemen (2019)





As Raymond Smith



While Charlie Hunnam and Guy Ritchie’s first collaboration on King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword ended up being a box office flop, they proved they could make a great team given the right project. The Gentlemen was Ritchie’s return to his roots of British crime stories, like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch. The movie stars Matthew McConaughey as Mickey, an American weed kingpin looking to sell off his business and get out of the game only to find various obstacles in his path.

While McConaughey is presented as the protagonist, Hunnam really gets the more substantial role as Raymond Smith, Mickey’s loyal and effective right-hand man who attempts to steer him through the various complications. The movie is a funny, violent, and energetic crime saga with plenty of colorful characters brought to life by a cast that includes Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell, and Jeremy Strong.

1



Sons Of Anarchy (2008-2014)





As Jax Teller



Sons of Anarchy Release Date 2008 – 2013 Showrunner Kurt Sutter Directors Kurt Sutter Writers Kurt Sutter, Chris Collins

Charlie Hunnam found his most iconic role, which also gave him the most complex character of his career thus far. Sons of Anarchy is a crime drama that takes a look at the lives of members of a tough and violent motorcycle gang in California. Hunnam leads the series as Jax Teller, the son of the club’s late former president who struggles with the direction the club is heading down and his father’s vision for a more legitimate organization of camaraderie.

Right up until the end of Sons of Anarchy, Charlie Hunnam‘s Jax was the center of this modern-day Shakespearean tragedy. He was a heroic and noble protagonist at times, but the more loved ones Jax lost and the more betrayal he had to endure, the more he became the kind of ruthless killer he was trying not to be. Sons of Anarchy remains an incredibly rewatchable series with colorful characters, shocking twists, and plenty of violence.