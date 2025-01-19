Worf’s Complete Star Trek Timeline Explained

Michael Dorn’s Worf has appeared in more Star Trek television shows and films than any other character, and he remains one of the franchise’s most beloved characters. Lieutenant Worf first appeared in Star Trek: The Next Generation and spent most of the show’s run serving as Security Chief on the USS Enterprise-D commanded by Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). As the only Klingon in Starfleet, Worf often struggled to reconcile his Klingon heritage with his Starfleet duties. Most of Worf’s TNG stories reflect this tension and explore Worf’s involvement in Klingon politics.

While mapping out Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry envisioned that the United Federation of Planets had achieved peace with the Klingon Empire by the 24th century. Worf was included among the Enterprise-D crew to reflect this partnership. Despite this, Worf was not originally intended to be a major character, as Roddenberry wanted TNG to stay away from aliens that had played major roles in Star Trek: The Original Series. However, Micheal Dorn’s presence as Worf made the character hard to ignore, and he did not remain a background character for long.

Worf’s Life Before Star Trek: TNG (2340-2364)



Worf Was Born On Qo’noS But Did Not Live There Long



Worf was born on the Klingon homeworld, Qo’noS, in the year 2340. His father, Mogh, was the patriarch of one of the Klingon Empire’s Great Houses. When Worf was five years old, he traveled with his parents to the Klingon colony on Khitomer. Not long after, in 2346, Romulan forces attacked the Khitomer colony, killing nearly 4,000 Klingon colonists, including Worf’s parents. Worf and his nursemaid, Kahlest (Thelma Lee), were later found among the rubble. Chief Petty Officer Sergey Rozhenko (Theodore Bikel) of the USS Intrepid found Worf and decided to adopt the young Klingon.

Sergey and his wife Helena (Georgia Brown) then raised Worf alongside their biological son, Nikolai (Paul Sorvino). As the only Klingon in a small farming colony, Worf struggled to adjust and fought to hold on to his Klingon roots. When he was thirteen, Worf collided with another player in a soccer game which resulted in the boy’s death. This incident shaped Worf, as evidenced by the self-control he maintains when surrounded by humans. Worf visited Qo’noS in 2355, at the age of 15, to complete the Rite of Ascension, as well as the Rite of MajQa, where he witnessed a vision of Kahless.

Lt. Worf Was Security Chief On Star Trek: TNG’s USS Enterprise-D (2364-2371)



Worf became the first Klingon to attend Starfleet Academy sometime in the late 2350s or early 2360s. He joined the crew of the USS Enterprise-D in 2364 as a Lieutenant junior grade, serving mostly as a relief officer at the conn. Worf took on the duties of Security Chief after the death of Lt. Tasha Yar (Denise Crosby), and he was promoted to a full Lieutenant in 2366. In 2365, Worf’s former flame K’Ehleyr (Suzie Plakson) visited the Enterprise and she and Worf rekindled their relationship. This meeting led to the birth of their son, Alexander (Brian Bonsall), although Worf did not learn of Alexander’s existence until a few years later.

Worf had no patience for the omnipotent being known as Q (John de Lancie) and his antics, once suggesting that Q could “die” to prove his mortality.

Worf traveled back to Qo’noS in 2366 after his brother, Kurn (Tony Todd), visited the Enterprise to inform Worf that his father’s honor was being called into question. Although Mogh had been accused of aiding in the Khitomer attack, Worf discovered it was actually the Duras family who had collaborated with the Romulans. Despite learning the truth, Worf agreed to accept discommendation to prevent a civil war within the Klingon Empire. Duras later killed K’Ehleyr when she learned of his involvement in Worf’s discommendation, and Worf killed Duras in a duel.

Duras’ death allowed Gowron (Robert O’Reilly) to become the new Klingon chancellor, and remains the only reprimand on Worf’s record from his time on the Enterprise. Civil War did eventually break out within the Klingon Empire in 2367, and Worf temporarily resigned his Starfleet commission to fight for Gowron. After the end of the war, Gowron restored honor to the house of Mogh and Worf returned to Starfleet. Worf later helped install a clone of Kahless (Kevin Conway) as the new emperor of the Klingon people.

In 2368, Worf helped Keiko O’Brien (Rosalind Chao) deliver her baby when they were trapped in Ten Forward. Worf faced a difficult decision that same year, after a cargo container fell on him and paralyzed him. Refusing to live in dishonor as a paralyzed Klingon, Worf wanted to go through the Hegh’bat ritual, which was a Klingon form of ritual suicide. Worf’s friends and his son eventually convinced him to undergo an experimental surgery, and Worf later made a full recovery. A couple of years later, in 2370, the Klingon began jumping through many different realities, including one in which Worf married Counselor Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis).

Lt. Commander Worf Was Star Trek: DS9’s Strategic Operations Officer (2371-2375)



After the USS Enterprise-D was destroyed in Star Trek Generations, Worf considered leaving Starfleet, but ultimately accepted an offer from Captain Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks) to serve as the strategic operations officer on space station Deep Space Nine. While most of Worf’s stories on Star Trek: The Next Generation involved his relationship with Klingon politics, Worf truly came into his own on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Worf also served as Executive Officer of the USS Defiant and commanded the ship for various missions. Worf proved himself to be a strong commander numerous times throughout the Dominion War, often leading the charge aboard the Defiant.

Worf was promoted to Lt. Commander in Star Trek Generations.

Worf earned only one more negative mark on his service record, in 2374, when he abandoned a mission to save his wife, Lt. Commander Jadzia Dax (Terry Farrell). Worf had met Dax soon after he transferred to the station, and she eventually became the love of his life. Worf and Jadzia began seeing one another in early 2373 and married in 2374. Later that year, Worf and Jadzia decided to try for a child, but Jadzia was tragically killed by a Pah-wraith-possessed Gul Dukat (Marc Alaimo) before they had attempted to conceive.

Worf remained involved in Klingon politics throughout his time on DS9,

Worf reunited with Alexander (Marc Worden) in 2374 and learned that his son had joined the Klingon Defense Forces, much to Worf’s disappointment. Alexander joined the crew of the IKS Rotarran under the command of General Martok (J.G. Hertzler). Worf and Alexander began working through their differences and Alexander later served as Worf’s Tawi’Yan (the Klingon equivalent to a best man) at Worf and Jadzia’s wedding. Worf remained involved in Klingon politics throughout his time on DS9, helping to restore peace between the Federation and the Klingon Empire.

Worf assisted in uncovering General Martok as a Changeling infiltrator and later worked with the real Martok to pressure Chancellor Gowron to help take back Deep Space Nine from the Cardassians. Gowron later felt threatened by Martok’s popularity and tried to discredit him, which angered Worf. Worf then challenged Gowron, calling out the Chancellor’s poor strategy throughout the Dominion War. In the ensuing battle, Worf killed Gowron, making him Chancellor by right. Worf, however immediately gave the position to Martok, who appointed Worf as the Federation Ambassador to the Klingon Empire in 2375.

Lt. Commander Worf Was In Star Trek: TNG’s 4 Movies (2371-2379)



Worf also played a role in all four of the Star Trek: The Next Generation films, even though some of the events overlapped with his time on Deep Space Nine. In Star Trek Generations, Worf’s knowledge of Klingon ships helped the Enterprise defeat the Duras sisters and their Bird-of-Prey, although the Enterprise had already suffered catastrophic damage. Counselor Troi was forced to crash-landed the saucer section of the ship on Veridian III. In Star Trek: First Contact, which takes place in 2373, Worf took the USS Defiant to join the fleet intercepting a Borg cube headed for Earth.

The Defiant was heavily damaged in the battle, but the USS Enterprise-E arrived just in time to save it from destruction. Worf then joined the Enterprise-E as it followed a Borg sphere back in time to 2063, where the Klingon helped destroy the Borg sphere and prevent the Borg from altering history. Worf temporarily rejoined his old crew again in Star Trek: Insurrection, helping them uncover Admiral Dougherty’s (Anthony Zerbe) conspiratorial plan to relocate the Ba’ku. In Star Trek: Nemesis, Worf attended the wedding of Commander William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi and accompanied the Enterprise-E on its mission to Romulus.

Worf Became Captain Of USS Enterprise-E (Unknown)



Not long after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis, Captain Picard accepted a promotion to Admiral. Will Riker had already been promoted to Captain and given command of the USS Titan, and Lt. Commander Data (Brent Spiner) sacrificed his life to save the Enterprise in Nemesis. This left Worf as the only logical choice to take over as Captain of the Enterprise-E. Star Trek has not yet revealed when exactly Worf became Captain of the Enterprise or how long his tenure lasted.

Star Trek: Picard season 3, however, revealed that something happened prior to 2401 where the USS Enterprise-E was mysteriously lost. The events surrounding the Sovereign Class starship’s apparent destruction also remain unknown, although Worf insists that it was not his fault. Commodore Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) suggests otherwise, but it remains to be seen if Star Trek will ever tell this story or even show Worf in command of the Enterprise.

Captain Worf Worked For Starfleet Intelligence In Star Trek: Picard (2401-2402)



By the time of Star Trek: Picard season 3, in 2401, Worf was working as a “subcontractor” for Starfleet Intelligence, alongside Commander Ro Laren (Michelle Forbes). He served as the anonymous hander of Commander Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd), who was working undercover to investigate a potential attack on Starfleet. A dangerous device had been stolen from Daystrom Station, and Raffi was ultimately unable to find the thief before they used the device at a Starfleet recruitment building. Worf ordered Raffi to stand down but later had to rescue her when she disobeyed his orders.

Worf killed a Ferengi information broker named Sneed (Aaron Stanford) to save Raffi’s life. Worf and Raffi continued working together, eventually discovering that Changelings were involved. When Worf tried to contact Ro to reveal what he’d learned, he reached Picard and Riker, who were investigating Ro’s evidence. Worf later rescued Riker and Troi from the Changeling Vadic’s (Amanda Plummer) ship, the Shrike, and then reunited with his Enterprise crew. Worf joined his crewmates aboard the rebuilt USS Enterprise-D and later traveled to the Borg cube with Picard and Riker.

Michael Dorn’s stoic Klingon warrior remains one of Star Trek’s most iconic and prolific characters.

Despite his claim to be a pacifist, Worf remained an incredibly skilled fighter who now used a Klingon kur’leth as his weapon of choice. After helping Picard and his crew save the Federation yet again, Worf fell asleep on the bridge of the Enterprise-D. He later joined his friends for a game of poker in a scene reminiscent of Star Trek: The Next Generation’s excellent series finale. With his particularly impressive journey, Michael Dorn’s stoic Klingon warrior remains one of Star Trek‘s most iconic and prolific characters.